People of Springfield: Who’s your favorite non-Simpson ‘Simpsons’ character?

On Friday, I asked you to pick one – and only one – episode of “The Simpsons” as your favorite ever. Yesterday, the challenge was to pick one – and only one – “Simpsons” quote as your favorite.
For the third and final one of these challenges, to commemorate tonight’s 500th episode of “The Simpsons,” I’m going to ask you once again to make one pick – and only one – of an element of the greatest comedy series of all time. This time, it’s the characters… and to avoid having 90% of the comments be “Homer,” I’m going to make any member of the Simpson family ineligible. No Homer, no Marge or Bart or Lisa or Maggie. No Abe, either. (Though Patti and Selma are okay, as they’re Bouviers.)
Ideally, we’d limit this to minor characters, as I think it’s pretty easy to just pick Mr. Burns (who was the dominant figure of many of the classic seasons) or Moe or someone else who’s nearly as important as members of the family, and I’ve always wondered who everyone’s favorite obscure Springfield citizen was. But I couldn’t think of a way to cleanly and easily delineate, and I didn’t want to spend all day policing the comments to say, “No, Mrs. Krabappel is too well-known, but Ms. Hoover is okay.” So if you want to pick Seymour Skinner, more power to ya.
For me, I’m going to go with someone who very easily could have become one of the show’s more frequent characters had it not been for a real-life tragedy: Lionel Hutz. Even more than the late, great Phil Hartman’s other recurring character, Troy McClure, Lionel felt like this brilliant comic weapon who could get an enormous laugh when inserted into any episode – even one that didn’t seem to have an obvious place for Springfield’s most infamous attorney:
So that’s my pick. Who’s yours? Like I said, Lionel isn’t that obscure. I’m curious to see if there’s someone who favors, say, Disco Stu or Jasper or Uter or Sherri and Terri (and I would say they qualify as a single character, where Lenny and Carl do not) – and, if so, why.
Ralph Wiggum, if only for his Valentine’s Day card to Lisa (or “I bent my wookie!” or the immortal “Me fail English” quote” or… there’s just so much to choose from!)
Tastes like burning!
I always loved Ralph’s “my cat’s breath smelled like cat food.”
“the doctor said I wouldn’t get so many nosebleeds if I just kept my finger out of there”
I agree with Ralph. Because he’s special!
I agree. Ralphie just slays me. “I’m a unitard!”
Hi, Super Nintendo Chalmers!
“Tastes like grandma!”
“When I grow up, I wanna go to Bovine University!”
Luann Van Houten forever
Principal Skinner, because steamed hams.
Hans Moleman because it’s like kissing a peanut.
He’s 31 years old!
Gummy Joe – because of ‘Old Chopper’.
I was going with Obvious mr. Burns because by far he is the funniest, but since you want more obscure I will go with mayor quinby with groundskeeper Willie at 1a
It’s Mr. Burns for me. I am always a sucker for old people confused by our modern world and/or dancing. There’s been plenty of both through 499.
But since Mr. Burns is ineligible, I’ll go with Dr. Nick Riviera. Constant gold in Bart Gets Hit by a Car and Homer’s Heart Surgery.
Cletus the Slack Jawed Yokel, because most folks’ll never eat a skunk, but then again some folk’ll.
“Back you go. To waits for a woman with less discriminatin’ tastes.”
Cletus after Brandine turns down some sweet free telephone line boots.
Rarr Rarr Rarr, no one understands you she-bear!
Watch out for the skunk. Them things can go off even after they’s dead.
I also love when he yells (or should it be hollers? ) for all his kids (thanks IMDb, no way I could remember all these names): “Hey kids get put here! Come on Tiffany, Heather, Cody, Dylan, Dermott, Jordan, Taylor, Brittany, Wesley, Rumer, Scout, Cassidy, Zoe, Chloe, Max, Hunter, Kendal, Katlin, Noah, Sasha, Morgan, Kira, Ian, Lauren, Q-bert, Phil. We’re eating dinner tonight.”
