’30 Rock’ – ‘Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning’: Uptown girl vs. backstreet guy

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I buy two blimps to crash them into each other…
The writers’ room subplot was a total miss, but otherwise “Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning” was a damn funny, satisfying episode of “30 Rock.”
Two obvious scenes stand out. The first is Tracy finding a loophole in the reality show camera problem by singing his complaints to Liz to the tune of “Uptown Girl.” Inspired, random, funny and then cool as Liz and Tracy started harmonizing as she backed angrily out of his dressing room. Definitely feels like the kind of moment I can turn to on the Interwebs when I’m in need of an instant smile.
The second was the payoff to the telethon subplot. While I liked Jack’s diabolical idea, I actually found a lot of the set-up scenes a bit uneven, other than Robert DeNiro being secretly English. But the reveal of what the disaster was – not just Mel Gibson’s private island (a callback to the earlier joke about how all crazy celebrities buy their own islands), but that he had Jon Gosselin as his houseguest – had me in hysterics. I didn’t think anything on last night’s NBC comedies could make me laugh as hard as the Rob Lowe bathroom scene from “Parks and Recreation,” but that came awfully close, and Jack’s panic was splendidly-played by Alec Baldwin.
And getting back to the Liz/Tracy story for a moment, I liked how it dealt with their long history, and with the place in their careers both were at back in the pilot episode. In last week’s review, I talked about how the Liz/Jack relationship is the only one the show ever asks us to take seriously. I think Liz/Tracy has the capability to be like that at times, but the show rarely tries to go there because it’s so easy to just let Tracy Morgan act crazy.(*) Here though, there were some honest character moments in admidst the wackiness and feuding, and it made me appreciate that story just as much as the Billy Joel’ing.
(*) He doesn’t always need to be told to act crazy, as those of you who saw him on TNT’s NBA pregame show last night can attest (clip NSFW).
Plus, a Dennis cameo! It’s been far too long, and I hope next time he can be around a bit longer.
What did everybody else think?
I loved the LOST reference. ([bit.ly]) Anything that can get “Charles Widmore” to be a trending topic on Twitter is awesome in my book.
The Lost reference was awesome. I also really liked some of the continuity in this episode (ex. Kenneth’s comment about adoption material piling up in Liz’s inbox).
The adoption material bit was great,especially because of Liz’s reaction. In one grumble we got a month’s worth of plot update: adoptions take a long time, a lot of red tape, and Liz is frustrated and losing interest.
“I’m happy as a clam that wants to kill some woman.” Funniest line ever.
Yeah, I didn’t get the writers’ room part at all, like why they wanted to ride in Lutz’s car, or why Lutz was wearing obvious make-up.
Lutz was wearing makeup for the “Queen of Jordan” reality-show cameras.
The writers wanted to ride in Lutz’ car because it was part of their hypothetical disaster evacuation plan.
Most NY’ers don’t have a car and so they would have to walk out of the city in an emergency.
But in an emergency, I’d almost rather be on foot, given how difficult it is to dive anywhere in NYC under even optimal circumstances.
Yeah, the Lutz stuff didn’t work. If the scene where the writers were saying their skills had just ended with Lutz asking, “Who will I bring?” and trolling for compliments, only to have the other writers grumble, shudder, and say it wasn’t worth it, that would have been a better end to that plot rather than dragging it out through weak reality show references.
This show is like a butt. But a nice butt, not an ugly butt. Nobody likes ugly butts.
The payoff to the telethon plot was incredible. I laughed so hard that I almost missed the line about how every dollar given will be spent on rebuilding Gibson’s sex-jacuzzi.
Seconding that – a great payoff!
“Every crazy A-lister has an island: Nicholas Cage, Celine Dion, Charles Widmore” – Tracey’s second best line of the night!
How can you fail to comment on Charles Widmore, who was actually trending on twitter last night. Great joke. I laughed so hard during this episode. I thought it was one of the funniest of the season.
That was “For the Longest Time” not “Uptown Girl”. For shame!
Tracy was doing Uptown Girl.
It was UPTOWN GIRL, hence, Liz’s ohhhhhhs after she was frustrated for not being able to come up with lyrics on the spot.
The confusion stems from the fact that, when Liz and Tracy started harmonizing their whoas, they both started snapping their fingers a la The Longest Time. Pretty sure it was a deliberate invocation.
I think this episode actually used Lutz really well, and it was a pretty funny subplot on its own. I do enjoy that the writers ended up taking coming up with disasters and turning into actually worrying about post-apocalyptic survival. Though I wish it had a better final Lutz is a loser payoff reveal.
I’ve got to disagree. Did not like the writers’ subplot at all. And I think Lutz becomes a lot less funny when they give him stuff to do. Keep him as an object of scorn, but don’t put him front and center even in a subplot.
Totally right about the writers’ room subplot. Total misfire. Everything else was golden, even down to what Tracy and Liz would be doing without each other, especially the Dennis cameo: “Hey dummy.”
The writers’ room subplot was worth sitting through just for these lines: “There was a cyclone in Brooklyn last year. It destroyed two vintage t-shirt stores and a banjo.”
I agree about the writers’ room subplot. I think this is another one of those Season 5 stories that’s a direct response to past criticisms, specifically that Pathetic Lutz is getting old. So they tried to turn it on its head and make Lutz the cool one for once, but next to Jenna singing vaguely about natural disasters and Jack/Liz giving meaningful glances and Tracy/Liz battling in code and, my favorite, the back-from-commercial line for Queen of Jordan, “You’re watching Queen of Jordan. You heard me!” it can’t compete.
I was more interested in the Hannibal Buress cameo at the end. That dudes awesome!
Didn’t really enjoy the writers’ plot either but I loved Pete’s throwaway line about his set of skills: “archery and I kind of want to die”.
Loved everything else! Billy Joel fighting was ridiculous and strangely perfect as they both failed at the lyrics as they went on. And the ton of Mel Gibson jokes and Gosselin photoshop was amazing. As was the Jack/Liz tag at the end. Surprise!de Niro and Dennis was great; NBC seems to have finally learnt not to spoil every single guest star this show has.
I thought it was on par with Parks & Rec though, because I was not feeling Ben/Leslie and thought their scenes dragged and weren’t spontaneous like the other relationships. But these 2 make for a great hour of comedy!
Alan, you probably don’t watch many commercials, because if you did, you would know that Dennis has been ruined by those car insurance ads.
HDU, Dennis is perfect you bloody tosser!
Agree with Mack that the Allstate campaign is fantastic.
Those Allstate ads are hands down the best on tv right now, especially now that they’ve started to work some new ones into the rotation.
RECALCULATING!
TURNRIGHTNOW!!!
so *that’s* why car insurance guy looks familiar!
That GPS Allstate commercial is the first time I’ve laughed out loud at a commercial since that one with the clown jumping on the unicorn.
“Why does the warden keep giving Miss Extravaganza so many spoons?!”
It’s funny how often people say they miss the writer’s room characters (as opposed to, say, guest stars) and then turn when it doesn’t work. But Lutz hasn’t ever worked, and that storyline was just a black hole of suck.
The best thing about the episode for me, aside from the totally unexpected Dennis cameo, was DeNiro’s clipped natural disaster bits. I could have watched a whole segment of “That horrific flood… that marvelous flood that saved us from that horrible fire… those super-intelligent sharks…”
I can’t believe there’s not 16 replies about DeNiro…I literally peed a little when I couldn’t stop laughing. He was So serious.
“Everyone laughed and made Hitchcock jokes when the birds first attacked us, but we’re not laughing now…because we know it turns them on sexually”.
I’m still laughing just as hard now at work!
