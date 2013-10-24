Review: ‘The Good Wife’ better than ever thanks to firm civil war

We crossed a line a few years ago as a culture where it became profoundly uncool, if not inviting ridicule, to suggest that a drama airing on a broadcast network belonged in the discussion of the best shows on TV. Maybe that line was crossed a couple of years ago when Emmy voters failed to nominate a single network show for Outstanding Drama Series, but whenever it was, the talking points have become set in stone: Cable dramas make fewer episodes, and can focus more on telling the best stories without having to pad things out! Network shows have to deal with censors, and with interfering executives! Cable shows don’t have to worry about spoonfeeding audiences, or giving them blandly likable characters!
I’ve made some of those arguments in the past, including against the last network show to get one of those drama series nominations: CBS’ “The Good Wife.” A couple of years ago, I even suggested that the series, excellent as it was, might be improved if creators Robert and Michelle King were allowed to just do 13 episodes a year and not have to waste time on the less interesting corners of Alicia Florrick’s world, like her kids’ latest misadventures with social media.
But there are advantages to the network model. Those extra 9 episodes a year can just be padding, or they can be an opportunity to experiment – to take detours that a tightly-plotted cable drama might not have time to bother with, but which can reveal an unexpected side to a character, or an unplanned piece of conflict that could help define that series, and turn into a brand new, even better destination.
Case in point: midway through last season, the Kings wrote an episode called “Red Team, Blue Team,” where Alicia and Cary competed in an unusually heated mock trial against mentors Will and Diane. Usually, the series generates tension by bringing in outside attorneys to cause trouble for our heroes at Lockhart Gardner – and the Kings are brilliant at coming up with great roles for their guest stars – but here it was colleague vs. colleague, co-star vs. co-star. What was designed as something to do to pass the time in between big story arcs instead revealed itself to be so powerful that it became the new story arc. The Kings recognized what they had done and spent the second half of that season on Cary making plans to start his own firm, and talking Alicia into joining him.
“The Good Wife” has always mixed legal drama with matters of both politics and the heart, but this fall, as Alicia and Cary continued to work at the old firm while quietly setting up the new one, it tacked on elements of spy thriller and has become even better for it. The start of this fifth season – including this Sunday’s marvelous episode, where Will and the other partners find out what’s going on and go to war with Alicia and Cary – has been perhaps the best concentrated stretch of the show’s entire run. Good as Julianna Margulies is, Alicia is often forced into a passive, reactive mode where she tries to keep her feelings under control while dealing with a more colorful guest star or supporting player. Not anymore. Now she’s the one instigating things, and it gives Margulies a lot more to play.
Sunday’s episode also for the most part abandons this season’s less successful subplots – Peter resisting the temptation of his beautiful new ethics advisor, Alicia’s daughter Grace being objectified by the Internet – and focuses entirely on the fallout of Will, Diane and the other partners learning about the planned mass defection of lawyers and clients. It’s just one domino falling after another, and features perhaps the best work Josh Charles has ever done on the show. As much as I enjoy the visits by Michael J. Fox, Carrie Preston and the show’s other great guests, “The Good Wife” just hits harder when it’s a civil war rather than our heroes battling eccentric outsiders. It’s an emotionally tough hour, but also a wildly entertaining one as we see Will, Diane, Alicia, Cary and everyone else plot moves and counter-moves against each other. (In particular, this scenario brings out the best/worst in Zach Grenier’s delightfully smug divorce attorney David Lee.)
Not that “Good Wife” was ever a big hit when it aired on Tuesdays, but CBS has done the show no favors by shifting it to Sundays at 9. Not only does its start time regularly get pushed by late afternoon football games (even sometimes in the weeks where it’s scheduled to start at 9:30), but it’s now airing directly opposite some of the biggest hits and/or most acclaimed shows on cable. Just in the last month, it’s competed with the “Breaking Bad” series finale and new episodes of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland” and “The Walking Dead.” Later in the season, it’ll be up against “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men” (plus “Downton Abbey” on PBS).
That’s rough terrain, and particularly hard to stand out when you’re just an extremely well-executed version of a type of show TV has been making for more than 50 years. But “The Good Wife” has been outstanding so far this fall, and if the Kings can somehow keep up this level of intensity and quality through 22 episodes – even after we’ve settled into a new status quo, gone back to Cases of the Week and family subplots of questionable value – then it won’t seem absurd in the slightest if the series again gets discussed as one of the best dramas on TV. Given the format, the schedule and the different masters being served, it’s incredibly difficult to make a broadcast drama as strong as its better counterparts on cable, but it can be done. Right now, “The Good Wife” is proving that.
