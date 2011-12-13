‘Enlightened’ – ‘Burn It Down’: Hack attack

When “Enlightened” debuted back in October, I called it an awkward comedy that I had very little interest in watching any more. Since then, a number of critics I respect (including James Poniewozik, Tim Goodman and Dan Fienberg) have kept making passionate arguments for the show, and it made me curious to check back in to see if perhaps I had missed something the first time around. I caught up through last night’s season finale, and I have a few thoughts coming up just as soon as I’m not a yoga instructor…
Having watched all 10 episodes, I will readily admit to being wrong in one major way about “Enlightened.” It’s not a comedy – not in the sense that it isn’t funny (which it isn’t), but in the sense that it’s almost never even trying to be. The dark, dark final season of “United States of Tara” was more overtly comic than this. “Mad Men” is more overtly comic than this. “Rubicon” might have been.
And that’s okay. We get into this weird classification thing in television where everything that’s an hour is a drama and everything that’s a half-hour is a comedy, even if the longer show may lean more towards the funny and the shorter one might have its mind on more serious matters. And when a show breaks that pattern, you can’t always instantly wrap your mind around it. Mike White (who wrote every episode himself, with some story help from Laura Dern on the pilot) had loftier ideas on his mind about spirituality, corporate America, mental health, personal reinvention and more, and if he occasionally told a joke about Timm Sharp’s character being gross and inappropriate, this was still a half-hour drama.
That said, it wasn’t a half-hour drama I particularly enjoyed.
In one of his columns on the show, Poniewozik said he’s heard from “plenty of folks who find it morose, dull and focused on the whining of an unlikeable character with no real problems,” and that’s roughly where I’d fall, I think. Calling Amy someone with no problems is reductive, as she has many problems – financial, social and emotional among them – but she tends to deal with them in such an oblivious, narcissistic fashion that I don’t feel sympathy for her most of the time. The show itself is acutely aware of her failings, as the character played by White himself got to tell Amy off about her selfishness a few weeks ago. An unlikable character isn’t a crippling thing in and of itself to a show – Walter White, Don Draper and Carrie Mathison all suffer from likability deficits to varying degrees – but for me to invest my time into watching such a character week after week, I need to find some kind of way in. With the three I mentioned, they’re all very good at what they do (and Carrie is mentally ill, besides), which becomes compelling even if I wouldn’t want to invite them over to play Wii bowling. Amy, on the other hand, is ineffectual at almost everything she does (or, at times, backs out of the things she might be good at because it’s personally inconvenient) on top of being socially clumsy and self-absorbed. (That her self-absorption manifests itself as a desire to help others doesn’t exactly mitigate it, because it’s always about helping others on Amy’s own terms.)
I think there’s some fine craft that goes into the making of this show, where White has brought in directors like Jonathan Demme and Nicole Holofcener to collaborate. Last week’s episode, “Consider Helen,” shifted its viewpoint away from Amy and onto her mother, who to that point had been presented as fairly unsympathetic and one-note, and it was terrific. I could imagine quite liking a version of the series that begins to use Amy as a jumping-off point to examine the lives of everyone around her, with occasional glimpses of how they see Amy when she crosses their path. (The finale, for instance, once again painted Amy’s former co-workers as pretty terrible people themselves, but what would an episode that gave its sympathies to Krista look like?) But I think that’s the only way in which I would continue watching in the event HBO execs decide they want to be in business with White and Dern enough to renew the show despite tiny Monday ratings.
But that’s me. I imagine anyone else who stuck it out through the finale did so because they genuinely enjoyed the show. So I’m curious what everybody else thought about the finale, and the season as a whole. What drew you to “Enlightened,” and what kept you watching? If HBO does renew the show, will you come back for more?
I haven’t watched the finale yet, but the one thing I found interesting as the show goes on is that I DON’T find Amy unlikeable. Perhaps that’s because I indentify with something inside of her (her searching quality, mostly) but I find that although she does unlikeable things they often come from a place that feels genuine. And when the unlikeable things she does come from a place of selfishness, it’s often rooted in deep and long-held mistrusts and understandings, like what happened when she wanted to borrow her mother’s car. I also really enjoy how they are showing people’s reactions to Amy’s behavior, even if she doesn’t quite process those reactions correctly. It feels real in a way a lot of fictional interactions don’t.
