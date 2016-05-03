Goodbye to ‘The Good Wife,’ whose heroine only let you see what she wanted you to

Midway through the penultimate episode of The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies’ Alicia Florrick is presented with evidence of yet another one of her husband Peter’s infidelities. Alicia, who’s long been secretly estranged from Peter, is unfazed by the news, viewing it simply as useful to his defense in a corruption trial, until she notices that the man who brought it to her – rival lawyer Louis Canning (Michael J. Fox) – seems disappointed by her lack of emotion.
“Were you wanting me to cry, Mr. Canning?” she asks, before screwing her face up like Lucille Ball’s and pretending to sob as she wails, “Oh my god, I thought my husband no longer cheated!”
As Alicia’s expression reverts to its familiar blankness, an impressed Canning admits, “God, I love you.”
“I know,” Alicia replies.
That moment’s striking not only because it’s one of the few genuinely entertaining scenes in what’s been a slog to the finish line for a once-excellent series, but because it’s so rare, even at this late date, to see Alicia completely drop the politician’s wife mask she spent decades hiding behind, even long after she stopped being a politician’s wife in anything but name. If I took off my shoes and socks, I’d probably have a couple of fingers and toes left over from counting all the previous times in the series that Alicia had been as open and direct as she is there with Canning.
TV has offered plenty of dramas built around men who hide their emotions from the world around them — just look at Dexter, which had its own stumbles in its final years (hopefully, Alicia won’t also run off to become a lumberjack) — but female protagonists tend to be more open about their feelings at all times, just as society in general expects women to be. Every now and then, you’ll see a China Beach or a Nurse Jackie built around a woman who doesn’t like to show her true face very often, but no show has dealt with the struggle to defy societal expectations and keep one’s feelings under tight wraps as often, or as well, as The Good Wife.
We met Alicia at the lowest moment of her life: another one of those poor political spouses who for some godforsaken reason stands beside her man as he apologizes for a scandal that’s brought abject humiliation on them both. She had put a promising law career on hold for decades to support Peter’s career even as he was cheating on her with both co-workers and prostitutes, and to raise two kids she’s not even sure that she likes. To survive this most public of implosions and attempt a second act more to her satisfaction, she not only didn’t drop the mask, but kept it more tightly affixed than ever. In nearly every situation, her celebrity put all eyes in the room on her, and she resolved to never let those eyes see any more than she absolutely had to show them: a cool professional who speaks only when necessary, and who’s much better at reading other people than she’ll ever allow them to be at reading her.
Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King used that as the starting point for a traditionally-structured legal drama in the vein of L.A. Law or The Practice, mixing done-in-one cases with longer arcs about the characters’ personal lives and their battles to control the law firm. But having Alicia as the heroine added complicated layers to the formula, breathing new life into familiar material simply because of how she reacted to it, and how others reacted to her. Early on, everyone — Peter (Chris Noth), judges, opposing counsel, her mentor and potential love interest Will (Josh Charles), Will’s partner Diane (Christine Baranski), Alicia’s fellow associate Cary (Matt Czuchry), and Peter’s fixer Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) — assumed she had some hidden agenda that they couldn’t quite identify. We were privy to the fact that her goal at that stage was mere survival, and while her reserve occasionally created more problems than it solved (particularly in her early rivalry with Cary), the assumption that she was up to something often worked to her benefit.
Alicia did find one confidante in the firm’s investigator Kalinda (Archie Panjabi), but real-world issues derailed their friendship. At the exact midpoint of the series (the 11th episode of season 4) — for reasons that everyone involved has done an impressive, Alicia Florrick-esque job of keeping secret — the two stopped physically appearing in scenes together. They would occasionally talk on the phone, and the show was forced to resort to green screen to have them appear to be drinking together in Panjabi’s farewell episode, but the friendship more or less ceased to exist long before Kalinda skipped town, rendering Alicia even more armored than before.
For most of its run, The Good Wife had to shoulder the burden of being called The Last Great Broadcast Network Drama. Never mind that its lifespan overlapped with Parenthood, Hannibal, Scandal, and a few other broadcast shows that, at their respective peaks, equaled or bettered the best that it had to offer. Good Wife was the one still going toe-to-toe at the Emmys with the big boys from cable and streaming outfits. At the moment, its 2011 nomination for outstanding drama series is the last for a traditional broadcaster in that category, and while it surely won’t be the last one ever, it seems increasingly likely (as Linda Holmes pondered on Twitter last week) that it will be the last one to produce 22 episodes (or more) per season. If a broadcast drama is going to muscle its way back into the awards picture, it’s sure to be one with a shorter season and a heavily-serialized format.
