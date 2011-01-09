‘Episodes’ – ‘Episode One’: Pal Joey?

If you read my review of Showtime’s “Episodes,” you know that I was not a fan of the show outside of Matt LeBlanc (who only appears briefly in the first episode, in a scene that’s actually taken from a much later episode), and will not be adding it to the regular rotation. Still, I’m curious for people’s initial impressions of it. A lot of critics whose opinions I respect enjoyed the show a hell of a lot more than I did, so I wouldn’t be surprised if many of you were amused, as well.
What did everybody else think?
Wasn’t really impressed. The whole thing just had the feel of trying way too hard to be an “Extras” like British sitcom, without understanding what makes shows like that funny and unique. The main characters were really unlikeable, but not in an interesting way. I also really agree with the points you made in your full review about the results when doing a too faithful adaptation. Maybe it’s just me, but the ideas that the network had (that is, the ones that weren’t a typical Hollywood swipe) didn’t sound that unreasonable, yet we’re supposed to be appalled. May stick with it out of curiosity, but a very weak first episode.
And I kinda feel like the in media res at the beginning was unnecessary (i.e. won’t have any more impact once we revisit it)
Well, given how godawful I thought it was going to be based on your and Fienberg’s reviews, I actually ended up enjoying it. But I can see how some of your criticisms might get to me over time (the security guard not recognizing the couple was fine once, but if it happens every week it’s going to get really old really fast.) I guess with only seven episodes, though, it doesn’t feel like I’ll have wasted much time watching even if it turns out to be terrible.
Wow, the British version of the show, from the scene they played in Julian’s audition, seems so completely awful and unfunny. Also, there’s a lot of “Hollywood is evil” jokes. I shouldn’t be surprised from your review, but wow. That’s a lot. I was hoping to like this because Matt LeBlanc seemed funny, but I don’t think I can get through the other parts of the episodes.
The Funny thing is that this show is supposedly made for the American audience to watch and as far as I can tell I don’t think I laughed once and perhaps this is because it is more British humor. Whatever the case the main characters are irritating, unattractive weasels (not that all my shows have to have attractive people in them, but not being interesting or witty as a story I expected maybe some sex appeal)and no Matt Le Blanc…. WTF. why did I watch all sluggish annoying 30 minutes of this ear scratching mess of a show… give me more Californication.
Trust me, this isn’t ‘British humor’, it was just unfunny.
Why am I even debating this with someone who likes Californication? More fool me.
Some reviewers seem to really dislike this show and some seem to really like it. I was basically indifferent towards it but I do find it odd that anyone strongly liked it. There was nothing in it that was actually funny.
For most of the running time I was primarily thinking that the episode would play much better as a multi-camera sitcom. (I believe I’ve thought this about every single-cam comedy by a former Friends writer.) A bit flimsy and light, but not horrible, and surprisingly better than I was led to believe. But then came the audition, and I was just disgusted. I needed to see an impressive performance from a funny comedy that was worth importing to the States. Not only did I not see it, but I felt an ugly and manipulative push to make the Hollywood-types extra evil, so as to try and force me to sympathize with the Lincolns anyway. Needless to say, it backfired.
Awful. The acting is overblown and cartoonish, the sense of humor is smug and grating and the openly disrespectful attitude of the network execs is completely unbelievable. Hollywood is callous, but not in such an obvious way. And look! It’s another David Crane show with no black people in it! Gosh, what a surprise.
Horrible, horrible show. I’ve seen both the 1st and 2nd episode and while Matt LeBlanc’s scenes are tolerable, the rest is pretty pathetic.
Also, am I the only one who found Grieg’s character unbelievably annoying? Goodness me. I’ve never hated a character this much in quite some time.
For me, Sean got on my nerves (second to Pankow’s character). I don’t know why. Maybe it has something to do with his resemblance to a mix of Fred Armisen and Jerry Seinfeld.
But, I didn’t hate the show as much as I thought I would. But…I didn’t like it much either. It’s not very funny, and it veers on the cheesy funny side of things.
It’s hard to hook people on a pilot where your main character is basically absent, though they certainly tried. We agreed with all your feelings about the humor lacking in places as well as the Brits being annoying. While the show may not have realized it was doing this, that all sets the stage perfectly for LeBlanc. If we’re conditioned to not like British people/humor then he’s going to be a welcome addition next week. If you’re interested in reading a more detailed analysis of this idea, check out our article:
Are you sure the Brits weren’t intended to be annoying? Would that change your opinion?
Oh my goodness it was so booooooring. I found myself fast forwarding through the episode hoping it would get funny but alas, it never did! The characters are all awful and cartoonish (maybe that’s what they’re going for?) Needless to say, I doubt I’ll watch episode two.
Very surprised that Matt LeBlanc was essentially absent from the entire pilot especially with such a short season. I feel like the sole purpose of the in media res opening was to get him in a scene in the pilot. Very odd.
Overall it’s mildly entertaining at best. Looking forward to an episode that gives LeBlanc something to do
I liked it a lot .. but I like British TV a lot. I also remember the two main characters from ‘Green Wing’ .. which was excellent.
I couldn’t disagree with your review more. I found a lot of the bits very funny, particularly the fake columns and our protagonists learning that they had only been given such a lavish house because the network had six weeks left on a lease for a reality show (this also seemed to be good satire). Insofar as seeing the punchlines coming, when the couple got in the mood and unclothed for their baths, I expected someone to walk in on them; the bath taking forever to fill up was a funny and original way to finish the joke.
Also, I don’t think we, as viewers, are supposed to completely sympathize with the protagonist couple, particularly with regard to their reservations about casting a new main character. I agree that the network heads are correct in recasting the lead (it’s fairly obvious that a remake is kind of stupid if your making a carbon copy of the original… what’s the point then?), but the couple is also correct that casting the headmaster as an entirely different sort of character altogether makes little sense.
I agree with M about the security guard… the bit was funny the first time, but was old even by the second time it happened.
Overall, having now seen the show, I get the sense you may have have taken Episodes a little too seriously, and in the process mistaken that for the show taking itself too seriously. Obviously I only have the benefit of one episode, but there were enough genuinely funny moments that I’ll probably be back for the second.
I will give it a chance just for Tamsin Greig!
Wow I just realized that Americans are so intolerant. If you wanna laugh like an idiot and see handsome actors well there’s a lot of material in your country. This show is not for you.
I just watched it and I liked, but I understand your complaints. I think you were hoping for a biting dark satire, or a more nuanced take on creativity vs. commerce and the compromises required.
I could tell quickly, by how broad and simple the comedy was, that it’s not going to be that show. The clueless, overly fawning executive; the overly opulent McMansion, the head of comedy who always looks like she’s disgusted. But those jokes were very well-executed. (Except for the stuff with the security guard. That failed.) My favorite was the couple waiting for the bath to fill. :-)
It’s kind of like Modern Family, in that it’s not doing anything special, but it’s executing it well. (It’s not as good, but it’s only one episode.)
Also, I agree, from the one scene we saw, the original “Lyman’s Boys” didn’t look funny. But I was struck (again) with the realization that a lot of British humor comes from the accent–the tension between someone wanting to say something insulting, but has to do it in the most polite way possible. That’s much easier to get across and feels much stronger, when the speaker has an upper/middle class British accent. (If this was the nuanced show you wanted, maybe they could had the casting fight touch on that.)