Can Bill Cosby save NBC comedy?

On “30 Rock,” fake NBC executive Jack Donaghy once declared that the network’s number two priority was to “Make it 1997 again through science or magic.” Based on the news that the real NBC has cut a deal with Bill Cosby to star in a new sitcom – on the heels of an expensive and unsuccessful deal this season with Michael J. Fox, along with failures from other past NBC stars like Sean Hayes and Matthew Perry – it appears that the current administration has its eyes set on making it 1987 again, if not earlier.
According to several reports, including this one in the Hollywood Reporter, Cosby and former “Cosby Show” producer Tom Werner will team up to develop a show in which the Cos would play the patriarch of a multi-generational family, and the show would be an outlet for Cosby’s distinct comic “take on marriage and parenting.”
On the one hand, Cosby is one of the biggest TV stars of all time, making an impact across multiple generations, from his trailblazing Emmy wins in the ’60s for “I Spy,” adapting his early standup routines into the “Fat Albert” Saturday morning cartoon in the ’70s, and then as the star of the beloved, wildly popular ’80s family comedy “The Cosby Show.” (I’ve been watching repeats of the last with my kids on Hulu, and it holds up incredibly well.)
On the other hand, that kind of enduring popularity is rare. “The Michael J. Fox Show” – which NBC committed to an entire season of before a pilot episode had even been filmed – has gone from a ratings disappointment to an outright disaster, and is likely only on the air at this point because NBC ordered so many episodes in advance. And the last time a network in dire comedy circumstances looked to Cosby as a savior, the results were mixed. Back in 1996, CBS ordered “Cosby,” adapted from a British sitcom, but essentially the story of an older, crabbier Cliff Huxtable, in the hopes Cosby could pull them out of a huge hole. That “Cosby” wasn’t a disaster, but it was only a modest success, providing some stability for CBS until a genuine hit – “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which debuted with much less hype in the same season – could emerge.
As well as NBC did this fall with football, “The Voice” and “The Blacklist,” the network’s comedy brand is such a disaster that it wouldn’t be a surprise if, once again, “Parks and Recreation” and “Community” were the only ones renewed (NBC’s Robert Greenblatt all but committed to “Parks” season 7 already). Given that, they’d leap at a “Cosby”-level success. But almost 20 years after the start of “Cosby,” will the Cos do any better than Fox?
At this rate, though, who gets the call from NBC comedy development next: Harry Anderson or Shelley Long?
I’m only in if Phylicia Rashad is in.
His recent Comedy Central special was very very funny. Maybe this will work?
Cosby certainly hasn’t lost his fastball. The question is whether there’s still a big enough audience (especially an under-50 audience) for him.
We already have CBS’ Cosby to judge don’t we?
We got Jurnee Smollett out of it.
That was my first thought. “Didn’t he already do this on CBS?” And that one ran a handful of seasons, but wasn’t a super smash hit. This seems like the Michael J. Fox show all over again.
I recently quipped that I really enjoyed Michael J. Fox’s new show, which I find both warm and charming, but unfortunately only three people were watching it: myself, my wife, and Tracy Pollan.
On the other hand, if NBC want’s to go full-retro, they probably couldn’t do worse ratings wise than their current lineup. Maybe they could lure Harry Anderson out of retirement too?
They should do a “Night Court” reboot with Harry as an appeals court judge or something like that or better as a TV judge like Judge Judy
I expect this to be every bit the smash hit that Life With Lucy was, back in the ’80s.
That was my first thought after I heard that Cosby was coming back to NBC- it will probably be a 13 week disaster like Life With Lucy.
They can always give Matthew Perry another sitcom (“Yay.”)
If they had the chance to do it all over again, I’d bet that NBC would keep “Go On.”
While it’s crass and prejudicial, I suspect many people won’t watch MJF because it would make them uncomfortable. Many remember him how he was and are not interested in seeing him as he is now. Sort of like with Dick Clark after he had his stroke.
The show did make me uncomfortable, but that had nothing to do with Fox. I was far more disturbed at the inability of anybody else on the show to seem even remotely likeable. Fox was great, and the show was especially funny when mining the Parkinsons for humor, but it tried too hard to be heart-warming at the same time. It just turned sugary, and these weren’t people who could warm my heart.
Watching the show doesn’t make me uncomfortable due to anything about Fox. It makes me uncomfortable because the writing is just awful. Fox’s guest work on The Good Wife is amazing. It’s a shame to see his and Wendell Pierce’s talents wasted on this dreck.
At this point there’s only person who could save NBC comedy but sadly he’d most likely turn NBC into the biggest Layne Bryant in midtown.
I love Cosby but he still skews too old for NBC and I don’t think his presence alone would drag people to watch NBC. The Cosby show was great but I don’t think that magic could be replicated. The concept was fairly shocking at the time but I don’t think he has the diversity to make something special again
What would qualify as a legitimate hit nowadays? A 2.5 in the demo, perhaps? I wouldn’t be surprised if NBC was able to get that with Cosby or someone else.
I’d also caution into reading too much into what we would expect a show to do in the demos. I can’t think of anyone that really stood out as a potential draw for younger audiences on “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory,” or “Two and a Half Men,” yet all of those shows did or once did fine in the demos. I also remember executives thinking the humor on “Seinfeld” was too Jewish/too NYC, yet it was a massive hit around the country. Maybe the lesson is to make it funny, and they will come.
If only “make it funny and they will come” were a true axiom. NBC once had Community, 30 Rock, Parks, and The Office all on the same night yet no one came. NBC needs the perfect ingredients of a big name star and a high concept to get people watching the other networks to come to NBC. And in my opinion only one guy has that power and that’s Seinfeld. Imagine if his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee were a network show. I think it’d be the highest rated comedy on the network.
Here’s what I wonder: would the MJF show do any better for the long term behind “The Voice”? It definitely would boost the show’s ratings simply by default, but might it help it catch on? That much I am not sure of.
I’ve seen a few episodes of the show, and it seems pleasant enough, but will it ever become “Parks” funny? Do I need to watch more to see that it is?
The same can be said for Sean Hayes’ show, I think.
Maybe the problem isn’t with trying to use certain stars but with the quality of the shows they are on.
Aside from “The Mindy Project,” there’s really no comedy headed by a nonwhite on a major network. I’ll give props to NBC for making a move in the right direction on that front.
I saw him perform a few years ago and he was great. I think the MJF’s show could’ve worked if they hadn’t foolishly put it on at 9 on Thursday airing after three very low rated shows. If NBC was smart they would put the new Cosby show on Wednesday on 8. I think they can fix that night much easier than Thursday because Big Bang just kills everything while Modern Family is slipping and could be taken down with the right competition.
The funny thing is is that if this were on CBS I’d be a lot less skeptical of the potential for success. NBC just doesn’t seem to be able to do mainstream comedy anymore. They’ve got great niche comedies, which is exactly what they don’t want.
I would like to see the Cosby Show rebooted with Wayne Brady and Audra McDonald as the leads.
While “The Michael J. Fox Show” was a disapointment, the problem was that it just wasn’t very good. It was unfunny, predictable and bland. NBC need GOOD comedies.
While they waste shows like “Bent” and try to launch shows like “Welcome to the Family”, “Sean Saves the World” and the previously mentioned “The Michael J. Fox Show”, they’re in trouble.
Something that not many people have mentioned is the fact that this would be an African-American lead comedy and the African-American TV audience is still underserved. Recently, films such as The Best Man Holiday and Ride-Along did incredibly well in theaters and Tyler Perry television shows and movies in most cases tend to bring in large audiences (though I think his work lacks quality but I wont get into that).
So where Michael J Fox, Matthew Perry or Sean Hayes may have failed, Bill Cosby could succeed. There’s also a lot we don’t know about this show since it’s in the early stages. I think NBC knows that there would have to be a much younger, ensemble cast and the show would probably be in the vein of Modern Family, with Bill Cosby playing an Ed O’neill type character (but with a bigger role).
And lastly, as some people have pointed out, a lot of these other comedies that have come and gone but were led by big TV names just weren’t that good. The only one I thought had potential was Go On but it didn’t last beyond a season.
Surreal, even though NBC constantly does that. NBC also tried to bring Paul Reiser back to its former glory. That lasted two episodes and it was not good. They also tried to stay in business with Jerry Seinfeld with The Marriage Ref. It was atrocious.
Next up: NBC tries a Frasier revival.
The creators of Frasier created Modern Family which has been met with critical praise (Emmys) and audience. So if the writers of Frasier want to pitch something to NBC I will at least be open to it.
I would love to see David Hyde Pierce back on television.
@Tausif—-The creator of Modern Family was also the creator of Just Shoot Me which aired for seven seasons on NBC and was killed by NBC midway through its last season without any warning or finale (even tho they had shot a proper series finale that wrapped up the series quite nicely) All this AFTER the president at nbc at the time told him that the show would only be taken off their schedule temporarily and then brought back so they could build up to the finale and promote it really well. (They brought it back only to pull it again after two episodes aired back to back which so enraged creator Steven Levithan that he vowed never to work again with NBC….this was in 2003–in 2009 Modern Family premiered on ABC and well now you know why the creators of that show are not taking any meetings at NBC anytime soon
NBC is the worst and no one is looking for Cosby again his last show was not good and retirement is something some should take!
Figured someone would have floated this idea already, but instead of inventing new characters and a new family, why not just bring back the Huxtables? Even if the show wasn’t any good (see The Bradys) it would at least get good ratings for the series premiere.
I wouldn’t say that the Cos could SAVE NBC comedy outright–but lets be honest there’s an entire demographic of 30-50 year olds who would tune in massive numbers to that first episode just to see if the man’s still got it all these years later. That’s one thing that his 1996 show didn’t quite have because he had only been gone like 4 years at that point and people my age (31) who grew up with the cosby show on nbc hadn’t had enough time to actually miss him just yet. (I know this because I vividly remember when his CBS show premiered–I was in ninth grade and I was pretty blah about it even at the time of its much hyped premiere) What makes this different is that a LOT more time has passed. Don’t know if it could sustain premiere level numbers (THAT would be a tall order but most definitely would this guarantee a much larger crowd tuning in for that initial ep then Michael J Fox’s return for sure)
I meant people my age now which is 31
at the time of his cbs show in ’96, I was in 9th grade and 14 years old.
I’m 31, too, and while I agree “The Cosby Show” holds up awesomely when you put on an episode, in a way that works against it with the 30-40 demographic. Because, yeah, I’m kind of curious what this will look like because I have nostalgic fondness for Bill Cosby and because I had a crush on Theo Huxtable and totally wanted Denise’s wardrobe and so on. But I’d MUCH rather just watch “The Cosby Show” on Hulu than I would watch a first-season sitcom struggle to figure itself out and maybe, eventually, become funny. I don’t need this for the same reason I don’t need a “Cheers” remake. He already did this perfectly, and it lives on in ways we can all still enjoy.
I’m also 31, and I’m in for at least a few episodes. Now, if it’s not particularly funny, I won’t stick with it. But Cosby is a legend, and I’ll give whatever show he has a shot. Will it be as good as The Cosby Show? Almost certainly not. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be good.
Michael J. Fox’s problem is poor NBC marketing and scheduling strategy. His program is excellent. I’m about to watch it for the first time tonight – maybe. That 9 to 9:30 block of time sure isn’t convenient and they have the usual worthless crap paired with it, and an hour of more worthless before it.
As for O.J. Simpson – whoops, I mean Bill Cosby, he could pull it off in his younger days, when he was capable of convincing viewers he was moral, concerned, and a good parent. I own and still watch that show, and it’s the only show I do own in its entirety. Unfortunately he has aged like an O. J. Simpson clone. If anyone can convincingly act like a decent human being it would be Bill Cosby. Unfortunately he isn’t one. We are all far too aware of what a terrible parent he proved to be to his illegitimate daughter, and now he looks, well, frankly, like O. J. Simpson looks now.