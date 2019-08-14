Jesus Christ, Superstars: What About Bob? (October 3, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Max “The Komet Kid” Moon debuted and used a comically fake jetpack to hop up the ring steps. Also, Ric Flair did an impersonation of The Ultimate Warrior that’s still cracking me up a week (and 20 years) later.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for October 3, 1992.