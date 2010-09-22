Review: NBC’s ‘Outsourced’

I’m not sure where to begin in expressing my dismay over NBC’s new “Outsourced” (Thursday at 9:30 p.m.), a new comedy (based on a 2006 indie film) about an American sent to India to manage a Midwestern novelty company’s relocated call center.
Start with the fact that NBC over the last few years has had a fantastic track record with putting actors with South Asian backgrounds – Mindy Kaling on “The Office,” Vik Sahay on “Chuck,” Danny Pudi on “Community” and Aziz Ansari on “Parks and Recreation” – into its shows, not to play “the Indian character,” but just to play characters. “The Office” did an episode about Diwali, but Kaling is there because she plays such a memorably superficial ditz. Ansari’s character on “Parks and Rec” actually had to Google facts about India to impress a more worldly friend at a party.
So it’s startling to watch “Outsourced” and realize that the large, predominantly Indian cast is for the most part asked to deliver lines that could only seem like jokes when delivered in an Indian accent. (Or, in one case, where an Indian character is able to affect a perfect redneck accent while explaining what grits are.) All the goodwill NBC has engendered in this area goes out the window by the end of the pilot episode.
Or maybe I should start with the show’s American hero, Todd Dempsy, played by Ben Rappaport. Rappaport himself comes across like a smarmy imitation John Krasinski, and the character is not only clueless about Indian culture, but abrasively, sniggeringly clueless about it, cracking jokes about sacred cows and the fact that one of his new employees is named Manmeet (Sacha Dhawan).
Or perhaps I should have begun by noting that the handful of jokes that have nothing to do with accents come from another American call center manager (Diedrich Bader), whose role in the pilot episode is to explain early and often that Indian food gives you diarrhea.
But really, what’s most upsetting is that NBC decided to bench “Parks and Recreation” not only the best comedy on that network, but on all of television last year – in favor of this cheap, lazy, unfunny mess.
Just depressing. Nothing to see here – and hopefully not for long.
My friend and I went to see Aziz perform last week, and we were so very tempted to ask him how he felt about “Outsourced.” This show is like 5 steps back for NBC.
I’m worried that it’s going to be a ratings hit, even if it sucks.
Frankly, I was hoping you’d be a little more vicious. But that’s the Parks & Rec anger talking!
Semi-related at best, but; though I’m sure he’s a fine actor, one of my problems with the American Office was that John Krasinski seemed like a smarmy imitation of Martin Freeman.
Amen!
Thing is, wasn’t there a movie about this already?
RTFA. First sentence, “… a new comedy (based on a 2006 indie film) about an American sent to India to manage a Midwestern novelty company’s relocated call center. “
I’m still waiting for one critic to compare this to the BBC sitcom “Mumbai Calling.”
I find it extremely odd that it still hasn’t been brought up in relation to this show.
Even though all I know about OUTSOURCED is the (very, VERY disgusted and unflattering) advance word, the entire situation with this show, P&R and Thursday night is another reminder of why CBS constantly kicks NBC’s sorry collective ass. The Eye moved around an ESTABLISHED hit (The Big Bang Theory) and used its strongest show of the night (Two and a Half Men) to boost a promising newcomer (Mike & Molly). Now CBS is stronger on Thursdays and still has a great roll on Mondays. Meanwhile, NBC moved a superb but not ratings-rich show in P&R behind its big-but-not-powerhouse gun of the night in THE OFFICE for a show that seems to be DOA. So CBS wins either way, and NBC loses either way, since they’re making sure to drive away as much of P&R’s audience as possible. What a debacle.
Can’t wait till midseason. I loved Parks and Rec so much. Plus with Party Down off the air, Adam Scott is nowhere on TV right now and I think that is a terrible crime. Luckily I’ll get my Poehler fix when the SNL season starts.
Adam Scott had an awesome guest role on this past Sunday’s “Childrens Hospital.”
As an Indian-American, my major gripe with Outsourced is that its a landmark moment in diversity on television in which Indian characters make up the majority of a showâ€™s ensembleâ€“and its still not their story to tell.
Itâ€™s the story of the “smarmy imitation John Krasinski,” and so of course the sitcom is going to devolve into jokes about accents and Indian food.
