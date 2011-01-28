‘Friday Night Lights’: The DirecTV/NBC/DVD conundrum

I watched the series finale of “Friday Night Lights” yesterday, and while I will not spoil a thing about it for any of you – and this article and its comments won’t feature any spoilers about any of the DirecTV episodes – I will say that my heart was full throughout, but my eyes were not always clear, if you know what I mean. And for the first time, I actually feel envious for the people who don’t have DirecTV and/or aren’t TV critics with screener access. Because you guys still have 13 new episodes of this great drama to watch, and I now have none. (I know, I know… the world’s smallest violin is playing for me.)
The final two episodes of the series are going to air on The 101 Network on Feb. 2 & 9 at 9 p.m. That’s simple for those of you with DirecTV. For everyone else, things get a bit stranger.
Yesterday, I got a press release about the release date for the final season on DVD: April 5, which is well ahead of the tentative summer premiere date NBC has been talking about. Now, the company that puts the show out on DVD is part of the NBCUniversal empire, so it’s not like any signals were crossed. So I checked in with someone at NBC to find out if this was going to affect the premiere date – or if NBC was still planning to air the final season at all. (After all, DirecTV pays most of the production costs, and the show’s NBC ratings are tiny; essentially, they’re like cheap reruns the network can use in a low-expectations timeslot.)
And the response I got: “The plan is still to air the final season of ‘FNL’ this spring.”
A date hasn’t been nailed down yet, and definitions of “spring” vary, but even if NBC starts things a little ahead of March 21, that’s still going to leave the great bulk of the 13 episodes to air after they’re available on DVD. And if it doesn’t premiere until after April 5, then all of them will be out in advance.
Again, NBC spends little money on the show, has no expectations for its ratings and doesn’t even have to worry about the future, given that this is the final season. And the movie business has experimented with release windows like this, where a film might premiere on the same day in theaters, on DVD and On Demand. But for those who consider the NBC airings to be the official ones, this is still going to be unusual.
We’re going to leave all discussion of the content of season 5 so far to my episode reviews – no spoilers for the non-DirecTV people, please – but I’m curious how everyone else plans to approach the final season. Will you just run out and buy (or try to rent) the DVDs on April 5, or will you wait to watch them weekly whenever NBC schedules them?
(Also, given this weird scheduling, I’m wondering how I should approach reposting the reviews. The last two seasons, it was easy, and NBC people seemed to want to be able to read the DirecTV comments, so I just changed the dates on each post so they would reappear at the top of the blog as that episode aired on NBC.This is more complicated. I have to mull… )
I use torrents to download and watch the eps as they air on Direct TV (I’m 1 week behind), but I do plan on buying the DVDs, and at least watching some of the 5th season on NBC. In particular, Don’t Go, and a few others.
Alan, do we know which version of the episodes will appear on DVD? The longer DirecTV versions or the NBC ones?
I *believe* in the past two seasons, the shorter NBC versions were the ones that were released on DVD.
If that’s the case again this year, I can’t imagine why any fan of FNL would watch on NBC over DVD.
To be fair, were this not the case, would they be watching the NBC broadcast cuts over the uncut DVD episodes?
yeah, I was half-awake when I wrote that and just realized it makes no sense.
I guess if the DVDs are the shorter versions again, the best solution is to just get crafty and download the episodes like rdgoldber above.
I guess the best viewing method probably goes like this:
DirecTV subscriber -> Download DirecTV rips -> Rent/Buy DVDs -> Watch on NBC
I was just creating DVDs for a friend who doesn’t get Directv and all the episodes were around 42-43 minutes including the previously on. So are NBC versions shorter than that?
I’m definitely going the DVD route. When a show is as good as FNL has been, it’s hard to wait a full week for a new episode, especially if there’s an option to watch it commercial free.
That’s what I’ve found. I caught up on Season 3 and 4 this Summer/Fall and I found myself not being as impacted watching just one episode a week. This is definitely a show that needs to be watched in blocks or as one long viewing.
I’ll probably Netflix the season once it comes out on DVD.
Same here. If it premieres on NBC first, I’ll watch on NBC until the DVDs come out. Then I’ll Netflix the rest.
And as far as your reviews, Alan, I suggest just re-posting as they air on NBC. Those of us that catch up more quickly can always find your reviews easily in the archives through the side bar on your main page. That (and your old blog) are what I use to follow your reviews for shows I’m just getting around to watching!
such a huge fan of FNL that I couldn’t wait to watch this final season and have been downloading each episode the night after it airs. Waiting a couple weeks and then watching 3 at a time is the way to go so you get big blocks of this terrific show. i’m looking forward to the finale more than ever…
Love the show and I think it was a huge mistake for NBC to do what it did with it. That said, I have DirectTV and thus have watched most of Season 5 already. If offered the choice, I’d probably opt for the DVD’s as well.
Can we just email you whenever we watch and episode and you can repost that episodes recp for us? That seems like the easiest solution. ;)
Excellent idea! No more need to worry about spoiling something for others…
Yea this is pretty awkward, can’t remember this happening before, unless you count Starz offering every episode of Party Down on demand before premiering them on a week to week basis.
How set in stone is the DVD date? Maybe this was a mix up, as I can’t imagine NBC is happy about the show going on DVD prior to it airing for the first time on the network.
Or NBC just doesn’t care. I’m gonna watch the season as it unfolds on NBC, but it will be tough not to get the DVD so I can get my FNL fix earlier.
As for the posts, I thought what you did last year worked fine. Just repost the FNL blogs the minutes after the episode re-airs on NBC.
“Yea this is pretty awkward, can’t remember this happening before, unless you count Starz offering every episode of Party Down on demand before premiering them on a week to week basis.”
—
HBO did the same thing for the last season of The Wire.
As for FNL, I’ll most likely buy the DVD set as soon as it’s available.
I’ll probably still watch them on NBC as long as “spring” means a March/April start. I feel like forced rationing of the end of the show will be good for me, and I’m probably better off not trying to find time for an FNL bender until after the broadcast season ends. If the NBC premiere is late enough it’ll be more appealing as a summer TV on DVD project, though.
I’ll buy the DVDs. Would NBC potentially make more money from impatient viewers like us buying the DVDs than relying on us to watch it on the network?
I will probably buy the DVD, then watch them when they come on TV anyway, because its the summer and I need to keep my DVR in training.
I was planning on just watching on DVD anyway, but I guess my only question is whether one method might lead to another season? Or has that ship sailed?
Long ago sailed. Show’s over, everyone’s moved on.
I would just do what you did last year and re-post your reviews the day the episode airs on NBC. Anyone motivated enough to get the DVDs will take the time to hunt through your archived reviews, whereas casual viewers watching it on NBC may not (and you might even spoil the show for them if the finale is the last posted review).
As one of the co-owners of [www.FridayNightLightsFan.com] this has posed a very interesting dilemma for us. We review each week’s episode in a podcast and much like your written reviews here we re-post them for the NBC crowd. Because it seems like most folks will watch on DVD or Netflix I’m not sure how strictly we’ll abide to NBC’s schedule. Sad as it may sound I won’t kill myself trying to watch these episodes every Friday night, but it still feels nice knowing that I’ll have the option.
Maybe after the DVD comes out, you could put up a quick index post, with links to the other posts? FNL fans could bookmark it.
I’ll be renting or buying the DVDs. Because I don’t have DirecTV, I’ve had to wait the past couple years for the eventual NBC airings (and I don’t torrent), so I’d rather watch them all in a batch over a few days than slog through 13ish weeks, especially knowing it’s ending for good.
I’m planning on watching the show as they air on NBC. I thought last year was nice because the show aired at a time when there were few new episodes of any shows (FNL, Jamie Oliver, Dr. Who, etc.). I guess I will watch the shows through Netflix or NBC.com if they are available prior to them airing on tv … not very patient. The summer is also a good time to re-watch a little show called the Wire.
The Futon Critic lists the NBC season 5 premiere date as Friday, April 22nd, but take that with a huge grain of salt because it’s marked as “projected” and is certainly not set in stone or confirmed by NBC.
I plan on buying the DVD set around the time it is released to complete my collection, and because I know I’ll probably really enjoy the episodes. I have for some reason been unable to locate torrents for this season, and if the DVDs are coming out before NBC even airs the entire season, then I’d rather have all 13 episodes in hand then have to wait a week in between each one when they are eventually aired.
Sepinwall you lucky duck! I know you don’t wanna spoil anything, and your review will undoubtedly go into more detail regarding your feelings towards the finale, but please, just one thing:
Immediately after finale ended and credits rolled, what was your first thought?
Alan, is next week’s Connie Britton’s Emmy tape?
I’ll admit that this seems a bit bizarre, though I think I’m just not going to look this gift horse in the mouth, pre-order the DVD, and have myself an FNL marathon weekend in April.
I plan on buying the DVDs on April 5th, watching them and then watching the NBC airings since they will be in HD on TV.
Oh how I wish a complete series set on Blu-ray would happen. I would buy that on release day.
I have been wishing fervently for the same thing.
I’m a non DIRECT TV guy, and I already pre-ordered the DVDs.
My issue is that somehow my DVR missed recording several of the Directv episodes, so we saw 4, missed a couple, and now have the last 4-5 recorded. Do we just watch the rest despite the gap, and try to pick up the plot from the “Previously…” intro, or wait for the DVD and watch all over again? Or both?
I’m going to have a hard time letting go, so I’m probably going to want to savor it as long as possible. Which means week by week on NBC, rather than a marathon sooner. Though it will be hard to resist the lure of the DVDs. And I agree with those who suggest sticking to the old formula and reposting the Direct TV reviews along the NBC schedule (and it’s easy enough to use the show index on the right for anyone on a different schedule).
Well, I do use “other means” to watch the episodes. And I will definitely buy the DVD when it comes out. Last year, I had stopped watching the season through DirecTV’s schedule and waited until NBC’s summer airing.
But really I think fans will get the DVDs first. And the NBC airings which I hope will start beginning of May, will be for the sole purpose of getting it out there to Emmy voters. No doubt a combination of NBC airing the show when ballots were out there in addition to the huge push by DirecTV got Kyle and Connie their long deserved nominations.
I don’t know if this is too much work, Alan. But what if on the DVD release date, you put up a post that links to an index of all your episode reviews in order? Then later on still repost each individual episode review as they air on NBC. That sounds like double the work for just one show, so I don’t know if it’s even worth it, but that’s a thought to accomodate both the DVD and the NBC viewers..
As a newcomer to the US in 2009 and a newcomer to FNL by way of this blog, I’ve never seen it on TV – one ep a week. I’ve watched some on Netflix and some by other means so I’ll probably get the DVD – I don’t know if I could watch it one at a time!
Either which way, I’m glad I found the show – it’s utterly brilliant.
I marathon viewed 73 episodes over 11 days to catch up. It is so hard to wait for the final episodes after that.
Plan on torrents for the final eps and then watching in HD on NBC this summer.
I wouldn’t get DirecTV just for FNL, but I’m buying those discs the second they’re available.
Sorry, I don’t torrent. Even if I’m frustrated at waiting, I think it’s fair to pay/watch legally quality work by talented people.
I agree 100%. Nice to see someone else out there saying this.
I’m happy to set aside $40 or whatever it is for the privilege of watching this show.
I’ll definitely go with the DVD but it may be a special case. The NBC affiliate in San Francisco is also the non-cable carrier of SF Giant baseball games and managed to mess up any certainty of finding FNL as a whole show in its time slot. In fact, one Friday, the game ran short and they actually started FNL early. I resorted to buying a iTunes Season Pass and watched many episodes on Saturday morning. I did notice that the music was often different; apparently the music rights for ‘big’ songs were purchased only for broadcast and not for any online or DVDs. I assume that may be true for this year also.
Um, there must have been a coding error for those of us who DVR Friday Night Lights b/c we just discovered this morning (too late) that the episode from this week, “The March” wasn’t recorded by our DVR. We discovered that the Season Pass we’d set on our TiVo wasn’t planning to record the final 3 episodes, either, so we’re having to manually record. We’ve set TiVo for a Season Pass for First Run shows only of FNL but for some reason it wasn’t planning to record the final 4 episodes. WTH? So we can’t watch anymore ’til we find ‘The March’.
Any reputable/non-spammy/virus-ridden sites out there where we can download that episode so we don’t have to wait ’til it re-airs on NBC (probably sometime in MAY) to finish the series? We can’t wait that long!!!
Watching on DirectTV, will buy the DVDs like the previous 4 seasons. Wish it was on Blu Ray
Been watching on direct tv all season. And it’s been a great one. Going to be very sad to see this show go.
NBC’s mishandling of this good of a property is a death nail in the coffin of why they’ve sunk as far as they have. There is no reason this show shouldn’t have a MUCH larger audience.