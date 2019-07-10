Jesus Christ, Superstars: Cool For The Summer (August 29, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: The Hart Family continues to disintegrate because two people they’re related to are having a wrestling match. Also on the show, an injured teen booed Razor Ramon, and Papa Shango cursed a camera.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for August 29, 1992.