I find Mike White’s view of the world and of interpersonal relationships fascinating, and although I don’t necessarily expect HBO to renew something so low rated, if they do I will be so pleased.
I agree with many of your points Alan. The episode that focused on Amy’s mother was excellent. I too find Dern’s character overbearing, oblivious, and narcissistic to a fault, however the character is presented in such a way that she fails to enable us as the audience to connect to her human frailities or recognize them in ourselves. A shame because I think this show has real potential.
Also, they have to tone down the Hallmark moments voiceovers. At first I was not sure if they were intended to be ironic, but sadly I’ve come to the conclusion that the writers are trying to be serious and use them as some sort of emotional barometer of Amy’s inner journey.
Thanks for the review. I enjoyed reading it.
I agree, the voiceovers are what I dislike the most about this show.
They may be overused a bit, but in general I like the voiceovers. As for the show overall, I liked it enough to watch the whole season and will tune in again if it’s renewed, but won’t grieve if it’s not. It would be interesting to see where another season takes Amy, and also her mother.
I felt like this show is one of the most realistic depictions of an antiseptic corporate environment ever put on screen. The disconnection that Dern’s character dealt with and the unspoken awkwardness that would build up and explode in fleeting moments of truth and honesty before retreating back into awkward silence and quiet loathing. Great stuff. I liked everything about this show, including Mark Mothersbaugh’s new age style ambient score.
It took me a few episodes to get into this one, but once I understood the world that Mike White and Laura Dern were creating, I found it really gripping. Having said that, I would DVR the show and then wait until I was in the right state of mind to watch it. I can’t watch this show after The Daily Show or The Office or something. It’s a completely different beast. I don’t think most casual viewers bought into it because like you said Alan, people expect half hour shows to be comedies. I don’t see this show getting renewed, because of the abysmal ratings, and because it was taking a position on certain things that ordinary people might not want to deal with as they watch TV after a long day at an office that might resemble the one Dern’s character works, but if it came back for another season I would definitely watch, and I’m going to keep my eye on Mike White. The guy is a talent.
Nah, the reason her presentation failed wasn’t because everyone refused to listen – it failed because her so-called “research” wasn’t more than glorified googling.
I wanted more from the series–the pilot began with such big energy that it was a huge let down once the natural rhythm of the show revealed itself. I do want HBO to renew it to see if it actually goes somewhere in the second season.
I agree with Alan about seeing a better show in there if only they would spend more time with the other characters. I don’t particularly like or dislike Dern’s character nor think that “connecting” to Amy is necessary for enjoying the show. I enjoy it because of the work place dynamics (Mike White is quite good imo) and in lesser degree the family dysfunctions around Amy and Helen.
I was drawn to the show each week because I kept thinking they were about to do something surprising with the character/plot. But in the end, they did the most predictable thing possible. And the problem with this show is that the lead character’s actions seem so totally devoid of human logic that even the biggest dunce, or most optimistic person, couldn’t fall for the same failure time after time.
And of course the wildly optimistic pinkos will love this show because it feeds their corporate-demon belief system, some of which I share, having witnessed corruption at all levels. But having a show about a character who is the missing consciousness of corporate America, who gets the door slammed in her face or the deck stacked against her at every turn, would be far more compelling had she not turned down the job she felt a calling to take. And for the lamest reason. Bills to pay. Really? A person that passionate, who does nothing at her job all day but sabotage her career, would turn down a do-gooder job to make enough money to pay her bills?
Negotiate a payment plan due to financial hardship. Or does that not exist in the world of this show?
I don’t know; most of the “wildly optimistic pinkos” I know actually hate that aspect of the show, if they watch the show at all. The impression I get is that they feel that the show is belittling their viewpoint. I agree, in a sense. I don’t think Amy is meant to be some hero, any more than Michael Scott was meant to be a hero on “The Office.”