The Good Wife was not that. It was, like most of CBS’ drama programming, a defiant throwback, albeit one that tried to find new twists on old structures in the same way Grey’s Anatomy has with hospital drama tropes. Given the show’s fascination with the difference between Alicia’s public and private lives, it’s unsurprising that the Kings would be excited by the many ways that technology is rewriting expectations for our own privacy, as the firm got mixed up with both a fake Google and a group of NSA analysts who were keeping tabs on Alicia as much for their personal entertainment as for the idea that she could somehow lead them to evidence of terrorism or corruption. Some of these stories were lively, while others felt like your Aunt Wendy trying to seem cool by breathlessly telling you about some Mashable article her friend forwarded her.
It’s asking a lot of any drama these days to fill 22 hours a season (23 for Good Wife‘s first two years), though it had its unexpected advantages. The series’ one consistently great stretch of episodes — the period at the start of season 5 when Alicia and Cary left to start their own firm, going to war with Diane and Will in the process — came about more or less as a fluke, inspired by what was meant to be a filler episode the previous season where the senior partners and the associates competed against each other in a mock trial. As good as the Kings had been at creating and casting sketchy outside lawyers for our heroes to face — not only Canning, who exploits his physical illness to gain sympathy with judges and juries, but the eccentrically brilliant Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), the deceptively ruthless Patti Nyholm (Martha Plimpton), and many others — they realized the show became much juicier when the conflict was happening between the core characters.
The civil war arc unfortunately didn’t even last a full season, ending after Will died in a courtroom shooting because Charles wanted off the show. Soon, Diane was joining Alicia and Cary’s firm, then merging it with the original firm, then forcing Alicia out, then pulling her back in, then pushing Cary out so she could turn it into a female-led firm, and on, and on, as the Kings’ allergy to maintaining a status quo for more than three episodes gradually sank the show. The creative death knell was not only Alicia’s improbable decision to run for Peter’s old job as Cook County States Attorney — which flew in the face of everything she had come to value about keeping the world at large out of her business — but the fact that she lost the job shortly after the election over a scandal she had nothing to do with, meaning the show had to go back to the same game of law firm musical chairs that had long since exhausted itself. This final season has been a complete mess, including this full-circle plotline of Peter being on trial again, which has at times left Alicia oddly on the sidelines of her own show. I’m not sure what outcome, if any, would satisfy me in the finale, short of maybe a Margulies/Panjabi detente that allowed the two actors to unequivocally be in the same room one more time.
That the series was able to so often be very good, and at times great, through its first 100-odd episodes would be an impressive feat in any era, but particularly remarkable at a time when almost no one makes dramas like this anymore. The Kings, acutely aware of the more restrictive programming model they had to operate in, and envious of the greater freedom and acclaim their cable rivals got, introduced a show-within-the-show called Darkness At Noon, parodying the kinds of gritty anti-hero cable dramas that were always treated as more prestigious than their own series. And each year at Emmy time, they would give interviews arguing that they should be granted degree of difficulty points for making the show at CBS, with all that entails.
That’s not the way life works, though, as the Kings’ heroine could tell them, assuming she felt it was to her benefit to be honest with a pair of strangers. Alicia knows that the world isn’t fair, and that as the wife of an infamous politician — or, simply, as a woman — she’s held to different standards than many of the people she works with and against. Alicia never asks for special treatment, never sheds genuine crocodile tears in front of people like Louis Canning. She puts her head down, does the work, and tries to figure out a path that allows her to leave any situation with her dignity — and her secrets — intact.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Even when these last couple of seasons haven’t been able to match the dramatic intensity of the first few, they have still amounted to high quality television. Not only that, TGW is also consistently enjoyable just to watch, giving us an amazing amount of fantastic actors as judges, lawyers, criminals, NSA agents, and so on.
I’d also wager that if in 50 years you wanted to point someone to a tv show that really hit at the issues of the 2010’s, you’d be hard pressed to name a better one than TGW. Google and Facebook, privacy, military, policing, Bitcoin, politics. It never pulled its punches.
You’re very kind.
The last season and a half (everything after the resolution of Cary’s trial) has been trash. As Alan said, the changes at the law firm for the sake of changed were terrible, most secondary characters were forgotten in favor of Lucca and Jason (the actor has been really bad but was not helped by the writing), the show was directionless.
And, yeah, green screen.
I really just wholeheartedly disagree with this column, lol. I’m an attorney and I friggin love this show. Recommend it to everyone.
I can’t think of another show that started so good but has ended so badly. Alan exactly pinpoints the show went downhill… When they gave up on “old guard” vs “young blood” and had Diane join Cary and Alicia
Cary was an excellent character just absolutely wasted in later years. Diane still had her moments but felt isolated from the rest of the show. Kalinda was a missed opportunity, downgrading her character to someone who’s only strategy was to sleep with someone to get intel.
The kids were awful and often forgotten. Last week Alicia begs the son to stay for the trial, but at the trial NEITHER kid is there.
