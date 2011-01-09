‘Episodes’ – ‘Episode One’: Pal Joey?

If you read my review of Showtime’s “Episodes,” you know that I was not a fan of the show outside of Matt LeBlanc (who only appears briefly in the first episode, in a scene that’s actually taken from a much later episode), and will not be adding it to the regular rotation. Still, I’m curious for people’s initial impressions of it. A lot of critics whose opinions I respect enjoyed the show a hell of a lot more than I did, so I wouldn’t be surprised if many of you were amused, as well.

What did everybody else think?

If you missed it, you can watch the entire first episode (edited for language) on HitFix.