Exactly, JerseyRudy… it was a standard, writing 101 setup. She gets a bill and then she gets a job offer. Oh no, she can’t take it! But in the real world, she could have taken it and would have known there are lots of options for people with financial hardship. But the show writers want the audience to believe she is STUCK in this evil corporate environment that she then has to work to destroy. It is too simplistic. And it doesn’t even try to do it by making the character sympathetic. She just comes off as an angry addict trying desperately to not overreact, but she does at nearly every turn.
I want to love this show because there are aspects of it that work really well, but unless the first couple of episodes of season 2 (if we ever get it) give us more than this, I’m out.
Raozrback? What options are there for people with financial hardship? I dont want to break Alan’s no-politics rule so I’ll just say that the debt collectors in your part of America sound way nicer than the ones in mine. Paying off her $25K on a job where she earns…that exact amount per year in CALIFORNIA of all places is insane. The Open Air billing dept would laugh at her attempt to “work out a payment plan,” and probably sell the debt to a collections agency as soon as she told them her salary.
The only only frustration I had from that epi was Amy’s obliviousness to the yearly salary of a person working in a homeless shelter. Such naivete!
Now she’s trying to turn her Cogentiva job into a “do-gooder” one. I think pushing the company to end toxic dumping is just as important as helping the homeless. She’d probably be a better fit as a regulator or an attorney, but I appreciate how this is a study in people who try to “change things from the inside.” It usually doesn’t work. But I don’t think she’s sabotaging her own job; they’re just not listening to her reasonable requests for change. Why not look at is in this way too: everyone else is sabotaging the company by selling shitty products and not giving a damn about it.
I agree with Alan’s assessment of Amy. I found her unbearable in her self-absorption and selfishness. When she whined to Travis ‘but it’s my job!’ in the finale, and he responded with ‘it’s my job, TOO,’ she gave him a look of such utter incomprehension, I realized just how deep her narcissistic pathology actually ran. Tremendous acting by Dern. Would I be back for a second season? Probably not.
I liked it from the start and thought that it grew even stronger as the season went on. Considering Helen was a standout, and the finale did a good job of setting up a season two that I really hope we get to see. In the early going, a lot of critics – including you, I think – wrote it off as HBO’s take on a Showtime dramedy, but I think that even though it does share some surface elements (female lead, half-hour “comedy”), there’s nothing on TV that’s quite like it, especially in terms of the weird, mixed emotional reactions it regularly draws from me.
Also, Laura Dern.
I completely disagree with Alan’s article and thought his take on the show was pretty vacuous. I loved “Enlightened.” It’s one of the few things on television that has any actual substance. I hope they renew it for a second season.
I really like “Enlightened” and I hope HBO renews it for a second season. I like that it’s a different kind of show; it certainly has its elements that made me laugh but it’s not a comedy in the traditional sense. I’ve always liked Laura Dern (she still looks as good as she did 26 years ago in “Smooth Talk”) and it was fun to watch her act with her own mom (Diane Ladd was also excellent as Helen).
I think that this show is best viewed weekly as opposed to a marathon watch that you subjected yourself to. The voiceovers don’t particularly work, but the character is very richly built, and I think it’s a misread to say that she’s only invested in her convictions in so much as they service her. She truly believes in these things (the fact that her sympathies are so nebulous is important), and she also happens to be self-centered, which gets in the way. She’s a good portrait of a person sympathetic to these liberalisms, but lives life as a middle class white person within the system (living as the antithesis of what she believes in).
It’s not easy to watch, so I can’t imagine it’s easy to watch in large doses. But I think there’s something powerful about the relationships between the characters. It’s the first time I’ve liked Luke Wilson since ever, for one thing.
I think Enlightened is definitely a drama, but with comedic elements(the whole Cogentiva aspect is basically a comedy).
Some drama episode plots are very funny, and have little dramatic importance. Case in point – the ‘Santa statue’ plot in the “Here Comes Santa” episode of The Good Wife. It was (at least in my view) hilarious and highly amusing, but it had no dramatic implications except possibly showing us how Eli’s job is hard.
For me, this is probably the best new show from HBO in years (yes, even better than Game of Thrones). Its profound sadness reminds me so much of Six Feet Under since the characters on both shows are all such sad people but they don’t seem to wallow or enjoy their sadness. It’s just something they have to deal with for the rest of their lives (and both shows are very good in giving reasons for that sadness).
The examples you gave (Walter, Don, Carrie) are not suitable for this particular case, because those shows aren’t completely dedicated to their leads as much as Enlightened is to Amy. Breaking Bad, Mad Men and Homeland have all main arcs, while Enlightened is just about Amy living her life. Nothing big ever happens to her. She doesn’t cook meth. She doesn’t have an advertising agency going bankrupt. She’s not a CIA agent. And that is something I find extremely relatable: the ability to be about this one pathetic little character and at the same time be so universal. The episode “Sandy” is a good example of that, where Amy’s concerned about what her friend really thinks about her.
SIX FEET UNDER started with all the characters needing enlightenment of some kind and slowly either discovering it or losing it. This show starts with the character having found it and then misjudging every situation in which she tries to use it. On a show where there are several main characters, that could work since we aren’t constantly focused on the miserable nut who can’t see her own narcissistic self destruction. But this is mostly about her, from her perspective. It lives and dies by her minus the penultimate episode, which not surprisingly was the best of the season BECAUSE she wasn’t the main focus.
The thing is that she didn’t found enlightenment. She thinks she has, but she hasn’t. Otherwise, she wouldn’t still be so profoundly sad as she so clearly is. We can see in a few moments that she tries to controle herself and not lose her mind (in the pilot, when she goes to Damon’s house, for instance). She’s still desperately looking for enlightenment and for her, trying to stay EXTREMELY positive is something that will help her find it.
i really really liked the show because it was one of those quiet character studies that – if done right – works really well on tv. the camping-episode (#4 “the weekend) and the penultimate one (with the focus on the mother) were downright fantastic. however, they haven’t found the right balance for the character of amy. i was never sure if the show was making fun of her or if we should have pitied Amy.
I hope this show has a long life span. I want it to succeed because it features a rarity these days on television: a 40’s-ish female lead. I’m with Louis CK when he says “When women succeed, I root for them.” I’m rooting for Amy.
Originally I thought this was going to be a show about a woman who had overdosed on self-help books and got so confused by the “12 steps to whatever” that she cluttered up her life with everyone else’s advice. I’m surprised that the main character actually found enlightenment and meaning out of a rehab program. In this way it seems too easy, but at the end of the season we see that its not so simple: Amy is trying to be a force for change in other people’s lives at the same time that she’s in the process of doing work on herself. I think that might be the reason why you’re reading Amy as self-absorbed. She’s needs others to help heal her, and she keeps harping on that same theme to the annoyance of others. I also appreciate how Mike White decided to explore the theme of “craziness” through a woman (lord knows some stubborn myths need to be exploded), and how Amy just might be slightly bipolar but nonetheless sane in a crazy world.
I liked her even more in the finale. I think in Season 2 she could become a female Jimmy McNulty: whistle blowing for her own ego to prove that she’s smarter than everyone else (or at least more enlightened and socially conscious, which in that office, she IS). Alan, you call Amy narcissistic, self-absorbed, and socially clumsy. I think you’re only viewing her through Krista’s eyes. That baby shower episode was brilliant because I could see it both ways: Krista didn’t want Amy to spout her activist crap on “HER SPECIAL DAY,” while Amy wanted everyone to focus their attention on children that really needed love and support. In the end Amy outclassed them by giving those Mexican kids a present instead of Krista’s baby, who already has everything it needed before its even born. I’ve never seen a show handle class and privilege between women so well.
In fact, I think because Amy’s a woman viewers are more apt to either hold her to an impossible standard (like an Erin Brokovitch), fit her into a stereotype (a virgin/whore; bosslady/secretary), or obsess over whether they “like” her or not. If viewers are expecting a selfless Mother Teresa or Ghandi in order to feel comfortable with her as a person, they’re missing the point. This show is scarily real in how it refuses to fit into the typical characterization patterns.
