‘Better With You’ – ‘Pilot’: Through the years

I never got around to writing a review of “Better With You,” and due to massive technological fail on my end, I couldn’t even discuss it on a podcast today. (Fienberg, at least, wrote something on the subject.) For the most part, the shows I’ve been skipping this week haven’t been the ones I hated (see this, this and this today), but the ones I felt ambivalent about, and this one qualifies. I like a bunch of the actors (particularly JoAnna Garcia, Jennifer Finnigan, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurt Fuller), and it didn’t grate the way either of the new Thursday sitcoms did, but nor did it make me laugh, or even smile, and that’s a problem on a traditional multi-camera comedy with a laughtrack. It seems a weird fit with “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town,” and given that I usually don’t have time for “The Middle” (which is much funnier), I can’t see me finding the time for this within a week or two, if that.

What did everybody else think?