HBO renews ‘Enlightened,’ cancels ‘Hung,’ ‘Bored to Death’ & ‘How to Make It in America’

This afternoon’s HBO announcement that “Enlightened” had been renewed while “Bored to Death,” “Hung” and “How to Make It in America” had been canceled was like a case study in how to manage the release of bad news.
HBO does not like to cancel shows – specifically, to admit to canceling shows. Canceling shows is what other TV networks do, and as we know, HBO does not see itself as TV. So shows tend to run for as long as their creators want them to. This is the channel that let “Arli$$” run forever, and that’s going to let David Simon and Eric Overmyer make at least three seasons of “Treme.” In the rare cases where HBO pulls the plug before the creative team is ready, it tends to be because the show has become prohibitively expensive and/or has completely failed to generate buzz among critics or viewers. “Deadwood” and “Rome” ultimately cost too much, for instance, and even in the case of “Deadwood,” HBO tried to sell it as a decision David Milch had made to focus on “John From Cincinnati” (even though he wanted to do that fourth season of “Deadwood” first) and then promised that the series would wrap up with a pair of movies (which everyone knew would never logistically be feasible, and which no one at HBO has talked about for a long time).
The problem is, HBO had way too much series inventory as the day began. Returning next year (along with “The Life & Times of Tim,” whose season will continue into the new year) are “Eastbound & Down,” “Game of Thrones,” “True Blood,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Treme” – and, if Larry David decides he wants to do another season and can get it done in time to air in 2012, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – and there are a flood of new shows including Dustin Hoffman in Milch’s horse racing drama “Luck,” Aaron Sorkin’s untitled drama about cable news, Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Armando Iannucci’s political satire “Veep, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s “Life’s Too Short,” Chris Lilley’s “Angry Boys” and the Judd Apatow/Lena Dunham comedy “Girls.” That’s more than enough to fill out a year-round programming slate for a network that doesn’t like to program outside of Sundays when at all possible. As it is, the inventory overload in 2011 meant that “Bored to Death” and “Enlightened” had to air on Mondays, where virtually nobody watched.
So HBO had to start eliminating shows, and then it comes down to what exactly HBO values most. It’s not ratings, since “Enlightened” was the least-watched of the four. HBO’s not an advertiser-supported channel, so a show’s ratings only matter in so much as it suggests people might be subscribing for this show or that. Really, it’s about image – about making the HBO brand seem so relevant and valuable that people will want to subscribe for the whole package. And in that case, “Enlightened” – which I didn’t love, but which a number of my fellow critics put on their Top 10 lists for the year – arguably had more cachet than “Hung” (which had a relatively strong year but has generally taken a beating from critics and fans alike over its run), “How to Make It in America” (which never seemed to catch on as “Entourage East,” despite having the catchiest theme song on television) and “Bored to Death,” which drew pockets of critical praise but was viewed overall as a kind of curiosity.(*)
(*) I also imagine that Ted Danson signing the “CSI” deal played a role. While everyone said that Danson would be able to do both shows, that was easy to say when there was an entire “Bored” season in the can. I have a much harder time imagining CBS letting him do a fourth season of “Bored” on his hiatus, and/or Danson having the time and energy to do so. Maybe it could have been worked out, but without all three guys together, there’s no show.
Again, not a lot of people watched “Enlightened,” but those who did all the way through were for the most part extremely passionate about it, and that – along with continuing a relationship with a guy like Mike White, who has done a lot of interesting (if not always commercially successful) projects in the past – has more value to HBO than a show with bigger numbers that people watch casually because it happens to be on after “Boardwalk Empire.”
So HBO paired the good news of a show adored by certain members of the press being renewed in spite of horrific ratings with the bad news of canceling three shows that had varying degrees of support but no real obsession. And they made both announcements at a time of year where no one is paying much attention to the TV business – and only a few weeks before bright and shiny new HBO shows like “Luck” debut. If you have to take out the trash, news-wise, this is how you do it.
I won’t exactly miss any of the canceled shows. As I said when the “Hung” season wrapped, it was an improvement on what came before, but never something that compelled me to leap to the next episode. And I enjoyed both “Bored” and “How to Make It” to varying degrees, yet never went out of my way to catch up after seeing the first few episodes of their respective seasons. As a TV critic trying to keep up with interesting programming, it felt to me like HBO had a glut of shows that were just good enough to try to pay attention to but not good enough to always follow through on.
