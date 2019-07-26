WWE Network

Previously on WWF Raw Saturday Night: The Undertaker and Kane responded to Undertaker’s loss at SummerSlam and Vince McMahon’s insistence that they’re, “two putrid pussies,” by destroying the entire show. I’m talking the entire show.

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: That destruction more or less continued on Heat until Vince McMahon’s “master plan” was announced: Stone Cold Steve Austin will defend the WWF Championship against both Kane AND The Undertaker at Breakdown.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Saturday Night from September 12, 1998.