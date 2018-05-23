The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 2/9/98: Net Loss

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Sting got his coolest ring entrance ever, but forgot his scorpion gear and had to wrestle in dance recital tights. Also, Ultimo Dragon attempted to shove an entire Billy Kidman up his own ass.
Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.
Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Help us get to the part where Stacy gives birth to a stack of 8X10s, at least.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for February 9, 1998.
Regal’s first run in WWE did come in late ’98 (Real Man’s Man), he got fired a minute later, went back to WCW, and then his next run in WWE, the one that was pretty good, came in the early 2000’s.
Norman Frowny, so bad it’s actually good.
In summation, El Paso is much bigger than you are picturing, and is easy to get lost in. We are pretty cool, so come and visit! But don’t tell anyone you liked it, because we like being a secret!
I’m sorry, I have no idea how that happened, and my long write-up of the state of 1998 El Paso arenas seems to have been eaten.
El Paso native and resident checking in. This is taking place in The Special Events Center, soon to be renamed The Don Haskins Arena upon his retirement. Larry Scrabblebag could have been redirected to either The County Coliseum, which is seven miles out and hard to reach and harder to get back to the highway from, or Cohen Stadium, an outdoor baseball stadium which is separated from the Special Events Center by about 15 miles and A LITERAL MOUNTAIN. El Paso only has one major interstate and a couple of counter-intuitive loops, so giving Larry bad directions might have been gilding the lily. It’s just hard to drive here in general.
In summation, El Paso is much bigger than you are picturing, and is easy to get lost in. We are pretty cool, so come and visit! But don’t tell anyone you liked it, because we like being a secret!
“Normal amount of damn” is still a good amount of damn. At least by European measurements.
Love the Bioshock Infinite reference also as someone who went down with the WCW ship I grew quite found of NorMin Smile-Lay even though in hindsight his push to the high mid card spoke volumes to the state of WCW