“out” not ‘put’…my fingers are too rubinesque for my phone.
100% agreed with Cletus…Qbert has me ROTL every single time I see that episode with his kids
Comic Book Guy, mostly for the Doctor Who references. :)
Are you the creator of Hi and Lois? Because you are making me laugh!
Krusty the Klown.
Ralph Wiggum is the greatest character of all time. The loveable loser has the most quotable one liners on the show. Plus he even ran for President.
Herb Simpsons! (Just kidding)
But I love Groundskeeper Willie.
Superintendent Chalmers. “SKIN-NERR!”
Close, but I prefer Super Nintendo Chalmers
Hank Scorpio – Why? Because he’d buy you the Denver Broncos.
Oh, Luke. You just don’t understand football.
He doesn’t know football, but he knows hammocks.
If its possible to choose a character played by a character, then I gotta go for McBain otherwise it has to be the method actor that brings him to life, Rainier Wolfcastle
“How do you sleep at night?”
“On top of a large pile of money surrounded by many beautiful women.”
Mendoza!!!!!!!
The goggles do nothing.
“From here they appear to be tied but I will go in for a closer look … … on closer inspection, these are loafers.
“Maybe you are all homosexuals!”
Armin Tamzarian.
I see what you did there.
We agreed to never mention him again.
“Hi, everybody!”
“Hi, Dr. Nick!”
I love him. It helps that he hasn’t been overexposed in the past decade like some other characters have.
Agreed Willy next.
Good call, Dr. Nick always shows up unexpectedly when I watch a random episode and gives me a good chuckle
Be creative. Instead of making sandwiches with bread, use Pop-Tarts. Instead of chewing gum, chew bacon. And remember, if you’re not sure about something, rub it against a piece of paper. If the paper turns clear, it’s your window to weight gain. “
Well, if it isn’t my old friend, Mr. McGregg. With a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg!
But seriously, Sideshow Bob. He always offers up laughs because of his staunch, crisp mannerisms and yet, still manages to indulge in buffoonery. See Sideshow Bob’s Last Gleaming. Or his conversation with Colonel Leslie “Hap” Hapablap.
I have a life outside of you Bart
Definitely Bob
Surely a man who speaks German can’t be evil.
Definitely Sideshow Bob, with a close runner-up to Sideshow Cecil. “Oh, I see. When it’s one of MY schemes, you can’t foil it fast enough, but when it’s Cecil, it’s “hopeless, utterly hopeless!”
Troy McClure, because I do remember him for such films as “Man vs. Nature: The Road to Victory” and “Earwgis, EW!”
“The Presidents Neck is Missing”
“Locker Room Towel Fight: The Blinding of Larry Driscoll”
“Alice Doesn’t Live Anymore” and “Mommy, What’s Wrong With That Man’s Face?”
I’ll always remember you Troy, but not from any of your films.
Argh, why must you make us choose Alan, why?
I’ve gotta go with Lionel Hutz as well, but I have to say that it is a crime that Harry Shearer has never won an Emmy despite the fact that in 1996 Outstanding Voice Actor wasn’t even awarded to anyone. I was also sorely tempted to say Jasper, if only for “That’s a paddlin'” and “Lollypop, lollypop, ooh lolly-lollypop, lollypop… ow”
[www.youtube.com]
Oh, and the fact that his last name is Beardley.
I’m a Jasper guy myself:
Sidewalk’s for regular walkin. Not for fancy walkin.
Who shot what in the what now?
Lenny and Carl (They are symbiotic to me)
Marge: Not Lennnny!
Aww, I wanted the black one.
Lenny = white
Carl = black
“Hmm…is that right?”
“There’s Mt. Carlmore. I carved that for Carl one magical summer.”
“What’d Carl say?”
“You know, we never talked about it.”
Groundskeeper Willie. He didn’t cry when his own father was hung for stealing a pig, but he’ll cry now.
