The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 6/29/98: One Giant Leap For Mankind

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.25.19

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Vince McMahon arranged for Stone Cold Steve Austin to have a “first blood” match against a guy who wears a body suit and a leather mask. Also Kane can now speak by holding a vibrator up to his throat, Paul Bearer got attacked in his home by a 7-foot tall Satanist with great hair, and Edge accidentally almost broke a guy’s neck in his debut match.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. You can watch King of the Ring 1998 on any WWE DVD release, or by clicking here.

Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. Head back to a time long forgotten when Raw was fun to watch, and things happened!

Up first, let’s talk about a match you’ve probably never heard of!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARHELL IN A CELLKING OF THE RINGMANKINDUNDERTAKERVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWF
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP