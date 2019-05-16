The Young Bucks Described How AEW Plans To Be Different From WWE

Being The Elite

With their new TV show officially announced yesterday and their first live wrestling show, Double or Nothing, less than two weeks away, All Elite Wrestling is a huge topic of conversation among wrestling fans. A widely asked question is how AEW’s product will differ from WWE. The term “sports-centric” has been thrown around, Cody said viewers “may not see one scripted promo,” and Tony Khan used the word “authentic” yesterday’s press release, but there isn’t much concrete information about it so far.