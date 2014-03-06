Don Draper takes a flight in ‘Mad Men’ final season tease

The final season of “Mad Men” (or, at least, the first half of the final season, which is being split between this year and next) doesn’t begin until Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m. on AMC. But as usual, the quintessential show about advertising likes to begin its brand promotion early, with an image and/or video for viewers to fuss over and decode until there are actual episodes to fuss over and decode.
This year, we’ve got both an image and a video, representing the same thing: Don Draper getting off a TWA plane in parts unknown (the airport background in the video looks vaguely like Los Angeles, but that could just be an artifact of where the show is filmed). Given where last season ended for Don, he could wind up anywhere in the final season, doing anything, and whatever will be, will be.
Any theories you want to express based on the picture and the video below? And do you feel that last season’s key art ultimately told you enough about where Don’s story was going?
Don is descending the stairs to symbolize his entering the meth lab one more time for one last cook. The flight clearly took off in Louisiana where Don had a steak dinner with the Yellow King and then, over drinks, talked him into surrendering. It’s all there!
You forgot about the zombies.
Don’t forget about the trip he took to Washington DC to converse with his Russian contact about aiding the Vice-President in his plan to derail the President’s approval ratings, likely by revealing the participation he had in a study on sexual orgasms with Bill Masters. That or he’ll have the First Lady sent to prison on trumped-up drug charges where she will rekindle her relationship with her lesbian business partner.
And don’t even get me started on that weird cave with the golden light. I mean what was that about anyway?
Falling off a building, washing away his clothes on a beach, descending from an airplane, it’s all metaphors for death death DEATH! Or… moving to L.A.
Hopefully this season is better than season six.
Then it certainly will be a most amazing season.
Wasn’t Don talking about moving the agency to LA?
Yes, and in fact Teddy was sent there at the end of the season, in part to get away from Peggy.
well with those sunny skies he certainly doesnt appear to be in NYC. Nothing visual is an accident on this show. Insiders have said that from a cinematic standpoint, these set designers and DP’s are some of the most detailed in the business. I think he is starting SCDP West. :D I am one of the saps still hoping Don gets his happy ending.
I hope Don gets a happy ending too. However, it’s Mad Men. With Matt Weiner, Don might not even set flight on a plane this season and it could all be a metaphor that the story is finally “landing” or whatever. Hard to say.
-Cheers
So, the music changed in the video. It’s not “Que Sera” anymore. What happened?
Apparently they didn’t have rights to the song locked down when they posted it. Whoops.
Teaser lends credence to the Don as DB Cooper theory…
Quiet, you.
[medium.com]
My theory is that if there is a year between the “halves” of a season, it is in fact two seasons.
That’s more of a philosophy than a theory.
1) Don Draper will fool around with another woman, drink heavily, and mess up that relationship.
2) Megan will pout
3) The entirety of the plot for the season will ultimately take about 2 Tweets to describe
4) Critics will proclaim it another great season
5) Anyone watching the shows on Amazon in the future will wonder what went wrong after season 1, and what the fuss was about
Of course – because the Don Draper of 1968 is exactly the same guy as the Don Draper of 1960 – no difference at all.
Hell, I doubt there’s one iota of change in Don’s demeanor, attitude, confidence, or desires over those 8 years (6 seasons) – or, if there is, that would be a damn strange thing to make a TV show about.
Could this show just be over already?
Don becomes a movie directer,he has always loved films.His award winning commercial felt like a mini film with story and all. He certainly has the multicolored past to draw from and a wife that is an actress. I wonder if there are any famous directors that have come from the advertising world. One quick search and voila Alfred Hitchcock.” Hitchcock gained confidence and began to show a dry, witty side at work. He drew caricatures of his colleagues and wrote short stories with twist endings, to which he signed the name “Hitch.” Henley’s Social Club magazine, The Henley, began publishing Hitchcock’s drawings and stories. As a result, Hitchcock was promoted to Henley’s advertising department, where he was much happier as a creative advertising illustrator.” Even the short clip was like a trailer. It will be fun to speculate on the ending of Mad Men.
That’s like 3 seconds! I’m still very bummed that they split the season in two for no reason other than monies, but I’m excited for it (since it’s coming back sooner than I thought).
I like the psychedelic Milton Glaser key art image for Season 7 more than the teaser:
[www-deadline-com.vimg.net]
We know that some of the last film was shot near Big Sur and we haven’t seen those yet. Dead or alive, Don is enroute to the west coast. California here I come!