It’s hard to understand why Alicia would allow herself to be in this group of 4th years that have terrible ethical judgement and generally do not seem to look up to her much or do what she says, and she’s going to be their prospective boss.
I agree the arc is generally good and agree with your compliments about The Good Wife deserving to be considered one of the better drama series, but her motivation is kind of thin. She’s doing so many dumb things it seems out of character even though as a whole this season is good so far.
Alicia is also a 4th year, you expect the other 4th years treat like her a goddess? She is on the “Florrick & Agos” letterhead, they respect her enough.
And spoiler alert, the guy with terrible ethical judgement won’t be in her new firm.
I thought the last season finale made things fairly clear: a primary reason she’s making this move is to create a clear separation between her and Will. Everything has flowed out of that.
Not only that – but as Kima said in the episode, having a lawyer that has the governer’s name on the letterhead is huge. Alicia probably recognized that as well. Now, granted all of this happened before Will asked her to be managing partner, so who knows if she would have thought of that before. But as Cary said, Will was more than likely just doing that to get control over her and the firm.
What a fantastic season so far. So good.
On a separate but related note … anyone think there’s a possibility they get Elsbeth Tascioni to join Florrick Agos (if Florrick Agos actually gets off the ground in the end)? It’s never been clear to me — is she part of a firm, or does she hang out her own shingle? Is she a character that’s better in small doses, or would it be good to have her as a more regular part of the show?
PY, I love Tascioni, but I suspect she’s probably best in small doses. I think she’s just odd enough that having her as a regular would be distracting and kind of feel like we’re in USA Network territory.
Plus, if Carry takes all the clients, it is a no brainer to go with him (although I guess many of them are going because of Alicia). Leaving Lockhart Gardner is a smart move. I’m glad she was convinced by Will to stay.
I do agree that it has been really stupid for Alicia to stick around for so long after agreeing to leave with Cary. She is exposing herself to a lot of liability for breach of fiduciary duty to the partners at Lockhart Gardner. The associates don’t have the same duties that she does as a partner. Wonder if she gets sued by Will and David Lee?
For Alicia to leave while she was in the middle of a number of cases would have been a PR black eye for her new firm and for her reputation (which, once lost, is never regained, as Will well knows). No, she had to stay. More’s the pity that while she was stuck working on her cases so as not to lose the clients, the baby fourth-years effed-up so badly and put her in jeopardy. She shouldn’t have been accessing any client files until the very last minute, and she let those bozos pressure her into it. BIG mistake. If she’d stood her ground and told them to jerk off, no way Diane would have figured it out for sure.
So glad to see your agreement. This has been a dynamite beginning of the season, and we should admit how hard that might be to pull off after almost 90 previous episodes. The great thing about this storyline is that everyone is right AND wrong. Who can blame Will for being hurt? Who can blame Alicia for wanting to strike out on her own after being in Peter/Will’s shadow for so long? Who can blame Diane for bristling at Alicia’s ‘privelege’?
These are undercurrents (and sometimes just currents) that have run through the previous 4 seasons, now thrust into the limelight. Great stuff!
And it was great to see another Wire alum in this past episode. Gotta love the great actors they get for all the smaller parts.
I really think this show should be in the rotation here. Last week Christine Baranski was on fire.
Agreed! Would love a weekly recap.
Same here.
I think Alan has mentioned that the structure of the show (procedural “case of the week” plus some ongoing serialized story) makes it difficult to recap every week, so he’s committed to these semi-regular check-ins.
The current “civil war” storyline would seem to be conducive to temporary weekly recaps, though, if certain critics were so inclined, but I’m guessing the crowded Sunday night schedule would make it near impossible.
Ditto. No disrespect to the other shows, but I don’t (personally) need a recap of The Walking Dead or Homeland over The Good Wife. Not saying I want the Homeland recaps to go away and I understand there’s only so much TV one man can watch and write about, but I’d love a weekly recap.
Yeah for sure. Replace TWD with this show if Alan’s schedule is too tight. Wishful thinking considering its insane popularity, I know… but still.
