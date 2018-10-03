Cody Rhodes Says A WWE Return In 2019 Is ‘Pretty Possible’

YouTube

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks will be wrestling free agents at the end of the year, and the options for what’s next are damn near unlimited. Months before he hits the open market, the group is riding a pro wrestling hot streak, having put on arguably the most successful independent show ever and winning the NWA World Heavyweight title at ALL IN. Rhodes followed that up by capturing the NJPW United States championship from Juice Robinson on Sunday.

During his post-match press conference, the double champ opened up on what could be next, hinting at a return to WWE.