Former WWE Manager Wally Yamaguchi, AKA ‘Mr. Yamaguchi-San,’ Has Died

03.09.19 1 hour ago

Yusuke ‘Wally’ Yamaguchi — best known to pro wrestling fans for his time in WWE’s Attitude Era as ‘Yamaguchi-San,’ the flag (and sometimes sword) wielding manager of Japanese faction Kaientai — has died at the age of 60.

Tokyo Championship Wrestling President Jimmy Suzuki shared the news on Twitter, along with the announcement that TCW will run a tribute show in Yamaguchi’s honor on March 13. Per Suzuki, Yamaguchi had been dealing with major health issues for a while, stemming from a major stroke he suffered last year.

