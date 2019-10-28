The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 10/26/98: Too Live Crüe

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Stone Cold Steve Austin held a gun to Vince McMahon’s head in the middle of the ring while everyone cheered, proving that WWE has created an environment in which everything is a “work,” so if, say, Tommy Dreamer shot someone and then killed himself live at WrestleMania, wrestling fans would scramble to be the first person on the Internet to call it a “work.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for October 26, 1998.