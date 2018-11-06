The Young Bucks Revealed Why They Won’t Be In NJPW’s World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling has already announced five big matches for Wrestle Kingdom 13, but the competitors for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at the Tokyo Dome are yet to be determined. The winners of the upcoming annual World Tag League heavyweight tag team tournament will earn a title shot on the show.

Given the Young Bucks‘ popularity, move to the heavyweight division earlier this year, regular appearances on Wrestle Kingdom cards, and storyline rivalry with tag champs the Guerrillas of Destiny, it’s easy to see how the Jackson brothers could be some fans’ picks to win the tournament. However, Nick Jackson revealed on Twitter that he and his brother will not be competing because 1) they’re “too busy,” and 2) NJPW would not pay them the amount of money they would want for that amount of work.