I think the ultimate weakness of the network model for me is that it’s really, really hard to catch up on good shows. There are a few 22-episode per season shows I’d love to get into, like The Good Wife (also: Person of Interest), but the sheer number of episodes is too daunting. I’d have to either drop almost everything else I’m interested in or watch it so gradually that I’d never actually be caught up with what’s airing currently.
Person of Interest would not require a catch-up. Most episodes are as self-contained as a Law & Order.
This show is like catnip to me. It can do no wrong in my eyes, and I always enjoy it.
Even Kalinda’s husband?
Wholeheartedly agree with your review, Alan. Also, can we talk a little bit about how well directed this show is? I’m not saying it’s on the same cinematic level of a Breaking Bad – because it’s mainly filmed on sets, but I just love how tight they navigate through the offices, the close-ups etc.
This has been a great season of the show thus far, even with the reliance on their usual crutches (every time there’s a scene where somebody needs to explain something technological to the lawyers, I imagine it’s essentially the same scene where somebody had to explain it to the Kings and the writers room. The good wife drinking game would involve shots of alicia looking passive or somebody referencing the NSA or their weird facebook/twitter equivalents). The best part of this “civil war” coming to a head will be, without a doubt, the death of Alicia and Will as a thing… I’m grateful they didn’t use last week’s “hey we had sex but not sex in your office” as an oppurtunity for CBS level gratuitous flashbacking.
I think NBC proved with Hannibal that network TV isn’t dead, but Hannibal also benefited from a very short first season. You’re right that the network TV schedule’s longer length can still go interesting places, if the writers are up to the task, but I’d still wager that it’s rare for a TV series to *need* 22-24 episodes in a season. I think versus the current cable standard (which is really lifted from the BBC), those extra 8-10 episodes are just an albatross.
LOVE Hannibal. Can’t wait for it to come back next year…
Not only is it an excellent show operating under the constraints of network TV, it’s doing this in its fifth season, when a great many shows would begin to get state. I know it doesn’t compare to the best cable dramas (like Mad Men or Breaking Bad), but it’s often the show I enjoy the most.
I don’t understand your enthusiasm for this show. Not one of the characters acts remotely like a real person, and the legal cases and political intrigues are routinely over-the-top. I tune in mainly to chuckle and roll my eyes.
I’m not sure about the political intrigues, but many of the legal cases are ripped straight from actual headline topical cases. Of course, 1 firm wouldn’t handle so many of them, but then one mob family wouldn’t have the Soprano body count each week. What we watch is condensed.
Would calling this the best show on TV get me yelled at here? At the very least, it’s the show I look forward to most each week. Not coincidentally, the show has a great sense of tone, and it’s not exceedingly grim like so many of the “good” cable drams (which I, too, enjoy, but need to psych myself up to watch many times).
I couldn’t agree with you more — I absolutely love almost everything about the show this season. I could do without Grace as one of the top 10 hottest political daughters, and Jackie begging to decorate the governor’s mansion, but everything else has been better than ever. I am dying to find out how the show goes on with Will, Diane and Alicia at each other’s throats.
Actually, I rather like those little asides: they serve to remind us that none of this action — and nobody involved — operates in a vacuum. Not Peter, not Alicia’s kids, not either of their staffs, and certainly not the pestilential Jackie. There’s always a crash of egos and the outside intruding into whatever passes for normal life for these people. it’s good to remember that every so often.
And here I was posting on FB that I thought almost everyone on The Good Wife was busy jumping sharks that lurked in every doorway. And not all of them (sharks) were lawyers. Haha. I laugh at my little joke. I guess I really don’t know that much about real law firms. Do they really split off like that – I mean, when some leave, do they really not tell anyone until the day of? No notice at all? Do they really steal clients right out from under their old firm’s noses – or out of their computers? Well, of course they *would.* They’re people, and even more to the point, they’re lawyers. But is it even ethical? Is that how it’s done? I mean, people rip each other off all the time, but generally speaking it’s frowned upon. So there’s that.
Also wondering if all this sturm und drang is going to spin up into a whirlwind that ends up setting everyone back down right where they were. Diane turns down the judge posish. Alicia splits from the cannibals. And Kalinda swoops in and saves the day for everyone else.
All that being said, I love every scene Christine Baranski is in. And Elsbeth’s takedown of Viola was worth any number of shark nips. Cruising around the net, I’m finding that everybody else thinks this episode was awesome. You guys are making me rethink my position. I just don’t understand that whole “how law firms divide and multiply” thing.
