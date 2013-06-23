Season finale review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘In Care Of’

And so another season of “Mad Men” – the penultimate, in fact – has come to an end. I have a review of the season finale coming up just as soon as I drive a Camaro through your lobby…
“I was an orphan. I grew up in Pennsylvania… in a whorehouse.” -Don
Matthew Weiner placed this sixth season of “Mad Men” within the most tumultuous year of the ’60s, when the assassinations and riots and violence were so frequent that even our apolitical characters couldn’t ignore the revolution that was happening around them. As news of Dr. King, Bobby, the Tet Offensive, the Democratic National Convention and all the rest filtered through to Don and his co-workers, they often looked like they could see the world as they knew it coming to a violent, shocking end.
And so it feels right, and powerful, that season 6 should end with Weiner (who, as usual, directed the finale, and co-wrote the script with Carly Wray) bringing an end to so many character’s lives as they, and we, know them.
By the time “In Care Of” concludes, Ted and Pete are both packing for California, to run an office that was intended as a minor operation, but has instead become a life raft for Ted’s marriage and a place for Pete to start over after his recent losses. Peggy has lost both her old and new mentors (and, in the latter, a lover) and finds herself working as SC&P’s de facto creative director.
And Don? Don has seemingly lost almost everything he thought he cared about: his job, his wife, and – in the episode’s most powerful scene – the walls he has carefully built up between Don Draper’s career and Dick Whitman’s childhood.
This has been a dark, dark season for Don, and for Jon Hamm to play him. Don has been cold and distant and cruel, and he’s also been a needy emotional wreck, and most recently a complete lush. It hasn’t been pleasant to watch Don a lot of the time, but Hamm has gone for broke(*) with all of these terrible moments. Six seasons into the series, he finds a new level of vulnerability in that uncomfortable, devastating moment when Don can’t stop himself from confessing his secret shame to the Hershey executives – and to the SC&P partners in the room with them – even if it costs him the account and the level of privacy he’s fought so hard to maintain. Just listen to the self-loathing that catches in his voice as he says the word “alone,” or the pain as he says eating the Hershey bar made him feel “like a normal kid.” Stealing from the john’s pockets to be given a candy bar is far from the worst thing Dick Whitman ever did, but it’s among the most mortifying. This is the life Dick was so desperate to run away from that he would steal a dead man’s identity, and his desire to keep these details of his life a secret has as much to do with shame as it does with any legal jeopardy the truth could put him in. Even given how intolerable Don has been all season, Hamm made me feel nothing but sympathy (and pity) in that moment. One of his single best moments in a series full of jaw-droppers.
In this week when we mourn the loss of James Gandolfini, I can't help drawing a line between the lead of Matt Weiner's last show and his current one. Gandolfini never tried to protect Tony Soprano's image from tarnishing, nor does Hamm with Don Draper.
So given how deep those scars run, and how hard he’s tried to keep them hidden for his whole adult life, why does Don choose this, of all moments, to make this confession, in front of these people? Again, he’s been a human car crash all year. He threw himself too deeply into an affair with a woman who had the ability to say no to him. He failed at pitch after pitch, and his one major success (the merger that landed Chevy) instantly made him miserable, because he hadn’t thought through the consequences of working next to Ted and Peggy every day. His marriage is so joyless that he’s ready to pull the hobo trick and run away from his current life to try to fix things with Megan in the place where they fell in love. Sally wants nothing to do with him – her “Why don’t you just tell them what I saw?” is an epic burn – and he’s been living in a bottle just like he did after Betty kicked him out.
He is miserable, and bitter, and vulnerable, especially because he’s tried to quit drinking cold turkey, only to be so deep into the problem that he gets the shakes from doing it. Ted’s plea to go to California in order to save his family hits Don in the right place at the right time, especially when coupled with his physical symptoms and the arrival of a client with whom he has such a deep, special, difficult connection. In that moment – right after he’s so clearly done well with his patented nostalgia pitch, as his hand shakes and he sees the anguish on Ted’s face – Don Draper isn’t in that room anymore. Dick Whitman is. And he has to tell the men from Hershey just how much their chocolate has meant to him, no matter the cost.
And the cost, in this case, appears to be both his marriage and his job.
A lot can obviously happen between now and when the final season begins. We could return sometime in 1969 to find Megan came back, or that Don followed her out to California once he got pushed out by the other SC&P partners, and he’s competing with Ted all over again. And it’s entirely possible that the other partners really do intend just on a leave of absence, even if the entire sequence – the refusal to provide a return date, Duck showing up early with Don’s potential replacement – smacked of Freddie Rumsen being promised a six-month leave after he wet his pants. But Don being stripped of his identity, his wife and his position seems fitting for an episode in which so many of the characters find themselves losing everything.
Pete discovers that his mother has fallen – or been pushed? – off her cruise ship, and after Manolo married her, and is so consumed with rage and a need for vengeance that he forgets the very lesson he seemed to learn about Bob Benson just last week. Pete makes it clear to Bob that “I will never, ever let this go,” leaving Bob little choice but to ruin Pete before Pete can ruin him – in this case, taking advantage of city boy Pete Campbell’s relative inexperience at driving to humiliate him in front of the Chevy execs. (Remember, Pete only even got his license last season.) With his mother gone – and Pete and his brother Bud too cheap to fund a real investigation of Manolo – the Chevy account lost to him, and Trudy still living without him (even if our final glimpse of her this season suggests she still feels some affection for him, like Betty with Don), is it any wonder that he joins Ted in the California life raft?(**)
(**) That’s a hell of an idea Stan Rizzo had, given how many higher-ranking men at SC&P decided they wanted to steal it.
Peggy, meanwhile, has systematically had her ability to choose stripped away from her this season. Abe pushed her to buy the miserable place on the Upper West Side, then broke up with her after she speared him in the gut. Don and Ted arranged the merger without telling her, each assuming, wrongly, that she’d be thrilled with the news. And now Ted is so terrified of his feelings for Peggy, and what they might do to his wife and kids, that he chooses to end the relationship – and his in-person mentorship of her – without discussing it with her, leaving a bitter Peggy to observe, “Well, aren’t you lucky: to have decisions.”
In each case, it’s history repeating itself – as it has all season – only worse than before.
Don has pulled stunts at the office before that have left his partners scratching their heads, but the accumulation of them this year was finally too much for them to ignore it. It wasn’t just Hershey, but Jaguar, and going to war with Ted immediately after orchestrating a merger behind the other partners’ backs. Frankly, it would be remarkable if he didn’t get bounced after all the stunts he’s pulled this year. Don again tries to steal another man’s identity – or, at least, his getaway plan – but is brought down by his innate Dick Whitman-ness. Peggy has another affair with a married man, and it again blows up on her. Pete again decides to challenge the handsome chameleon, and isn’t up to the task.
But like the Judy Collins song that ends the season, you can look at what happened from both sides now. As Trudy tries to tell Pete when he shows up, defeated, to say goodbye to her and Tammy, he’s lost everything, but he’s also free of everything. Pete was not a happy person living in Greenwich, and has been fairly miserable at the office for a long time. I still remember his trip to California with Don back in season 2’s “The Jet Set,” and how at ease he seemed conducting business by poolside; maybe getting the New York boy out of New York will be good for him.
Similarly, the odds were long on Peggy and Ted living happily ever after together. She might have believed he could leave his wife and then jump to her after a reasonable period to avoid a scandal, but between their working relationship and his kids, this was going to be a mess – assuming, of course, that Ted was ever going to leave them for Peggy, rather than trying to appease both of the women in his life at once. We’ll see exactly what role the other partners have envisioned for the man from Dancer Fitzgerald, but for now, Peggy’s running things for SC&P creative, sitting in Don’s office and even getting another back of the head shot as she reclines in his chair, pondering what she can do now that the angel and devil on her shoulders have left the building.
And Don very badly needed a wake-up call. His behavior at the office and at home was completely unacceptable, for a long time, and he only got away with it for as long as he did because he was Don Draper. With Megan presumably gone(***), his job at SC&P possibly over, he can focus on repairing things with his kids, which he starts to do by taking them to the whorehouse in Pennsylvania (whose exterior now reflects how Dick felt growing up there), just to give Sally an idea of where he came from and why he is the way he is. The first Don Draper pitch of the season involved a man getting off the plane in Hawaii, shedding his clothes and disappearing. As he told the puzzled Sheraton executives, “It’s not just a different place; you are different.” Maybe he needed to shed everything else to heal, because being the same Don Draper wasn’t working out too well for anyone involved, including the man himself.
(***) With all due respect to Jessica Paré, I don’t know that we ever need to see Megan again. Weiner gave us a lot of Megan over the last few seasons, but was never able to develop her into a character who functioned interestingly outside of her relationship with Don. Lord knows I’m not the biggest Betty fan, but there have been some strong Betty-centric stories from time to time over the years, where Megan was mainly there to reflect what Don’s been going through in the latter half of the decade.
“Both Sides, Now” has a lot of applications to where we end this strange but incredibly powerful season of “Mad Men.” SC&P now has significant assets on both sides of the country now. You can look at what’s happened to Don, Pete, Peggy and others from both sides. But you can also look at the lyrics of the song itself (written by Joni Mitchell), and how Collins ends each chorus by noting that even though she’s looked at clouds, love and life from both sides now, she really doesn’t know any of them at all.
At different points throughout this decade, the people around Don Draper have come to realize how little they really know him. With the collapse of both sides of his life at once, suddenly everyone knows a lot about him. As we head into the final season of the show – and, presumably, the final year of the decade (unless Weiner intends to take one or more big leaps ahead in time over season 7) – will this turn out to be a good thing for our man, or will we come to understand that he was better off when nobody had the first clue who and what he was?
Some other thoughts:
* I interviewed Weiner about the finale, and what its events might mean for the final season.
* Hershey actually signed with Ogilvy & Mather in 1968, and would stay with that agency – which, among other campaigns, came up with the immortal “Two great tastes that taste great together” spot – for decades. Don blew a big account.
* Where in the pantheon of Kartheiser Komedy Klassics do we place the “How are you?” “NOT GREAT, BOB!” exchange in the SC&P elevator? Kartheiser has said that he doesn’t play any of the things we laugh at for comedy, but he’s damn good at it, intentionally or not.
* When everything else is taken away, Don and Ted are both left with their families, and we also see Joan trying to provide Roger with the comfort of family by inviting him to Thanksgiving with her, Kevin, Gail and Bob. It’s an interesting move, given the complicated history between Roger and Joan – the idea that she’s letting Roger into Kevin’s life but not her own is one of those things that sounds easier said than done – but also a compassionate one.
* I eagerly await Tom & Lorenzo’s style analysis of Peggy’s new wardrobe choices. Even after she ditches the mini-dress and fishnets that no doubt melted the internet the moment they first appeared, she’s dressing much less conservatively in her later scenes, whether baring more cleavage when Ted comes to tell her about California, and then wearing pants (for the first time ever at work) when she’s going through the files in Don’s office.
* As discussed previously, James Wolk will be on CBS’ “The Crazy Ones” with Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Depending on how successful it is – and how flexible Wolk’s contract is (note that Alison Brie has continued to appear as frequently as she did before “Community” premiered, if not more) – Bob could spend most or all of the final season in Detroit.
* So much about Caroline’s family life is contained in this one sentence explaining why she can’t have Roger over for Thanksgiving: “Ralph stopped drinking and you know Little Ralphie’s spastic.”
* We began around Christmas of 1967 and end around Thanksgiving of 1968, which fits the one month per episode timeline, and the doubling up of the premiere, but which means we don’t get to see one of the few genuinely happy and awe-inspiring moments of the year: the crew of Apollo 8 orbiting the moon at Christmas.
* In addition to “Both Sides, Now,” the soundtrack also features “Moon River” over a few of the Thanksgiving scenes near the end (Thanksgiving at Joan’s, Peggy in Don’s office). Like “Just A Gigolo,” which Weiner also had the restraint to save for this season, “Moon River” – and the way it invokes an era that Don belongs to but the rest of the show is sprinting away from – feels like a song I’d have expected to be included well before now. UPDATE: And as noted by several commenters, the song at the bar when Don punches the minister is “Band of Gold,” which was also playing in the very first scene of the pilot.
So that’s it. Come back around 2:05 a.m. Eastern (or, if you’re a sane person who enjoys sleep, in the morning) for the Weiner interview, and we can do all this again one more time next spring.
What did everybody else think?
Did you have a screener this week, Alan?
Jaw dropper is right! The Hershey presentation was shocking I could not believe Don would expose himself like that. Maybe having ripped the bandage off the wound he can move towards recovery.
That’s the way it seemed to me, arash. Draper did so many healthy things — quit drinking, helped Ted, spoke honestly about his childhood, let his kids learn a little bit about his past — but the result of these New Draper moves seems to be a lot of punishment. What would Dante say about a world where a guy is rewarded lavishly for lying and being destructive and rejected as soon as he tries to tell the truth and heal?
We could ask Don. He was reading Dante in this season’s premier.
I guess you have to go through hell before you can get to heaven. Chris made a good point about Dante’s Inferno.
Don’s thoughts about the Sheraton Royal Hawaiian was someone who completely shed his clothes (identity) and disappears into the water. Some people thought he was talking about death. Is he ready to “kill” Don Draper and be reborn as Dick Whitman? He seemed to enjoy being Dick Whitman in CA when he was with Anna.
At least all the ad placements now make sense.
Ocean Spray was mid-season, but it and Hershey’s seemed out of place when MM usually goes for cars, booze and luxury items.
Until this episode, I wondered why a wholesome brand would want to be associated with a lying charismatic whorechild… now, we know. Unlike Kodak, they got the Carousel treatment for a still-thriving product. Lucky ducks….
I tend to think that Don’s honesty in the moment is exactly that – it’s a moment, and he feels he has to tell the truth about this particular moment and experience.
And then afterwards, especially with the partners and Megan, I think he feels ‘well, what the hell? I’ve tried everything else, I might as well try something different.’ So he shows the kids the house.
I can’t see Don suddenly turning into a picture of honesty, though. It’s just not him. It’s not this show.
I note that Don inappropriately spilled his biographical guts to the Hershey execs the morning after he poured his booze down the drain at home. Perhaps a part of Don realizes that the only way he can come “clean” is to begin being honest about the fakery of his life. Which, by the way, is a cornerstone of Alcoholics Anonymous.
@Jones
Don may have don some cleansing moves being honest but with the exception at the end of showing his kids where he grew up and maybe get Sally to sympathize with him again by getting her to understand him a little, most of his honest moves other people paid the price for.
Yes he cleansed himself by being honest in front of the Heresy’s potential clients, but he did it at the cost of his firm getting the business most likely
Yes he was honest and generous with Ted to let him go to California, but after stealing the idea from Stan and giving it away after torpedoing Megan’s New York job and perhaps prospects of anything in California (yes he proposed the idea of him commuting back and forth but does Megan want a part time marriage?)
So while I am sympathetic to Don in letting that load off his shoulders he did it at the wrong time and as per his want, without considering the affects it would have on others.
@Tonyinphoenix:
I still interpret the Sheraton Royal Hawaiian ad more literally, that subconsciously he is thinking about suicide. That and the pool incident in LA has me leaning heavily to that. He may not do it but subconsciously it has run through his mind about it without realizing it. Heck in the pool near drowning he may have tried to do it, not consciously but in that drug haze his real desire over took him.
@CGEYE
To put it in your crude way, no one knew that Don was “whorechild” (not his fault) and other people at SC cum SCDP cum SC&P are also good at “charismatic lying” as good as Don, Roger for one.
And Hersey’s wasn’t out of place as a potential client. It doesn’t go for luxury did items, usually, it never did, since the various incarnations of the company has had Life, Carnation, Sunkist, Maidenform, Flieshman’s Margarine to name a few.
It is an advertising agency and it will advertise anything (within the decorum of the 1960s). Hell early in 1961 Peggy’s first account that she had some responsibility for was for a company for a woman‘s masturbatory device that masqueraded as a massager for those aching “muscles”. She had to put that point across without being overt and the ad having plausible deniability in its copy.
@Hunter2012: I beg to differ — Hershey’s isn’t out of place for SC&P — it’s out of place for *AMC*.
Recall that enhanced product integration was the deal AMC cut with Weiner, from the beginning, and in previous seasons we had tighter time-frames concerning appearances of present advertisers within the narrative. With Hershey’s, they advertised far in advance of the final episode, so it was hard to tell whether they were just one more advertiser AMC snagged — when for any of their Sunday series, a product with a family demographic in the ad lineup seemed incongruous.
And, as for ‘whorechild’, that’s not my crude way — that’s Don’s. *He* goes back to the whore-well, every time he chooses not to control his behavior, and lets Dick take over. And, with all the brazen and crude products SC has produced campaigns for, the “ad-man = whore” metaphor isn’t one lost on us. Ever. Like if we wanted to.
MOZ’s comment makes me think, did Don really go to the whorehouse to show Sally the other kids where he grew up and to reveal something about himself? Or, did he feel compelled to go there after the meeting with Hershey for himself because it was on his mind and it just so happens that the kids were with him? If it’s the later than his comment to Sally “this is where I grew up” (paraphrasing) is just a moment not a trend for his character.
A whore, a pimp, a drugpusher, and a useless old man taking some kind of moral stand and pushing out Draper for one lost account… that’s rich.
Here here!
Enjoyed the descriptions, but this wasn’t over one account. As Alan said “Don has pulled stunts at the office before that have left his partners scratching their heads, but the accumulation of them this year was finally too much for them to ignore it.”
It was not a moral stand at all. It’s all about the business.
It…wasn’t “one lost account.” And even if we accept the labels that you’ve given to these characters, what have they done to damage company business that compares to what Don has done?
They weren’t taking a moral stand. Letting Don go was about cutting off the gangrenous arm so it wouldn’t lead to the death of the body.
They weren’t taking a moral stand. Letting Don go was about cutting off the gangrenous arm so it wouldn’t lead to the death of the body.
Totally agree. Draper witnessed and kept all manner of THEIR dirty secrets over his last ~20 years there, and he’s been far more instrumental and productive to the firm than all but perhaps ONE of them sitting there. The Sterling Cooper brand would not even be in existence anymore if not for Draper.
It wasn’t “one lost account.” There was the incident with Sheraton hotels that was mentioned. Even when that came up, Ted said, “Again?!” about not being able to find Don when a client had come for a meeting. I think we’re supposed to believe that Don’s been burning bridges lately with his drinking and general lack of focus.
I don’t think any of them would pretend to be moral.
AMEN AMEN AMEN
#Annan: That’s an interesting observation. This season, and this episode in particular seemed to really zero in on how the rest of the cast was being infected by Don. Ted’s adultery and subsequent decision to flee, trying to escape his problems; Peggy’s move into his office; Sally’s drinking, and running away to school; etc.
Not to mention there’s been tons of sickness imagery this season, starting from the premiere when Bert had a cough. Gleason’s pancreatic cancer, Don’s lingering issue on the plane from Cali., his chest cold from a few issues back. Off the top of my head, a few more people have had coughs this season too. I want to say Joan did earlier in the season.
I can’t buy into the “Don gets lung cancer” crowd, because it seems too on-the-nose. But Don IS cancer? I can get behind that one.
KAWIGGINS, how is he a sleezebag exactly. Before you admonish him so stongly, keep in mind that he is a real person commenting about seriuously flawed fictional characters. You’re the only one here lobbing verbal barbs at people.
Three out of the four people at that meeting owe a lot of their money to Don. Don was always the product that SCDP, and before that Sterling Cooper, was selling Roger and Bert have brought very little to the company.
KAWIGGINS—“Over the line! That was over the line Smokey!” You are calling someone you have never met a sleezebag over an opinion about pretend characters. And his overall point isn’t wrong, but I think the partners were just making a business decision. But you might want to take a breath….
@Kawiggins: Josh called Joan a whore because she had sex with a client in order to be made a partner. You don’t have to be a “60’s era male” to frown upon that kind of behavior – lots of feminists would agree that’s not a legitimate way to get ahead in the business world.
Wait! Which one was the pimp?
Roger was the pimp – he knew what the Jaguar guy wanted, and agreed to give him Joan to get the account.
@KAWIGGINS, you’ve violated the first rule of commenting on here – no personal attacks. But I don’t understand how someone calling out others on immoral behaviors makes HIM a sleazebag? And yeah, a 60s-era male would’t find anything objectionable about any of those behaviors, so your insult is totally off the mark.
I think the word choice could have been different, but the sentitment is correct. No one who condemned Don is themselves without sin. However, Don’s collection of sins just over the past year were enough to cause the firm to draw a line in the sand. Lets face facts, Don had a nervous breakdown in front of a client. Once that gets out, what client or potential client will want to work with him and by extension the firm? SC&P had to do something to insulate themselves from the damage he caused, however hypocritical their decision may be.
Increasingly Don’s behavior was a drain on the company. Ted, coming in from the outside, was shocked to find out what an irresponsible, missing-in-action booze hound Draper is. None of the other partners/associates are angels, but their sins could be tidied up nicely and never came close to threatening the company’s bottom line as did Don’s.
By the way, there were some absolutely brilliant scenes in this episode which, if you blinked, you may have missed. In moment after Don walks into the meeting and realizes that his fate is sealed, he glares around the room at the partners. Joan had heavily dropped her eyes to avoid Don’s accusatory stare. It was a truly “Et tu, Brute” moment.
