Heat Of The Moment: Vince McMahon’s Master Plan (September 6, 1998)

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Heat began its new tradition of serving as the kickoff show for whhichever pay-per-view is about to happen. This time around: SummerSlam ’98.

Previously on Raw Is War: Vince McMahon called Kane and the Undertaker “putrid pussies,” so they destroyed the entire episode. Also helping to destroy the episode: the U.S. Open, airing in prime-time on Monday nights on the USA Network.

You can follow the series and read previous entries on the Heat of the Moment tag page.

Here’s what you missed 21 years ago on WWF Sunday Night Heat, originally aired on September 6, 1998.