After the success of All In, wrestling fans have been speculating nonstop about what Cody, the Young Bucks, and their core Being the Elite castmates will do next. A combination of the popularity of these wrestlers, the widespread knowledge that their Ring of Honor contracts are up in 2019 and their stablemate Kenny Omega‘s NJPW contract is up on January 31, 2019, and Cody and the Jackson brothers’ skill at generating hype and speculation has fueled the theorizing. With new statements from figures in and associated with this group over the past few days, let’s look at what we know about the future of the Elite.

The Elite have already appeared to be separating from New Japan Pro Wrestling for the past few months. On social media and the Jericho Cruise, they announced their split from the Bullet Club faction, a brand which is the intellectual property of NJPW. They’ve also been effectively phased out of NJPW programming apart from Cody and Omega currently holding IWGP titles set or presumed soon to be set to be defended on January 4, 2019, at the Tokyo Dome. (Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi are currently performing in World Tag League, but it looks very unlikely they will win the tournament and then the tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom.)

The group is more clearly departing from ROH. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Cody, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks have not signed new contracts with the promotion. An insider source confirmed to With Spandex that the Bucks are leaving ROH when their contracts are up, and Cody tweeted that his ROH World Championship match against Jay Lethal at Final Battle on December 14 will be his last for the company. (Some of his stablemates are also challenging for titles on that card: Page for the Television Championship held by Jeff Cobb and the Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Championships in a ladder match with Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) and The Briscoes.)