For viewers without my workload who liked one or more of those shows, though, I imagine today’s news feels lousy, even if “Enlightened” was ultimately spared. So fire away. Which cancellation disappoints or surprises you most? Or does the continued existence of “Enligthened” – or that promising slate of new and returning shows in 2012 – mitigate the fact that you’re never going to see Crisp turn into a national fashion brand or watch Jonathan, George and Ray get high together again?
Pretty ticked off about HTMIA getting the axe, really enjoyed that show. Was pretty much a likable version of Entourage. Everyone from Luis Guzman to Lake Bell and even Finch from American Pie were great in this show. And poor Bryan Greenberg. First October Road, now this. Fingers crossed his next show gets more than two seasons!
I’m glad somebody feels the same way. it’s funny that the watchable version of Entourage gets no attention, and yet that atrocious whore was huge. I’m gonna miss How to Make It
really sucks they axed one of my fav shows, the characters were likeable and easy to relate too… worst news so far this year>>>CRISP!!!
Out of all the crap shows out there, they axe How to make it???? There is no other show like it at the moment, it is full of edge and apeal! Will thoroughly miss it :(
I thought HBO had announced that Sorkin’s show would be called Newsroom (or The Newsroom)
That’s been reported some places, but I don’t believe it’s official. HBO’s official announcement about the renewal/cancellations referred to it as “an untitled Aaron Sorkin drama series.”
Hopefully not as “The Newsroom” was the name of a Canadian TV series.
Note to Sorkin and HBO: Drop the “The”. Just “Newsroom”. It’s cleaner.
Not sure if that was just a Social Network reference or genuine advice, but bully either way.
Def a social network reference.
A little sad about How to make it in America. Didnt like the 1st season much but this past 2nd season was a really nice bounce back. At least one more season would have been nice.
I agree, I thought the writing was much improved this year and I actually became interested in the characters. Oh well.
I’m hugely disappointed. I agreed with your reviews of Enlightened, Alan. I could see what the show was going for, but it was just so hard to watch without a single character that didn’t want me to throw things at the television.
Most disappointing of all was the cancellation of Bored to Death because, where else are we going to see such a silly, bizarre, funny show? I think it really found its feet this season. It’s a shame we son’t get to see where it could go.
I liked parts of Bored to Death, but I’m not really all that sad to see it go. Schwartzman could be kind of annoying at times, and eight half hour episodes a year wasn’t really enough to get me hooked. Also, Danson was such a big part of the show’s appeal that if they had to cut down on his screen time for the sake of CSI, I can’t imagine the show working. Might have been nice if they could have given the characters a little more closure in the finale, though. Jonathan living happily ever after with his half sister is kind of an odd place to leave things.
It’s a real pity they cancelled Bored to Death. It was one of my favourite shows. Once I got in the swing of it, I found myself laughing myself silly just about every episode. It wasn’t just quirky, it was really funny.
You forgot to mention East Bound and Down. I personally don’t know anyone who watched HTMIA and didn’t enjoy it.
HBO didn’t include it on the press release, but yes, that’s coming back, too. Thanks for the reminder. I’ll add it.
Apparently, this season of Eastbound and Down is the last.
Very disappointed to see Bored to Death go, but not surprised (and I had already forgotten Danson was on CSI now). I really hated the Enlightened pilot, but have heard a lot of good things since. Still shocked they kept it even if they had their reasons.
I will miss Bored to Death, it was a charming kind of how. Easily the best of the four in question here.
I watched How to Make it in America from time to time. It was slightly better than Entourage in that it had at least one realistic female character who wasn’t some sort of bimbo, but the show as a whole wasn’t particularly interesting. I won’t miss it.
Hung was stupid. It was stupid in season 1, and it never stopped being stupid. Won’t miss it.
Enlightened is alright, but I don’t think it’s something I’ll watch very often.
Bored was an enjoyable show but 3 seasons is pretty good.
Actually to add more about How to Make It, the other way it was better than Entourage was that the characters didn’t start out from the start extremely successful already. In Entourage, they already have EVERYTHING, they always GET everything, and everything ALWAYS works out.
It was nice in How to Make It to see characters actually working their way up and not having things always, constantly work out 100% awesome every single time.
It was still very Entourage in tone and vibe, and I think I might have even enjoyed it if I had never seen Entourage and wasn’t already sick of that very tone and vibe. How to Make It is definitely a better show.
Also, every single character wasn’t a douchebag, as in Entourage.
How to Make it in America did fall into the Entourage trap of having all of the characters’ problems solved like magic in the last few minutes of the season. But it also had at least two female characters who were interesting, maybe 3 depending on what you thought of Gina Gershon this season.