The actresses not getting along made the show awkward and Alicia’s currentl bff is clearly a kalinda stand in.
Nobody cares about Peters trial. Nobody cares who winds up on the firm’s letterhead at the end
Eli and his daughter were gold until the bitter end
“Eli and his daughter were gold until the bitter end”
I see what you did there. (And I agree.)
Yes. Marissa Gold spin-off at law school, please!
The funny blond investigator can come back, too.
Although the main storyline in S6 (Alicia runs for State’s Attorney) was a major misstep for the show second only to Kalinda & her ex-husband back in S4 — the assertion that this season has been a mess, and that any stretch of episodes of this series has ever amounted to a “slog” — simply doesn’t ring true.
Yes, I know it’s simply an opinion, and it would be beyond bizarre if I agreed with Alan all the time (only other major disagreement was in picking The Leftovers S1 as the best show of the year), there is simply too much GOOD in THE GOOD WIFE to wave it off in such a cavalier and dismissive manner.
I wish there could be any number of other shows that had characters written this richly and densely, that had such strong and non-cliched female characters, that juggled procedural elements with serialized storytelling and that was as deft at balancing humor and drama. But there simply haven’t been that many at all.
So I think the show should be lauded for returning to form after a somewhat off-putting (at times) 6th season, rather than thrown on the bonfire of other shows that overstayed their welcome and lost track of whatever made them special (like Dexter or Sons of Anarchy).
PS: co-ink-a-dink-ally — I had put out a Serious TV Drama Podcast this AM that was part one of a special Goodbye to The Good Wife. I’d post a link here, but I think that would be frowned upon. But fans can feel free to track it down if they like. :)
But this season was worst than last season.
At least season 6 had the Cary arc. I would not be able to tell you what the arc was this year. Alicia was vaguely sad about a voicemail she already knew about. She smiled at her investigator. He smiled back. Some old guy married her mother in law and had more dialog than Cary and Diane combined.
Alicia wore big sunglasses.
If anything, this season deserves to burn a little more than it has. It’s managed to butcher most of its characters and now it’s limping to the finish line.
Carbone, funny. But the seasons I liked least were the ones with a clear arc. I like to watch the ensemble. The moments and the witticisms. That’s fine. I don’t need Stuff to Happen. This show has had a manic surfeit of stuff happening and tediously obtrusive arcs.
So count me right in the middle. I agree with Alan’s view of the flaws. But I still enjoyed it.
I feel a bit like Allan about this last season. While it wasn’t sprung on us until a while ago, I wonder if at the end of the last season, that the plan was to end it now. I also wonder when they came up with the latest plot lines as to having Peter go on trial again. While the acting has always been good, I wish they had another season to end it all. Maybe my mind will change after the last show, but I have a feeling that that a lot of fans are not going to be happy with the way it ends.
Margulies probably just hated Panjabi for appearing in The Fall, which doesn’t have 24-episode seasons and thus isn’t worthy.
I find that hard to believe since Margulies herself once banged both Tony and Christopher.
I was joking, because Margulies always says in interviews that longer season shows are more difficult/better, especially in reference to awards. But she didn’t end up sleeping with Tony.
During the Obama / Boehner clip at the correspondent’s dinner, I thought about how Margulies and Panjabi would’ve done the same scene with awkward green screen and body doubles.
This season was a huge improvement over the Cary prison storyline and horrible waste of Kalinda the last couple seasons (congratulations to both actresses and the showrunners for letting pride get in the way of art). The biggest sin this year was not finding anything interesting to do with Martindale after starting off with the promise of Martindale VS Cummings. I would love to have watched a 10 episode order of this show.
I agree with Alan on the downtick in quality this season. That said, this has been my favorite show of the past five years, and I’ve watched everything. No show has been better at mixing complexity with just plain fun, and it was the show I looked forward to each week the most for almost its entire run.
I get “gritty,” and I get “antiheroes,” but I will always take the combination of complexity and fun over the combination of complexity and grimness. The Good Wife has provided that in spades, and for 22 weeks of each year for me. I will miss it immensely.
By the way, it would have been interesting to see how the show would have evolved had Josh Charles stayed with the show. You can definitely correlate the start of the downward trend in quality with the moment of his departure.
“never sheds genuine crocodile tears”
Sorry, what!?
I was a dedicated Good Wife fan from the pilot, finding it one of the best dramas on broadcast TV in a while. But I drifted away last season because Alicia became too unsympathetic to root for during her political campaign.
When she found out her son Zack took his girlfriend to get an abortion and treated it like a campaign PR problem and personal betrayal — without a care about Zack’s feelings about that situation — that was the last straw.
Alicia was completely sympathetic in the early seasons. By the final episodes I watched she was as bad as her mother-in-law Jackie. Maybe worse, because Jackie’s obnoxious actions were at least about helping her son.