Other than the issue of decorum on the comment thread, IMO one of the less desirable ways in which some fans respond to Mad Med is a smug sense of the supposed categorical superiority of current social and moral fashions to those of the ’60’s (either the 60’s ‘establishment’ or the counterculture, latter of which more resembles today’s ‘politically correct’ set of views). And I think the creators of the show pander to this bad habit to some degree. Although, it doesn’t negate the artistic value of the show altogether IMO.
I do believe there’s human progress, and there concrete examples of it relevant to the 60’s (the Civil Rights movement, etc but those things aren’t in general central to Mad Med). But a lot of changes in attitudes are just that, changes, things shifting around, not that we’re so superior because we go along with different ideas due to peer pressure. And peer pressure explains in my jaded opinion the great bulk of most people’s opinions on social/moral matters.
Replying to the original comment, I also think that’s a clever description of those four, but ‘hypocrite’is a way overused term and concept, particularly in our own ‘enlightened’ time. Putting your foot down when someone else’s out of control behavior is threatening your livelihood is not ‘hypocrisy’ just because you’re not perfect yourself. Sterling and Cooper have been largely asleep at the switch through the whole series, but not tearing down the firm the way Don has been, and their recognition of Don’s talent made his career. That’s not a one way street where they just owe Don. Joan made herself a prostitute, true, but it’s pretty irrelevant to tearing down the firm; Cutler is a non-entity, but a partner based on Don’s impulsive idea.
Are you actually calling Joan a “whore” because of that one incident in her life? That’s ridiculous. Frankly I have thought all along that the constant trope of her as a prostitute and Pete as a pimp because of what happened with Herb and Jaguar has been blown WAY out of proportion. Enough already.
And on to your other point, it would have been totally unrealistic for nothing negative to have happened to Don after some of his behavior at the agency this season.
As a person and a fan of his character, I’m glad he talked about the truth of his childhood at that meeting, but come on! You don’t go around doing that at meetings and he’s been doing that kind of thing for months. They had to do something and anyone else would have been told to get temporarily lost long before that.
hodor
Yeah, I’m really over “whore” being the go-to slur for women in business. It’s really a disgusting, misogynistic insult. What Joan did was absolutely no worse than Don and Roger’s constant womanizing.
@CEE – I don’t think you can compare these behaviors. Don and Roger slept around simply because they wanted to; Joan apparently did some sleeping around herself for the same reason and no, it isn’t any worse just because she’s a woman. The difference with Joan having sex with the Jaguar guy is that she did it for profit. More importantly – she struggled with the ethics of it but did it anyway. She obviously thought the man was a pig and was repulsed by the idea of having sex with him.
I don’t know – maybe if he was someone she actually liked/respected and would’ve enjoyed having sex with of her free will, it wouldn’t have seemed so bad.
BTW, I’m glad the name calling wasn’t allowed to stand. The reason I enjoy reading the comments here is that everyone is usually so well-spoken and polite. Seemed to be a bad vibe here last night. Blame it on the super moon ;)
Am I the only one whose immediate thought, when Don walked into the 9 am partners meeting, was: “Intervention!”?
Another thought, given the attendees (each of whom, it has been pointed out, was guilty of moral or ethical transgressions and many of whom, we’ve seen, can be stone cold brutal when it comes to money, power, or egos), was: “Intervention, Soprano’s Style!” “The Sopranos: The Strong, Silent Type” similarly ended with the intervention target’s meeting with a senior council, his taking a curative trip to Pennsylvania (with a loved one in tow), and a ban on chocolate candy (‘though smoking was allowed). See [lisatolliver.blogspot.com])
The intervention tipoff was the setting of Don’s meeting out in the open, on comfy couches outside the Accounts offices, rather than in the boardroom or a partner’s office. Its placement outside of Accounts drove home the points: the issue was the bottom line, which Don’s behavior was jeopardizing, and Don’s no longer a privileged member of the inner circle. Notably, the setting was the very spot where Cosgrove publicly dressed down misfit Bob Benson.
However, unlike an intervention, there was no round-the-room reading by each participant of how Don’s actions affected them, no “do this or that will happen” warning, and no offer of specific help to dry out.
Also, despite the existence of similarities to Freddy Rumsen’s outing, Don was offered neither a “six months leave” euphemism for being fired nor a debauched night on the town, “gentle into that good night”, send-off.
So bottom line: Don’s “meeting” was NOT an intervention. On the other other hand, the fact that the partners did not offer to buy Don out [yet] held open the possibility that Don could return, in some capacity, if he got his act together such that he could be a rainmaker again.
I would hope Don would force a buyout and then move on.
Cursed lack of an “edit” feature! I meant Freddy Rumsen’s “OUSTING”, not “outing”.
@FROIDE, I thought i might have missed the episode where it was revealed that Freddy Rumsen was gay… LOL
This show has officially fallen out of my top 5. It’s consistently “good”, but seldom great anymore. Just my opinion, please don’t get your panties in a bunch people.
I would still recommend the first 3 seasons as virtually flawless entertainment.
agreed… except the virtually flawless comment… lets not forget the episode where don hangs out w/ swingers…
I was surprised at how underwhelmed I was left at the end.
To me this season seemed to be setting the table for the end, but I’m not sure they needed the full season to do that. I felt like I was constantly waiting for something to happen, but it rarely did. I’m still leaving it in my Top 5, but I couldn’t fault anyone for taking it out of theirs.
I think a lot of people felt underwhelmed given the wild plot speculation that happened this season. I really enjoyed this episode and am sad that next year is mad men’s last.
I can’t believe that people would feel underwhelmed by this. That look that Don gave Sally at the end of the episode is one of the biggest things to ever happen in this series. It’s bigger than Lane’s suicide. Bigger than Peggy’s pregnancy. Bigger than Don getting caught cheating.
How did nothing happen, exactly?
No one died, no one got pregnant, no one was Sharon Tate so therefore nothing happened?
Don’s confession in the middle of the client meeting after years of having to lie wasn’t huge? Don doing something that helped someone else while hurting himself was unfulfilling? Don Draper getting put on an undetermined amount of leave and turning not to the bottle, but to his kids, and to his kids to tell them the truth about his life, made this season a weak one?
Sally: “I don’t know anything about you.”
Don’s look at the end: “Now you do.”
It’s not much, but it’s a start. Don could’ve ran to California, abandoned any hope of a lasting relationship with his children and kept drinking and whoring around, but instead he chose to suck it up and take his kids to the home in which he grew up. He let his co-workers and his family find out who he is after 6 seasons of doing everything he can to hide Dick Whitman.
Don has told himself for years that he’s not capable of redemption. He’s used it as a way to justify his self-loathing acts, it has defined everything we’ve seen him do. And with one small action, one look at this maturing daughter, he says he’s ready to try something new.
That’s pretty wonderful if you ask me.
Amen, VelocityKnown! I loved this season, and thought the finale completed it very well. You’re so right about Don’s look to Sally at the end. I wonder if Bobby will remember Don telling the kids that he grew up on a farm… :-)
Perhaps after I watch this mess a 2nd time it will be more fulfilling but that was choppy and poorly edited. Sort of like the whole 6th season. No one gets it perfect, but this was the season that Mad men became baseball. 3 out of 10 is considered great and you have to suffer through a lot of bad ideas to find something fulfilling.
And I still never understood Sheila. I can see him having an affair, but not with her.
@velocity: I’m glad you enjoyed it. But I’m not watching the show to get some After School Special sentimentality. I watch this show to be entertained. And it has mostly failed the last couple of seasons, IMO.
If you think I’m being harsh, rewatch seasons 1-3 like I have done recently. There will be no debate.
I actually did rewatch seasons 1 and 2 very recently. Season 6 is much better than season 2 and not that much worse than season 1. This season had the best Don development of any season on the show.
He goes back to trying to be Don Draper, realizes he can’t because a) the times have changed, and b) he’s not willing to put the work into being a brilliant creative director. (Remember all the napkins with pitches on them? How many of those did you see this season?) So he gives up, loses his job, and decides the best thing is to give up the Don Draper charade and go back to being Dick Whitman.
I’m not going to say this is the best overall season, but none of the seasons had that good of a Don Draper throughline. Not season 1, not season 4, and certainly not seasons 2 and 3.
Seasons 1,2, & 3 didn’t need any significant “Don development”. They actually entertained. From top to bottom. With the entire cast of characters. From Peggy, to Roger to Pete.
Shoving themes and symbolism while putting entertainment on the backburner is the definition of pretentious writing. Weiner is drinking his own Koolaid.
Don cheats on his wife, gets caught by his daughter, virtually fired by his closest co-workers for his drinking and half-assing problems, left by his wife, traumatized by his shitty childhood and the one good thing we’re left is a look and action that proves he MIGHT start to do better.
Yeah, I don’t know what After School Specials you watched as a kid, but they generally didn’t go like that.
And I don’t think you’re being harsh. I think you’re expectations of what entertainment is is different. Clearly, there is some debate based on what many, many, many people here and other places are saying about this season.
Like I said, I’m glad you enjoyed it. I found last night’s The Killing to be much more entertaining than Mad Men.
I guess I just feel that this should rarely, if ever, happen.
Pete’s mom thrown off a boat?!! That sounds like a Family Guy episode.
Amen to VelocityKnown. I came racing to this site after watching the episode to see his deconstruction of that amazing glance exchanged between Sally and Don in the final scene–and am still shocked not to see any real mention of it in his review.
The steely look on Don’s face and the dawning understanding on Sally’s…those are going to stay with me for a long time.
I would argue that the themes and symbolism in Mad Men have always been exactly as prominent – IMO, it’s never changed over all 6 seasons. What has changed are what those themes and symbolism reflect – and the self-confident, optimistic America that existed prior to JFK’s assassination (seasons 1-3) is not the same as the one that exists after.
Don Draper’s arc has perfectly reflected that change – and I would suggest that if you only found the MOTU-version of Don Draper entertaining – but not the season’s featuring Don’s (and America’s) descent – it has more to do with your own desire to see those particular themes – rather than the writing, which has remained consistently good.
Comment says nothing about the show, and everything about the commenter.
Commenting on the comment, not the commenter.
I would say that the vitriol unleashed towards the initial comment says it all.
Point proven.
I wouldn’t call anyone’s response to your comment as vitriol (i.e. cruel and bitter criticism). Certainly no one used terms like ‘after-school special’, ‘pretentious writing’, ‘…drinking his own Koolaid’, or ‘…like a Family Guy episode’. In fact, I would say your comments about Mad Men sound vitriolic – but not the responses. But it’s fine: you were more entertained by the early seasons – other’s feel differently.
Sayeth “MADMEME”. ROFL.
