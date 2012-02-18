Pick only one favorite ‘Simpsons’ quote? That’s unpossible!

Okay, so yesterday’s post in which I challenged everyone to name their favorite episode of “The Simpsons” – and only one episode, with no lists, no runners-up or other equivocating – drew a lot of interest. And with the 500th episode airing tomorrow, I’m going to make it even tougher on you guys with today’s challenge:

Pick your favorite quote from “The Simpsons.”

Again, pick only one.

Yes, only one.

It can be the quote you find the funniest, a quote that touches you (several of the people who cited “Lisa’s Substitute” yesterday cited Mr. Bergstrom’s note to Lisa as the reason why), one you use the most in your everyday life, or whatever. The reason, and the quote, are entirely up to you. Just pick the one, and if you want to explain why, feel free.

For me, I go with a line I use more than every other, due to my chosen profession as a TV cricket. It’s from season 6’s “A Star Is Burns” – the one episode Matt Groening hates, because he feels FOX forced them to do a crossover with “The Critic,” but which I love – and features Homer, Marge and Jay Sherman working as judges for Springfield’s film festival. Barney makes a touching film about his struggles with alcoholism, which Marge and Jay love, but Homer can’t let go of his love of Hans Moleman’s “Man Getting Hit By Football,” and his explanation of why is my pick:

“Barney’s movie had heart, but ‘Football in the Groin’ had a football in the groin.”

Trenchant, incisive criticism there, folks. That’s my pick.

What’s yours?