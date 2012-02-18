Pick only one favorite ‘Simpsons’ quote? That’s unpossible!

Okay, so yesterday’s post in which I challenged everyone to name their favorite episode of “The Simpsons” – and only one episode, with no lists, no runners-up or other equivocating – drew a lot of interest. And with the 500th episode airing tomorrow, I’m going to make it even tougher on you guys with today’s challenge:
Pick your favorite quote from “The Simpsons.”
Again, pick only one.
Yes, only one.
It can be the quote you find the funniest, a quote that touches you (several of the people who cited “Lisa’s Substitute” yesterday cited Mr. Bergstrom’s note to Lisa as the reason why), one you use the most in your everyday life, or whatever. The reason, and the quote, are entirely up to you. Just pick the one, and if you want to explain why, feel free.
For me, I go with a line I use more than every other, due to my chosen profession as a TV cricket. It’s from season 6’s “A Star Is Burns” – the one episode Matt Groening hates, because he feels FOX forced them to do a crossover with “The Critic,” but which I love – and features Homer, Marge and Jay Sherman working as judges for Springfield’s film festival. Barney makes a touching film about his struggles with alcoholism, which Marge and Jay love, but Homer can’t let go of his love of Hans Moleman’s “Man Getting Hit By Football,” and his explanation of why is my pick:
“Barney’s movie had heart, but ‘Football in the Groin’ had a football in the groin.”
Trenchant, incisive criticism there, folks. That’s my pick.
What’s yours?
“Dental Plan!” “Lisa needs braces… “Dental Plan!” “Lisa needs braces…”
This isn’t the most clever line, but this and “you don’t win friends with salad” are stuck in my brain forever.
And don’t forget “I am Evil Homer! I am Evil Homer!”
Future Bart: More cream corn Jimbo Jr?
Jimbo Jr: This cream corn tastes like cream crap!
Future Bart: Watch the potty mouth hun.
the whole in the garden of eden scene in church is absolutely incredible. rev. lovejoy realizing, “wait a minute… this sounds like rock and or roll music!”
these white slippers are albino african endangered rhino!
Moe: Oh, your “teef” hurt, huh? Your “teef” hurt? Well that’s too freaking bad! You hear me? I’ll tell you where you can put your freaking sodie too!
Todd: Ow, my freaking ears!
-chowdere
-its chowda! say it right!
-chowdere, sir.
Ladies and gentlemen, uh, we’ve just lost the picture, but what we’ve seen speaks for itself. The Corvair spacecraft has apparently been taken over — ‘conquered’ if you will — by a master race of giant space ants. It’s difficult to tell from this vantage point whether they will consume the captive earth men or merely enslave them. One thing is for certain: there is no stopping them; the ants will soon be here. And I for one welcome our new insect overlords. I’d like to remind them that as a trusted TV personality, I can be helpful in rounding up others to toil in their underground sugar caves.
It is incredibly hard to argue with this.
Co-sign
“Professor, without knowing precisely what the danger is, would you say it’s time for our viewers to crack each other’s heads open and feast on the goo inside? ”
“Yes I would, Kent”
At the risk of editorializing, these women are guilty
“I was saying Boo-Urns.”
I say this at nearly every sporting event I go to…
BOOURNS. If something doesn’t go the way I want it too, the first utterance from my mouth is always BOOURNS. It’ll be with me forever.
Doh!
“When you get to hell, tell ’em Itchy sent you.” Itchy and Scratchy Land
“I am so smart, I am so smart… S-M-R-T …D’oh!”
This is my most quoted line of all time!
We named our Trivia team after this.
To alcohol! The cause of… and solution to… all of life’s problems.
I’m intrigued by your ideas, I’d like to subscribe to your newsletter
I vote for the alcohol line, too. It was the first one I thought of when I saw this story.
Seconded whole-heartedly.
Come, family. Let us bask in television’s warm, glowing warming glow.
Urge to kill…RISING
“Aurora Borealis?! At this time of year? A this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized entirely within your kitchen?!” “Yes.” “May I see it?” “No.”
This is easily my favorite. Best quote ever.
This may end up being my favorite, still making it through all the others
While I have many I can quote more frequently, this exchange STILL makes me laugh.
DON’T YOU HATE PANTS?
Co-sign
Hey, Fatty! I’ve got a movie for ya: A Fridge Too Far!
This one cracks me up. Pretty much everything that anonymous character/voice says is usually gold.
“He can’t hear you ma’am. We had to pack his ears with gauze.”
Love this line, especially leading right up to it!
“I’m so hungry, I could eat at Arby’s”
oh my god you must be so hungry
You kissed a girl! That’s so gay!
Tremendous.
oh sure lisa, a wonderful, magical animal. or: sleep, that’s where I’m a Viking!
Disqualified. PICK ONLY ONE!
“Just once I’d like someone to call me ‘Sir’ without adding ‘You’re making a scene.'”