Gerald Ford, eaten by wolves – senselessly
[www.youtube.com]
I know that 30 Rock takes place in an alternate universe, but, consider: If this Mel Gibson thing happened in real life, and then NBC had a telethon in which an SNL cast member (Andy Samberg perhaps) sang that silly song about the disaster, EVERYONE IN THE WORLD would think it was a joke. Even if it were done with the most serious of intentions, Jack and Liz wouldn’t really worry because they would know that people wouldn’t take it as genuine. Right? Even if it weren’t a comedian (let’s say it were Jewel) people would still assume it was a spoof. For Jack to then realize that and get good ratings that way would have been a far more logical ending.
That’s a good point. However, they were presumably taking in actual money, which makes it harder to pass off as a joke. He probably could’ve worked in a line about giving all donations to the Anti-Defamation League or something.
right. cuz in real life people would donate real money to help mel gibson rebuild his house. especially if a comedian sang a funny song telling them to.
Thought for sure Alan’s drop-in to the episode review was going to be “just as soon as I get a sandwich and eat it on the toilet…”
NBC comedies were just cooking last night… Tracy finding loopholes to prevent footage from being used was a great device, both poking fun at how shows avoid paying licensing fees (which of course 30 Rock will have to pay for this episode) and fitting in well with the plot.
I get the song loophole, but couldn’t they just blur the Rangers logo out like half the T-Shirts and hats on “The Real World”?
Dave, I thought the same. Especially after they showed the edited clip with a Tracy stand-in – as long as the original audio was clear, they would have easily been able to blur his head or use the stand-in’s head, or, as often happens on reality shows, have a camera shot of a closed door to suggest that the conversation was happening behind it away from the cameras.
I thought the telethon plot was a ripoff of the SNL sketch were Dana Carvey’s Tom Brokaw wanted to go on vacation so they had to tape every possible (“Tragedy today, as former President Gerald Ford was eaten by wolves. He was delicious.”). The 30 Rock/SNL connection made it too difficult to overlook.
I spoke too soon (3 days later) but at least I know I’m not alone. Except for – apparently it wasn’t SNL, but the Dana Carvey Show. Link is above. Or below – depending on who I replied to.
I liked the whole episode except for lutz in a thong wearing makeup disturbing not funny disturbing and I was trying to remember why I remember the name Charles Widmore, I feel so not lost nor ashamed.
I thought it was a strong episode. Loved it.
What’s a ‘snart’? Oh, it’s a mixture between a snee… ok, I get it.
Definitely one of the better eps of the season. Started off strong and just got better.
The ending with Liz and Jack giving each other meaningful looks over music — What was the name of the song?
one republic – secrets
I must admit to feeling the same pangs as Jack in the opening bumper (obviously filmed recently to cash in on the final approval of the Comcast deal). It just sort of hit me there that while Jack was looking back wistfully at his 30 year run with GE, I was looking back wistfully at 25 years worth of GE-badly-running-NBC jokes. There will be no more GE jokes on NBC, and that realization tore out a small chuck of my soul. Makes me feel really, really old.
Alan, any idea why 30 Rock switched from cracking on their parent company by name to cracking on a fictional company called Kabletown? Sure, it’s simply a not-even-veiled reference to Comcast, but it just seems strange nevertheless. I never thought about it before, but it really hit me seeing the GE sign wink out the other night (sigh), then realizing that they would now be cracking on a (semi) fictional company.
I just watched, and the title of the show about the Real Transvestite Hoarders was too funny – I had to go share it on a blog I hang out at that often discusses “Reality TV.”
Well, turns out I posted too soon. When they got to Mel Gibson’s houseguest(!) I had to go post again. Cause it the place I was posting was a blog about the Gosselins.
Great episode. Between the reality show and the telethon plots. The Lutz has a car plot was dull, and the end of the ep cut off – NBC being stupid again? I got most of the rest at the beginning of Outsourced but I’m sure I missed a tiny bit.
Really – Jon Gosselin. Too funny.
I completely agree Alan, the writer’s room stuff didn’t work but otherwise the episode was hilarious.
That being said, is it just me, or was there something really weird going on with Alex Baldwin’s makeup in the episode? He looked super pasty, and it almost seemed like he was wearing lipstick.