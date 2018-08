Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 57: ‘The Chicago Code,’ Charlie Sheen, awards banter and listener mail

Dan and I are both back from our various travel commitments (press tour, Sundance, etc.), so it’s time for a more routine Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we discussed:

Two-week catchup (including Sundance, Charlie Sheen and recent awards shows) – 00:01:20 – 00:20:00 “Chicago Code” – 00:20:00 – 00:29:00 Listener Mail (with spoilers), including: Shows that hit peaks in later seasons – 00:31:00 – 00:36:25 Shows that damaged themselves with unresolved finales – 00:36:30 – 00:44:45 Importance of International Value – 00:45:00 – 00:47:40 Character Deaths – 00:47:40 – 00:55:55 Will Ferrell coming to “The Office” – 00:56:00 – 01:04:00 As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog

