’30 Rock’ – ‘100’: Memories of me

A review of last night's 100th episode of "30 Rock"
If “100” had aired on a different night, I think I would have liked it a bit more. I would have still found it too long for the material, and I still would have felt that the show had dealt with some of this material (about how everyone’s lives have changed since the start of the series) in stronger fashion earlier this season. (In “Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning,” for instance.) But overall, I would have found it an amusing enough trip down memory lane, bringing back Dennis and Garkel and Rachel Dratch (as both the blue hallucination and the animal wrangler), and acknowledging the existence of Josh, giving the hallucinatory Jacks an excuse to quote the best Jack Donaghy line ever (“It’s after 6. What am I, a farmer?”), among other early “30 Rock” memories.
But “100” had the very poor fortune to air on the same night as the “Community” episode picking apart the idea and structure of this very kind of episode, while at the same time telling a similar story about how much our characters have (and haven’t) changed over the life of the series. And the “Community” episode was better in pretty much every way – funnier, bolder and more amusing in its meta commentary and riffs on pop culture cliches. After watching “Community” go out of its way to build a “clip show” made up entirely of new clips, it was weirdly distracting to see “30 Rock” go the traditional route.(*) The most I laughed at any of those bits was when Jack shut down Pete’s attempt to introduce a clip reel of all the show’s famous guest stars.
(*) Though some of the “30 Rock” memories were new, like the hidden backstory of how Pete got fired in the pilot. And I’m pretty sure some of those Dennis flashbacks hadn’t been shown before.
I try not to do too much “this show did it better” commentary if I can help it, but when two series tackle the same basic idea on the same night, it’s hard not to. And while “Community” and “30 Rock” aren’t identical in structure or approach – “Community” is warmer and more interested in structure, “30 Rock” more farcical and more willing to do anything for a laugh – there’s enough overlap between the two shows and the way they frequently comment on both pop culture and their own cliches, that it was particularly striking to see them both do retrospective-style episodes, and then to see the twists they took on it, but the comparison was definitely not flattering to “100.”
Though I prefer what both “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” have been doing this year, there’s no question that “30 Rock” has been having one of its strongest, funniest overall seasons (outside of the recent hiccups caused by Tracy Morgan’s absence), and many weeks is easily the funniest of the NBC comedies. But where the show is in the present is more entertaining than most of this look back at where the show used to be.
Some other thoughts:
• I did continue to laugh at the storyline about Tracy struggling with being respectable, particularly the brief snippet of Liz-as-Regis helping prep Tracy for the talk show gauntlet. (“Jesus was black!,” followed by him shoving Liz off the couch had me rolling.) And that story set up another Jack-as-Baldwin moment with the monologue about how doing television – even if you’ve walked away from a blockbuster film franchise, worked with Streep, and done all the other things Baldwin has done – will keep people from ever taking you seriously again.
• Good to have Michael Keaton around – outside of his Pixar voice work, the last time I’ve seen him in anything was his “Frasier” guest spot almost 10 years ago – but I wish they had done more with that character than repeat the same jokes about the cliched doomed cop on his last day on the job over and over.
• Not only did “30 Rock” do a clip show on the same night as “Community,” but it had a yellow Walkman joke on the same night as “The Office.” Always lots of weird, presumably coincidental overlap with these NBC Thursday shows.
• The show doesn’t always know what to do with Scott Adsit, but I loved Pete’s run of aphasia while being examined by Dr. Spaceman.
• Given his tight connection with so many of the “SNL” people, it’s kind of surprising that it took 100 episodes for Tom Hanks to turn up, but they used him well, and I got a kick out of him singing Billy Joel’s “My Life” (the original theme to “Bosom Buddies”) after he hung up with Clooney.
What did everybody else think?
“Pitt’s the webmaster!”
I don’t know why, but I found the idea of the A-list club pretty hilarious.
My boyfriend and I were discussing whether it would have been funnier if Hanks had had a regular phone and a red phone, and reached over the regular phone to pick up the red phone for his Actor Emergency call, or, if it’s funnier that he *only* has an Actor Emergency phone. I’m still not sure.
For more recent Keaton, he’s perfectly fine in last year’s THE OTHER GUYS with Ferrell and Wahlberg.
I was happy to see all the call-backs and multiple Jacks, but that was not a great episode.
I wonder if they ever considered having the other three Baldwin brothers play the other Jacks.
I don’t get the sense that the brothers get along well enough these days for something like that. But Billy’s always been Alec’s younger, skinnier doppleganger, so he’d have made a good ’80s Jack.
Billy couldn’t have delivered the best line of night half as well as Alec: “Everybody talked like this in the 80s; even Reagan”.
Alec Baldwin is going to steal Carrel’s sympathy Emmy with this episode
Perfectly fine doesn’t do it justice. Keaton was hilarious in that movie. I know people weren’t huge on it, but I think it’s my second favorite of the McKay/Ferrell pairings, just ahead of Step Brothers
And just to stay thoroughly off topic, the DVD has an extended scene of Michael Keaton riffing during his night job, and he’s hysterical. I wish 30 Rock had used him better.
I usually smile on the occasions when I watch this show, but honestly, I rarely laugh. I loved Baldwin’s riff on his own film career, but I just didn’t think the whole episode was very funny (a minority opinion, I know…). But Alan, you owe it to yourself to check out Keaton in the recent film “The Merry Gentleman” (which he also directed, and co-stars Kelly MacDonald), and especially the outtakes on the DVD of “The Other Guys,” where he improvises gleefully while giving a pep talk to his employees at Bed, Bath and Beyond. It really is the funniest thing in (or out of) the movie.
actually I loved last week’s (was it last week? hard to tell in the spring) episode. loved so much (didn’t see it till Tuesday I think) that I came here to try to link back to its review. and then i read this week’s review.. I remember when I had an attention span. It was sometime before Facebook and Twitter
It seemed to me that Pete’s aphasia was a parody of the Los Angeles reporter from this year’s Oscar night. Did anyone else think that? His “dialogue” (if you can call it that) seemed like a near-exact copy.
Yeah it was. An exact copy, actually, and he did it damn near perfectly.
Loved the Hanks cameo, about died when he started singing the Billy Joel Bosom Buddies theme (which has been lost on DVD thanks to music rights).
Michael Keaton was, I thought, a perfect guest star for this episode, he has the strange ability to go in a very outlandish direction, while still staying very grounded in reality. I wish he could become a permanent cast member.
I’ll have to watch this episode again before I can judge it for a number of reasons
1) Community, Parks and Rec, and The Office all delivered with laugh out loud episodes
2) Because of 1, I was pretty much out of laughter and didn’t really have it in me for an hour long episode of 30 Rock
3) Community had just riffed on clip shows which I found hilarious, and even though I do appreciate them (I grew up watching Friends), it was just bad timing. Despite that, I thought it was great of 30 Rock not get to bogged down in the clips like some shows do when they go after this. One of my problems with The Office clip show was that it was all clips, no good story to keep them going. The story they used to bring them out was totally forced and just kind of lame (and bad use of the guest star, David Costabile).
I’ll give this one another watch, but for now I’ll just say I’m glad 30 Rock made it to 100 episodes, I don’t know how many of us would have expected that after season 1.
… and I admired the restraint for neither Messrs. Keaton nor Baldwin saying, “it’s showtime” — ’cause I would have stroked out from the BEETLEJUICE awesomeness, people.
I had trouble staying awake though all of this one (4-month-old baby), so I would agree that it dragged on a bit. Still, seeing Hanks humming the “Bosom Buddies” song made me glad I made it through, and put a warm retrospective glow on the entire show. Also: “I’m going to take a picture with my old-fashioned camera” was inspired.
It was kind of unfair to 30 Rock, since they actually had a REASON to do a clip/lookback show for their 100th episode. Especially since most of the reaction to Community (albeit hilarious and fresher) was, “Why are they doing this now?” Espcially since it’s not a finale or a particularly notable episode. It does kind of feel like they stole 30 Rock’s thunder since 100th episodes are supposed to be kind of a big deal…
It is kind of annoying that 30 Rock seems to be faulted for doing a tribute to all their work the last 5 years. But I think the writers did this for the diehard fans and so I don’t think the thunder is stolen as long as the dozens of viewers are still watching/loving the episode.
You know, for so long I thought I was alone in my loathing of Community and everything it stands for and the particularly grating performance of Joe McHale.
But then Ryan McGee came out as someone who isn’t fond of Community as well.
Do you know what I’ve found Community is? It’s like a password people use to “prove” how “hip” and “cool” they want other people to think they are.
Tonight’s 30Rock wasn’t the best episode it’s ever had, but it’s way better than any crap that’s been on Community.
Joel, not Joe. Joel.
Dude, some people like stuff that you don’t like, and vice versa. It’s OK. You don’t need to drag in hipster straw men.
Especially since 30 Rock mocked them really nicely last night.
Nakedfoul…
Hey, I have no problem if people want to enjoy or pretend to enjoy pretentious crap like Community because we’ve been told (ad naseum) that it’s “hip and cool.”
But what I’m tired of is that stupid show creeping into how those same people view other, far better shows, like this review of 30 Rock.
And that’s my prerogative. :-)
I love Joel McHale in The Soup, but I never got into Community, despite watching half of the first season. I can’t stand The Office either. Neither are funny to me.
This 30 Rock episode may not have been the best, but it is unfair to judge it against another show. Not all viewers watch the entire sitcom block.
Matt, please calm down. Rule #1 around here: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. Just because other people prefer a show more than you do – and like it for reasons other than the motives you ascribe to them – doesn’t give you license to spout off. You can complain about Community, but when you start about the people who watch it and why, that crosses a line, and your comments are gonna start getting punted if you don’t dial it the hell back. Now.
Two things:
1. Some people (I would guess MOST people) who say they love Community, really do love it. Presuming bad faith on the part of any show’s advocates is a poor conversation starter.
2. Alan clearly loves the show. This is his blog, and you’re choosing to read it. So deal with it.
Comparison is a building block of interpretation and analysis–no work exists in a vacuum. Judging a media-savvy, self-referential sitcom by another media-savvy, self-referential sitcom (that happens to star a writer of the former show) is not only fair game, it’s WHAT CRITICISM IS.
Umm I like Community and I don’t think that in any way makes be “cool” or “hip”….it just means I like the jokes and characters…
You don’t need to insult fans of the show just because you don’t like it. My family & friends like plenty of stuff I HATE and yet I don’t feel the need to be a jerk about it and I will never understand people who do.
If you seriously regard a lighthearted, colorful, physical comedy and pop culture reference-heavy 22 minute comedy as “pretentious,” I can’t imagine how ballistic shows with legitimate thematic ambition must drive you.
“Hipster Strawman” is gonna be the name of my next album.
I’m not cool or hip. I don’t really have much interest in being either. I wasn’t aware that liking Community was my ticket to the secret hipster coolsville club. Thanks for the info. If I ever start to give a sh!t what strangers think, it’ll come in handy.
“I try not to do too much “this show did it better” commentary if I can help it”
Sorry but that is the funniest thing I read this morning. I don’t think a 30 Rock review has ever escaped a dig here since Parks and Community were put on a pedestal.
Anyway the few clips didn’t bother me considering there were only 2 minutes worth at most in a 42 minute show. I don’t think the show set out to build an episode around clips; they were more of nostalgic reminders for me. Really did like Jack’s plot; it was one of the more insightful plots they have done for that character in a while especially with regard to his odd relationship with Liz.
I think Spacemen and Dennis are the two best recurring characters that have been created by the show. Every line that they utter has been consistently hilarious and distinct in the last 5 years.
Mack, please go back through my 30 Rock reviews this year and tell me what percentage of them feature comparisons to Community or Parks and Rec. A few of them do (and in passing at most); the vast majority do not.
[hitfix.com]
Alan – have you not seen the Will Ferrell movie “The Other Guys”? Michael Keaton was in that and delivered some of the more laugh out loud jokes of the film. He was a one-joke character there too but very funny at his delivery.
I noticed it was Green Week (or night or whatever they call it now), so I’m going to say the overlap in jokes and storyline last night was a message about recycling. The only problem: it taught me recycling is bad.
This was definitely one of the stronger 30 rocks on a very very strong night – it’s almost like it was sweeps, but it wasn’t was it?
Two things I don’t get though – the outright anger some people have at other people because they like Community (I don’t yell and scream and kick the dog because my wife thinks Monty Python is stupid)
And, secondly Alan’s comment “and many weeks is easily the funniest of the NBC comedies” – I’ve seen every show and I’ve read every review of Alan’s (and I definitely don’t always agree with him) but never can I remember him saying or even alluding to 30 being the funniest show of the night. There’s almost always been at least one better.
Confused… and with all apologies to Alan and all Community-philes, I cannot emphasize this enough:
I have NO problem with y’all who like that show. I don’t. I have many friends who do, but it makes it all the more unpleasant to be constantly hit over the head, ad naseum, about the show by the people who do.
Hey, I know what it’s like to advocate for a show I love (Chuck, BSG) that people don’t seem to “get,” but I’d like to read a review about 30 rock without having to see, “Simpson’s did it!” ya know?
Sorry, I just don’t think all the meta-jokes and pop culture references are funny. It’s the same reason I loathe Family Guy. Like Matt Stone and Trey Parker, I think it’s lazy comedy. It’s random references & vignettes and meta-jokes strung together for 22 minutes. Not my cup of tea, but if others like it, cool, it’s your thing, it’s not mine.
But unlike Cartman, I don’t feel anger (or the need to kill the manatees who write shows like Community or Family Guy), it’s more like mild annoyance. That’s all.
And I think that’s what all of us who don’t like shows like Community and Family Guy feel. We don’t like it, we have no problems with the people who do, but we’re annoyed about hearing about the genius of it or how much we’re missing from the adventures of Stewie or Abed.
Hopefully you’re less confused. I like to think that differences of opinion are part of what makes for great conversations. Sometimes, it just helps to tone down the effusive praise. ;-)
Matt C, it’s ad nauseam.
Not really Matt – first of all I’m assuming you did not read Alan’s review of Community where he (and others) mention SNL and the Simpsons and Animated Clerks etc, so no, I don’t get the problem.
Secondly, and more importantly, 30 Rock is one of the biggest meta/pop culture reference offenders on television. Now maybe you ignore that aspect of the show and just laugh at the slapstick and farce-iness but if your not getting the meta/pop culture stuff your really missing some really funny stuff. Alec Baldwin’s riff on the roof about doing tv was about as meta as you get – and I was in tears because I know about Alec’s movie career but my wife and son thought it was stupid cause they didn’t.
Still confused, and you ARE okay,
I like to think that the mad-cap adventures of 30 rock are more along the likes of It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World, and less FamilyGuy or Community.
I am with Cartman on this: if you’re gonna have the pop culture references, have it be germane to the plot or even the scene in which the reference is taking place, which 30 rock often does, Community does only sometimes, and FamilyGuy never, ever does with its “Remember the time…” laziness.
I like many of the actors of the show, especially Allison Brie who is impossible not to like. But Chevy’s character is just… hard to take, and Joel McHale is an acquired taste. The “I’m douchy, but cool” quality that NPH pulls off so well as Barney Stinson, McHale pushes his character into Dane Cook territory, which is, of course, never the right direction to go.
To really break it down, read Ryan McGee here, who explains everything so much better than I obviously can when it comes to this issue. He’s like the Zen Master for those of us who aren’t swept up in the kind of show Community or Family Guy is.
Here’s the link:
[boobtubedude.com]
Matt, at this point, please take this discussion to the actual Community post, as you’ve moved almost entirely off of the topic of 30 Rock.
Matt C, Family Guy is more or less a collection of unrelated jokes held together by a thin story, which was rightfully pointed out by South Park to be lazy writing in terms of plot. Applying this criticism to Community is not only unfair, it simply doesn’t hold. Yes, many episodes have a certain theme (that is, a TV or movie genre, a TV cliche etc.), with the stories playing out within these themes – or “cultural references” if you will. However, setting a story within a theme is not the same as linking arbitrary gags by an alibi-story as Family Guy does. I for one find these theme-episodes to be much more inspired/creative than most of what can be seen on TV, and I certainly wouldn’t watch the show if I didn’t enjoy it. Moreover, given that I don’t even live in the US, there is no point in me watching Community to seem ‘hip’ since no one over here knows the show. If you don’t find it funny or are annoyed by the references, that’s fine, but try to stay objective in your assessment of it.
“And I think that’s what all of us who don’t like shows like Community and Family Guy feel.”
I don’t like Family Guy, and I don’t feel that way at all. I do like Community though, and I don’t think it’s like Family Guy in any way other than pop culture references (which is a trait shared by many other shows).
I like 30 Rock, but in my opinion, it’s the most like Family Guy of any of the NBC sitcoms. It constantly does cutaways to illustrate a joke that’s only slightly funny without the visual. The cutaways make for easy comedy. The reason I like 30 Rock even though they often go for the Family Guy style is that they at least have a decent plot and interesting characters. The reason I like Community more is that they often have stronger plots and more interesting characters.
You’re free to disagree, and I’m not going to label you and claim to better than you why you like 30 Rock and not Community.
I had a problem with the premise, in that we’ve been watching 5 years of 30 Rock, and within the show The Girlie Show had been on the air for quite a while before it became TGS with Tracy Jordan. Also many of the bits just fell flat, as you are quick and fair to have noted.