If NBC is going to take a chance on a show about Indian people, why not let them actually drive the story, both in front of and even behind the cameras?
it seems like every year there’s a show that everyone unofficially rallies around hoping for it to fail. a few years ago, it was “cane” so that nestor carbonell could go back to lost. once, it was “cavemen” for obvious reasons, and last year it was “hank” for being terrible and sticking out like a sore thumb with its laugh track in comparison to much better shows on wednesday’s night abc lineup.
this year, it’s a runaway winner with outsourced because not only does it look brutally unfunny and offensive (A guy’s name on the show is MAN-MEET! Isn’t that hilarious? You get it? Like man meat!), but is holding off the best show in parks & rec. Which also rushed production last year because of poehler’s pregnancy so that episodes would be ready by the fall. Please, please fail and be canceled soon.
So I know it’s probably a meaningless protest, but I refuse to even allow my cable box to stay on NBC when Outsourced is on. I’ll be DVRing the first three NBC comedies, so now the only question is what random show will I set up to record so that my DVR doesn’t stay on NBC after the Office. Any suggestions?
I wish I could help you on that one. Seeing as I currently have 9 shows set to record Thursday night (and yes that does embarrass me), you would think I’d have an answer. Sadly, 8:30-9:00 is the only time that I do not have something booked and thanks to NBC’s idiotic shuffing of the lineup it will stay like that.
Benching Parks & Recreation for this show just defies any logical explanation. Maybe if i understood Network Execs logic all will become clear!
Is there ANY chance that future episodes of this series will be better than the pilot? Let’s not forget that Parks & Rec had an extremely mediocre first season before becoming a comedy classic in its second.
Why no mention of Maulik Pancholy from 30 Rock? He’s Indian, and he’s about to enter his third season with star billing.
Alan, do you think that there’s a chance that P&R could come back early if Outsourced totally tanks?
I’d like to think so. The problem is that NBC has a bunch of other new comedies for mid-season, and Angela Bromstad is more personally invested in the success of product developed while she was running the network (Parks & Rec is basically the last remnant of the Ben Silverman era), so it’s entirely possible that Outsourced could tank and NBC could rush, say, Perfect Couples onto the air.
Damn. Is it evil to wish every new NBC comedy to fail quickly and spectacularly so P&R can get back ASAP?
Sad thing is the 2006 movie of the same name this is based on will forever be sullied by this show. The film starring Josh Hamilton is nice romantic comedy with some ethnic humor.
Exactly! I love the movie. It’s so sweet and actually funny and I was excited when I first heard they were making a show about it because I assumed they would try and capture the same spirit of the film. Obviously they didn’t do that. I still suggest the movie to people because it is really enjoyable and nothing like this show.
I’m curious about the love for Parks and Recreation, which I finally got around to watching this summer (in its entirety). It’s certainly funny, but I don’t think it’s better than Community, or even 30 Rock on a mediocre day. Ron Swanson and Andy are the only characters that consistently work, I think (well, and Leslie). And I find some of the joking kind of mean-spirited (I hate the episodes where they all pile on Jerry – is that meant to be funny? It’s awful.) Donna has no personality other than “big black lady”. April is bitchy and unpleasant (I think I’m supposed to want her and Andy to get together…but I do not.) Aziz Ansari gets jokes that take me right out of the realism of the show (like the thing with the raccoon cap). I like Leslie, and I like the focus on the nuts and bolts of her job and her enthusiasm for it, but I’m perplexed as to why the show has become so beloved.
There’s also a lot of “aren’t Middle-Americans dumb” humor that I find grating (for instance, the announcer at the beauty contest actually calling the winner “The hot one”). I gather that the people who show up at the public forums are supposed to be the kind of people who have nothing better to do than to show up at these things, but I still have trouble with the premise that Leslie and Anne know better about everything than everyone else in the damn town. It’s condescending and, again, unpleasant.
I don’t know, I have nothing to say about Outsourced, which looks wretched. And I’m legitimately curious – I like good things and I want to know what I’m missing here. Is it just a matter of taste? Is there some meta-joke that is going over my head? I plan to watch the upcoming season and I want to feel warmly towards this show but despite being funny it so far leaves me cold. I did enjoy both Rob Lowe and Adam Scott, so that makes me optimistic. Can anyone tell me, in a nutshell, why you think this is the best comedy on TV?