Apparently the Kings did a ton of research talking to firms about what a split is like, so while this may be slightly elevated for the sake of entertainment, it’s likely a fairly realistic depiction
Thanks, bsmr. Appreciate the info. At least now I know the writers weren’t grasping at improbable conflict straws. As a favorite philosophy professor of mine warned me, upon graduation,”Be careful. It’s a weird world out there.”
Oh, it’s nasty, all right. Moreover, there are very complicated issues of legal liability and ethics — separating from your current law firm if you’re a lawyer is a legal and ethical minefield — and it’s much worse if you’re a partner. Alicia might have managed it if it were only she and Cary leaving, but those idiot fourth years have really put her in a bad situation.
As a paralegal I can tell you that leaving with no notice and physically taking the files happens; often usually with a lawsuit filed after words. One time I came back from the long Thanksgiving weekend and 1/3 of the firm (around 4 to 7 lawyers and support staff) had packed up the files they were working on and moved out with no notice. Usually it is when one team of lawyers such as the litigation department or family law dept etc realize they are billing at larger dollar amounts than the other parties and they figure they could make more by themselves without the less profitable departments. Webdiva is right it is an ethical and legal minefield.
Thanks everybody. I’m always dissing on “people who don’t get out much,” meaning folks who stay wrapped up in their own little worlds, and apparently, in very many ways, I’m one of them. :)
Great review, I wholeheartedly claim The Good Wife as the best hour-long on TV (Enlightened & Venture Bros. were the only shows I enjoyed more this year).
The degree of difficulty of consistently producing great quality on a network schedule has me gasping in awe…much kudos to the co-creators/showrunners the Kings for delivering on a weekly basis. There’s no show I look forward to more each week.
Wait, there are still new VENTURE BROS episodes??
“We crossed a line a few years ago as a culture where it became profoundly uncool, if not inviting ridicule, to suggest that a drama airing on a broadcast network belonged in the discussion of the best shows on TV.”
As you note, it is critics like you who have been blowing this horn for a long time. Most of the spin revolves around the idea that a drama must be dark or humorless to be a very good show. They certainly aren’t hip, but other CBS dramas like NCIS and THE MENTALIST are extremely good crime dramas. Neither is particularly deep (the same can be said about some acclaimed cable dramas), but they are expertly cast and photographed and generally do a good job presenting their mysteries-of-the-week. THE MENTALIST is particularly strong at balancing cases of the week and its overall arc, though it is more heavily leaning on Red John this season as the show seeks to complete that story. The work that Simon Baker does is just as good as Jon Hamm’s work in MAD MEN.
I love the Mannix reference, but let’s get real here. Simon Baker is to Jon Hamm as McDonald’s is to Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
Ah, but there you are. Making an unfavorable comparison based solely on the fact that one performer is on a dark, serious “good” show and the other is in a light, fluffy “bad” show. It takes just as much talent to star in one than the other. Neither type of drama is necessarily “better” than the other one.
@PIMannix – Well, no, I don’t think Rcade’s unfavorable comparison is based solely on the shows each actor appears on. I like Simon Baker fine – and he’s certainly doing work comparable to SOME cable drama actors – but, sorry, he’s not in the same ballpark as Hamm, Cranston, etc. (although, granted, they get better material than he gets).
Also, I have to disagree with your characterization of ‘Mad Men’ as a dark show. It’s extremely funny – although, yes, some of the humor is black humor. The reason ‘Mad Men’ is taken more seriously than, for example, ‘The Mentalist’, is not because it’s dark, but because, as you noted yourself, it’s depth.
I think Simon Baker has the talent to be as good or at least nearly as good as Jon Hamm. 50 years ago they both would have been major movie stars, they’re 2 of the most classically handsome men you’ll ever lay eyes on. In fact I can even imagine a different version of Mad Men with Baker cast as Don and playing against his angelic looks instead of the way Hamm plays into the byronic thing. It could work. They’d just have cast Betty differently, with a smoking hot brunette.
But there’s just no way to know what precisely Baker can do since he’s not in the part of a lifetime. He’s a star with his own gravitational pull but the role is a good one, not a great one. The same is true for all the roles on the Good Wife. What makes that show rise above is the way every piece is very good. 5-10 very goods fitting together equals damn good because it’s rare. Most of those actors are far better than they need to be, they could each carry a show on their own or as 1 of 2 stars and in may cases they have. It’s like a who’s who of great 90’s tv.