Scott, I could be mistaken, but I think The Girlie Show was still in its first season when Tracy came onboard. I don’t think it’s hard to massage it into only 100 episodes, especially if NBC ordered a bunch of half-seasons of TGS, in the way the real network sometimes treats Chuck, or the approach CBS took with Rules of Engagement for a while. It’s not one of fictional NBC’s higher priority shows.
(This exact comment may also show up elsewhere down the page, thanks to the endlessly frustrating combination of a mobile browser and a Comment UI that sucks balls.)
The way I’ve reconciled that is by assuming the episode count started over when The Girlie Show became TGS with Tracy Jordan. It wasn’t just the title that changed – so did the cast, content and management. I suppose it could be viewed as an altogether different show.
Alan: I’m relatively sure they’ve ever specified how long The Girlie Show had existed prior to the pilot. I’ve always felt like it was just after their first season or right before their second. I’d be (even more) curious about Jack’s introductory goal of “fixing” Liz’s show. As a Friday night sketch comedy show, would anyone try to retool it in its first season as opposed to just canceling it?
That is literally the ONLY basis for my assumption. Thank god 30 Rock plays it fast & loose with “reality.”
“many weeks [30 Rock] is easily the funniest of the NBC comedies.”
What? I watch them all and read all the Sepinwall reviews and I honestly don’t think think this has been true or argued by anyone all year long.
Back in the fall, before Parks & Rec came back, The Office was flagging and Community was doing a bunch of interesting but not laugh-out-loud funny episodes – and when Outsourced was, well, Outsourced – 30 Rock was pretty clearly the laughter champ a lot of weeks.
When Community is having an off week, or doing a down tempo episode, I would agree that 30 Rock is the de facto funniest NBC comedy. The Office on its best day is not doing the same kind of laugh-a-minute thing as 30 Rock, and P&R (while much beloved around here) often evokes more warm giggles than guffaws. 30 Rock is sometimes mesmerizingly funny, and probably has the best one-liners of any show. (Alan might like the line about wearing suits after six, but my favorite Jack line is always “Never go with a hippie to a second location.”)
Beautifully said, Chrissy. I agree with every word.
calling 30 rock good because it was funnier than outsourced is hilarious
Jadam Daldwin’s final monologue alone could have carried this whole episode.
Jalec Daldwin.
Chuck in my head…
“My motorcycle got impounded for being parked too awesome.” Long live the Beeper King.
Am I crazy, or did the fake Girlie Show merchandise in the NBC Experience store actually say “TSG”?
I think 30 Rock sometimes suffers it’s time slot, and this week was a prime example of that. The gap between Community and Parks is getting longer and longer (last night, it was interminable). If last night’s line-up had been Community and Parks in the 8 pm hour followed by this episode of 30 Rock at 9, I think it would have felt like a companion to the shows ahead of it and been golden.
I would’ve liked this review better if it hadn’t appeared the same day as the AV Club recap. It was so meta. There was so much more meta-ness. First of all, “100” wasn’t a clip show. Did you actually see it or did you just have someone describe it while you toweled down after watching “Community”? “30 Rock” is a true comedy classic and it’s laughable to compare it to the “Communities” and “Parks and Recreations” of the world. Someday when people look back on these reviews.. oh, that’s right…no one is going to look back at these reviews, are they, Alan?
“I would’ve liked this review better if it hadn’t appeared the same day as the AV Club recap.”
Well, sure. Ryan McGee does good work.
Now ad homenum attacks are uncalled for, though to be fair, I look back at Alan’s reviews anytime I rewatch The Wire.
I also think people need to stop the hating. All Alan pointed out was that, for people who like both shows, watching 30 Rock after Community is weird. I did. I like both shows. 30 Rock was a little weird. Oddly, I thought if I had watched 30 Rock before Community, it might have enhanced both shows.
Both were great. I also did think Community was slightly better. Everyone who says something on either side seem to be already predisposed to hating one. What’s the point in that?
uh yep it was a “clip show” cinnabon – they were disguised as the little flashes they usually do but most of them were “clips” of videos from other shows –
Hence the term “Clip Show”
Also I predict Alan’s reviews shall remain around in perpetuity if for no reason than because of the red hot hatred you and Matt C have for him and his ilk. I imagine 30 years from now how you will sat your grandson on your lap and explain to him how much you hated this online television reviewer that dared to view the great art of the 30 minute tv comedy differently than you.
Oh, Alan will be remembered alright – mark my words.
Whoa, whoa… WHOA!