Enjoyed HTMIA and Bored to Death but can’t say I didn’t see this coming. The hilarious trio of quirky men from Bored to Death will be missed by me. I will also miss seeing Briyan Greenberg on TV, hoping he finds his niche soon. Looking forward to whatever HBO has in store for the future and anxiously awaiting Game of Thrones return.
i watch all of those shows but don’t care that they were cancelled. just hope they can keep east bound and down going.
It’s going to end after its upcoming third season, which I believe is Danny McBride’s decision.
Totally agree with Zach L. How to Make It… spoke to an entire generation that doesn’t get much serious attention. Fantastic show. I was on board from the beginning and it will be truly missed.
I will truly miss Bored to Death, in part because it was just so wonderfully weird. In retrospect, it’s also pretty unfortunate how the show ended.
HTMIA was just getting good. Too bad.
I will truly miss Bored to Death. It was just so wonderfully strange and interesting. In retrospect, it’s unfortunate how the last scene of the finale played out.
Is it ever gonna stop feeling sucky when someone brings up how DEADWOOD got screwed (by both Milch and HBO)? Christ.
Blame HBO entirely, Milch not at all. The show cost too much money, and they didn’t want to come out and say that, so they blamed it on John From Cincy and told Milch to play good soldier. Which he did.
John from Cin just arrived in my mailbox today from Netflix and I look forward to giving a second try. I always felt like there was something there but could not see it on a weekly basis. I wonder if watching it on DVD will change my take on it.
Did Deadwood cost more than Game of Thrones does?
Hey Alan, as a major fan of BtD, I can say that you are right on the money; it feels lousy indeed to see one of the most funny and unique series out there get the broom. I wonder if Galifianakis was itching to get out the series with so much feature work coming his way now, or it could be all about Danson going to CSI, as you speculated. BtD was one-of-a-kind, and I’ll miss it dearly…
Evan,
Zach has said in several interviews that he would stay with the show for as long as it ran. That it was something he loved doing and had a lot of fun during filming.
Glad to hear it, even if the show’s still dead. ZG always comes off as as a very forthright, principled cat, and even though you’ll never catch him phoning in a character, it always looked like he was amusing himself on the show.
You’ve got to wonder why HBO wouldn’t stick with the series then, don’t you Toby? As much as I enjoyed ‘George’ as a character, there was still a show there without him, and if George had to be written off the series, they could have introduced a new side of the triangle.
Didn’t really like any of the shows, but I’m going to miss seeing Lake Bell & Rebecca Creskoff naked.
Lake went naked for ‘How to Make It’? Now that I know what I was missing, ‘scuse me while I go catch up…
I’ll save you the time: second season, third episode.
“Enlightened” deserves a second season; it did some very interesting things. And the fact it just garnered two Golden Globe nominatons for the show and for Dern probably helped make this decision. One thing HBO likes as much as not being TV, is winning awards for its TV shows.
I really love Bored to Death, it was smart and funny, one of the finest comedies on television alongside Community, Parks and Recreation, The League, Raising Hope and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This show will be missed.
To a lesser extent, I also liked Hung. I had mixed feeling regarding season 1 and I didn’t like season 2, but to me, season 3 showed a big improvement and I came to like the show. The stories were funnier, more compelling, the new cast additions (Analeigh Tipton and Stephen Amell) and less of some characters (no more Ronnie, much less of Ray’s kids) helped, too.
I don’t really care about How to Make it in America though. I’m not fond of the cast, the stories kept stalling, not going anywhere, and the fact is, I didn’t care at all, I never got into it. I won’t miss that one, but overall, it’s a shame HBO chose to cancel all three of them.
Sure, HBO had two new comedies coming up, Veep and Girls. But still, Entourage ended last September (quite poorly, I must say), Eastbound and Down’s final season is coming up this February and Larry David did not decide yet whether he would do a ninth season of Curb your Enthusiasm (I really hope he will, Curb your Enthusiasm is such a treat and not a single season disappointed me in any way). Angry Boys and Life’s Too Short do not really count, they’re like The Life and Times of Tim or The Ricky Gervais Show.
That, alone, should have suffised to renew at least two half-hour programs instead of only one of them (Enlightened, which I liked, is nowhere near as good as Bored to Death, in my opinion).
I don’t have/can’t afford HBO, so all of this is pretty uch moot for me, but I’m sorry to hear about “Bored to Death.” Zach Galafianakis’ character is based on a Brooklyn cartoonist whom I know, and who also does the actual comics for the show–and who won an Emmy for them!–so that makes me sad. I am always sorry to see the passing of another outlet for preaching the gospel of comics!
