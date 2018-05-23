The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 2/9/98: Net Loss

#Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.23.18 7 Comments

WWE Network

they dont just set the bar, they are the bar

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Sting got his coolest ring entrance ever, but forgot his scorpion gear and had to wrestle in dance recital tights. Also, Ultimo Dragon attempted to shove an entire Billy Kidman up his own ass.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Help us get to the part where Stacy gives birth to a stack of 8X10s, at least.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for February 9, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 2 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP