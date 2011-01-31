Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 57: ‘The Chicago Code,’ Charlie Sheen, awards banter and listener mail

Dan and I are both back from our various travel commitments (press tour, Sundance, etc.), so it’s time for a more routine Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we discussed:
Two-week catchup (including Sundance, Charlie Sheen and recent awards shows) – 00:01:20 – 00:20:00
“Chicago Code” – 00:20:00 – 00:29:00
Listener Mail (with spoilers), including:
Shows that hit peaks in later seasons – 00:31:00 – 00:36:25
Shows that damaged themselves with unresolved finales – 00:36:30 – 00:44:45
Importance of International Value – 00:45:00 – 00:47:40
Character Deaths – 00:47:40 – 00:55:55
Will Ferrell coming to “The Office” – 00:56:00 – 01:04:00
In RE: show that had great late seasons
ST: DS9 improved quite a bit in the latter seasons than it was in the early seasons.
And I agree about the campaign season(s) of the West Wing being much better than when Wells first took over (even better (story wise) than much of the last two Sorkin years.
The highlight was Dan saying that the secret to killing off a character and making it work was all in the execution. I love a good pun, intentional or not.
I disagree with Dan though where he said The Office has stunt casted galore over the years. He didn’t count Kathy Bates. The only other stunt casting was one episode that had a few minutes of Jack Black and Jessica Alba. Olyphant is less well known than Bates so we can’t count him. The Office has for 99% of the time been remarkably free from stunt casting.
Yeah, I’m a bit confused about who Dan was talking about when it came to The Office stunt casting. Like you said Jack Black/Jessica Alba were probably the “biggest” starts to on the show so far.
I count Olyphant as closer to stunt-casting than Bates, if only because theoretically casting a young star of a young-skewing show and several variably successful movies is more likely to move the 18-49 needle than casting a 60-year-old Oscar-winning actress.
Black and Alba were pieces of stunt casting that came to mind, albeit for a Super Bowl episode. But oddly, after those guys, the people who came to my mind first were J.J. Abrams and Joss Whedon, who have been stunt directors…
But yeah, if I think about it, obviously “The Office” isn’t nearly as bad with stunt casting as “30 Rock,” so it looks pretty good, relatively speaking…
-Daniel
RE: Shows that hit peaks in later seasons
The L Word Season 5. The only season of the show that was great start to finish in all its storylines.
Seasons 1-4 had some good (Dana Fairbanks!), but always with enough stupid storylines to make the average product pretty mediocre. Season 6 was dreadful — it is not to be spoken of.
The L Word was in the position of having a guaranteed audience no matter what its quality. So it was able to pull off the rare feat of having its only truly good season be its fifth.
24 and Angel spoilers aheadâ€¦.
24 is a show that killed of WAY too many characters. I remember when season 5 started I actually enjoyed it and was genuine surprised by the deaths, and as the season when on and they killed more and more people it got just a bit ridicules. And once season 6 started and Jack killed Curtis, I was so annoyed that the killed yet another person, I never watched another episode.
As for shows with non-endings., I remember being very angry with how Angel ended, to the point where I could not even watch any of the earlier episodes I was so mad. But now, having a bit more perspective on it, I actually kind of really like the ending and realize it was perfect for the show, Iâ€™m still not a fan of the last season, but then Iâ€™m one of the weirdoes who liked season 4.
RE character death hurting a show how about (Dexter spoilers)…
Doakes death at the end of season 2. Killing off the one main character who had any suspicion towards Dexter was a mistake so early in the series. I thought it was a great story that would have benefited from being told later in the series run when the writers wouldn’t have had to wuss out with such a tidy ending.
Ten years ago, I would have said The Simpsons was the definitive example of a show that took a few years to find its footing. But this is coming from someone who doesn’t care so much for the family sitcom parody of seasons 1-3 and much prefers the American entertainment satire from seasons 4-7. But the show’s longevity and various periods make it hard to compare to most television programs. It’s almost like talking about SNL.