I watched the pilot of Parks & Rec and gave up on it because it wasn’t funny really at all. I came back to watch it in Season 2 and after about the second episode of the season they went on a streak with like 20 straight episodes that were gold. The Christman Scandal episode was especially great, as the Dinner Party, and the Hunting Trip. The cast I felt like really gelled together and Amy Poehler became really likable and Aziz Ansari and Ron Swanson were just terrific, as was the shoe-shine guy Andy. Parks & Rec I would agree isn’t as hilarious as maybe Community but its consistently great.
If my favorite reviewer hates a show this much, I kinda have to watch it now to see how bad it really is!
I really just want to grab whatever NBC exec made this decision, shake the *$@# out of him, and ask him “What the @#*! were you thinking?!”
sorry, couldn’t remember what the policy was on swearing in the comments.
I’m going to do something crazy and actually watch the show before turning off my cable box….
I’m surprised you didn’t mention anything about the absoultely insulting premise it’s being based on in light of the state of the current American economy. Outsourcing is one of the causes of the current abysmal job market and partly why 1 in 7 Americans are now living in poverty. It was extremely thoughtless and insulting to the American people to produce this show. I hope it gets pulled ASAP. I hightly doubt it will get any ratings for the reasons you mentioned, but especially for the one I listed.
I’ve mentioned elsewhere – at one point there was a promo in which one of the cust. svce. guys was asked by a caller – “Where are you.” And he answered, “Detroit.” Hahahaha – that’s so funny here in a state that’s been in a recession for nearly 10 years now.
BRING BACK P & R!!!
Exactly.
Beyond the pseudo-racist/clueless Third-Worlder jokes, did anyone at NBC stop to consider the thousands of un and underemployed Americans who will sit in front of the TV and be personally sickened watching a rerun of the unnecessary ruination of their careers?
Oh wait – NBC doesn’t care – those people have no money to spend on the adverts.
Twisted bastards.
Yeah, this issue is boarderline political, so may not be okay for the blog. But I agree. Who in their right minds wants to watch a show about outsourcing when so many people here are unemployed…
Harsh….
“But really, what’s most upsetting is that NBC decided to bench “Parks and Recreation” not only the best comedy on that network, but on all of television last year – in favor of this cheap, lazy, unfunny mess. ”
I’d rather have parks in that slot too right now but to be fair, when Parks first started it was a lazy unfunny mess too.
I’ve seen the small indie film (of which this sitcom is almost entirely based on and also has the same name), and it is quite a nice little movie; check it out on Netflix Watch Instantly if anyone’s interested. Like the film, it looks like they’re going into the stereotype in the beginning, but then after the initial cheap gags about call centers is done, they may get into a deeper story about embracing the culture for all that it is. I’ll give it a try and see if that’s the way they go (add some heart) or if its all India gags.
Thank you for being the only person to not flip out because the show had a weak pilot. The pilot for Parks & Rec was quite bad as well yet now everyone loves it. I just wish people would give this show a couple episodes before they start judging.
So much about this that could be said, but I’m not how to explain just how offensive this is… Every step forward for Indian American and Indian British actors in hollywood has been destroyed here in one single sweep. If NBC wanted to portray a series set entirely in India, wouldn’t it have made sense to use some Indian actors? Instead they have American actors (of Indian origin) very badly trying to sound Indian and instead the whole thing decends into a farce. The reason Mumbai Calling and the original outsourced did so well was because the joke wasn’t anything to do with Indian people, it was about the clash of cultures… (also they used bollywood actors whose accents sound indian naturally, rather than sounding like an American putting on an indian accent…)
Really wondering what went through the heads of the execs who ok’d this…
P & R the best comedy on TV? No, no, NO! I would submit Community as an example of far greater comedy goodness. P & R still leaves me cold. Two thumbs down.
I can only imaging how bad Outsourced is.
The subject matter of Outsourced is in such bad taste. It is like a comedy about laid off workers trying to get health care at Goldman Sachs.
I had to sit through this garbage instead of an episode of Parks and Rec? How insulting. And regarding the blatant stereotypes, how degrading. ugh, please make it go away.
As someone who’s an American who’s worked in international call centers I was hoping for at least a trace of authenticity. None, nada. Zilch.