I may be one of a few around here, but I’m really going to miss Hung. It wasn’t stellar but still something I always looked forward to. Some episodes had a great mix of drama and comedy and I can’t think of anything else on TV that does sex and fun together without going the silly, gross or infantile way.
Hey Alan, I didn’t really follow tv news at the time The Comeback was cancelled but was that a case of HBO cancelling a show due to low ratings or was there a lack of critical buzz? I really liked it at the time and after recently re-watching it, I still think it’s great. For some reason I don’t think it would have been a show you enjoyed…
Really sad to see HUNG go. My favorite comedy on HBO (outside of Curb, but that show is more of a Haley’s Comet than a regular series.) Season 3 was really fantastic and it’s too bad we won’t see a satisfying conclusion to that series.
i sampled all 4 shows.. and the one that i decided not to ever watch again was Enlightened… so, for me, it was crappy news all around.. although even though i think Hung found its way this year, im not really going to miss it or the other 2.
Agreed about Hung, Jedy–I felt as if it never found its feet until this season and I was ready for it to run.
Kind of disappointed to see HTMIIA go because it was a fairly light and entertaining half hour of television, same goes for Bored to Death but that at least wrapped up in a way that I felt was satisfying as a series finale. The disappointment with Hung is that I don’t really feel like the three seasons that comprise it are overall satisfying… there was no real payoff to all that time invested but oh well. Enlightened is decent and I’ll watch it again but I’d have preferred to see probably any of the other three come back in its place.
I’m one of the passionate supporter of Enlightened (I know it’s like 0.0001% of the world population..lol), so this is GREAT news to me! Out of all the three canceled shows, I like HTMIA the most, the other two just didn’t work for me after a few episodes….the same question, why did they cancel the COMEBACK since they don’t care about the ratings?????!! :(
Hey Alan, loved Bored to Death and HTMIIA, is there any chance that they could get picked up by another network (I.e. Showtime)? Bored to Death seems to fit more in the Showrome genre anyway
No. Showtime would not pick up HBO’s discards, and vice versa. Their competition is too fierce for that.
Alan, wasn’t there a show within the last couple years or so that went from HBO to Showtime for its last season? I’d swear I remember one, but not which one.
Yes, it happened with Inside The NFL. I don’t think it’s ever happened for a scripted show.
Can we talk about best theme songs of new shows in 2011? Because I’d already started the list with “Boss,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “The New Girl.”
Game of Thrones
HBO did exactly the opposite of what I’d have hoped. I’ll especially miss Hung, but BtD and HTMIIA were definitely entertaining and enjoyable in varying degrees.
So with today’s news, can we all agree that Lenore is dead of a gunshot wound?
Might as well.
I will really miss Bored to Death. What a great feeling it was to turn on the DVR and see a new episode of BTD waiting for me.
I find it odd that after all these years HBO has still never managed to have any successes outside of Sundays. They’ve tried shows on Mondays a number of times and nothing’s worked.
Very, very disappointed by todays news. I loved Bored to Death and enjoyed Hung & How to. Enlightened was easily the worst show I saw on HBO this year. Can’tbelieve HBo would so easily give up in the star power of Boredto Death for the mess of Enlightened especially with an actress not talented enough to carry it
Gonna miss HTMIA…it was just catching its stride…to me it was always more like a modern day “Twentysomthings” than Entourage East..it was more a story about journey rather than the destination you saw in Entourage… the writing really imporved this season and the guest stars from Joe P to Gina Gershon really had me hoping HBO would let them go for a third season. Oh well the finale almost wrapped it all up with a bow…great show will be missed
As for Hung I gave up on it mid way thru the 2nd season..it just got boring and predicatable. BtD I never really got or understood
I’ll miss Hung and Bored to Death. Both shows were enjoyable.
Oh Bored to Death, I’m going to miss you….the quirky little fun show
I thought the Aaron Sorkin project was entitled Newsroom…
On the topic of upcoming HBO shows, is there any news on Hobgoblin?
the idea that one can only enjoy a show if one can like the main character…is pure idiocy…enlightened is brilliant…and if the aholes who are a part of ows watched it, they would stop being aholes.
dont really care about the other shows…how to make it, irritated me. bored…never got it….and hung missed too many opportunities
Disappointed to see Hung cancelled. It was the only one of the four shows I watched, and I was curious to see where they were going next.
