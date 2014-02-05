NBC pulls ‘The Michael J. Fox Show’ from schedule

NBC was so certain that “The Michael J. Fox Show” would be a hit that the network ordered a full season worth of episodes without even making a pilot. Instead, the sitcom was such a ratings disappointment that tonight NBC quietly pulled it from the schedule, replacing it and the already-canceled “Sean Saves the World” with “Hollywood Game Night.” Production had already wrapped on the season, 15 episodes have aired; it’s unclear when the remaining 7 (including a “Back to the Future” reunion between Fox and Christopher Lloyd) will air, though an NBC publicist told Vulture’s Joe Adalian that they were looking for a place on the schedule after April 3. It’s not officially canceled, but with those numbers and the amount of money NBC spent, it’s hard to imagine it returning next season.
I was mixed on the series when it premiered in the fall. Fox is among the more inherently likable actors in sitcom history, and his time away from acting and the effects of Parkinson’s hadn’t taken away his Swiss watch comic timing. He was essentially playing himself, with talk of his condition adding genuine pathos to the humor, and he was surrounded by a strong comic ensemble, particularly Wendell Pierce as his boss, Betsy Brandt as his wife and Juliette Goglia as his teen daughter. And yet as I watched the show off and on in the fall, it never quite settled on a tone or a point of view. Some characters were down to earth, others cartoonish (notably Katie Finneran as Mike’s sister, who in the most recent episode became convinced she was having an affair with a ghost). At times the Henry family seemed warm and loving, and at others they could come across as sociopaths who took pleasure in each others’ failures. In isolated moments, it could be funny or sweet, but it never really cohered into anything beyond “Here’s Michael J. Fox in a new TV show, and we’ll figure out the rest as we go.”
That’s not a terrible sin for a first-year comedy, and you can’t really blame those growing pains for the terrible ratings. The ratings were poor from the start, though they went down as the season went along (in recent airings, it was drawing about half the already lousy 18-49 demo rating of “Parks and Recreation”). It could have turned into a classic by November and no one would have noticed; the interest simply wasn’t there for this show, at least not on NBC on Thursday nights.
Though Fox was a sitcom star twice in the last century – first with “Family Ties,” then with “Spin City” – that star power was far removed enough to not matter. The first episode aired opposite the premiere of Robin Williams’ “The Crazy Ones” on CBS, a network that both has a sturdier Thursday lineup to begin with and an audience with a greater interest in the stars of yesteryear; swap the two and Williams might be the one getting the bad news tonight.
But the show’s failure is interesting because it’s representative of two big trends in television at the moment: nostalgia, and ordering shows straight to series without filming a pilot. NBC is already at work on a new Bill Cosby show, while FOX is trying to bypass the pilot process as much as possible, and has already ordered several series for next season without making a pilot episode to see if the concept works on screen.
I don’t think the struggles of “The Michael J. Fox Show” can be pinned to the lack of a pilot being filmed in advance, since the first episode (produced after NBC ordered the show) was one of the better ones to premiere back in the fall. Nor is getting a familiar star an automatic kiss of death, even though hit TV shows tend to create stars far more than the other way around. At the same time, NBC saw the idea of Fox doing a new, more autobiographical sitcom as such a sure winner that they leapt to get it on the air as soon as possible, for as long as possible, and what they got was a pleasant comedy that was still trying to find itself in front of an indifferent and dwindling audience.
TV is a better place with Michael J. Fox in it (and Pierce, Brandt and some of the others, too), but nothing’s a sure thing in this business, and caution and modest expectations aren’t the worst ideas to have.
What does everybody else think? If you were watching, how did you feel the show was doing creatively? If you stopped, why? If you never started, but perhaps liked Fox in his earlier shows, in “Back to the Future,” etc., why didn’t you watch this one?
Watched the first episode. Not only was there nothing in it that made me want to see more, there were lots of things therein that made me want to stay away, namely stock sitcom tropes. Lost interest in all that many years ago, thank you very much.
Spot-on commentary. I watched 2 episodes that aired several weeks apart and they appeared to have completely different styles and tones. A lack of consistency is a killer. Fox deserves a better vehicle.
The show was awful . Several of my friends & I watched it & really wanted it to be a success but it was just too horrible. The little boy swinging from the refrigerator door & sitting on the open dishwasher.
The cast and writing was not that good & it was uncomfortable to watch too much of him.
Sorry Michael, I’d much rather see you play a few episodes of a nasty lawyer on The Good Wife.
I like the show. I really do.
But I nearly always have four episodes unwatched on my Tivo.
Parks and Rec and Community are appointment viewing, along with Parenthood.
This one I watch on Saturdays or Mondays where nothing else I watch is on along with Trophy Wife (and that one always gets watched first).
agree with you! i actually really enjoy trophy wife, although it is not appointment viewing. trophy wife has started to find it’s stride, and i think almost all of the characters have had a moment to shine where they really feel honest, as well as very funny. the ideas on trophy wife also feel fresh, such as the christmas episode where they all accidentally drank absinthe.
my issue with the michael j fox show was that, even from the beginning, it felt very cold. the family did not see lovable, and they didn’t even really seem to “love” each other. i never felt the meld that you need in a sitcom family. while betsy brandt was always very funny and one of the brighter spots, she does not have an inherent likability to her. the relationship between brandt and fox, who is one of the most likable actors around, always felt very forced, and instead of feeling “realistic”, it felt flat. the children never gripped me, and the sister was always kind of kooky. the point of my long paragraph was that i never felt like they got the casting chemistry right.
That’s exactly how I’ve been watching this show. So many times I debated deleting it from my Hulu favorites because I would only put it on when I wanted to reduce the size of my queue while multi-tasking on my computer; something I wouldn’t do with dramas that require my attention or the more engaging comedies.
If this show dies, like it seems it will, I really hope Fox goes back to The Good Wife.
I did see that he’s heading back to The Good Wife for an arc at the end of this season. Pretty short unemployment period, so good for him!
Is the ax coming for Bobby Greenblatt anytime soon? Can’t see how he last much longer. Football is about everything NBC has left…
In a lot of ways the network is doing much better under him than under the guys who preceded him, but we’re talking 21st century NBC, so that’s damning with faint praise.
They had The Sound of Music and The Voice this year, and outside Thursday their schedule actually isn’t the disaster area it’s been in past years. As far as business bets go, the Michael J. Fox show wasn’t a dumb one. It just didn’t pan out.
Robert Greenblatt needs someone to run the comedy department for him, but outside of that, he’s done very well. He got one of the best rated new show with The Blacklist, and Chicago Fire and Chicago PD are respectable performers (called a hit in NBC speak). They managed to do 2 editions of The Voice without ruining the ratings (at least for now). His only big failure is his inability to get a good half-hour comedy.
I liked the first episode. After that, it was inconsistent. Funny at times and really dull at others. I’m not surprised it’s solid numbers for the premiere dwindled the way it did.
Michael J. Fox and Wendell Pierce alone were and always will be worth the price of admission IMO. Didn’t love the show but liked it a lot
Agreed! I didn’t always enjoy the “Mike at work” parts, but I loved Michael J. Fox with Wendell Pierce. (And I thought the episode where Pierce dates Michael’s sister was great.) I’ll miss this show. Unlike a lot of others, I did feel the love and affection among this family, and I enjoyed the comedy that came out from the ways they challenged each other (like when the daughter enters a beauty pageant to spite her mother and ends up wanting to win). I’ll miss this show.
The thing is I know plenty of people who didn’t want to watch MJF with Parkinson’s on television. It made them sad. For me though the show never clicked and I got bored.
It occurred to me that it would give me that weird feeling…like when you are at a scene of an accident. You don’t want to look. It seemed to me that he wouldn’t be funny making jokes about his disease…and it would be sad if subject were swept under the rug. So I never wanted to see the show.
It was distracting for the first 2 or 3 episodes, then I basically forgot about it. I really liked the show – there was definitely a lack of consistency and some standard sitcome tropes here and there, but I still found myself very entertained by it, much more than The Crazy Ones.
Having seen Fox in his various appearances on other shows already, I wasn’t distracted at all by his Parkinson’s. I was more distracted by the wacky antics of his kids and sister. Dump them, focus on the job and occasional appearances of Betsy as his wife, and this would be a solid show.
After watching Fox be fantastic on “The Good Wife,” I’d already gotten over any shock or sadness related to his Parkinson’s. I don’t think it hurt this sitcom at all.