I don’t hate Alan. I respect the hell outta him, as I do other reviewers like Dan, or Mo Ryan, Ryan McGee, or my personal fave, Drew “Moriarity” McWeeny, who I’ve been reading for over 10 years.
I don’t agree here, but that’s okay. If it weren’t for Alan, I would’ve missed out on Terriers, and my life would’ve been so much less for it.
I’m not one of those people who NEED to find fulfillment in life by having what I like echoed back to me by critics. I don’t go on RT and spam movies reviews of critics who disliked The Dark Knight or Toy Story 3, not even on the one guy who purposely ruins the tomato scores of great films in order to drive page hits for his reviews (y’all know who I’m talking about).
I’m just mildly annoyed about being told over and over again how great and wonderful Community is, and seeing a “Simpsons did it” moment here made me want to express that.
But I don’t hate anyone, least of all Alan or anyone who truly loves Community. Not my cup of tea. Tried it, like I tried Family Guy, didn’t like it, went back a few times more, still didn’t like it.
I mean, come on… even my favorite reviewer has steered me wrong before (Drew’s infamous “Love Guru” review over on AICN), but I’m not demanding $10 and 90 minutes of my life back or feeling hate.
We can disagree without the hyperbole. :-)
The “hating alan” was more towards cineboy, with the nobody will remember Alan comment. Not you “Matt C.”. But I think you’re missing the boat on “simpsons did it”. The point wasn’t that Community did a clip show. It did an episode, very funny btw, that mocked clip shows, with flash backing to a ton of clips that the viewer supposedly didn’t know exist, also mixing them to create weird speeches. It’s just odd to see a spoof of something, done later in the day. This is on a different level of The Office and Community having Lady Gaga jokes on the same night for their Halloween episodes, where you can laugh at both. Here, one just causes you to laugh at the other less because it happens afterwards.
Ryan McGee is good. Alan is far better. Tim Goodman is the only one who comes close, but Alan is far more prolific. I think sometimes people view these as “fan pages” for the shows being reviewed, and that attitude misses the meat and marrow of what good criticism offers.
Garron, I think you’re right that it would have benefited both comedy wise to show 30 Rock before Community.
I wasn’t that old when clip shows were big for sitcoms, but I do remember hating them because they seemed slow, stale, and dragging. So I thought to myself while watching 30 Rock that it was great for a clip show. But with Community still so fresh in my mind, that comparison to other clip shows in general of course led me to think of the episode I’d just seen that crushed the entire concept of clip shows.
The A-List club was really the only moment I laughed at during last night’s episode. 30 Rock used to be one of my favorite comedies, but now it has turned into tired, warmed over, rehashed jokes accompanied by “shock comedy,” which isn’t as impressive.
What happened, 30 Rock? What happened?
What happened is YOUR senesibilities must have chnaged, because 30 Rock is as funny and clever as ever. While I admit a few eps this season haven’t been quite as consistent in their hiliarity as other eps, there has NEVER been a single epsidoe of this show where I haven’t had to pause it at some point and laugh for a few minutes because what they said was so funny.
Last night, it was when Pete started speaking gibberish, when Danny had Josh’s memories, and the look on Jack’s face when he found out the NFL team his sideways self owned was the Bills.
Joel, I’m with you. I think Alan said it best in his review when he said the show does “anything for a laugh” these days. I remember being floored by gags like Werewolf Bar Mitzvah a few years ago, but now the cut-away gags are getting tired. I think the show is suffering from not having any remotely realistic characters to ground the show – everyone is a caracature. Not necessarily a bad thing, but it makes me feel like this show can’t go on forever.