First, let’s look at the set up to the premise- guy goes to manager training, comes back to an office that was cleaned out “yesterday”? And he gets promoted to VP to go manage one sales team overseas? Do you know how much a VP ex-pat assignment costs? not cheap.
Secondly, call centers aren’t set up like the set of Barney Miller, there’s row after row of tiny desks with half wall dividers. and you are likely nowhere near a window. That room has 12 people in it, in real life it would have 3 times as many.
Thirdly, when you support calls from the US halfway around the world you work the night shift. They would never see the sun.
Fourthly, where’s their operations mananger? They are not properly staffed to call volume. If you’re not talking on the phone, you’re not making money. Based on the call volume I saw they should fire half the staff, at least.
Finally, I know I am nitpicking about the realism of the setting but I’m just doing that so I don’t scream about how grossly degrading these stereotypes were.
There is a lot wrong with this show but you picked some really stupid things to complain about. It’s a TV show, they aren’t going to have 48 actors in tiny desks all talking on the phone for an hour straight of a TV show to make it ‘authentic’. What the hell kind of show would that be? “Sorry, there is no plot or character development because real call center workers are on the phone 8 hours a day and don’t have time to interact. Hope you enjoy the show and the realism we’ve brought you!” By that logic, when we watch CSI we should have to wait 8-10 weeks before we get DNA results for a particular episodes killer because it really doesn’t happen in 15 minutes.
I’m so sad NBC even decided to do this. I really loved all 4 Thursday night comedies as is, and P&R became my favorite last season, and after getting a lot of media buzz, it’s benched for this? I refuse to watch on those grounds alone, but also because Outsourced seems offensive and stupid – never a good combination. Bring back the hilarious, well written, and kinda sweet P&R!
I turned this show off after five minutes. I expected more. I’m very disappointed. This review is dead on.
It’s blatant racism being passed off as comedy. Well, as long as your idea of comedy is one fart joke after another.
‘Outsourced’ makes me cry tears of vinegar mingled with blood. Yes, it’s THAT bad. Why won’t NBC cancel this train wreck already because it’s ruining my “must see TV” Thursdays!!!!!! I’ll gladly take some P&R repeats as a filler until the new episodes are ready.
There have been 2 episodes so far and everyone has already got their pitchforks out. Geez. The pilot wasn’t great but the second episode was at least better. I suggest you watch the show before judging it and at least give it a few weeks. Most shows don’t get good until they can get into a groove. I’d like to also mention that 30 Rock is 10x better than P&R, I love Amy Poehler and P&R has gotten better but 30 Rock and Tina Fey knock them out of the park.
Its funny how non-indian americans are crying racism for us indian-americans.
and btw Manmeet, is hilarious!!! I never even thought of it that way. I have cousin named Manmeet and would have never considered it manmeat!!!!As a brown man, I love this show. I think its funny and has potential. If people dont like it because they honestly find it weak and not funny then fine, but please spare all indians and south asians the racism cries. Trust me, if there was anything racist, Id be the first to call for cancellation. I had low expectations going in, but was surprised with the pilot. I thought it was okay and I think the show has been getting better every week. Give it some time you haters.
Actually, please don’t speak on behalf of all South Asians, either. I’m Indian and am pleased to know there are non-Indians who are aware of how stereotypical and generic this show is. I love comedy, and I’m all for seeing diversity in Hollywood but I don’t think this show does much for Indians other than reinforce cliches about Indians. It seems to me most of the jokes are based on American words being said in a thick Indian accent, and Indians being portrayed as naive, cowering fools who know nothing of American culture. It’s a minstrel show. Oh, and I don’t think making fun of Indian names is particularly clever either.
Although I agree with your general sentiment, to be fair, I think comparing the cast of Outsourced to Mindy Kaling, Aziz, etc. is pretty naive and somewhat arrogant. First off Mindy, Aziz are American Indians, emphasis on the American, so they are expected to act in the normalized American fashion. Obviously, I don’t think the Oursourced cast should continue to be portrayed in the usual 2D stereotypical racist view Americans perceive them as but I don’t think they should be portrayed as “Americans” living in India since they are deeply entrenched in their own culture and way of life. This is a major problem I’ve noticed with American media depictions of people of colour: either they’re whitewashed and normalized for the average American or they’re stereotyped and marginalized again for the average American.
Eddie Murphy hosting the Academy Awards? Now there’s a show that would be watched World Over!