Put in four episodes, it was sometimes charming, not very funny. If anyone had said it had gotten better and the ratings were even close to being able to have a second season I would have come back, oh well, still love MJF.
I’ve been watching somewhat reliably, mostly just to see Fox act so well despite his condition (I understand most of what you see are actually side effects of his medication and not his underlying Parkinson’s). But I feel like the show hasn’t found a voice–even in how they want us to respond to Mike’s condition. And I generally haven’t figured out why the sister is there. Most of the other characters and the actors who play them are pretty good, especially the wife and the boss.
I’m still watching “The Crazy Ones” too and I’m still not entirely convinced, but they’re doing a much better job at creating a coherent world and the supporting cast is doing some great work and I feel I’m really getting to know everyone. They’re even toning down Robin Williams a bit. If only they would downplay the “Sarah Michelle Gellar as The Spinster” role a bit.
Sarah Michelle Geller. is the worst part of The Crazy Ones. All the other characters are really hysterical but whenever she is on screen, she’s just so annoying. They need to dump her.
Hollywood Game Night is replacing… They’ve pulled TWO sitcoms now and *still* can’t find time to air Undateable?
I started watching, but stopped right around Thanksgiving.
The oldest son was more than annoying, he was a leach. I wanted to scream at the Fox and Brandt to kick him in the ass and be parents instead of BFFs with this kid.
The daughter was okay, and the youngest kid was like a weird floater who no one ever seemed to pay attention to.
The boss was awesome and really, I think this show would’ve been much better as an office-based comedy and dropping the majority of the family stuff, including the sister who was one more double-take away from being a Chuck Jones cartoon.
But the big sin for me was in how they wasted Charles Grodin and Candice Bergen as Fox’s parents. That’s what made me stop watching. I thought the episode was pretty horrid and wasted the talents of those two great stars.
But seriously… it’s bad enough watching parents being pushovers to their pampered, spoiled children, or in the case of someone like former Dolphins player Jonathan Martin, enablers and excusers of their worst behavior.
To have to watch it with Michael J. Fox and Betsy Brandt was asking too much. Especially after the show where Fox is driving the deadbeat son back to his Ivy League school only to relent because his son is such a special little snowflake.
It sucks that Fox came back to this show. And that this was Brandt’s big step after Breaking Bad.
Oh well. More room for Andy Dwyer and Dean Pelton.
To clarify… to watch those kinds of parents in real life is bad enough, to be asked to watch Fox and Brandt as those kind of parents was one step too far.
I wanted to like this, I really did… but after about 3 or 4 episodes I had to remove it from my DVR. It was just painfully unfunny, cliche, and there was just nothing drawing me to watch.
Watched the first couple episodes and fell off the wagon rather quickly. I love Fox, but the show lacked an agency and identity that just wasn’t compelling. Not that a show (especially a family comedy) has to have the greatest of stakes, but it simply didn’t know what to do with itself
I stuck with it because of my love of Fox, but it was never really good and once they brought in Anne Heche I gave up. Seriously, who thought Anne Heche was what was missing!?!
For me personally, the comedy just wasn’t there. It wasn’t funny. It felt like it tried way too hard. And I wasn’t really a fan of any of the other members of the cast other than MJF, but that could be put down to the bad writing. His sister felt way too contrived and was rarely funny. The older son was sort of the same way. Nix those two characters, put more thought into the younger son, and it could’ve been a lot better. I really wanted to like this show because of MJF, gave it a good seven or eight episodes, but it just wasn’t worth it.
A big thing for me was the over-reliance on sex comedy. It can’t be a family show and have as many blatant sex jokes as it did. Watching it with my parents was squirm-worthy, and that’s not what you want from something with MJF in it. The Crazy Ones on the other hand has some pretty smart sex humor at times, but it’s not over top or blatant, so it’s not that big of a deal. It is possible to do sex comedy to appeal to the older crowd, and be funny, and be a show that you can watch with other generations of your family.
Write a comment..I’ve watched since the beginning. About the best I can say about it is that it was either boringly pleasant, or pleasantly boring.
I liked the addition of Anne Heche, which added some needed workplace conflict. I think they might have had something better if the show were more focused on Mike’s career rather than his family. I love Betsy Brandt, and will follow her to whatever projects she works on in the future, but the family stuff on the show tended to be the weakest parts.
Funny, neither my wife nor I have EVER like Anne Heche, I’d call her acting style, ‘grating’, and her addition to the show was actually the death-knell in really wanting to stick with it.
I watched about the first 4-5 episodes I think and was mainly just bored. Your tonal criticism is spot on….they were sweet and then zany. It didn’t make a lot of sense. And the sister, a horrible mistake of a character. I liken her misplacement in this series in a similar way to the godawful Natalie Morales as Meg in “Trophy Wife”. A incredibly annoying character meant to remind us of Malin Ackerman’s past as a hot party girl – but the difference there is Trophy Wife is hilarious a lot and has a stronger overall cast, so they can overcome the occasional annoying interruptions from Morales. (though I’d strongly suggest to ABC to keep “Wife” but drop Morales, fast).
I’d always give Michael J. Fox a chance because he really is a real life mensch and he’s put Parkinson’s in the limelight the way it otherwise wouldn’t have been. (my grandfather passed away from Parkinson’s in 1993). So, Fox has a permanent fan in me…but this show is beneath his talent.
I feel sorry for Natalie Morales. She was good in The Middleman, but every show that’s cast her since seems to give her little to do and has no idea how to use her.
I think we’re in a tv age, terrifying to network execs, where quality actually matters. Greenblatt is a relic.
“where quality actually matters.”??????? I don’t mean to be rude but I believe exactly the opposite is true. It seems to me that too many shows are not given a fair chance these days and it’s too easy and much cheaper to just come up with yet another ridiculous “reality” show. Granted, MJF’s show was not at all engaging, ill conceived and not well written but too often show’s with a workable concept and great potential are given the axe prematurely. I would much rather watch MJF show than a minute of “Dancing with the stars”, “The Bachelor/Bachelorett”, “Amazing Race” or any of the many other crap “reality” shows on air these days that pass for entertainment.
I meant post-network tv. Network tv is a sinking ship, the reality shows are them shrieking and drowning. Drama has never been higher quality, and it can happily ignore networks and go for cable or Netflix or Amazon.
I thought the show was ok…..just ok. I watched every episode but usually had a couple on the DVR. I really liked Betsy Brandt & Juliette Goglia as MJF’s wife & daughter. I thought the Sean Hayes show that came on before this one was funnier.
Found it hard to watch MJF with Parkinson’s. Show was not funny. Family was more pathetic than interesting. There was nothing that has not been seen a million times before.
Betsy Brandt was not funny. Fox and Pierce were the only thing watchable on the show. Loved them. Shame they cannot spinoff and do something with them two.
I think the show drifted. Tried to do the family side but I think they should have stuck with him being in the newsroom and doing his reporter job. That would have been funny by itself.
Should have kept him single and going thru the ills of dating. The episode with his real-life wife was funny. Maybe she should have played his wife too. The writing wasn’t funny and drifted.
It’s a shame because Fox deserved better.
The pilot was disappointing. Love Fox but the writing wasn’t very good and the characters didn’t seem to mesh.
I feel that the show is nice. There’s nothing like it on T.V., everything else is coarse and crass and unlikeable. Michael J. Fox Show was likeable, easygoing and most importantly funny.
Though I will agree it will probably be a one season wonder.
I have watched the show since the fall and have enjoyed it. I’m a big fan of Michael J. Fox as well as Wendell Pierce, Betsy Brandt and Katie Finneran and genuinely enjoyed this show. It could occasionally be uneven but effectively incorporated moments of traditional sweetness with a contemporary cynicism. I am disappointed to learn that it will be leaving NBC’s Thursday Night schedule and possibly its prime time schedule altogether.
It was always kind of “meh” to me. Pairing it with Sean Saves the World was a bad move. I like Sean Hayes, but that show was a true dog. I actually thing MJF show would have worked better in the summer. I was mentally planning to play catch up then.
My wife and I have been watching all season, we have enjoyed it. It certainly hasn’t been a grand slam comedy but it’s been enjoyable enough for us to stick around. I’m disappointed it’s getting canned but I can’t say it’s a show that I’ll mourn for very long.
There’s too much good TV to dedicate your time to a show that’s simply nice and warm and cozy. Plus, it didn’t help that the show trotted out tired sitcom tropes without finding at least some way to do them in a way that didn’t emphasize that they’d been done a million times before. The episode where the daughter thinks her friend is a lesbian was such a groaner.
I’m sorry to see this show go. I actually really enjoy it but because of the time it comes on, I usually watch it on prime time on demand. It’s not so cheap and dramatic as new shows and I hate reality TV. Love Michael J. Fox.
Not NBC’s fault. The show started with a 2.2 and went to a 0.6. There wasn’t much interest and the little there was vanished when people actually saw the show.
A *rerun* of America’s Funniest Home Videos that aired *opposite the Super Bowl* did better (0.6/2.77 million) than the last two new episodes of the Michael J Fox Show (0.6/1.99 on Jan 17, 0.7/2.16 on Jan 23.) That’s pretty sad.
You can have an old-school star, you just can’t put an old-school show around them. There’s nothing on MJF show we haven’t seen 1000x before. Crazy Ones works for me because it transplants RW’s talent into a modern-style sitcom. It’s not just relying on residual goodwill.
Honestly, I only watched the first two episodes. So I’ll be the first to say I probably didn’t give it a chance. I just found it to be droll (i.e.: humorous, but in an odd way). I like sitcoms to throw a few belly laughs my way. And those first two episodes just didn’t cut it for me. So I stopped watching.
I think I would rather watch Michael in a reality show documenting his daily life with Parkinson’s rather than a made up character with the disease. We’ve heard so much about his struggles, especially in the two books he wrote “Lucky Man: A Memoir” and “Always Looking Up: The Adventures of an Incurable Optimist,” that it’s hard to separate The Real Michael from his sitcom counterpart.
I just recently watched the first episode of Frasier, which was added to the Netflix lineup. I had never seen the Pilot episode. I laughed pretty much throughout the entire episode. That’s what I had hoped for in The Michael J. Fox Show. Sad that it has to end.
I’m sorry to hear this. I’ll admit I was disappointed the show wasn’t better, and I rarely laughed or found it funny. But I did find it pleasant and likable, and for me the family dynamic worked in both being warm and loving at times but also being different in showing the parents be critical or “sick of” the kids at times in a way that I think rings true to life, but isn’t an acceptable sentiment for many sitcoms.
Anyway, love MJF and also just sad for this to not work out for him. I’ll miss the show, and hope we’ll get to see the remaining episodes at some point. Not the huge loss P&R or Community would be, but I’ll miss it.
This is basically exactly how I felt about the show. I wanted it to be better, but I still found it funny, pleasant and likable. I quite liked the cast and the dynamic. Michael J. Fox was really good in it. Truly. I must say, I rarely even noticed any effects of his Parkinson’s. I may be used to seeing him with these effects already. Anyway, it’s too bad, but I’m sure he will land somewhere.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think Fox has only bypassed the pilot process for their dramas. Even though “pilot season” is dead to them, I think all their new comedies have actually filmed a pilot before getting greenlighted to series.
In any event, I think dramas can be ordered straight to series more easily as so much of what’s appealing about a drama is the concept. With a comedy, it’s really all about the writing and the chemistry of the cast. That’s why, when new series are announced during upfronts, I always have a good idea of what dramas I’ll be watching in the fall. With comedies, though, I usually have no idea until critics get their screeners and start reporting on what actually looks good.
Tina Fey’s college comedy got a full season commitment without anyone having to make a pilot.
John Mulaney’s show had a pilot, but only kinda sorta, and not one that was any part of the standard pilot season process. He shot one for NBC for THIS season that they passed on, but people liked it, and FOX offered him a show based on the promise of that. I /think/ it’s being totally recast except for him, though, since the original people involved moved on to other projects when it didn’t go forward (and who knows how much it’ll even resemble the NBC show he wanted to make when all is said and done).
These are shows I’m excited about because of the creative people involved, and I can see why FOX would trust them to know how to do a funny show, so it’s not as big a risk as their Egyptian drama thing. It does seem to fit with their “pilot season is dead” ethos, though.
Why didn’t I ever try the show? Because I have zero interest in seeing MJF play Just Another Sitcom Dad (But With Parkinson’s). I’m bored of that schtick. I don’t care. It is not a novelty concept enough for me to want to try it.
What would I watch MJF in? I desperately want to see him doing Louis Canning in a Good Wife spinoff. That role is excellent for him and had real bite and trickery and personality and I would watch that every week. PAY ATTENTION, NETWORKS.
I only gave this show a chance because of Fox (if you measure how much you like an actor by how many bad movies you forced yourself to watch just because he was in them, then he might be my favorite actor ever), and I was pleasantly surprised by how sharp and quirky the pilot was.
However, as the show went on, the writers kept trying to make it more relatable and appeal to the broadest possible audience, and that just turned it into a generic Modern Family wannabe. They really should have done away with those talking heads and those trite speeches at the end of each episode.
And I also imagine that terribly embarassing opening sequence with the family dancing in front of a bench scared a lot of viewers away.
Not that this is new information, but this show just demonstrated how important the writing process is in television. MJF, Wendell Pierce, Betsy Brandt, and teenage kids that were actually decent actors, yet the show was completely bland and uninteresting. I watched very episode, but I’m not going to miss it.
I believe some people may have looked at the show and expected Fox would be making political statements with his affliction. I’m not sure whether that is fair or not, but I don’t think people were particularly comfortable with Fox the way they used to be. Combine that with Betsy Brandt being unfairly typecast as an unlikable character on Breaking Bad and there wasn’t a compelling reason for some to tune in. I think a well produced pilot in advance would have done wonders for NBC and allowed them to market the show as their answer to Modern Family. They didn’t do that, so it failed.
It took several episodes before I realized why the show wasn’t clicking with me. The sister. I’d just be warming to the story when the the ditzy drama queen would show up and derail everything.
I watched it very off and on throughout this season–and that right there is a sign that the show wasn’t holding anyone’s interest because I’m a guy who sticks with every show he even half heartedly likes til the bitter end–and yet there were weeks where I was tuning in more because I had less than no interest in a new Two and A Half Men episode that would come on after The Crazy Ones over on CBS and would click around looking for something to watch over that.
In all honesty I enjoyed the show more than enough but it was pretty clear as the season went on that it was never gonna be more than a placeholder show for me and not an appointment show. Its too bad cause I enjoyed the cast–I really did think that the teenage actors they had played his oldest two kids were very solid and had surprisingly good chemistry with not just Fox and Brandt but with Pierce and even Finnergan (whom i’ll grant you was a total cartoon character and probably the only thing on the show that never quite fit into the show as a whole) but MJ Fox aside there was just absolutely nothing about the show that made me wanna set a DVR for it. (and I was a huge fan of Fox in general–I watched reruns I’d seen first run of Spin City in syndication multiple times YEARS after the show stopped running just cause I liked him on it that much!)
Its like a number of other sitcoms that I end up watching not because they’re good but more because their adequate placeholders until something better comes along. (like I hate to say it but Super Fun Night has been after Modern Family this season—that show is so very much not a good show by a long shot and yet it generally manages to hold my attention rather then letting myself get distracted by that day’s paper or a magazine lying around that I hadn’t read yet–I always leave entertainment weekly lying on my table for that very purpose actually. if a show is not sufficiently entertaining enough that I find my attention wandering over to that magazine on the table then I know its no good!)
It grew on me, and I’m sad to see it go – I agree that it was uneven, but I liked a lot of the characters, and I thought certain episodes were quite good (the Sochi episode, while totally urealistic, was very funny in a weird way – Anne Heche’s character finally had something to do). It was no Better Off Ted, but I liked it so much more than I thought I would, that seemed good enough for me.
I gave this show so much rope because of MJF. I’d have given up on it much sooner than I eventually did, had it not been his show. (Plus the Bunk!) But sadly, it was just awful.
I watch this show on a fairly regular basis (although I DVR it and then watch it over the weekend). I do so in part because of some odd “loyalty” (a better word eludes me at present) I feel towards Michael J. Fox, whose “Family Ties” was on-air when I was in high school and college. It is not close to being my favorite show and it is – to my untrained eye – very uneven. He is terrific in scenes with his wife and his boss and – for me – less so in the scenes with his kids, especially the two sons.
That being said, it still mystifies me how a show such as “2 Broke Girls” rolls on year after year and a show such as Fox’s, which is nowhere close to great and still miles better than anything that 2 Broke Girls has ever done even once, has no legs at all.
