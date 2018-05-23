The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 2/9/98: Net Loss

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Sting got his coolest ring entrance ever, but forgot his scorpion gear and had to wrestle in dance recital tights. Also, Ultimo Dragon attempted to shove an entire Billy Kidman up his own ass.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for February 9, 1998.