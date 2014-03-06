Don Draper takes a flight in ‘Mad Men’ final season tease

The final season of “Mad Men” (or, at least, the first half of the final season, which is being split between this year and next) doesn’t begin until Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m. on AMC. But as usual, the quintessential show about advertising likes to begin its brand promotion early, with an image and/or video for viewers to fuss over and decode until there are actual episodes to fuss over and decode.

This year, we’ve got both an image and a video, representing the same thing: Don Draper getting off a TWA plane in parts unknown (the airport background in the video looks vaguely like Los Angeles, but that could just be an artifact of where the show is filmed). Given where last season ended for Don, he could wind up anywhere in the final season, doing anything, and whatever will be, will be.

Any theories you want to express based on the picture and the video below? And do you feel that last season’s key art ultimately told you enough about where Don’s story was going?

