Jesus Christ, Superstars: WrestleManiac (September 19, 1992)

Pro Wrestling Editor
08.01.19

WWE Network

when WWE heads to Montreal

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair won back the WWF Championship with the help of Mr. Perfect, Bobby Heenan, and new Macho Man Razor Ramon. Plus, Gary Jackson took the world’s greatest Razor’s Edge bump.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode, you can do that here, and you can support the column (so we’re allowed to keep writing it) by reading previous installments on our Jesus Christ, Superstars tag page.

If you like these, and our break from the normal Best and Worst format, make sure to share it around so it gets read and drop us a comment below.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for September 19, 1992.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARSULTIMATE MANIACSWWEWWFWWF SUPERSTARS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP