This is one of the most insane and heartbreaking stories we’ve shared in a long time, so we recommend you read it with caution.

Depression and mental illness can take your brain and heart to some truly terrifying places. Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer opened up on the House of Hardcore podcast about where it took him: to almost committing a real murder-suicide shooting in the middle of WrestleMania X-7 in Houston, Texas.

As the story goes, Dreamer was told he was supposed to debut with WWE during the tables, ladders, and chairs match at the show, but plans changed. That, plus the recent closing of ECW, plus living with his parents, plus having turned down big money offers to stay with a failing company where the booker was secretly collecting checks from one of the same companies he’d told Tommy to turn down, pushed him too far. His solution to his problems: utilizing Texas’ lax gun laws to jump the rail at WrestleMania, murder Paul Heyman, and then kill himself.