well, here are my thoughts. first of all, i am a HUGE, HUGE community fan–my friends from college theater and i think it’s the best show in tv right now. at least, the best comedy. if i ever get the chance i’m sending damn harmon a dozen roses just for coming up with the concept and getting it on the air. he’s said in past interviews that unlike a lot of writer-director’s he isn’t “married” to his own material and allows his actors/producers/composers & other creative contributors to shape the direction that his episodes, and in fact even his whole show, go in. originally, the series was supposed to focus mainly on jeff winger’s travails and exploits and once harmon saw the depth of talent he had to work with and witnessed his assembled “greendale merry pranksters” troupe’s ability to improvise and create outstanding characters he restructured the show to be more of an ensemble comedy. so KUDOS for him. all right, praise is now out of the way. ok, so that said, i didn’t enjoy last night’s episode, even though i did get the in-joke that clip shows are lazy and regurgitate past material, perhaps even trying to force a nostalgia that isn’t actually there for prior series’ story line “home runs,” and i knew that none of the clips were in fact “clips,” but rather fresh material written to resemble them, but this joke WORE THIN RAPIDLY. i HATE the lightening fast quick-cut “natural born killers” style of choppy editing and flash-to’s and flash-aways–i didn’t grow up in the internet era (although i’m only in my thirties, ok? and can’t stand the helter-skelter roller coaster editing. there is no opportunity for a storyline to develop one can bond to to develop this way. now i realize commenting on this within the episode and being self-referencial may give you a “pass” but that doesn’t change the fact, for me, that this episode was difficult to get into and not very fun to follow b/c it was like watching a fish pulled out of water gasping for air on a pier, flaps around for alittle while til you throw it back in. the flashbacks flapped around for a bit but i kept waiting for someone to throw them back into the water so a real storyline, one i could follow and care about, would start to take place. this is one of the few shows i immediatelt deleted off my DVR–usually i save “community” showings to re-watch and enjoy again and analyze the next day but this time i just sent this one straight into the atomic dustbin. zap. i have enough things giving me a headache in life. i don’t need hastily thrown together, tepidly funny clip shows to add to the, no matter that the clip show is making fun of clips shows. it’s still a damn clip show, ya know? so thumbs down. now, on to thirty rock, which i am also disappointed in. i have noticed that the gang at 30 rockefeller plaza seem to be having great difficulty coming up with original material this year. whereas some may have gotten a kick out recycling the “after 6 tuxedo” line i found myself groaning. yeah, it was funny the FIRST time i heard it,not the twenty-sixth. (i have the dvd collections, so i can hardly say this would have been the “second”) it’s so lazy! it’s like they’re afraid to bank on new lines and innovative dialog so they keep rehashing stuff they’ve already played. the “grabbing a cops gun” line from the jennifer aniston episode was recycled last week. i’m just getting sick of it. just b/c something was funny once doesn’t give you the right to keep throwing it back into the wash over and over again til all the colour fades away. 30 rock is better than this. i didn’t mind it’s use of flashbacks b/c as another commenter pointed out, they were minimal. but i did mind trotting out the ol’ dennis-liz elephant parade once more with no new territory covered. i kept waiting for it to go somewhere but i guess the only point was to laugh at dennis’ antiquated technology gadgets (again OLD, STALE joke, the horse is DEAD, please quit beating it) and give someone the job of causing the re-emergence of the gas leak. don’t get me wrong, i love the character, i just think-you know-if you weren’t going to do anything new with him, why bring him back? i surprisingly also did not enjoy the part they wrote for michael keaton, who seemed uneasy and insecure in his performance. you have one of the greatest comedic and dramatic actors of our time come out of seclusion to appear on your tv show and what do you do? make him a janitor with nothing interesting to say or do. if i was writing for keaton i would want to write something i thought only he could play. or something IN PARTICULAR would be excellent at playing. not a throw-away nothing role with throw-away nothing lines indistinguishable from any of the other janitor/extras-helping-out around the office parts. there was just nothing THERE. it was an inconsequential character and i hate to say it, keaton gave a lackluster performance.i wasn’t expecting “beetleguesse” but i wasn’t expecting the casper milquestoast of the custodial arts either. other than these pesky critiques i did enjoy both episodes of community and 30 rock, just not nearly as much as i would have liked to.
MY EYES! MY EYES!
tl;dr.
Is your comment intentionally meta? If so, genius. If not, irony! Paragraphs are your friend.
I don’t know if you wrote this with the intention of people reading it. But I’ll tell you that it’s not how it’s gonna play out.
That Scott Adsit aphasia was almost syllable-for-syllable a replay the that poor reporter who had a migraine episode while reporting on the Grammys earlier this year.
That Scott Adsit aphasia was almost syllable-for-syllable a replay of that poor reporter who had a migraine episode while reporting on the Grammys earlier this year.
Maggie, I wondered vaguely last night if that was what it was about. Good catch!
Yes! It was too spot on to be coincidence. I personally thought it was in bad taste. She had a very real, very scary, possibly life threatening medical event happen on live tv. I hope they at least asked her if she was ok with them reenacting it for a cheap laugh.
If anyone can find Jack’s speech at the end mirroring Baldwin’s own career and about being stuck in TV…dear god, I was dying. Hilarious stuff. Also loved the Tom Hanks cameo although he’s above the A-list now, he’s really Grandfather status a la Clint Eastwood and Jack Nicholson…
Greg, did you catch the flash-forward to Tracy, Jenna, and Kenneth’s graves? Did you get the feeling that Kenneth killed them, as they died on the same day, and he died 2 weeks later?
Also, his year of birth was, I think, 1781 or 1881, another nod to his weirdly, seemingly long-lived life.
This comments section is revealing how much overlap there is between 30 Rock and Modern Family viewers
I agree with some other posters that this show suffered a bit due to my sheer television exhaustion. Vampire Diaries was an OMG-fest, then Community made me almost pull a muscle with laughter. The Office wasn’t great, but had an emotional pull. And then 30 Rock, which I was not expecting to last an hour, had a little trouble holding my attention. That said, I thought it was very funny, and I liked their take on the clips as shared hallucinations (the funniest example of that being Danny experiencing Josh’s clips). There was just so much going on that I felt about as disoriented as the gassed characters did. But I liked it, I’ll watch it again.
I couldn’t help but notice how much Dean Winters and Michael Keaton resemble each other, in appearance and speech. Wonder if that was intentional?
I didn’t really compare Community and 30 Rock because they were different shows but 30 Rock did fall into the trap modern day “clip shows” fall into in that they only show a few seconds of a clip without, usually the punchline and it lacks context. Without context, I don’t find clips funny.
The first half of the show dragged on a bit but got much better once they backed away from the clips.
I did love the mutli-Jacks and I did love the return of Dennis. I think Dennis is the funniest of Liz’s exes.
As I mentioned earlier, I don’t watch “30 Rock” that frequently, so I didn’t realize how often Dean Winters had been on the show — but I did think it was funny that he showed up minutes after a new “Mayhem” commercial where he plays a malfunctioning GPS device (“Recalculating!”).
I think that was one of the worst episodes I have seen of 30 rock. Once I realized it was a double episode, I was less than excited.
Yeah, this one was a pretty craptastic effort and double portion to boot.
Any episode with Dennis is generally of questionable value. I should just peruse the cast list for Dean Winters and skip the show if I see his name.
Just plain awful. Twice the episode with half the laughs
I turned it off halfway through.
I know all the writers work their asses off. But much of the end product the past two-plus seasons has ended up feeling like Fey is coasting along on a combination of silly/stupid and increasingly sick humor, just waiting to hit this magic 100.
LOL @ the Flyers tie. Comcast IS the Flyers’ #1 fan
As someone who doesn’t watch Community, I thought it was an outstanding episode. 30 Rock did what The Office could never do – make an hour episode consistently funny.
so do yourself a favor n watch community
Keaton was in the very funny The Other Guys in 2010
Alan: Gauntlet, gantlet… not the same thing.
The yellow Walkman thing was eerie. It was so specific that I half-expected to go back and spot it on Community and Parks and Rec, too.
community totally ripped into episodes just like this. lazy.
Alan, you being bothered by the similarities with Community “on the same night” shows your generation gap. That didn’t bother me in the least since I (and I’m sure a lot of other people) DVR’d these shows and watched them gradually throughout the weekend. Maybe if I’d watched them back-to-back it would’ve been a problem. Nonetheless, this was vintage 30 Rock with the best cameo so far.
Totes. I wasnt even aware these shows were on the same network, let alone the same night. I only watch online.
Did anyone else think there was an implied joke with Hanks playing a super-successful version of himself on the A-List, and Keaton appearing as a lowly janitor? Throughout the 80’s and early 90’s these two were often compared and frequently competed for many of the same roles. Keaton’s career obviously took a downward turn while Hanks went on to great success.
I thought maybe 30Rock was poking fun at that some…anyone else?
super-successful version? Did I miss something? Since when is Tom Hanks NOT considered super-successful?
I’m kind of late, but I just watched this, and I couldn’t tell if this was an extremely stealth joke, or just me being the world’s largest nerd. Tracy’s line “That’s crazy! A guy named Ilia. That’s a giraffe’s name!” Typical Tracy randomness, but this is what figure skater (and Olympic gold medalist) Ilia Kulik is most famous for: [i.imgur.com] If it was a stealth joke, PROPS, and if not, still a funny coincidence.
Baldwin’s speech about his career was brilliant. “Bosom Buddies” was my first “favorite show” (not counting Charlie’s Angels and The Fall Guy as a child) so Hanks singing that song had me rolling with laughter and weeping with nostalgia. I wish the show would do more with Dr Spaceman – he is so funny and so wrong. I think I was on one of Dr Spaceman’s pills because I kept seeing Rachel Dratch as a small blue gremlin.