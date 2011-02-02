In case you didn’t get to the end of this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast yet,or if you don’t listen to the podcast in general but are a fan of “Friday Night Lights,” Dan and I at the end said our intention is to publish a special bonus podcast next Thursday, the morning after the “FNL” series finale, in which we break down the finale and talk at length about the series in general.
(And, yes, this will spoil the hell out of both the finale and of season 5, so if you’re waiting for either the NBC run or the DVD release, just save the podcast to listen to later. As with the individual “FNL” episode reviews, I’ll bump up the time and date on that particular post after the finale airs on NBC.)
Dan and I have both seen the finale, and we have some idea of other topics we’d like to discuss, but this sort of thing has so many potential topics that we thought we’d solicit some outside feedback to help give the thing some shape. So if there are specific areas of these 5 seasons you’d like discussed, or questions you want answered, please e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com AND dan@hitfix.com, and please use “FNL podcast” as your subject line so we can filter (though if I’ve done the e-mail link right, it’ll do that for you already), and we’ll try to incorporate the best ones into our discussion.
Because we’ve already seen the finale, and because our schedules may be freer this week than next, there’s a chance we might try to record this within the next few days, so get those e-mails in sooner rather than later.
I watched all of season 1 and didn’t really care for it and all I hear is you bash Season 2. Can I hop into Season 3 and be ok?
You don’t really need to watch season 2. You’ll catch up pretty quickly, but if you didn’t like season 1 I can’t really imagine you liking seasons 3,4,or 5.
The first season is one of the best seasons of any drama series ever. If you watched all of it and didn’t care for it I’m not sure there’s a point in continuing.
However, you can pretty much skip season two and head right into season three. There are hardly any leftover plots brought into the third season. It feels like a fresh start.
Shrewd picture choice, Sepinwall. I don’t even watch this show and I came over to see what was going on.
Hatfield, get thee to a Netflix queue and watch the first season already. You’ll thank me.
And like the caption says, Adrianne Palicki in a bikini is never a bad thing.
I know, I know! I’ve just been so busy catching my girlfriend up on all the classics that I haven’t had time to watch the current ones I’ve let get away from me. It’s on the to do list.
Excuses, excuses. FNL is a “new classic.” It falls in line with your categories. Get to it! :-P
What happened to the McCoy’s this season
>> “Friday Night Lights” season 2 gave us Tyra in a bikini, but was that enough to validate its existence?
Matt’s “everybody leaves me” scene almost justifies season 2 for me.
Yes! One of the best episodes in the entire series.
Totally agree. Season two had many flaws, but it had some amazing moments, that being one of them.
That’s also the episode with the locker room scene where a suspended Smash gives a fiery pep talk to the team, and then breaks down crying after everybody leaves. Gut-wrenching stuff.
The Coach and Mrs. Coach stuff anchored the weakness of season 2. Worth watching for that alone. However, the scene when Coach apologizes to Tim Riggins after the Julie misunderstanding was just amazing. Also good was Coach defending Riggins after he is assaulted by rival coach in Panthers weight room–followed by Tim thanking Coach for helping him out. Still some very good stuff in that season.
Agree wholeheartedly Brett. The season 2 scene with Smash giving the team a pep talk and then breaking down afterwards is one of my favourite moments in the series.
Agreed, completely. Matt’s “Everybody leaves me” scene in the shower is maybe the single most powerful moment of the entire 5 seasons for me (barring anything that might happen in next weeks’ finale”). It single-handedly justifies S2’s existence.
Alan, can you guys comment on/explain where East Dillon (both the school and part of town) came from?
I am sure all the big gun characters will be mentioned in some form or another, but perhaps you could also talk about your favorite tertiary characters in the series (such as Devin the lesbian bassist, or Principal Burnwell).
While season 2 is considered by most as a failure, what scene/storyline from that season stood out to you as something that is important to the series as a whole?
Some great ones have already been mentioned in the talkback already, but I would like to hear your opinions
i have a question you can discuss in your podcast. why did this show never catch on? why did it never became a hit show? i just don’t get it. i really can’t explain it to myself.
it was beloved by the critics, it was (mostly) well written, it had a good cast, it had “the cw”-level beautiful people, it had football (america’s no. 1 sport), it had more teen/high school-dramarama than “the oc”.
Alan, here is a question for you and Dan:
Is there one character on FNL, Seasons 1-5, that you would give a spin-off show to (other than the Taylors)?
Whatever happened to Santiago? :)
I’d be interested in a discussion of how much you feel the gaps in storytelling detracted from the show? Disappearing Santiago, disappearing McCoys, whether East Dillon existed before the end of Season 3… I feel like these are strikes against the show, but the writing and acting make me forget them so quickly, I find it hard to weigh them too heavily when judging the show.
I agree about the East Dillon thing. Did all of these students attend Dillon high school before the split?