Won’t someone save me from the wee turtles.
Eleanor Abernathy, because snddjhjkhsb CATS kmsiwuyvtyca
I’m going super obscure: say hello to Miguel Sanchez!
On that note, why not Señor Spielbergo?
Cookie Kwan. She’s number one on the westside.
Stay off the Westside!
Frank Grimes!
Or Grimey, as he LIKED to be called.
No question: Hollywood Upstairs Medical College graduate Dr. Nick Riviera.
“If something should go wrong, let’s not get the law involved! One hand washes the other. Oh, that reminds me! (washes hands).”
Barry Duffman. “Duffman says a lot of things…Oh Yeah!”
Alan you are right though, Hutz has to be up there. “That’s why you’re the judge and I am the law talking guy.” RIP Phil Hartman
Duffman can never die, only the actors who play him! OH YEAH!
Squeaky voiced teen. Always funny.
Umm … I’ll have to check with the manager …
No love for Ol’ Gil?
Please love Ol’Gil otherwise I’ll be sleeping outside again tonight.
“Dance for ya? But we’re on the phone. You can’t s– all right, ol’ Gill’s a-dancin’ for ya! Ha cha cha…”
Ralph Wiggum is consistently given great lines, often that make no real sense. Unquestionably he’s the most fun to watch.
His non sequiturs are often even better than Homer’s. “When I grow up, I want to be a principal, or a caterpillar!” “It tastes like… burning.” etc.
Professor Frink, what with the Jerry Lewis…
Ralph Wiggums…he’s a pop sensation afterall.
AAAAHH! Sideshow Bob!
I’ve always had a weakness for Dr. Hibbert and his ridiculous laugh.
Lionel Hutz: Well, he’s had it in for me ever since I kinda ran over his dog.
Marge: You did?
Lionel Hutz: Well, replace the word “kinda” with the word “repeatedly,” and the word “dog” with “son”.
Hutz wins
Oh, I loved Lionel Hutz! “Works on commission? No! Money down!” I loved Troy McClure too.
My favorite obscure character is Disco Stu. He cracks me up.
Disco Stu + Disco 4EVER!
Bumble Bee guy!
Troy McClure for sure: “I’ve been reading a lot scripts. It’s a lot cheaper than going to the movies.”
Professor Frink… MM-HAI!
Mr. Burns
Write a comment…Mr. Burns
Let’s not forget Roy from “Itchy and Scratchy and Poochie”; “Good news, everybody. I’m moving into my own apartment with two sexy ladies.”
Guessing stupid, sexy Flanders is too prominent, so I’ll go with Rev. Lovejoy (who gets bonus points because I assume he’s in charge of the church sign).
“Can you believe it? They give you five ‘Q’s and only two ‘U’s. What a world….”
Wait a minute, this sounds like rock and/or rolle.
Troy McClure. Stop the Planet of the Apes, I Want to Get Off; You may remember me from such films as…; and, perhaps his most immortal line: Who knows what adventures they’ll have between now and the time the show becomes unprofitable?
I remember Troy from such movies as “The Makeout King of Montana” and “Dial M for Murderousness”, such educational films as “2 Minus 3 Equals Negative Fun!” and “Here Comes the Metric System!”, and such PSAs as “Alice Doesn’t Live Anymore”.
I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z.
Gonna have to go with Professor Frink. Although, the fact that no one has mentioned Jasper yet… Ooh, that seems like a paddlin’.
Duff man! Ooh yeah..
Disco Stu. He doesn’t advertise.
Lou the cop. The one and only fully reasonable, intelligent and competent man in Springfield.
I love Lou.
Chief Wiggum: Here we are, 123 Fake Street. The home of knifey wifey!
Lou: Hey Chief, can I hold my gun sideways? It looks so cool.
Chief Wiggum: Haha sure. Whatever you want, birthday boy.
Sideshow Bob. “No, that’s German for ‘The Bart, The!’