Bored to Death was great! Right up there with Parks and Rec, Curb, 30 Rock, and Party Down as one of my favorite comedies of the past few years. It was very unique, and filled a hole that now no longer exists on tv. Very sad to hear that it’s done. Although with the cast, I totally understand. I was quite frankly surprised it lasted as long as it did with Galifiankis’ superstardom and Danson going to CSI. Oh well, I guess the season 3 finale will work as a decent series finale. Although quite the messed up one (Jonathan’s decision regarding his gf).
Alan, you really need to go back and watch the rest of the episodes. It started out just ok. But somewhere round midway through season one, it really found it’s groove. I was just so-so on it originally, but it’s 1st season ended strong, and the 2nd and 3rd seasons were great. Very similar to how a lot of comedies take their time to find their voice (ie The US Office, Parks and Rec, etc). As someone who’s read you since the old blogspot and listened to many of your podcasts, I was always curious as to why you never mentioned the show more on your blog. Reason being, for the most part, it fits exactly into your overall taste, IMO. I can say that I think you’d enjoy it a lot, if you made it past those first couple of episodes.
I guess it isn’t cool to like “Enlightened”, but I think it’s a really good show and I’m glad HBO is giving it a second season.
Alan’s old partner Matt Zoller Seitz composed perhaps my favorite 2011 “best shows” list (so good, I don’t mind that my favorite show isn’t on it), and put Enlightened at #2. He even published an open letter HBO asking for it to renew the show. If we’re not part of the cool crowd, I think I still we’re in good company.
Oh boy.. I watch all 4 shows, and can’t believe HBO cancelled 3 of their best comedies. The thing I “liked” the most from HBO is that they never cancel their shows, so I never have to worry about ratings, etc. But the cancellation of In Treatment and this 3 comedies?
Also I think it was a mistake to keep Hung after the summer, it’s like airing True Blood in December, it doesn’t make sense!
I don’t think In Treatment was ever officially canceled. In fact, I remember reading that HBO wanted to try and figure out a way to do it without Gabriel Byrne, who was exhausted from having to memorize multiple one-act plays.
The only one of these that I watched was Hung. Kinda sad to see it go, especially since it got so much better in season 3.
Still, not quite sure where they would have gone with a season 4. Ray and T starting a ranch with their new cows and Ray doing farm housewives on the side?
Agreed. I enjoyed this season of “Hung”, but as I watched the season finale, I thought, “Well, they could just end it there.” And they did.
I’m really disappointed that “How To Make It In America” was canceled. I loved that show. The feel of it was just so awesome! It’s a pity. I would love to see the future of Crisp and the guys rising to some degree of success. 16 episodes was not nearly enough. :(
HBO is really the only network I watch so I’m sad to see any show cancelled. Especially Bored to Death. I just wish we could have had one more season to rap up so that the stars could move on to other things (as I’m sure they want to).
I’m on the Enlightened bandwagon, even if its small. I cant wait for Season 2. I think HBO gave it a second go-round to see if its a show that can “get people talking,” and generate good buzz. It seems like the 3 cancelled shows rarely did that.
Someone up thread asked about Game of Thrones budgeting costs. I think one estimate I saw was 4.5 million/ep, putting slightly under Deadwood’s budget/ep, but way under Rome’s. I think BE is HBO’s most expensive show now?
I will miss Bored to Death most of all. I wish I was more surprised at the decision. Personally, I blame HBO for putting it on Mondays. I believe Season 2’s ratings were better than Season 1’s numbers. To then go from 825,000 viewers to a little over 100,000 the next season is a huge drop-off. And I can’t believe people had decided to stop watching considering how much the show improved in Season 2.
Or maybe that it’s short run of 8 eps means its on only 2 months (one-sixth) of a year, when most of its other shows get 3 months (one-fourth) of a year.
Bored to Death was a unique show … for any network. I knew it was never going to be a huge hit, but it deserved more.
Also, Deadwood’s cancellation will never stop hurting. And even Carnivale deserved a third season to wrap things up. Those 2 cancelleations made me realize that HBO was no different than any other network.
Bored to Death was a breath of fresh air – so amusing. I loved it so much and am desperately sad to see it go!
I’m going to miss all 3 of the shows that were cancelled. I’ve never watched Enlightened so I can’t comment on whether it’s good or not.
I haven’t seen the first season of How to Make It in America, but I watched season 2 and I thought it was a good show. It’s like Entourage, except that it isn’t stupid. Plus the music is awesome.
I will miss Bored to Death. It had an interesting, unique feel to it. It managed to be both zany and relaxed. I enjoyed spending time with Jonathan, George and Ray.