Good Wife had a breakout star in Archie Panjabi. The show definitely suffered when she got frozen out by some kind of backstage feud and Kalinda was no longer a central figure in Alicia’s life.
I’m surprised the show kept going back to the breakup of the firm as a source of conflict and drama year after year. Between this show and Suits, I’m completely immune to the dramatic appeal of a storyline that puts a law firm and its partners at risk of splitting up.
Totally agree with your comments about Good Wife and Suits. Both shows ruined entire seasons about the in-fighting of partners.
(1) Loved that “oh, boo-hoo” moment. Loved it.
(2) How do you know my Aunt Wendy?!?!?
Pretending season 6th never existed, The Good Wife is one of the best drama series I have watched the last 20 years.
And they do get extra points for having to make 22/23 episodes per season.
Even with a messy season like its last one you could get glimpses of what a great show it has been.
I will miss it.
I would love a spin off with Eli, Nora, Luca Tascioni and David Lee. And all the judges, in my opinion of course ;)
Interesting how few comments this show inspires. I watched most of its run, enjoyed it–a bright, shiny network show with great guest stars. Liked Alan Cummings a lot. Agreed that the “civil war” was the clear runaway highlight.
Thought Kalinda was wildly overrated…she seemed comic to me almost. Hated all the romance stuff, never cared a whit about Will, so going back to it this year was brutal. Felt like Juliana Marguiles moping was incredibly annoying (and the real-life “feud” affecting the show? You know what real people have to deal with at jobs? Overpaid prima donnas. Sort of disgusting, really.)
I thought the relationship between Alicia and Peter Noth’s Peter was the one that could have been really interesting to follow. Think they underused Noth and sort of blew it there. Would have been an interesting conclusion…as you say, Alan, can’t imagine what would make the finale interesting at this point.
TGW had five stellar seasons of consistently high quality drama that explored a woman’s quest to not only survive but thrive in a high pressure and often hostile environment. It was incredibly specific to Alicia’s worldview as a once-privileged politician’s wife who is constantly in the public eye.
At some point, the Kings lost sight of what motivated their characters, Alicia most of all. And while an Alicia who only does what she wants could be an interesting direction, Alicia as an island is not.
For a show that has used guest characters phenomenally, it has treated its supporting characters extremely poorly.
What does Alicia want? I find it really hard to care anymore.
“The Good Wife” has been one of the few shows in recent years where everything stops for me to take time out to watch the show. Yes, the last 2 seasons haven’t been up to par, but the first 5 seasons were impeccable!
I gave up on the show early last season when I realized I was no longer invested in the narrative and/or character arcs of any of the characters. The previous few seasons had been carried by a shift in watching the show in my mind as Cary being the protagonist (as his character seemed to be the only one acting with at least some level of emotional conviction), but his character got sucked into the Kalinda sex vortex and then prison. Marguiles always played her “still waters run deep” character impeccably well, but eventually her character not reacting to anything while her brother begged her to actually live her life became grating. I just wish the GAWD Diane Lockhart (GREAT JOB BARANSKI!) didn’t see her character erode, she had a much more of a character downfall after Will’s death than Alicia did
I guess I can’t be objective here,, I continue to really enjoy thus show and will miss it. It’s the only procedural I’ve watched in forever.
I disagree with all the nay-sayers about “The Good Wife” this season. It’s a great show that’s going out very well at the right time.
“as the Kings’ allergy to maintaining a status quo for more than three episodes gradually sank the show”
Totally agree with this. The civil war season was soooooo good (and I completely disagree with the notion that Scandal, Hannibal or Person of Interest came remotely close to the Good Wife during that stretch) that it was such a shame when they didn’t manage to sustain that level of quality and instead reverted to implausible musical chairs style job switching. What on earth was the point in pursuing those (excellent) story lines if only to revert back to LG’s offices with the same old LG crew (minus Will) 20 seconds later?
I will miss it, like a lovely bottle of wine that is empty now. It was so striking at the beginning and entertaining mostly throughout.
Hated Kalinda’s husband story, and Cary going to jail. Alicia should never have run for office – absolute stupidity that.
But the side characters and the humor made it fun. It was not fun chasing the start time around on CBS NFL Sundays. Pain in the patoot.
I loved that Alicia agonized over having chosen Peter over Will way back when. Having her take up with John Winchester, her investigator at the end, tickles me. I know that isn’t his name, but it is to me. CBS hooked him up with Halle Berry’s EXTANT character followed by Alicia. He is having a studly moment.
I’m forgiving of many flaws when shows try hard. TGW tried hard and succeeded much of the time.
You didn’t mention, I think, that the show is laugh out loud funny.
I would add The character Elizabeth Jennings of “The Americans” to the list of enigmatic, inscrutable women portrayed on TV. And long overdue for an Emmy for both the series and it’s stars