These comments from you Superfans are more entertaining than the actual show. Sad.
Ahh… yes, the Superfan epithet. It’s much easier to label people that disagree with you – or things you don’t like – then it is to have intelligent dialogue, isn’t it? More vitriol…
A hit dog will invariably holler. Every time. Amazing!
My position is unwavering. My initial comment remains. I’m glad you liked the show though. :_)
@Velocity. Well said: “Don has told himself for years that he’s not capable of redemption. He’s used it as a way to justify his self-loathing acts, it has defined everything we’ve seen him do. And with one small action, one look at this maturing daughter, he says he’s ready to try something new.”
So often this season I’ve thought what a cruel bastard Don is. And, Ted is right–there is a good man in there. It will be interesting to see which man wins.
I couldn’t agree with you more, but I would also add in season 4. The problem I’ve had with the past two seasons is the lack of story advancement. Combined they have ambled along somewhat aimlessly, minus a few exceptions like the finale. The early seasons took you places, engaged you. And, now we have a bevy of unanswered questions as we did with the Sopranos, like who the H is Ginsberg? Is he some office oddity? Did Avon ever sign? Plus, the lack of time spent on Roger, Joan and others with the addition of Bob.
Well, THE KILLING is a steaming turd so, if that’s what you call entertainment, you’re in luck because there’s a whole sewer’s worth of turds out there. There’s only one Mad Men.
“You spot it, you got it.”
A great ending that promises a fresh and intriguing final season. This season felt like a re-hash of season 3-historical events, don cheating with a boring woman, homosexual plotline, funny violent scenes, don’s childhood-so here is hoping for a great final season to one of the best tv shows ever.
you can’t just say a “homosexual plotline” is a rehash. if you get that general than every episode with a “woman plotline” is a rehash
I think that was kind of the point. Alan has been referencing the ‘doubling’ and history repeating itself in the majority of his reviews this season, and if not for this finale, Don would probably carry on repeating the mistakes he made in the past. As it is, we’ve now get a fresh and exciting final season left to look forward where nobody really knows what’s going to happen.
Peggy sitting in that chair. It took 6 seasons and Don’s downfall (for now) to get there but it made me cheer!
Would be a great way to end the show with Peggy Olsen, Creative Director, hiring Don Draper as a Copywriter.
“Would be a great way to end the show with Peggy Olsen, Creative Director, hiring Don Draper as a Copywriter.”
Or more fittingly, daughter Sally in a few years.
No more rooting for that home wrecker.
Don’s chair (and bar) are now in care of (ico) Peggy.
Mrs. Campbell’s belongings are now ico Bud and Trudy.
Sally’s letter was addressed ico the Drapers. Similarly, Sally and her siblings are ico of Don while Betty’s in Albany.
Megan, Stan, Dawn (who Stan said was let go) and the SC&P partners learned not to put any further parts of their careers ico Don.
Peggy learned – finally – not to put her heart ico Ted. Maybe now she’ll never wear that wannabe Sylvia Rosen hairdo again (that she wore last episode).
MYSTERY: Who’s ico the crumbling remains of the whorehouse where Don grew up? Must be someone, since the house wasn’t razed to make room for yet another housing project. Maybe Don will find out, take ownership, and convert that house into someplace productive and, in the process, find catharsis from his past.
And if Peggy does get Don’s big chair office — “where everything is” — she would do well to dump the Canadian Club.
Probably the weakest season thus far.
I’d say last season was worse. They’re just stretching this show out for no reason. I was more bored than entertained the last 2 seasons. Taking Don out of the boardroom was one of the silliest decisions of all time.
what. dafuq. are you talking about? seriously.
The weakest season so far? reallllly?
so. you just don’t like thinking on any level I guess.
No one with any sense will agree with you, David. Last season was worse. This was actually an uptick in quality.
An insignificant uptick. Still pretty subpar for the show in general. Time will convince you.
I loved season 5. Season 6, not so much. Good ending to it, though.
Agreed. I found Seasons 1-5 to be of uniformly excellent quality, and despite a few quality episodes this season, it overall felt like a step down.
Sounds like someone needs a Hershey bar.
Well said, Dick Whitman!
Wow. I came to Madmen late, I have only seen season 5 and now this season, but I absolutely am blown away by this show and this season. It is truly one of the only shows on tv written for adults. Its unpredictable pacing, conflicts between appearance and reality, guilt and shame. It needs to be celebrated, what other show achieves this without sex and violence as hooks?
I disagree with those who feel this season was weird or strange. Life is weird and strange and this show should not be evaluated by what people liked in the past about the show. That in itself is one of the terrific concepts of the show, the melancholy and distructive effects of wanting things to be like they were…in life or on a tv show.
Just fantastic. Also…she always loved the sea… David Chase must have cackled at that one…
I laughed at loud at Pete and Bud sitting there at the end of that call, not saying but thinking oh well.
Mother’s now with Father, in the water.
Correction:
She’s in the water. With Father.
She loved the sea.
Why on Earth did you start watching a show in season 5?? Go back and do your homework.
Welcome, JBone! So cool to read your impressions as someone coming in fresh.
Will admit that I got teary at Sally looking at Don with Joan Collins singing away at the end. Personally, I would be content with Mad Men ending here.
We must see Don rise from these ashes, no?
This felt like the beginning of something new. Don Drape is dying. Dick Whitman lives.
Laughing at my gaffe of Joan Collins instead of Judy Collins.
I agree, season 6 was the death of Don Draper and season 7 will be Dick Whitman building a life for himself.
Who knows, maybe Joan Collins did a version as well on vinyl and it’s in the bins next to William Shatner’s “Rocket Man” album.
It may be.. I suppose Wiener calling it a wrap could happen
Had it been Joan Collins, I daresay we’d have all been in tears. Judy Collins, please.
I felt almost teary too, for the first time ever from this show. The scene with Hershey, and Don showing the kids the house, were moving.
Some logic questions–I don’t see though what it shows the kids–they don’t know what the house or neighborhood was like in the 1940s–for all they know it could have been nice back then. It’s a large house; they don’t know it was a whorehouse that housed many people.
–How would Bob know Pete was a bad or inexperienced driver? I didn’t get that Bob set up Pete ’til I read this review, though it makes sense.
–Bob was ready to quit last ep, and Pete kept him on–no clear explanation for that. It was different from when Pete reported Don to Bert. Don wasn’t going anywhere. He had way more power than Bob. And Pete had no reason to report him. Would have made more sense if Bob said, “Go ahead and report me, I’m not going anywhere.” He would have had nothing to lose by doing that.
–Pete should have mentioned to Bob that he was paying for his mother, to show she wasn’t rich. Simply telling Bob that might not have worked (Bob might not have believed it) but he could have convinced him or proved it. I would think he’d catch on that Manolo was after what he believed was her fortune.
–Don telling Hershey they shouldn’t advertise cracked me up. That was a worse move than the whorehouse story, which at least created sympathy!
–Roger acted wacky in an earlier season (I think 4?) with a Japanese company when he freaked out and started screaming about “Japs” at the client meeting, and he didn’t get in trouble at all.
All in all, an enjoyable and thoughtful season (except for most of the scenes with Sylvia and Don together). I detested Season 5. I also hope Megan doesn’t come back, but the powers that be seem so attached to her. The writing with her has been all over the place.
–ironic that both Don and Sally got suspended for drinking! You’d think SCP would send Don to rehab and Betty would send Sally to reform school.
Oops, I meant the 1930s, not 1940s, about the house. It was a pretty house (even if one of ill repute).
I think now Don and Megan will go to California, where she will, hmm, star in a Polanski film?
One great line: In Don’s whorehouse flashback when the pimp (Don’s dad?) throws the Bible-thumper out of the house: “I’d tell you to go to hell but I don’t want to see you again!” Hilarious. And then the current time reappearance of a minister character at the bar for whom Don gets locked up for assaulting.
I don’t want it to end but thought the same thing. That song is freakin’ beautiful. If there’s never another Mad Men, that would be a fine ending.
But encore, please… :)
Well, what I think is not good, Bob. I didn’t buy Don’s sudden redemption. I didn’t buy Sally’s look of dawning sympathy. I didn’t buy Don sending Ted to California at the expense of Megan. I didn’t buy Peggy’s transformation into a wannabe Don. I didn’t buy that Pete and his brother would just shrug and write mom’s death off as not worth investigating (!!), I didn’t buy the partners booting out Don, I didn’t buy Bob and Roger having Thanksgiving together with Joan (So Roger is fine now with everyone knowing he has a son with Joan? Joan’s fine with it too?). The only character who did anything true to type in this episode was Betty. Everything else felt like manipulation and artificial hand-forcing to generate the necessary drama. How convenient now that Don has nothing to lose if Sally should decide to tell anyone about Sylvia, given that he’s already lost his wife. No consequences, no realistic fallout. And apparently Sally and Don are going to be best buddies again anyway. So, so disappointed. If we start next season with a cleaned-up, sober Don who is a devoted parent and puts family before work, well . . . won’t that be nice. Completely unbelievable, but hey, so what.
I bought all of it, but specifically, if you didn’t buy Pete and his brother not caring about their mother’s death you need to rewatch season 2.
Pete couldn’t stand his mother. It’s a similar reaction to when his father died…he’s shocked, but relieved. Do you expect him to be in tears over her? She was kind of horrible.
Also, Roger showing up to hang out with Joan doesn’t mean he’s revealed himself as the father. Bob’s there too, he’s not anybody’s father.
Seriously… what the hell are you talking about? you didn’t by any of that? Have you watched any other season before this…or you know, any of this season? Pete HATED his mother this season and thought she was a chore and that is also well documented from other seasons. It gets so old seeing mindless people looking for the same old thing out of a television tv show. Go watch 2 and a Half Men or something.
Mostly I concur, with varying degrees of being bothered at specific mentions. I didn’t understand the firing of Don, but that was built upon the other sandtrap of Don’s confession with Hershey’s in the first place. Re: Sally – basically Don’s position seems the same as the show’s – that we’re supposed to forgive him for all his present actions b/c of his childhood. So yeah, he trots that poor neighborhood in front of Sally – he expects to find sympathy or meaning in his memories, and it works on her b/c she’s a child (as it didn’t on Hershey’s or the partners – refusing to conform to the view that his childhood is precious and supersedes all else is one convincing reason they fired him I guess).
It’s not about how Pete feels about his mother. No, I don’t for a minute expect him to be in tears. I expect him to be pissed off and make at least a token effort to pursue Manolo. It’s about Pete’s sense of indignation and entitlement and his pathological need for revenge. And of course Roger is outed as Kevin’s father. Bob knows why Roger is there. If you guys enjoyed it, no amount of pointing out the plot holes and the lazy writing (and sorry, but Don’s Hershey speech was ridiculously maudlin and trite, to the point of satire) will make you change your minds. Agree to disagree.
“She always liked the sea.”
…salt and pepper…
Agree with much of what Lauri says, not all of it, but there is this odd pattern on the show that characters all of a sudden, somewhat randomly from the viewers perception, do things that are out of character (hey Joan!, hey Don asking for Megan’s hand!). It’s not that these characters wouldn’t do the things the show has them do, but often we have little understanding as to how they would end up at the decision that is ‘out of character’. In retrospect, these decisions may not seem as ‘crazy’ but at the time they were all, well, odd.
Don probably got the boot not because of the stunts he’s pulled (he’s season 4 stunts were as bad/worse as they cost the firm business) but because of the perception of him possibly being who he really is coming to light. The firm can’t risk the son of a whore, who grew up in a whorehouse, being the creative director imo.
Re: Pete – it’s likely he is in part afraid of pursuing Manolo also, given how handily Bob sent him packing to California. He doth not believe he is meant to tangle with ‘these people.’
The investigator mentioned on the phone call that Pete’s mom had considerbly less resources than thought so Manolo would probably run. I think that weighed into the brothers not wanting to spend any money on the pursuit. Where did all the family money go?
His father blew the family fortune before he died in the plane crash.
Mother Campbell’s rep as a pain in the ass came because she refused to believe what her accountsman and investment banker son told her — that their father had drained her family’s inheritance. She was as ignorant a wife as she was cruel, a mother….
Bob has yet to draw a stupid breath, so I think he knew all about Kevin and his dad once Roger had a hissy over Bob’s gift to Joan. It wasn’t about the propriety of the gift; it was Roger calling Joan a whore, in a veiled way. A man concerned about the company would reinforce Joan’s image as a matron (yeah, *right*….), but a man jealous about anyone courting his ex-mistress and mother of his child would go on the warpath.
The proof Bob sussed it out? He got calmer — he normally does that, when his intuition’s dead solid perfect. He has Roger so much under his thumb that he insulted him — a partner, not like Pete — to his face at the Thanksgiving table: Of course, Joan’s mother is Roger’s date. Most men could not do that, and live….
I’m debating with my girlfriend right now. Can someone agree with me that when Caroline (Roger Sterling’s secretary) was talking with Joan about trying to get Roger over to Joan’s house for Thanksgiving, it was masterminded by Roger!
C’mon!
Habs: Don was put on leave because he had a nervous breakdown in front of Hershey. The firm could not afford to be associated with him after he did that.
CGEYE: Good analysis. Bob now has information that can be used to manipulate Roger.
Overall- The Campbell fortune was squandered by Peter and Bud’s father. Their mother has exhibited many signs of dementia and her behavior has become erratic. And as others have pointed out, Peter HATED his mother.
I totally bought Pete and his brother’s decision to give up on pursuing Manolo: good scene, unspoken communication: ‘neither of us really care about this, and we realize we don’t *have* to do anything’. And their lack of concern is well established in previous scenes and seasons.
If Sally have given a corny hug to Don I could see criticizing that scene, but it was just an ambiguous look, very credible to me. She did know *nothing* of his past.
I had a bit of trouble accepting the push-out scene in real time, but on consideration and reading others’ reactions it’s credible. Don *was* central to the agency but he’s dragging it down, out of control. If they don’t stop it they might end up with nothing. Are they hypocrites? By some people’s definition you can never put your foot down about intolerable nonsense by others without being a ‘hypocrite’, unless you’re a saint, which nobody is.
On Don in the Hersey meeting, I do have a bit of a problem believing that. The writers obviously wanted to emphasize the moment of honesty, so Don wasn’t drunk (enough to stop his DT shakes) but as something that would ever actually happen it would have been more believable if he had been drunker.
Re; Pete and his brother’s discussion of their mother’s death
Did you ever have to take care of a parent with dementia? An added complication, of course, is that Pete’s mother was not a good parent to either of her sons.
I have taken care of a difficult parent with dementia, and that scene resonated with me completly.
I’m just sad for you that you are so mad about everything.
A truly brilliant episode made even richer by your insightful–as always–review. Thank you, Alan.
The episode also featured “Band of Gold” in the barroom scene where Don punched out the minister, which was last featured in the first scene of the pilot.
Reviewing the bar scene from the pilot, over which “Band of Gold” plays, is very illuminating, in retrospect. The scene telegraphs numerous themes and character traits that are addressed in subsequent episodes. Here’s the Youtube link to the pilot scene: [www.youtube.com]
Also, Don’s flashback to Uncle Mac’s throwing the minister down the stairs and his own punching out the minister in the bar evokes another “band of gold”: a halo (i.e., a stand in for having religious/spiritual faith).
The way the pieces moved around I thought I was watching an episode of Games of Thrones. Great episode. Team Benson!!
Loved the setting at GM, where Benson did Bob in. The corkscrew shrub Benson stood before indicated he was “screwing Pete”, and the taxi- (or school bus)-yellow Camaro detailed with parallel black stripes (read: tire treads), which recalled the “dropping people off” motif.
Translation: Benson “made tracks” to swiftly and powerfully drop Pete off the GM account, just as Manolo presumably made tracks to drop Mrs. Campbell off the side of the cruise ship.
Rereading this thread after rewatching season 4’s, “Public Relations”. That ep.Sand “In Care Of” seem like bookends, featuring Don at his peak (professionally) and at his nadir, respectively.
Also, in the post above, I meant, “when Benson did Pete in”…
Season 2 will always be my favorite, possibly my all time favorite season of television.
Having said that, this season was fantastic.
I can’t be the only one whose room got a little dusty after Don’s Hershey’s pitch
I don’t know why, but I still don’t have a complete fave season of Mad Men. Unlike the Sopranos, my favorite season is Four (4). There are episodes in each season, of Mad Men, that standout. I’m leaning toward a season, but I’ll wait until the end.
Now, I’m once again interested in Donald Drapper’s storyline.
I agree about season two, which was nearly perfect.. nearly, because they used two different actors in the same season to play Greg, Joan’s boyfriend.
I really liked the use of “Band of Gold” when Don was at the bar “trying to keep out of everyone’s business”. He’s fallen so far from that opening scene in the pilot.
Great catch.
And Bewitched is playing on the TV, b & w Dick York episode. And so the pop culture covens continue . . .
M.A.PEEL – I loved seeing Bewitched on the bar TV. As Me-TV says, Darrin and Mr. Tate are the “original Mad Men.”
But we never got to see the X project car that the Chevy account was for which would have also perfectly symbolized everything going to crap… the Vega.
Really good review..and up pretty quickly!!I’m still digesting this finale but that final scene was a winner.
They really know how to leave you wanting more.
Agreed. I can’t wait for the final season. I think they left Don in an interesting place. Before this episode, I couldn’t imagine a happy ending for Don and I think a lot of people considered the falling man in the credits to be symbolic of his fall. And maybe it is, but maybe the fall isn’t complete devastation, but just the end of his Don Draper persona. Is it possible that Don will realize the importance of being a good father to his children and actually being an honest person?
Still haven’t seen anything to convince me that the show isn’t really a novel by Ken Cosgrove.
It’s a Ben Hargrove production.
That would be Dave Algonquin now.
Shiver me timbers.
Confused by your comment about Peggy’s outfit “melting” the internet. My friends and I find Peggy so unattractive that we actually play a game where if a lead character on another show is somehow uglier than her we send out a group chat alert.
My twitter timeline sufficiently melted upon that Peggy scene. So there’s that.
As a Heather once said, “How very.”
Gee…what a fun game. You’re definitely in the minority in that opinion, but okay.
Well, you and your friends sound like real winners…
I’m guessing you joined in on the “Shailene Woodley is ugly” parade when her MJ Watson got cut from ASM2.
The way you said it might be construed as mean, but I agree. She’s never been attractive, physically. And, I don’t even find Peggy attractive otherwise, either–she’s utterly sour. I’ve never understood the love.
Peggy has a good body. But her face kinda looks like she got hit with a shoe.
Way to keep it classy there, bro.
It’s always nice to know that there will always be guys keeping it douchey on the internet. Thanks for making my gender look dickish once again, Chris and Arash.
Not that Elisabeth Moss isn’t attractive, but Peggy’s character doesn’t really have sex appeal, IMO.
You must be one of those idiots who decide who’s hot based upon the tastes of gay men (i.e. “supermodels”… /yak)
Liz Moss can eat crackers in my bed anytime. She’s changing the sheets after, but still.
Check out Top of the Lake if you doubt me. Girl’s got a great bod.
Everytime Weiner gave Megan/Pare screentime that didn’t have Don in it, fans screamed BLOODY MURDERER. He scaled her back, and now the complaint is that if only she’d had more non-Don time, she would be useful and/or interesting? Give me a f’n break. You people just wanted to hate her, no matter what.
He scaled her back…and still, 95% of her scenes were with Don. She was never a singularly functioning character. The only scene I can recall without Don was the scene with her swinger lesbo/bi/whatever actor friend.
Betty is a complex character who had a lot of stuff going on without Don since season 1, so she’s a much deeper character. If you asked me to describe Megan in one word, I would say “nice”. That’s not good.
I don’t think I can agree. I think there’s a lot of respect for Jessica Pare – but at the end of the day, Megan’s really only functioned in proximity to Don. I tend to agree with Alan – if you brought Megan back, what dramatic purpose does she serve? Can compelling stories be written about Megan that are as compelling as what goes on at SC&P? I have the feeling the answer is no, which is not the fault of Jessica Pare, it’s just a limitation of the character.
Huh? Did you not read anything I wrote? She got lots of screen time without Don in season five and fans blew gaskets, even blaming Jessica Pare as being the sole reason the show didn’t win any awards! Then She was scaled back this season, her scenes only involving Don, which should have been enough to appease fans, and now the complaint about her is that her only scenes are with Don, so she’s essentially useless and should gtfo. You all are trying to have your cake and eat it too, and I am calling out the BS.
Betty, aside from the fact that she is totally uninteresting to me, objectively has NOTHING to do with any of the story anymore except as it relate to Don – as it should be since they are divorced and live in different cities – but if “all of her scenes are connected to Don” is the reason why a character should be axed, then it has to apply to her too.
Geez, defensive much? Nobody’s hating on Jessica Pare, the fault lies with Weiner. We do not know Megan apart from how she is with Don. We got tons of scenes with Betty at the shrink in season 1 that showed us she was an insecure and lonely woman, plus the sad scenes with Glen, etc. All we know of Megan is that she is supportive (to a fault, she took way too much crap from Don this season), and she’s not down for hooking up with other chicks.
Megan being written off her show … while Jessica Pare is being written off this show.
Long time coming. I never liked Pare. Can’t figure out where the love comes from.
Betty has been a character in her own right since season one. Megan has never been any more than a function in Don’s storyline. Blame Weiner for writing it that way.
Urgh…Both Sides Now is Joni Mitchell’s song, sung by Judy Collins. JM released her version in 1969, I think, which is too late for this MM epi, but it is just as signature a song.
Joni Mitchell sang it too. I think it came out in ’67 or ’68. Judy Collins version did come out it 1968 as well.
Really? Am I the only one who loved this season?
No, It’s just this day in age of internet commenting. Some people feel the need to “Top Ten List” everything.
I loved this season. My only criticism of the past 2 seasons has been Megan, nothing against her or Jessica Pare who plays her, but felt she wasn’t a strong enough character (as is Betty) to compete with Don. Maybe it’s me but I found Megan boring or perhaps insipid would be a better term.
No, you are not.
I thought it was great. The merging of the firms brought back some of the interesting office politics from past seasons. Don became brutal to watch at times, but I think it paid off with the finale. Before the finale, I couldn’t imagine a happy ending for Don, but now I can and this season served to put him in a really interesting place for the final season.
No you are not. I will admit I found the season opener heavy handed and pretentious, but other than that, I thought it was a great season over all. You know how the internet is: Cry, bitch, moan, complain, lather, rinse, repeat.
Absolutely not. MM comment boards have been invaded by White Walkers.
“No, don’t go, Megan!!!” -no one
Even Don’e plea was so lame and forced. He totally does not care if she goes.
He kinda did her a favor. I think Megan’s chances of having a successful career and exciting life are going to be so much greater. She’ll be thanking him.
I’m not no one. Don’t want this to be end of Megan.
This made me LOL
I’m a big fan of Megan. And Paré. Definitely hope she’s back for more next season.
And if she was going to walk out on Don this season, I really wish the reveal would have been her in bed with Mel and Arlene. Kind of like the opposite of the pilot, when Don comes home to Betty.
Running to Mel and Arlene would have been one way to stay on her show!
I like Pare, but I really liked the idea that Don could repair a relationship. I think we’ll see him doing that with his children instead of a romantic partner, and, hopefully, Peggy.
I like Betty too, but I actually think her story on the show is all but finished too. If she and Don are just civil, struggling co-parents, there’s not a lot of drama there. And, I’m fine with that ending for her.
@guest – I agree. Being married to an old fashioned guy like Don has been holding her back. Now she can go work in Hollywood and we don’t have to see it.
I am a fan of Megan also, and think she could have a large role in healing Don. I look forward to seeing how this plays out next season.
Ok, here’s yet another prediction about Megan’s demise. Season 7 starts off in August 1969. Megan is trying to get established in Hollywood, living somewhere up in the canyon near Roman Polanski’s house on Cielo Drive. Maybe she’s rooming with another bimbo, maybe Don (or Dick) has just paid a visit, but then she ends up alone. Maybe she’s preggers. And that’s when The Family come a-calling…
Actually, now that there’s a whole year before the next season, I doubt any of this will happen. Matthew Weiner doesn’t go for PREDICTABLE. Still, it’s fun to imagine. Yes, I’m a Megan hater.
I am neither a Megan fan nor a Megan hater. However the scene where she cries after Don says they will be going to California made me cringe. First she cried and then she laughed, but it just felt so fake to me. I don’t like her acting at times, and this was one of them.
HAHA! i laughed so hard at the said no one comment. my husband was like he didn’t put up any fight. and the little comment about us making it work bicoastal was so uninspired.
I’m “no one” too. I don’t want to see Megan disappear. She has taken so much crap from Don and remained faithful to him (as far as we know) in every way, even while knowing the truth about him. And she genuinely cares about his kids. I agree, DWolff, I think she could play a big part in his healing — if she still wants to stick around. And if nothing else, she’s a great yardstick for the fashion trends of the era ;-)
RE: Your “Jon Hamm’s Emmy submission” tweet, wasn’t the cutoff date May 31st?
Seasons that end after the deadline with “hanging episodes” have all their episodes considered, so these last four are eligible. Thank Starz for complaining.
I think that’s the “season” date. I believe once you are nominated, you may submit any episode of that season as your submission episode.
And I totally agree with Alan, of all the things Jon Hamm was asked to do this season, that Hershey speech was the best, hands down. I was completely and totally mesmerized, maybe more so than anything else I’ve watched on television this season.
As an Emmy side note, I’ve said this before but I’m going to repeat it here, if Jon Hamm never wins an Emmy for his performance as Don Draper, I really just don’t know what the point of the Emmys are. I’ve long ago come to the conclusion if he didn’t win for The Suitcase, he’s never going to win. I know there are other examples (The Wire for example) and it’s a superficial award, but they are still an alleged standard of great tv. To me, however, the value just keeps going down and further down (add Amy Poehler’s lack of wins to my outrage as well).
I love Jon Hamm’s performances as Don Draper, but the reason he keeps losing is that Bryan Cranston is unbelievably amazing as Walter White.
This is true. But he has also now lost to two other people. While I love Cranston and also love Kyle Chandler and Damian Lewis, Jon Hamm not winning for “The Suitcase” is kind of tragic within this sphere.
Don’s confession to the Hershey execs was more gut-wrenching than any of those clunky flashbacks, especially the one in this episode…we didn’t really need to see uncle Mac throw a bible thumper out of the whorehouse, did we? That scene was mostly filler anyway.
Maybe we needed to hear that bit of wisdom that Dick has always remembered- “the biggest sin is thinking God won’t ever forgive you.” Or something like that.
That flashback was probably done to establish the image of the whorehouse on the corner to bookend with the final scene.
To date, the “Hobo Code,” flashback is one of the strongest in this series. I guess Don is starting to forgive himself for the guilt and shame he’s been carrying, and he recognizes his children are most important to him.
I agree with Gotham Goddess. This flashback was the key to Don’s attempt at redemption, which began with his confession in the Hershey meeting. Punching the minister in the bar was a cathartic moment for Don, as he flashed back to being told that the only unpardonable sin was not believing in forgiveness.
We did need to see it. We needed to hear the preacher talk about forgiving of sins. Therefore Don needed to confess his sins before he could be forgiven. We needed to see the house so that he could later show it to his kids. He is confessing to his sins. First to SC&P and then to his kids.
Maybe next season will show a Don Draper who has found God and has become a bible thumper himself. (LOL…far fetched but fun to watch!)
Zuzu, Not the forgiveness of sins, but redemption. It’s not the same thing. You find redemption when you finally learn to love yourself. Let’s face it, Don has been mired in self loathing for so long and it has poisoned all of his relationships, to the extent that he now finds himself set adrift. That he seeks to anchor his new life by introducing himself anew to his children is actually quite beautiful.
I thought this was an excellent episode.
I feel the reason why Don told that story during the Hershey’s pitch is because, yes, Dick Whitman took over. He is just sick and tired of running. He is looking at Ted and realizes- he is weak. He’s running. He looks at his hands shaking and realizes, I’m a drunk. I need to be drunk to make all of this running and all of this pain OKAY. Dick has had enough. Losing Sally and hearing that she was drunk and suspended from school did it. His pitch was a lie and his parenting is a joke.
And so he got sentimental and let it rip.
I say bravo. About time. Finally Dick Whitman gets his say in NYC. I am so excited to see Dick win and Don lose. I believe in this incredible arc and can’t wait to see how it ends.
However, I don’t think it should end.
I agree
So do I. Plus, it seems to me that Draper’s childhood memory of the sweetness of Hershey bars (and the sweetness of feeling like a normal kid for once) really was sacred to him, so he just couldn’t sell it out for some new business. He tried to sell it out, but couldn’t go through with it.
Gotham Goddess you nailed it. Perfectly said. Don showing the house where he grew up was icing on the cake. He’s sick of hiding.
Well, I must respectfully and unenthusiastically disagree, as the scene with Hershey’s did not work for me. I could put it under the easy umbrella of being forced, which it was, along with so much other abruptness in the storytelling this season. But between wedging another Dick Whitman flashback in and some kind of argument about Ted being a version of himself that Don wants to “help keep from ruin,” the motivations were all metaphorical. Or, given the deliberate shot of his hand tremor, maybe we’re to extrapolate his monologue was an sort of AA confession. We’ve seen Don be on the spectrum of alcohol dependency for so long, that I didn’t find his trips to the bar midday that convincing that he’s that out there to have that sort of spillover. It was not earned within the fictional world. The problem was Don didn’t “choose this moment to make his confession” – it wasn’t emotional for Don the character, it was ~*meaningful*~ writing. And I don’t think Hamm was able to overcome the inherent disingenuousness of it.
You brought up AA. Will we see Don at a meeting with Freddy as his sponsor? Which name will he use?
Good question, Tony. I’d love to see him use Dick, since AA is about being completely honest with yourself.
Brettpoker you cray. That was AWESOME
This was Pete’s best season, right? Certainly his most prominent, and the only one where he had a big role in all 13 episodes. He hasn’t missed an episode since Season 3, but in 4 and 5 he had a few cameos.
I was thinking after last week how crazy I must be for thinking Pete and Betty were among my favorite characters this season. But Pete definitely had one of the most interesting arcs this year and I would agree this was among Kartheiser’s best work on the show.
Looking at some of the Debby Downer comments. We must have been watching a different season. Not saying it was the best of the lot, but wow that was a fun and intriguing ride this year. Therefore I’m ready to help Dan Fienberg on the insult brigade.
I think the uncritical fawning fan messageboard is elsewhere.
FU – That’s hardly the case. I loved Lost but crushed many parts of it. Still not sure I completely liked this season’s drug episode. Still, the way some of these comments read you would think they just watched a full season of Celebrity Wide Swap.
What’s hardly the case? Certainly if people can’t or don’t want to encounter criticism, and can’t or don’t want to engage those who do, they do not have to read or comment in a comments section where the prompt is “What do you think?” where someone is bound to register a critique.
I thought it was a middling episode. Of course I like it because I lived it. Maybe the earlier episodes were fun to watch because society has changed so much? The more current episodes are more like the chaos and uncertainty that is present today.
U – I think you’re missing the point. I’m not against criticism. That’s what I’m doing here, but rather than cut on Mad Men, I’m cutting on those who are cutting on Mad Men. Again, I didn’t think it was the best season, but even when not at that level wow is this still engaging and exciting.
Yes, you are doing that in a space run by a man who offers opinions on a show and requests that you “comment on the show, not on each other.” Critiquing me does nothing to sway my or, dare I say it, anyone else’s opinion of what they watched. If your point is to defend Mad Men’s honor or whatever you might better to that by illustrating what you found engaging or exciting, the way others put forward what bothered them. Keep in mind I find it unlikely a person would put in the effort to say what they disliked because they hate the show. That grows tiresome (hence why Alan gives up on writing up certain shows). We’re all still here because something about this show does something for us, but maybe it’s stopped doing whatever that was.
I don’t have to be wrong for you to be right.
But you might necessarily to have been involved.
I saw this season as Don slowly painfully sliding down a steep slope trying the same sick behaviors ( infidelity, drinking, smoking, machiavellian office politics, etc etc etc ) and getting nowhere. This season was Don’s excruciating descent into darkness. It culminated brilliantly in his Hershey’s pitch, and showing his children the whorehouse. That’s the most honest thing he’s ever done. His body language standing with his kids was “here it is, kids, this is who I am”.
What this season really showed me is that Roger is really Don in ten to twenty years. It is like the ghost of christmas past. Roger’s relationship with his daughter is where Don was heading with Sally.
In a season of doubles, Roger and Don have been tied all series. Roger cheats, Don cheats, Roger drinks a lot, so does Don. Roger got a hot young second wife, so did Don. He blew up that marriage, so did Don. He is what Don would be if he doesn’t change. No friends, no real family except a daughter who emotionally blackmails him every time he does not write a check. I love this show it is so intricate. A whole other post I can write about how Pete was becoming Don, which is why he got out of there too.
I agree Guy. That’s why I think something big is going to happen to Roger next season. Death? Running away completely? Suicide? Madmen is one show I can never figure out what is going to happen exactly in the future. I’m usually pretty good at it, but not with this show.
No, *Duck* is the Ghost of Christmas Future for Don.
I need to rewatch Roger’s face when Don is talking about his real childhood. Of course Ted did not show up for the partners meeting where they forced Don out, but I’m wondering what will happen to Roger And Don’s friendship. Is there anything really there? I thought there was, but now I’m not sure.
How you gettin’ around on that foot, Guy?
Frankly, the Roger character isn’t going anywhere, he just says self-depricating off the wall shit for laughs, but he doesn’t have an arc. And I love John Slattery.
This episode ended, and I wanted to cry but I cannot for the life of me figure out why. Great job Weiner.
If Don is fired, I can see him moving to LA with Megan (sorry, Alan) and doing something NOT in advertising.
I did cry, and I do know why. Throughout the second half of this season, I have been fairly convinced that Don was going to die.* And when he got on that elevator (remember the empty elevator shaft from the end of S5?), I wasn’t so sure that he was not heading to the top of the building to jump. The moments with Peggy sitting and gazing out the window were extremely suspenseful to me because I was half-terrified we would see Don go falling past.
So when we cut to Don with the kids in the car, telling Sally and the boys a truth about himself, finally, I lost it. It was such a sense of relief and hope. I’m tearing up now, thinking about it.
It’s like another commenter said, Don Draper did symbolically die.
*I didn’t really think Don would commit suicide, or necessarily die, because it would not make any sense to echo Lane Pryce’s suicide.
The playing of “Both Sides Now” (Joni version) is the real tear-jerker in “Love Actually,” plus my late mother loved that song when we were kids, so that hit me too… It’s such a double-edged song, bitter and sweet.
That’s why I commented (below) that I wish, for once, AMC would have let the song run instead of running a jarring promo. I think the reviewers probably get it without that.
This episode could have functioned as the ending of the series. In S1 Don was at his peak. He had it all. The subsiquent arc of the series has been to show Don’s slow and often horrific fall from grace. By the end of S6-13 Don has lost everything and has possibly reached bottom. Did he have an epiphany in jail, were the tremors enough of a warning or did it take his breakdown in front of partners and potential clients for him to realize that it all had to stop. The coda for this season was telegraphed at the end of last season with the question “Are you alone?” As we discovered tonight, Don is alone. The only question remaining is if he has reached bottom or if he has more to lose. The Inferno ends with Dante turning away from the Devil; S6 ended with everyone turning away from Don.
Ted was correct, Peggy will eventually agree that he was correct in leaving for Ca. She is free from her mentors and tormentors. And can finally move forward while standing firmly on her own feet. The pilot episode introduced us to Peggy’s first day at the office. The S6 finale showed Peggy in Don’s office, sitting in his chair. She has replaced Don. The series has come ful circle.
Will S7 end with Don entering AA or with his resurection? If ever there was a person who could return triumphant and regain the mantle it is Don. Now that he has finally admitted to himself and to the world who he is, the healing can begin. MW doesn’t create throwaway scenes. I expect that the references to the Bible, forgivness, and rebirth were meant to be clues. My bet for next season is on Lazarus.
But! it’s GROSS that Ted sleeps with her and THEN has his ~*generous epiphany*~ about HER LIFE.
Okay, sorry, I haven’t enough caps or smartass wingdings or whatever for this episode. I agree Ted will be “right,” but only because he’s so predictably and boringly horrible. I suppose we should be happy for Peggy too that he revealed his character so swiftly – I thought we were in for at least half a season of “I promise I’ll leave my wife”
Every season finale could really serve as a series finale to some extent, though I think the seasons finale for one, four, five, and six are the strongest in that sense. This one the most by far.
I really like this idea. Can we have it forwarded to MW?
Just once I’d like to see one of these post-Sopranos dramas have something close to a happy and redemptive ending.
Here’s the thing with Ted: last-ditch efforts like his don’t often work. He’ll try. He’ll try like hell. But the reality, if he really loves Peggy, is this: he’ll be miserable with his wife, or he’ll leave.
Whether, in the case of the second scenario, he tracks down Peggy, is another story. But the guy is never going to be happy with “his family” now.
Sadly, I think Ted dislikes his wife/home situation and it’s titillating to be ‘in love’ with Peggy – when she’s unavailable, that is – so once he’s “sampled the goods” that tension is expelled and suddenly he’s got to preserve the wife and kids unit for appearances or for their sake, or whatever. And, right, how great is that for his wife anyway, to be trapped with a man who’s passionless for her, and likely to get his head obsessed with someone else anyway.
Anyone notice how Peggy was wearing the same dress she wore when Teddy first hired her, to when Teddy dumped her?
This might be out there, but I thought an impetus for Ted’s desire to relocate out west is that he doesn’t want to get caught up in the Sterling Cooper culture. He does not want to become another Don Draper.
I first noticed the dress because I didn’t recall ever seeing Peggy wear something that low-cut in the office before. Then I realized it was the same dress she wore for the interview with Ted last season — scarf was tied differently then. Great book-ending.
Like Peggy, Joni Mitchell gave up a child early in her life before her career took off.
Kartheiser Komedy Klassics… nothing gives me a fit of the giggles like the KKK!
Greatest DVD bonus feature of all time. Featuring such hits as “walking into support column,” “reacting to foreigners being placed in your office,” and “describing to Ken just how black that prostitute was”.
I’m really not sure how anyone who watches Man Men regularly could think this was an awful season. I guess just a little too much thinking and symbolism for some people. If you want the same old television go watch something on CBS.
And specifically if you didn’t think the Hershey pitch scene wasn’t one of the best scenes from the entire series and the only evidence you need for Jon Hamm to finally get the Emmy, well then you are straight up on a different planet.
Killing time until my funnelcake gets here, and since this comment sees to directly indirectly address one of my own comments, I’m happy to point out that those commenting critically have been watching the show for six seasons now, and to be disappointed with some aspects of its direction or execution should not equate to “you’re with us or against us,” especially not on a criticism blog.
Like, I’ve enjoyed it immensely over the years, and have cared about it enough over the years to formulate bunches of sentences about it. I’d like to hear your bunches of sentences about why you liked it, rather than speculation on my planet of origin or that my destiny is to love procedurals.
I completely agree with you. This wasn’t an awful season. I actually really liked it and what Weiner and co have done. So with that said… I understand the sentiment behind your flippant CBS comment, but I do have to say I would put up The Good Wife against Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men any day of the week.
Been watching since the beginning, and if you want my summary judgment of season 6, it would be: unpleasant. Until the finale tonight, I would have added: weak. I have high standards for MM. Just because its worlds better than some CBS drama doesn’t make it great. This was the weakest MM season yet. You don’t have to agree.
It as unpleasant, but now it is done, it was great. Everyone complained this was spinning the wheels, but the finale showed there was a method in the madness. Don has reached bottom. We thought we saw it in season 4, but he married Megan. He finally picked Faye’s way, even if not Faye herself.
Micky, you’re reading this blog to understand the symbolism and have someone else think for you. It doesn’t make you smart because you think you “get” madmen. It’s really not that hard to get. Most of it is pretty heavy handed. It’s kind of a tired argument but this season brought no originality to the series. This season was great, when it was called season 3.
Even the so-called worst of “Mad Men” is still the best of t.v. Bad sex is better than no sex at all.
Even the so-called worst of “Mad Men” is still the best of t.v. Bad sex is better than no sex at all. Right?
I think the Hershey pitch scene may have been the worst scene in the entire series because it’s so unbelievable for that character. For me it spoiled a good season finale.
Peoples’ opinions differ.
It was sad to see Don glance at Joan when she joined with the partners in the decision to have him booted.
Yes, seeing that relationship sour was, to me, the hardest loss to witness. They had one of the more honest relationships.
She couldn’t make eye contact with him; she looked down. He knew then he was canned.
Don’s confession, for some reason, reminded me of how I felt during the final portions of the GAME OF THRONES penultimate episode this season. I actually paused the episode and said out-loud “Wow. This is happening.”
Band of Gold was playing in the bar while Don got the God talk. It also played in the first scene of the series introducing Don.
Perhaps not unexpectedly, I find myself comparing/contrasting Mad Men with Breaking Bad. Walter White is probably (although I have no insider information) going to end up with a rather tragic and unhappy ending. Breaking Bad is rather straight-forward in seeming to be a story of a man doing just that; breaking bad and falling further and further down a spiral toward being a villain.
Don seems to have hit bottom here. Professionally, familialy, his alcoholism, even his identity. He has also done things that are very much not the actions of a good man. Yet, we see him have a moment of sincerity stating, I would argue, with the Hershey campaign. He has a pretty heart-breaking revelation during the Hershey presentation, yet it feels like in part he does that for Ted. We see Don make one of the most selfless gestures in the history of the series. He saves Ted’s marriage and family at the expense of his own. For Don, that seems huge.
I also wonder if Ted was foreshadowing something bigger. He said that he thought deep inside, Don was a good man. I think he is right. Don has been selfish and cruel and self-destructive. However, where I think he differs from Walt, I believe he WANTS to be a good man. He has in a sense let Megan go to California and tried to show Sally (amongst others) where he came from to explain part of why he is so damaged. While Breaking Bad seems to be a story of damnation (for Walt at least, and that is just a guess), I have long wondered if Mad Men will ultimately be about the redemption of Dick Whitman. My biggest complaint is having to wait until next year to see which direction this ultimately takes.
My other surprise is how sympathetic Vincent Kartheiser has made Pete Campbell. While he has been despicable, Pete is very good at his job and has aspirations very similar to Don. The difference seems largely based on Pete’s attractiveness. He is not as handsome nor charming as Don. Yet, he is talented, straight-forward, and seems to have realized what he thought he wanted is not going to lead to the happiness he thought. Very touching scene with him, Trudy, and Tammy. I never would have predicted this, however I find myself hoping Pete finds happiness in life. I credit Vincent Kartheiser with that, he has done splendid work.
Otherwise, this has been a surprisingly strong season for Jay R. Ferguson as Stan, John Slattery as Roger has been bittersweet and wonderful, and Elisabeth Moss has become a bonafide star with Peggy being one of the most sympathetic characters (even before she stabbed Abe) on a show of seemingly terrible people. James Wolk has been an interesting puzzle-piece as well. He could be an interesting derivative mirror-image of Don, much in the way that Pete is only more so, so I hope there is some pay-off with those three and that sort of dynamic.
At this point, I am not sure where any of this is going to go. However, I am very eager to find out.
-Cheers
Vey nice review
The finale saved what was otherwise an average season at best (by Mad Men standards).
One thing is for sure: gotta have more Ginsburg
I completely agree. Half way through this season, I was ready for a Ginsberg centric series.
When talking about Sheraton, Don also says “How do you get to heaven? Something terrible has to happen.” Maybe that’s what’s been happening this season. All of the terrible things happening this season are what it will take for Don to go to heaven.
It’s convenient for the agency that they took Don’s name off the door earlier this season. (We really should have seen this coming.)
But we did see it coming. Cutler’s agenda was rather explicit.
Even if Don had handled Hershey correctly, I believe he was a goner. Remember Stan’s yammering on early-mid episode about Dawn’s being let go? (Stan assumed Don was going to California, but the partners had already decided Don was out.) And the partners’ referencing – at the 9 am meeting – input from the absent Ted about how he and Peggy would handle things with Ted in California and Don out of the picture? And Duck certainly didn’t recruit and vet overnight that older exec whom Don passed on the way out.
@Froide, I think if he had handled Hershey correctly he would have stayed. Don reminds me of the frontman in a successful rock band, or your mercurial starting QB in the NFL. As long as you are winning, the team will overlook a lot. If he makes that Hail Mary and lands something as big as Hersheys, he’s golden. For now. If not, it becomes much harder to overlook all the things Don has done. If he makes what sure seemed like the winning pitch only to then summarily blow it, or “shit the bed” as Roger put it, it makes it clear that he has a pretty big problem and is put on indefinite (and possibly permanent) leave of absence.
I would also have to believe they bring Don back eventually if he can clean things up. Don is a marketing genius. You do not turn that away lightly. If Don continues on the downward spiral, then they cut ties. If not, if they can marginalize his erratic and destructive behavior, this is the guy who landed them Jaguar, Chevrolet, Sunkist, and almost Hersheys. That is an impressive resume’. If you can take away his fumblings and destructive (self or otherwise) behavior, you realize his name was on the door for a reason and his contributions are huge.
It does set Don up for some big changes, either positive ones that allow him to be successful at SC&P or elsewhere, or where he fails and ultimately crumbles personally.
-Cheers
And Peter confirmed it when he alone protested the name change. He instinctivly understood that anyone not named is expendible and he tried to warn Don. Unfortunately Pete’s fate is that of Cassandra; he can forsee the future, but no one pays attention to him. Looking back, he has been right all along, but no one listened.
Don will be welcomed back when he has proven he has changed. Of that I have no doubt.
i read a lot of recaps, alan, and yours are far and away the best. and i just bought your book (and the O.C. book!) just a minute ago. the weiner interview will be something to live for on monday morning…
joe
I think Ted’s comment that there’s a good man inside Don was hugely influential on him deciding to be more Dick and less Don. Especially in contrast to Peggy calling him a “monster” last week.
In fact, it’s even more interesting that at least twice this season, Don referred to Ted as “not that virtuous” (or a rough equivalent). While Don was continuously trying to drag Ted down to his level, Ted ultimately inspires Don to goodness.
EXCEPT TED LIED/FUDGED/CREATIVELY IMAGINED HE MIGHT LEAVE HIS WIFE TO GET PEGGY IN BED
I think the way Don lies to everyone else: Ted lies to himself. In the moment with Peggy, he probably believed that he’d leave his wife. When he got home, he knew he’d never do it. Don is the king of repression; Ted the king of rationalization.
Well, gee, isn’t it convenient he gets to have his cake and eat it too. I thought maybe no one was discussing this b/c it was so obviously reprehensible and what was there to say about it – does everyone really still think Ted is a “nice guy”?
I never thought Ted was a nice guy. He’s been playing Peggy for months – he’s a pig.
And why is she suddenly so stupid? Why couldn’t she see through him?
There is a part of Ted that genuinely loves Peggy and believes he will leave his wife for her. There is another part that knows leaving his wife and kids for a younger woman has far more minuses that pluses … I’m a man and I get it; and I understand most women don’t. we’re absolute pigs when it comes to physical attraction. There’s no nice way to say it.
I should note that my initial post wasn’t meant as a defense of Ted. I was just noting an interesting (and obviously intentional) thematic thread in the dialogue.
While I agree that Ted’s actions are reprehensible, I don’t think it’s accurate to say he “played” Peggy. This is a man who moves across the country in order to stop himself from leaving his family. He CLEARLY has real feelings for Peggy. These are not the actions of a man having a casual affair. And he was never anything less than honest with Peggy. I love Peggy, but she knew EXACTLY what she was getting in to. The only victoms here are Nan and those kids.
Agreed with Craig. Frankly I find this victimization of Peggy by some fans to be a little grating and sexist… I get that she’s very likeable, but she’s been knowingly flirting and sleeping with a married man. Not to say Ted was innocent – of course he was not being a stand-up guy by making a promise to Peggy that he couldn’t keep but it was more a matter of poor judgment than anything malevolent.
I don’t think this part of the finale was handled well… I have trouble thinking Peggy seriously believed Ted would actually leave his family. I get that they’re legitimately in love with each other, and that can always impair judgment but what appealed to her so much about him was his decency and she basically got upset because he was true to that in the end and wasn’t going to split up his family. Was it really such a shock to her? She must’ve had at least one moment where she realized he wouldn’t actually do it, and that if he did the guilt would kill him.
It isn’t a coincidence that in the same episode in which Don stops selling lies about his past and who he is, he stops selling lies for a living (at least for now). Nor is it a coincidence that the lie he was selling was actually both about his life and an advertisement at the same time. So much of this show is about the lies that we tell ourselves and each other, and clearly that’s a huge reason the show is centered on advertising, a profession based on peddling what amount to lies. I know I’m probably just stating the obvious here, but it’s clear that for Don, happiness must come away from the advertising world. He was trying to get a shot at saving his happiness through his confession in the meeting and didn’t know that he had to leave the company to follow through on that happiness in the long run. But that confession (refusing to lie) is what ultimately cost him his position as the best peddler of lies in the world. It also gives him the chance to start a life in which he is not constantly lying to himself, his family, and the entire world. Will he ultimately succeed in this attempt? I would’ve thought it was crazy to say yes a few hours ago, but I am slightly hopeful now. We shall see.
I’m curious as to whether this applies to Peggy. Peggy is on a straight shot to the top and the show seems to suggest that she can be happy within this profession. It’ll be interesting to see if since she is comfortable with her identity and is not lying in her life, she can survive and be happy in Don’s position.
Also, it was right in front of us the entire time – in the poster for this season, one version of Don walks with a briefcase along Madison Ave with a one-way sign into police cars (his miserable life) and the other walks without a briefcase into…who knows where? Towards us. Perfect. Flawless.
Good analysis
Judging by the lack of deep or sustained relationships in her personal life, I think the show has suggested it will come at the cost of her potentially very significant professional one.
Peggy was wearing pants to the office for the first time. We are at the dawn of the women’s lib movement. Peggy could be a major figure in advertising that mines this movement. She may very well leave SC and Assoc. Maybe she will be the head of her own agency and pushing the Virgina Slims advertising – “You’s come a long way baby”
Insightful.
‘Peggy has another affair with a married man’…well, technically, Ted was the only married man she was involved with, as her dalliance with Pete was before he married Trudy. Duck was divorced and Abe and the one before Abe were single. Peggy does have a history of sleeping with her mentors, except for Don.
The Pete thing continued after the wedding.
nah, Peggy definitely hooked up with Pete after marrying Trudy. Remember their office sex?
Pete raped Peggy just as surely as Greg raped Joan. It’s just that Peggy had ZERO self-esteem and assumed she had to lay there and take it for the job. pathetic.
I don’t know if Pete/Peggy was rape the way Greg/Joan was. I think what Pete did to that au pair was more rapey.
In no way did Pete rape Peggy. Yes she had low self-esteem, but she was into him. Rewatch season 1. There’s that whole scene where Pete’s talking about wanting to live in the woods and kill stuff and hang meat or whatever and Peggy is TOTALLY into it.
Don didn’t punch the minister…which version of the show were you watching ?
He did — the minister in the bar — it’s why he wakes up in prison. When Don says to the guard that he shouldn’t be there, the guard replies “you punched a minister — you should be in Sing-Sing.”
“you should be at Rikers.” Sing Sing is State Prison.
The guard actually said “Rikers.”
Yeah he did. So much hostility in here sometimes…
Don punching a minister – god! that’s horrifically hilarious, LoL
“NOT GREAT, BOB”. This was one of the funniest lines all season.
Prediction – Emmys for Jon Hamm and Kartheiser
That was great – as was “She always loved the sea.” Pete had a couple of doozies in this episode.
Vincent has really come into his own this season. Hes always been fun to hate but this season he’s really nuanced his performance.
Another drop dead line was uttered by Lou Avery — Don’s replacement? — when Lou and Duck Phillips are getting off the elevator as the just $hit-canned Don is getting on. “You’re going down,” Lou says as he punches the “down” button for Don. It had to have been a moment of schadenfreude for Duck. It was also a flashback to an earlier vision/dream that Don had of falling down an elevator shaft.
I really hope you’re right Arash, but I’m not sure what would be more of a miracle… Jon Hamm finally winning or Kartheiser getting a nomination.
Loved Kartheiser this season – I finally stopped seeing Angel’s son when I looked at him!
What an emotional gut punch! I yelled the entire time Don started telling the guys from hershey about his real life. Powerful stuff!
I’m surprised you didn’t mention more about Roger, Alan.
That is a phenomenal review, Mr. Sepinwall. You are superb at what you do.
Thank you.
I second the motion. Alan’s reviews have been a part of my Sunday MM routine. Folks actually stay up late — the MM zombies — for Alan’s entry. I’m getting his book.