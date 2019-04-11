Jesus Christ, Superstars: Fire Down Below (May 30, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: The Ultimate Warrior talked to the ultimate evil on the phone and started dripping “evil goo” from his forehead. The Dublin Destroyer made an appearance, Undertaker beat a guy by looking at him too hard, and a kid wore a Bart Simpson shirt I’m still trying to find on eBay.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for May 30, 1992.