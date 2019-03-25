WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Vince McMahon arranged for Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a “first blood” match against a guy who wears a body suit and a leather mask. Also Kane can now speak by holding a vibrator up to his throat, Paul Bearer got attacked in his home by a 7-foot tall Satanist with great hair, and Edge accidentally almost broke a guy’s neck in his debut match.

Up first, let’s talk about a match you’ve probably never heard of!