What episode was that
“I’ve said it once & I’ll say it again, democracy simply doesn’t work.” – Channel 6 news anchor Kent Brockman
Ah, that’s a great one too.
“Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins.”
“Homer Simpson, smiling politely.”
I love that one, because even though it’s a “joke book” kind of joke it’s still funny.
It’s funny because it’s true.
I LOVE this one.
“Everthing’s coming up Millhouse! ”
This one is mine too!
I say this (or Bob Uecker’s immortal “I must be in the front row!”) every time I get a good parking space.
From “You Only Move Twice:”
Hank Scorpio: “Ever see a guy say good-bye to a shoe??”
Homer: “Yes, once.”
Fantastic. I had forgotten about that one.
These are my only friends: grown up nerds like Gore Vidal, and even he’s kissed more boys than I ever will!
“Girls, Lisa. Boys kiss girls.”
Everything’s coming up Milhouse
“Have you noticed any change in Bart?” “New glasses?” “No, he looks like something might be disturbing him.” “Probably misses his old glasses.”
Fantastic
That’s a great one!
As a four-eyed lame-o, I paraphrase this one all the time.
I love the entire sequence after this bit, too.
Marge: I guess we could get more involved in Bart’s activities but then I’d be afraid of smothering him.
Homer: Yeah, and then we’d get the chair.
Marge: That’s not what I meant.
Homer: It was, Marge, admit it.
Ohhhhhhh! This is so hard. I’ve gotta go with the classic from Citizen Kang where Kang accurately describes bipartisan politics, “Abortions for some, miniature American flags for others!”
yes!
I believe I’ll vote for a third party!
Go ahead! THROW YOUR VOTE AWAY!
that one is great.
“Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos.”
Used that quote repeatedly after the 2000 election.
Love that whole sequence; we quote it constantly. “Bob Dole doesn’t need this!” “We’ve reached the limits of what rectal probing can teach us.” “I am Kang, and this is my sister, Kodos.” “(Deep voice) HELLO.” “We are merely exchanging long protein strings. If you can think of a simpler way, I’d like to hear it.” “…Twirling, twirling toward freedom!”
Hutz: I accidentally ran over his dog with my car… Marge: oh my god, really?
Hutz:: Well, replace ‘accidentally’ with ‘repeatedly’ and ‘dog’ with ‘son’.”
Same quote, but refined: “Well, he’s kind of had it in for me ever since I accidentally ran over his dog. Actually, replace ‘accidentally’ with ‘repeatedly’ and replace ‘dog’ with ‘son.'” – Lionel Hutz
Seconded!
ol painty cans Ned.
“Still better than Steinbrenner”
Hey! Apu just called. This Friday, Lisa’s team is playing Bart’s team. You’ll be in direct competition! And I don’t want you to go easy on each other just because you’re brother and sister. I want to see you both fighting for your parents’ love! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!
In theory, communism works. In theory.
Your superior intellect is no match for our puny weapons.
And then I’ll pull my arms out…with my face.
Careful, they’re ruffled!
“Homer, there’s a man here who thinks he can help you.”
“Is it Batman?”
“No, he’s a scientist.”
“Batman’s a scientist.”
“IT’S NOT BATMAN.”
“Kids, you tried your best, and you failed miserably. The lesson is: never try!”
Oh, I don’t understand what he’s saying. Why won’t he just let me bat? I wish I was in bed right now with a big bag of potato chips. Mmm…potato chips.
Ralph Wiggum: me fail English? That’s unpossible!
Co-sign.
I bent my wookie.
Simpson, Homer Simpson. He’s the greatest guy in history. From the town of Springfield, he’s about to hit a chestnut tree. AAH!
I used to sing this all the time
Me too! (I also used to sing this all the time.)
Or another great “Homer driving” song – “guess I forgot to put the fog lights in!”
“I don’t need anymore money. I’m not greedy, as long as I’ve got my health, my millions of dollars, my gold house, and my rocket car; I don’t need anything else.” – Chester Lampwick
Kids, you tried your best and you failed miserably. The lesson is, never try
We the Purple? What the hell was that?
Ralph : Hi Lisa, Hi Supernintendo Chulmers, I’m Learnding.
“Marge, don’t discourage the boy. Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It’s what separates us from the animals… except the weasel.”
Heh. Mr. The Hoobie says this at least once a week.
Write a comment…”Marge, don’t discourage the boy. Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It’s what separates us from the animals… except the weasel.”
Woo hoo 4 day weekend!
You need the rest of that. Marge: that was the power plant they said if you don’t come in today don’t bother showing up Monday
“I’m seeing double…FOUR Krusties!”
This one’s pure gold.
“Lisa, if you don’t like your job, you don’t strike: you just go in every day and do it really half assed. That’s the American way.” – Homer
Good one
The plant called and said if you don’t come in tomorrow, don’t bother coming in Monday.
Woo-hoo! Four day weekend!