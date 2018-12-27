The Young Bucks Teased Something Mysterious For January 1, 2019

Being the Elite

One of the biggest questions in the wrestling world going into 2019 is what the Elite will do next. The Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll, in true Being the Elite fashion, already released a new t-shirt collection that seems to indicate a new project, trademarks and interviews connect that project with the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the name “All Elite Wrestling,” and most of them officially said goodbye to ROH at Final Battle (with the exception of Scurll, who finally got some other people to join Villian Club once he renamed it Villain Enterprises.)

Cody claimed earlier in the year that the group would make a big announcement in 2019, but the last time he teased an announcement it turned out to be t-shirts for a dog charity. But Matt Jackson tweeted much more definitively and mysteriously about an upcoming 2019 project with a picture of a clock counting down to January 1, 2019, and the question “Who’s ready?” two minutes before midnight on December 26.