Simon Baker DOES carry a show on his own, the Mentalist would not work with someone else in the role, he’s by far the best thing about it. I just don’t think that’s the same thing as saying that he’s called on to work at a Mad Men level. There’s just not the same level of depth to the writing. Not grimness, depth.
I don’t disagree with you, Abby, except I don’t think an actor should be penalized for the material he or she is given. Hamm should be judged on how he performs the material on his show, and Baker (or whomever–I’m not jockeying for a Baker Emmy nod, just using him as a good example) on the material he’s given. And my judgment is that both men do extremely good work on their shows. It’s just that only one of the series is taken seriously, and I think that’s wrong.
Not reading anything until I see Sunday’s episode, but I’m very eager to read this. Thanks for writing in advance. Going nuts with anticipation for this next episode of the best show on TV.
I think you’re safe to read it. There are no spoilers at all. If you’re caught up, there’s nothing you don’t know here. It just says the episode is terrific, which youre probably aware that there is hype.
The levels of excitment with wich i’m anticipating Sunday’s episode of TGW are at Breaking Bad levels of anticipating Ozymandias.
I can’t believe this is the show that gives me the most excitement presently. It’s just so well written and captivating and calculated and everyone’s pov is realistic and valid. It’s extremely fun, and the stakes are so high, but there’s still awesome humour and compeling relationships. It’s so goooood!
Completely agree. It makes us so frustrated that every time we talk it up to people (using this kind of language) they tell us they don’t like lawyer shows or some weak variation of that excuse. Argh! People don’t know what they’re missing
This show is operating on the highest level of quality possible on network drama. Scandal comes close but lacks in the realism department and over the topnss. TGW is more complex, subtle and tightly constructed.
As much as we love us some Kerry Washington, Good Wife also has better acting (more nuance, less reliance on yelling *cough Cyrus cough*)
I really enjoy watching Scandal, but it doesn’t hold a candle to TGW.
Beyond excited to see the sh*t hit the fan this Sunday. You’re absolutely right, Alan, this show is firing on all cylinders right now and everyone is at the top of their game. Each episode is filled with unbearable tension as we wait for the shoe to drop and after last week’s marvelous Diane-fronted effort, this week’s is sure to be amazing (Good to hear Josh Charles nails it since some seem to find him the weak link)
Loving this season of TGW. Still haven’t forgiven CBS for putting it in Sunday post NFL purgatory. We watch 60 minutes anyway so I can adjust the dvr setting to cope with overage.
Enjoy the Jackie/Eli battles. Diane doesn’t miss anything, and Alicia still needs some starch in her spine.
Agree on the scheduling; many a network scheduling dick has killed a perfectly good series by putting it in an untenable spot on the schedule. Let’s hope the idiots at CBS haven’t done the same thing to TGW, because I hate football and would be really pissed off to lose this show.
While i recognize some of the flaws that make this show inferior to some of the other shows on cable, I probably look forward to watching The Good Wife every week more than any other show on television. It is just a lot of fun and the acting, for the most part, is tremendous. Hopefully it is around for many years to come.
It is well-documented that Alan Sepinwall thinks story arcs built around a reboot makes you BEST SHOW EVER. (Two times with “Mad Men”, to name just one.) In point of fact, “The Tomorrow People” offers more gritty realism.
Because nothing that happens on this show bears even a passing resemblance to reality, nothing that happens matters. The resolution will be whatever the showrunners think would be neat, rather than anything drawn from the situation and the characters. Nobody who cares anything about plausibility can watch. It fails as a legal drama and a political drama; the closest it comes to real human truth are the story lines involving Alicia’s kids (which are hideous but not totally ridiculous). The show works passably if you have a tolerance for the drivel David E. Kelley claims is truth, or if you like your prime-time extra soapy.
I threw up my hands when Michael J. Fox announced he was buying, figuring that either (a) all of Lockhart-Gardner’s clients would leave and the firm would go under and the show would end or (b) they would do something monumentally stupid.
If you don’t care whether the events depicted on a show could ever happen– whether anyone behaves like that– then “The Good Wife” rules. But by that standard, the best new comedies on TV are “Dads” and “The Millers.”
Agree with you in general, but to me, it’s not the civil war arc that has made this season so good. It’s the cases. The capital punishment one was extremely gripping. And the one about the NSA spying was a true public service. The dialog and the actors portraying the geeks were all superb!