We watched the show as a family, so it’s a big plus that it was one of the few sitcoms that actually did appeal across ages. Was it great? No. Do I agree it hadn’t quite jelled as I’d hoped it would? Absolutely. But it was still better than a lot of other stuff on TV, that is far more successful, ratings-wise. I think the family stuff mostly worked pretty well. The sister element was more hit and miss. As for the workplace, the boss was quite good, and Anne Heche usually quite bad. All in all, the show was full of not-quite-reached potential but, again, still better than a lot of other stuff out there. Too bad it won’t get the chance to find its groove.
I feel bad because some great people are involved, particularly Fox and Brandt. I want the best for them.
I’ve watched every episode. I don’t find it particularly good. It’s just there. And it’s 20 minutes of my week. Not a big deal.
But the reason is being cancelled is simple. It’s a sitcom on NBC. They can’t launch new comedies anymore. It’s sad. I’ll never understand how people become so entrenched in one network that they just leave it on. Because that’s the only way I can explain how CBS has the ratings that it has.
The show was pretty good. Pretty funny. It wasnt groundbreaking comedy but it didnt act like it was. It knew it was just a feel good sitcom. I’m bummed more people didnt watch it. Too often now shows try to be something they arent, but this show was comfortable being MJFox’s comeback, playing off his charisma, throwing in some wacky B storylines and being an enjoyable 30 min. It’s still a big improvement over any drama that NBC has on at any point in the week except maybe Parenthood.
The two shows I was most looking forward to for the 2013 fall season were Agents of SHIELD and the Michael J Fox Show. They felt like “can’t miss” propositions. Oh well.
And neither show is terrible, to be fair. But I like Fox a lot, and I thought he was fantastically funny on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and this series does not live up to that promise. There was probably a time when I would have still watched every episode (like back when I watched every episode of The Single Guy) but the current TV landscape is too competitive for a show like this one to survive.
The main reason this show failed: They tried to make an 80’s sitcom in 2013. The show’s formula was pretty much: bad joke, bad joke, reminder of Parkinsons disease, bad joke, bad joke. It just wasn’t funny. It was like a crappy remake of Family Ties or Growing Pains.
The show should’ve been edgier: MJF as a divorced guy, trying to date in NYC (obviously his Parkinsons becomes an obstacle). That can provide tons of comedy by itself. Make his ex-wife a bitch, his daughter a weirdo of some sorts, and his son is awkward as well, but is the most grounded character. Feature the workplace comedy angle with Wendall Pierce (like a funny version of ‘The Newsroom’). That’s a funny show. It shows MJF realizes this isn’t 1988 anymore and it shows he still has good comedic chops. That show would’ve gotten the viewers.
Sadly, all the things you complain about are the things I really enjoyed about the show. It was pleasant, likable, throw-back comedy. It appealed to my sense of nostalgia.
There’s no shortage of edgy material to choose from. This wasn’t trying to be, and I admired it for that.
I really liked the chemistry between MJF and Betsy Brandt. I liked the kids. The sister was overused, but she didn’t bother me. Wendall Pierce was fantastic.
It was uneven. But instant classics are rare, and if that’s the bar we’re going to set, we’re going to have a graveyard of good intentions populated by shows that only got a half-season to figure themselves out. And that’s too bad, because a lot of classic shows took a while to both get traction with an audience and to figure out how to best deploy themselves.
The whole show felt fake as they were forced to do a turn to the sappy at the end of each episode and it never felt earned. There’s nothing wrong with a heartwarming show, but this show never really figured out how to get there.
Pierce was good and Juliette Goglia was great as the daughter. But the rest of the cast (especially the two sons and Fox’s sister) never worked out.
I watched the first episode with my wife and brother in law and we all agreed that it was pretty good, but we all pretty instantly lost interest. Ultimately, it was written well enough and it was made well enough, but it kind of failed the interesting/charismatic test. I’m sure I watch shows that are not as good as the MJF Show, but it’s kind of the opposite end of the spectrum from Dads. The Dads pilot made me feel kind of gross and I didn’t watch any more. The Michael J Fox show gave me a luke warm pleasant feeling which isn’t enough of a reaction to compel me to continue. Everything was “fine” but nothing stood out.
If nothing else this should free up MJ Fox to return frequently in his fabulous guest starring role on The Good Wife. If someone wants to try a show for Fox as the lead again spin-off this duplicitous lawyer character and you have more than a decent shot at success.