I absolutely love this show, and find it pretty hilarious actually, in that sort of uncomfortable way that makes you writhe in your seat. I think the voiceovers are indeed intended to be ironic, underlining the difference between what Amy perceives her motives to be and the reality of her behavior. Laura Dern’s performance is fabulous and I think it’s a brave choice to commit to a character so inherently unlikable as Amy. Kudos to Mike White for writing the whole shebang himself and really revelling in the awkwardness. The one thing that had me scratching my head was Levi’s sudden decision to sign up for Amy’s therapy retreat thingamabob. That seemed like a complete about face for his characetr out of the blue. So much so that I thought Amy might have been dreaming that whole sequence at the beginning of the finale. On the whole though – love it. Really hope it comes back for a second season.
I think many people won’t like this show because many people don’t like witnessing the truth about our culture and our merchant mentalities. It is too awkward and shameful. This isn’t a funny show and frankly it is depressing, but certainly enlightening. Why? Because it does bring a level of awareness and points to a certain truth that it is very difficult for real people to live in a fake world where conforming and submitting to office politics, corporate greed, and inauthentic relationships is the norm. There is a statement being made here that a person who is truly real, is seen as insane or a misfit because they are willing to stick their neck out to become an agent for positive change. What the character tends to forget is most people don’t want positive change because they profit from the corrupt system and disorder.
A mass audience will fail to relate or connect to the main character’s world view. In all professional, interpersonal and personal relationships there is a degree of identity management that we all need to exercise. Social rules do apply and communication competency and emotional intelligence are important skills. When a person goes through a traumatic event in their lives, they tend to bypass some of these necessary skills but doesn’t make that person any less intelligent or authentic in their attempt or desire to create positive change. They just don’t have time for all the red tape and rigamarole that this society indoctrinates.
This is an awkward show and unfortunately, it is because people who have the genuine desire to make change for the positive are portrayed as crazy or insane while mobsters, drug dealers, corrupt professionals are seen as cool and trendy. I think many passive viewers are missing the point of this show. Regardless, I agree that it won’t do that well simply because it is like discussing topics to which many people shy away from because they have their own practice of turning a blind eye to ethics and law. In truth, they do a good job to show how a person like our heroine would be treated in reality.
With the many people I know (many professional like doctors and lawyers), I wouldn’t even be able to have a discussion about this show because it would hit too many nerves.
Your not supposed to feel sympathy main character! People cant get into this show because they cant compare it to anything they’ve ever seen before so they write it off as unrealistic.
This is NOT cookie-cutter ,hero-villain style storytelling.
It is neither glorifying nor criticizing anyone’s behavior but rather displaying it all very honestly.
Amy is annoying because recently “enlightened” people are annoying. They run around acting like no-one else in the world has ever thought about corporate greed or environmental impact. Which comes off as arrogant and ignorant at the same time.
BUT it is these very people whose fervor can actually make a difference in the world even if there intentions are selfish, put the energy in the right directions and it will pull you there.
HOB come on ….se-cond sea-son! se-cond sea-son! se-cond sea-son!
I genuinely think Enlightened is the best show on TV right now, and find it interesting that people have such drastic reactions to the show and to Amy. People either find her unlikable and annoying, or they connect with her and feel her pain. I’m definitely in the latter character, and think it’s a shame that so many people get impatient with her. She is such a complicated and realistic character and Laura Dern plays her brilliantly, making it very easy for me to sympathize with her, even when she’s crossing the line or making a fool out of herself.
There’s nothing on TV quite like Enlightened, and I really admire the show for keeping the pace that fits the show. Amy desperately wants to be a better person, but she doesn’t quite know how yet, and what makes her difficult is she thinks she is more enlightened than she really is. However, she IS changing for the better, and slowly but surely she will become the person who hopes to be. There was a definite gradual change with Amy over the course of the season, resulting in the wonderful scene in the finale when she tells off her coworkers. Usually in scenes like this, Amy goes too far and makes a fool out of herself, but in this scene for the first time she really made a fool out of everyone else. A fire has been lit beneath Amy and for the first time she understands her mission. I for one can’t wait to see where things go from here.
