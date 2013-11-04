Will the ‘new’ ‘Mike & Molly’ make Melissa McCarthy a TV star?

I’m not sure I’ve heard the word “new” thrown around as often in a marketing campaign for a show entering its fourth year as I have for “Mike & Molly” – or, as all the CBS promos have dubbed it, “The New Mike & Molly” – which returns tonight at 9. Though the ads don’t entirely hide the fact that this is a show that has existed for several years, we’re told over and over about all that’s new about the new “Mike & Molly,” as if emphasizing that thought enough might subconsciously convince the audience that this is a first-time debut.
Why would CBS do this? Conventional wisdom in the TV business is that it’s much easier to get viewers to sample a new show than one that’s been around before – especially if it’s a show they tried once and didn’t like enough to watch a second time. “Mike & Molly” has been a modest success but never a big hit. The idea, it appears, is to convince the audience that Movie Star Melissa McCarthy has a brand-spanking new sitcom that they really ought to try, given how much they loved her in “Bridesmaids” and “The Heat” (and how much money they spent to see her in “Identity Thief”). And if a bigger audience is suckered in this way, they’ll find a revamped version of the show with both an obvious entry point and a blatant attempt to make Molly seem more like McCarthy’s film characters. Once-devoted school teacher Molly abruptly decides to quit the job she now hates (in mid-class), falls out of windows, gets into fights in bars and otherwise makes Mike fear for her sanity. (To make connections to “The Heat” extra-strong, we even see Molly go on a police ridealong with Mike where she gets mixed up in his attempt to see to a domestic disturbance.)
But even if CBS could Eternal Sunshine the entire population into forgetting the existence of the previous three seasons of “Mike & Molly,” I’m not sure how much good it would do. You can’t just take Movie Star Melissa McCarthy and turn her into TV Star Melissa McCarthy. It doesn’t automatically transfer from the big screen to the small, and it’s not clear how much stardom matters at all on either these days.
There’s a saying hit TV shows make stars, and not the other way around, and there’s ample proof of that. Almost no one knew Bruce Willis before “Moonlighting,” George Clooney before “ER,” or the Friends before “Friends.” And those people had higher profiles before those shows than Jim Parsons did pre-“Big Bang Theory.”
Big names can bring in an audience sometimes for a new show’s launch, but it has to be the right star with the right show, and maybe not even then. More often than not, these stars are actually years (if not decades) removed from their commercial peak, and in some cases only vaguely qualified as stars in the first place. NBC has to be enormously disappointed in the ratings for “The Michael J. Fox Show,” and while Robin Williams’ “The Crazy Ones” has done acceptably for CBS, its numbers are artificially inflated by airing on the same night as “Big Bang.” And that’s before we even talk about shows built around actors like Christian Slater, James Woods or Geena Davis, who had name value but were at a point in their careers when no one would cast them as the lead in a movie, and whose TV vehicles crashed quickly. (Slater alone has killed shows on NBC, ABC and FOX, meaning it’s CBS’ turn eventually.) Even Dustin Hoffman – multiple Oscar-winning, iconic movie legend Dustin Hoffman – couldn’t get more than the tiniest of audiences to watch his HBO drama “Luck” during its brief life.
Even honest-to-goodness TV stars (and Fox has attained stardom in both places at different points) don’t have much of a leg up on unknowns. Actors who’ve been the leads in multiple hit series are the exception, rather than the rule – which is why all that mid-’00s talk of a “‘Seinfeld’ curse” was idiotic. Familiarity with the star might be a thing that a viewer would consider when picking a new show, but it’s rarely the primary thing.
For the most part, the audience falls for characters or concepts they want to follow every week. The actors sure help a lot – in the hands of a lesser performer than Parsons, Sheldon would be unbearable – but the love for them in a particular movie or TV role doesn’t automatically translate to other shows. “Friends” fans adored Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, but they didn’t want to watch him as a depressed comedy writer on “Studio 60,” a depressed sports arena manager on “Mr. Sunshine (Yay)” or a depressed widower on “Go On.” Even bringing multiple actors from a beloved show back together doesn’t accomplish much: when Jennifer Aniston stopped by Courteney Cox’s “Cougar Town,” the ratings needle barely moved.
Though the barrier to entry from TV to movie acting was shattered decades ago – Bryan Cranston seems to be in every other movie released these days – stardom on television also doesn’t automatically lead to success in the movie business. Parsons, whether by his own choice or lack of opportunity, hasn’t done much of note during his “Big Bang” hiatuses, making him even more typecast as Sheldon. (Fox had the good luck to have “Back to the Future” come out while he was still on “Family Ties,” which kept him from being too closely identified with any one role.) Last week, Hollywood Reporter ran a story wondering why the stars of “The Walking Dead” haven’t gotten lots of movie offers; in that case, it seems less that audiences only want to see these actors in these roles than perhaps an industry belief that the true stars of “Walking Dead” are the zombies, and you can’t put their names above a movie title on a poster.
Besides, the movie business is beginning to question how many actors should still be considered genuine, bankable stars, whom the audience will pay to see no matter what the film is. (Even Will Smith had a flop this summer with “After Earth.”) And there may be some debate about whether McCarthy deserves the star title at this point: she was a supporting player in “Bridesmaids” (albeit the one who got most of the laughs and the Oscar nomination) and for “The Heat” teamed with an unquestionable star in Sandra Bullock (though, again, she drove the comedy while Bullock played straight woman). On the other hand, the genuinely terrible “Identity Thief” made about as much money as the other two, and as much as I like Jason Bateman, I don’t think many people were buying tickets specifically to see him in that.
“Mike & Molly” actually debuted the fall before “Bridesmaids” came out, or else CBS might have been able to do a much more elaborate marketing blitz for the premiere, rather than simply pitching it as another Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom. But prior to this season, Molly hasn’t been nearly as crazy a character as McCarthy has played in her big hit movies, at least not on a regular basis. (She won an Emmy after the first season – and right after the “Bridesmaids” success – perhaps because Emmy voters are more impressed with movie stardom than average viewers, or perhaps because she got to play amusingly drunk in her submission episode.) It’s been a small, sweet, old-fashioned kind of show. Even an audience ushered straight from the multiplex to an episode of “Mike & Molly” wouldn’t feel like they were having the same kind of comic experience they got at the theater.
So it’s easy to understand why “Mike & Molly” might be trying to reverse-engineer itself into something more closely resembling McCarthy’s movies. And if that magically turned the show from a solid performer into a hit, I’d be happy for McCarthy. I loved her as Sookie on “Gilmore Girls” and have laughed up a storm watching her in both big movie roles and smaller ones (her obscene, improvised outtake from “This Is 40” is amazing). But making a hit TV show is generally more alchemy than science: the right combination of actor and character, of premise and execution, and often of outside circumstance. (If you swapped the networks and timeslots for “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “The Crazy Ones,” I suspect their ratings would swap as well.) CBS can try and try to gets its viewers to notice that they’ve got a genuine box office sensation headlining a show on their network, but the audience has to want to see McCarthy in this specific role, on this specific show, done the way they want it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
While I tend to agree with you, it’s a little foolish to not mention that the most popular new show on TV right now is the Blacklist and the marketing was all focused on James Spader doing stuff.
And that was the same marketing Fox used to launch New Girl – see Zooey do stuff!
The shows have to be good, but there’s no doubt that having a star brings more eyeballs to the table initially.
I still don’t understand why the Blacklist is so popular as it isn’t more than average storywise.
Sean, I was thinking about Spader when I brainstormed this piece and wound up not mentioning him, but he’s definitely a rare counter-example of an actor years removed from movie “stardom” (if that’s what Spader ever had) becoming a personality-driven TV star, first with Practice/Boston Legal, now with Blacklist.
Alan did mention that stars can draw viewers initially, they just don’t necessarily make people stick with something they wouldn’t watch anyway.
With that in mind, the Blacklist is firmly in the generally successful Mentalist-style “person with some odd quirk solves crimes on a weekly basis” category, so I don’t know that James Spader’s presence is entirely responsible for its ratings, even if people came for him initially.
And New Girl’s ratings aren’t that impressive. It drew people originally, but it’s not a show that has a large audience.
I don’t care about who is in Mike and Molly, the plot idea of “Fat people can find true love too” just makes me think, “This is going to come out terrible and be filled with shitty fat jokes.” Even if I was really into MM–which I am not, haven’t had any interest in seeing those movies at all–I would not want to see a show that is a fat-joke-a-palooza. I don’t think there is anything the network could do to get me to watch that show with that overall concept of it, no matter how they make MM act.
It was never constant fat jokes. It actually has done a good job not being only a one note joke
I say this as someone with only a casual interest at best in Mike & Molly, but it is certainly not filled with fat jokes.
There are lots of fat jokes, but mostly about Mike. The show pretty much ignores the fact that Molly is also overweight.
Okay, I’ll concur that it’s not about fat jokes–but it SOUNDED like it was all about fat jokes, enough to make me not want to give it a chance.
This is kind of sounding like the Cougar Town debate again, isn’t it?
I watched Mike and Molly from the start and it’s not really focused on fat jokes. Yes Mikes do get some teasing about his weight but it’s not done in a mean way, it’s more teasing between friends which I never found offensive. The show is really a sweet one, the proposal and the episodes leading up to their wedding were very romantic. I think the “Chuck Lorre” brand easily made me people think it will be all about fat jokes, but it’s really not.
After tonight’s episode, I have to say that I did not enjoy the retooling of Mike and Molly at all.I have watched Mike and Molly from the start and never felt the weight issue was used as the butt of any jokes. I thought the humor was adult oreiented perhaps, so the time slot of 9:00 was appropriate, but I always found the show very funny and am very disappointed in the direction they have taken the show in.
GUEST, I haven’t watched this episode. How did they retool the show?
See I think the most hopeful comparison would be the Office. Between Season 1 and 2 Steve Carell became a big star thanks to 40 Year Old Virgin, and the Office was able to capitalize on Carells name.
It also molded the Michael Scott/David Brent character to better fit the new Steve Carell screen persona.
^I mention this because that’s what Mike and Molly appears to be attempting.
Re THE WALKING DEAD, really, none of the actors on that show have given particularly impressive performances. Reedus is probably the best of the regulars, but that’s the pairing of a watchable character actor with a part he’s right for. I just don’t know what there would be about, say, Andrew Lincoln’s performance that would make him an exciting, breakout star from that show.
I mean, part of the problem is that the character-building and story stuff has been pretty mediocre on this show all the way through. It usually manages a decent set piece every ep and sets up a cliffhanger of sorts and that pulls people through its batches of six or eight episodes at a time. But the dialogue scenes are pretty repetitive and shallow. So the perception that people are watching for zombie action is probably not all that far off the mark and thus the notion that the showrunners could have hired any old Rick or any old Andrea or any old Glenn and made it work about as well (and, in some cases, quite a bit better) is also probably not all that far off the mark. So, to the extent I care, I care about the characters as archetypes or narrative devices rather than as characters.
LOST and Desperate Housewives were such big hits but no one from the cast became a movie star. Grey’s Anatomy though had Heigl which became somewhat a movie star
“The Michael J. Fox Show” isn’t quite working yet, I’m not sure why. I think it’s a little scattered–there’s the work stuff, the family stuff, the aunt, the other random people in the apartment who I haven’t figured out yet, the kids. . . I feel like they need to settle on something.
“The Crazy Ones” is slowly getting better. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s comic timing is good, and there’s just enough Crazy Robin Williams to make it worthwhile without collapsing under the weight of funny voices and extended improv. And the supporting cast is really holding it together.
Cranston is in every movie made, but usually for about 3 minutes in a stock role ANYONE could have played. It’s still very very tough for TV stars to become movie STARS, even if you’re super-attractive (but middle-aged) like Jon Hamm. If anything, I’d say it’s easier for slightly-washed-up movie actors to slip into TV roles than for cream-of-the-crop actors like Cranston and Hamm to parlay their TV success into movies.
Jim Parsons I believe is doing theater when not shooting TBBT and he’s doing voice acting in animated movies which I think really suits him
Sofia Vergara, Ty Burell and Eric Stonestreet from Modern Family are also quite visible in movies I think we can attribute that to Modern Family success.
Yes, Jim Parsons starred in “Harvey” on Broadway during one of his breaks and was part of the ensemble for “The Normal Heart” on Broadway during another break.
Movie boards often bash Melissa McCarthy for being just a one actress because well her movie roles are almost the same (loud and obnoxious) so I always point that she is not just a one-note actress because all the three shows I’ve seen her in (Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who and Mike & Molly) she has different takes with each characters so well I’m a little disappointed that this is the direction that M&M will now take in but still I’m gonna check how it plays out but I just hope the romantic and sweet side of the show which has always been strong will not sacrificed
No… This new direction is going to make her a success VERY temporary. She used to have this as a base which made the all the other physical comedy and “goofiness” that much more appealing. Doesn’t appear to be the case now though… What the hell happened to the show’s creator? He couldve eaten a can of alphabet soup and “sharted” a better script than this.
I’ve watched “Mike & Molly” for its entire run. In spite of enjoying the show enough to stick with it, as a fan of Melissa McCarthy’s huge comedic gifts I have been disappointed that her character is so normal.
McCarthy’s first SNL hosting gig and her movie roles are among the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Before this season, Molly never got close to that.
Since CBS had relegated the show to mid-season fill-in status like Rules of Engagement, I think the experiment in transforming Molly is worthwhile. It doesn’t make much sense story wise, but I wasn’t as wedded to it as some other fans here appear to be.
Something tells me if Mike and Molly was a single camera show – like her movies – the tone would be closer and audiences would watch it more.
Dear Mr. Lorre,
Mike and Molly was truly a GEM of a show when it first premiered – great ensemble cast – not running solely on just it’s title characters.
The second season was a solid follow up to the first.
The third not so much when everything was focused around Molly getting pregnant. But still had it’s moments.
This premiere for the 4th Season of Mike & Molly, I’m sorry the premiere of the NEW Mike & Molly starring Melissa McCarthy – seems like a new show with one star. Brian did taste snot when he kissed her in that final scene.
I beg you Chuck – I have watched all your shows religiously – you’re losing me on this – you showed how Mr. Sheen leaving didn’t effect the show – you made it even stronger because it wasn’t based on one character.
Please bring back Classic Coca Cola – bring back the original credits not one with 90% off the images being of Ms. McCarthy – she is a wonderful actress, but the show is about everyone not just her – no matter how big a box office draw she is.
Don’t get me wrong – in Bridesmaids when she jumped up on the bathroom counter and crapped in the sink – it was one of the funniest scenes ever.
And when you positioned her to do the same thing in the season opener – hopping up on the cabinet before jumping out the window – she literally took a dump on the kids, teachers and all the loyal fans of that show that once was.
My name is also Mike, I’m not a cop, but my Dad was.
Thanks for reading.
-Michael
Michael – you have hit t he nail on the head. The only thing I would like to ad is the reason I loved Mike and Molly is because of its STRONG ensemble cast. Ms. McCarthy is a fine actress but hardly worthy of being the spotlighted center of the entire show. Dragging her movie persona into Mike and Molly is a jump the shark moment if ever there was one.
Speaking the way she did at those children, regardless if it was just a show or not, it was tasteless and sad. It’s not the Molly Biggs that I have come to know and love. If I want to watch Ms. McCarthy slapstick her way through a scene, I’ll rent her movies. I don’t care to see this on what was once my very favorite show.
Please don’t make this be all about Molly. I don’t relish finding a new favorite show.
Sincerely,
Karen
The “new’ Mike and Molly just got stupid. That’s whats new. Molly hauls out and hits a woman in the face, quits her job and gets increasingly more irritating. I used to love Karl’s grandma, her mothers boyfriend, her sister. But they are no more. Its all Molly, all the time and stupid.
I have to agree with the last few comments, I’m very disappointed in the direction the show is going, enough that I may stop watching. I miss all the old characters and all the physical comedy is a little frustrating. Bring back old Molly and save the slapstick for the movies.
I’ve had an opportunity to see a few episode and the new direction is not funny to me. Molly comes across as a self centered, mean woman. The Molly I wanted to watch would not have left her kids in such a cavalier manner. The shown has taken on a “mean-spirited” tone. There’s a difference in the type of persona needed for TV and a movie. Molly was able to pull off the subtle small screen laughs needed for TV then transition to big movie screen when needed. But the new guy Higgins doesn’t care what the audience. He is quoted as saying he stopped paying attention to viewer comments after complaints were received about the new opening. No problem – I’ll ignore the opening and the rest of the show.
My name is Glory from USA My boyfriend and I were happy as far as I could tell and I never thought that we would break up. When his cousin died in a tragic car accident he went back to Philippine for a week to be with his family. I could not go because I was in the middle of entertaining out of town clients for work. He did not seem to be upset that I could not go so I let him be. The next thing that I know, he reconnected with an old friend from high school that he had a crush on years ago and they started to have an affair! I had no clue what was going on until a month after he came back from Philippine.He proceeded to see both her and I until I caught him testing her one night. I confronted him and he told me the truth about what happened. We broke up and went our separate ways. Neither of us fought for our relationship. I was angry and decided not to be upset about it and just keep it moving. Then after about a month of not speaking to him I became sad. I wanted him to tell me that he wanted to be with me and not her. I contacted Dr. ZAMATA for a love spell and he totally helped me! he was able to get him to miss me to where he wanted to get back together again. He had a lot of regrets and felt bad for not fighting to keep me and for cheating in general. He values our relationship so much more now and we are together now! You can also get your lover back with the help of Dr. ZAMATA contact him through zamataspiritualtemple@gmail.com
The show is not as funny as it was the last few years. Probably because they are trying to make Melissa M., a TV star. She is great but the show is all about her now. All the cast are funny and talented and going around and having the spot-light going around on all of the cast was hysterical. Slap stick is out. This show is going down-hill, sadly.
The show is not as funny as it was the last few years. Probably because they are trying to make Melissa M., a TV star. She is great but the show is all about her now. All the cast are funny and talented and going around and having the spot-light going around on all of the cast was hysterical. Slap stick is out. This show is going down-hill, sadly.
The show is not as funny as it was the last few years. Probably because they are trying to make Melissa M., a TV star. She is great but the show is all about her now. All the cast are funny and talented and going around and having the spot-light going around on all of the cast was hysterical. Slap stick is out. This show is going down-hill, sadly.
In trying to make Melissa a TV star the show has turned into a slap stick show all about her. She is great but it was hysterical when the whole cast performed (especially Mike’s Mom). The show was perfect before..too bad.
Write a comment…I have entered text 5 times!
Loved the show in the beginning…so funny with Carl, Carl’s grandma, Mike, Mike’s mom…the show was a continuous laugh…now it is stupid. It was so witty. Loved the scenes in the diner, in the car with Carl/Mike.
Melissa is one note…she needs Mike, Carl, Grandma, sister, mom, Vini, mother-in-law, etc. It was fresh! I didn’t like Bridesmaid – stupid, Heat probably was to…didn’t bother to watch it…it had Melissa in it.
Wanted to add…I don’t think physical comedy is funny. I like the play on words.
i am watching the old “dick van dyke show” and wonder if it reflects body image of the time. i guess there is now a huge market for stale sitcoms that reflect the current body image of our society.
Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda but if the “New Mike & Molly” means putting in an outrageously, overblown laugh track in when I never used to notice one, I’m out! .
I LOVE this show. I know this article was written a year ago, but I have yet to meet a person who doesn’t like or love this show. I watch it and repeats on FX as much as possible. Everyone I know loves this show.
I love this show. Didn’t love it from the beginning, but just love it now. At first they tried to make “Whacky Movie star Melissa” into Whacky Molly. I think they pretty much gave that up, but do make her do more “sight” comedy, aka slapstick. Hey, know what? It worked! Trying to get her step father out of the bathtub when he hurt his back was as funny as could be! We sat there and literally LOL at that! It’s not very often you can actually say you laughed out loud at a sitcome. This is a fantastic show. Everyone I know just loves it now, it has caught fire. Glad they have repeats on FX and OnDemand. Just can’t get enough of this clever and creative show. And know what? It’s not just about their weight problem. Which they pretty much focused just on at the beginning.
i totally agree with you hollyd. i always watch the show every night.reruns or not.