After the first episode, I thought Amy was trying to make people live and behave like they existed on that retreat and not in the real world. As it went on, I realized she continues to behave that way and does force herself on other people. Throwing away the drugs on the raft trip. Manipulating her co-worker. Its uncomfortable and fascinating that someone can believe that because they think they are fighting for a just cause, they can use any means. It’s all about Amy. Even when her ex agreed to go to the retreat, she said how happy it made her feel. That really struck me. Its not about being glad he made the right choice. It was more about how it made her feel.
just finished a 2-day viewing of this show and i’ve got to say that it was fantastic. it reminded me of when i first watched louie s1 and realised how great that was a few episodes in. can’t wait for s2. was practically pumped when LD character goes back to her desk after that meeting in the finale. been a big fan of mike whites since freaks and geek, so it is great to see him go to town on his own project. found the show funny, relatable and wonderful :)
I love enlightened. Finished the season in two days [watching this show in batches is the only way], and it was just wonderful. Best new show of the season, in its own league. Also want to add my disappointment with the many critics who wrote this off. This show is its own thing, trying to do something different to what’s out there, and it should have been trumpeted more.
i just read a review you wrote on Girls and now on Enlightened and I completely disagree. I find Lena Dunham/ Hannah insufferable (and not the least bit funny) but I find Laura Dern to be a breath of fresh air. Her self-centeredness is her way of trying to cope with life. She is socially awkward. She’s bought into New Age culture but the things she bought into always go awry. The episode with her and Robin Wright was fantastic in that it showed the phoniness of so many female relationships, the desperation for them, if you don’t have them. This awkwardness was also portrayed when she Amy to Krista’s shower (uninvited, without knowing she was uninvited); when she made her announcement about a support group. Krista saw Amy the same way you do “This is my day,” said Krista. What a joke. Amy was trying to reach out into the larger world. She was awkward. She doesn’t know how to do it. The reactions of others was cold and self-absorbed. I find this show embarrassingly real. The subtleties of the character quirks is amazing. Re-watching the last two episodes: I can’t remember seeing anything better than those episodes, especially the one where Laura Dern’s mother, Diane Ladd, plays the lead. The scene in the grocery store with Barbara Barrie was a breakthrough for television, in my opinion. Where else have we ever seen a portrait of the angst older women go through, yet must hide, portrayed with such delicacy and poignancy by Diane Ladd who aces every scene she’s in through her understated way allowing everything else around her to shine. When Diane Ladd watches Barbara Barrie have her groceries carried out for her, while Diane Ladd carried her own groceries: that one look on her face gave us an amazing visual metaphor. Luke Wilson is outstanding as exactly the kind of guy Amy would have fallen in love with and lost. Mike White is a genius.
i just read a review you wrote on Girls and now on Enlightened and I completely disagree. I find Lena Dunham/ Hannah insufferable (and not the least bit funny) but I find Laura Dern to be a breath of fresh air. Her self-centeredness is her way of trying to cope with life. She is socially awkward. She's bought into New Age culture but the things she bought into always go awry. The episode with her and Robin Wright was fantastic in that it showed the phoniness of so many female relationships, the desperation for them, if you don't have them. This awkwardness was also portrayed when she Amy to Krista's shower (uninvited, without knowing she was uninvited); when she made her announcement about a support group. Krista saw Amy the same way you do "This is my day," said Krista. What a joke. Amy was trying to reach out into the larger world. She was awkward. She doesn't know how to do it. The reactions of others was cold and self-absorbed. I find this show embarrassingly real. The subtleties of the character quirks is amazing. Re-watching the last two episodes: I can't remember seeing anything better than those episodes, especially the one where Laura Dern's mother, Diane Ladd, plays the lead. The scene in the grocery store with Barbara Barrie was a breakthrough for television, in my opinion. Where else have we ever seen a portrait of the angst older women go through, yet must hide, portrayed with such delicacy and poignancy by Diane Ladd who aces every scene she's in through her understated way allowing everything else around her to shine. When Diane Ladd watches Barbara Barrie have her groceries carried out for her, while Diane Ladd carried her own groceries: that one look on her face gave us an amazing visual metaphor. Luke Wilson is outstanding as exactly the kind of guy Amy would have fallen in love with and lost. Mike White is a genius.