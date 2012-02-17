Best. Episode. Ever? Pick your ‘Simpsons’ favorite

“The Simpsons” airs its 500th episode this Sunday night. “At Long Last Leave,” like many latter-day “Simpsons” outings, features a story we’ve seen variations on several times before (including in “The Simpsons Movie”), but also features many funny jokes that affirm my belief that I’m happier to live in a world that keeps giving us new “Simpsons” episodes (especially when they are occasionally as great as “Holidays of Future Passed”) than I will be in the one where that inevitably stops. The couch gag in particular is marvelous, and actually made me choke up a bit.
The show has been on so long, has passed so many anniversaries, that I’ve run out of deep thoughts to say about the series at this latest milestone. So instead, I will borrow a suggestion from Time’s Jame Poniewozik, who took the occasion of the 500th episode to both declare his own favorite “Simpsons” episode ever (“Homer’s Enemy,” which I’ve never liked) and to invite viewers to do the same.
I like Poniewozik’s insistence on being absolute here. You can’t name your 2 or 3 favorites, can’t rattle off a list. Off the top of your head, if someone asks you what your favorite “Simpsons” episode ever is, what comes to mind? For me, it’s “Homer the Heretic,” the third episode of the show’s magical fourth season, in which Homer decides to skip church for once, has the best Sunday of his life, and decides that, from now on, he’s going to worship the Lord in his own way, as he wisely explains to Marge here:
There are many, many, many “Simpsons” episodes I can easily and immediately accept as someone’s favorite, but to me, “Homer the Heretic” captures everything that was and is great about the series: social satire, extraordinary quotability (“‘This Things I Believe'”), a good family story, and an innate sweetness in spite of Homer’s outsized antics.
That’s mine. Your turn. Remember: pick only one, and, if you have time, explain why it’s your favorite.
Lisa the Vegetarian
Co-sign! So many classic lines.
Case in point:
Homer: Are you saying you’re never going to eat any animal again? What about bacon?
Lisa: No.
Homer: Ham?
Lisa: No.
Homer: Pork chops?
Lisa: Dad, those all come from the same animal.
Homer: Heh heh heh. Ooh, yeah, right, Lisa. A wonderful, magical animal.
The “You don’t win friends with salad” conga line was awesome and the flying pig being inspiration to the gay republicans was awesome.
Skinner: That’s two independent thought alarms in one day. Willie, the children are over- stimulated. Remove all the colored chalk from the classrooms.
Willie: I warned ya! Didn’t I warn ya?! That colored chalk was forged by Lucifer himself!
Same here. It’s a wonderful, magical eepisode.*
*The extra “e” is for “eexcellent”**
**That’s a typo.
I hate to be that guy, Robb, but you’re confusing the flying pig with Maggie’s escaped pink elephant balloon.
Co-sign. True story. My wife asked me yesterday if I wanted salad. My reponse “you don’t make friends with salad.”
Now jimmy let’s go visit the killing floor
Don’t let the name fool you it’s more of a loose grate that lets materials fall through.
Agreed. Whenever I hear “St. Pepper” I always think of Apu’s rendition from his secret roof garden.
Marge vs. the Monorail. The end. Discussion over. You all lose if you say otherwise.
I will also accept the episode with Hank Scorpio.
Agree.
Marge vs. the Monorail is fantastic. Surveys of Ogdenville, Brockway, and North Haverbrook agree.
“I call the big one Bitey”
“I shouldn’t have stopped for that haircut.” Best line ever.
So glad you allowed “You Only Move Twice.” I never get tired of, “I moved here from Canada, and they think I’m slow.”
Agreed!
Mono…’doh!
Marge: “Homer! There’s someone here who can help you…”
Homer: “Is it Batman?”
Marge: “No, he’s a scientist.”
Homer: “Batman’s a scientist?!”
Marge: “It’s not Batman!”
I met Matt Groening at Comic-Con last year and he said his favorite line from a Simpsons ep was “I call the big one Bitey.”
My favorite Simpsons joke ever is Homer’s “Does whiskey count as beer?” response to the conductor commercial.
And two comely lasses of virtue true.
That episode was written by Conan Obrian
Agreed. Marge Vs. The Monorail is the best, and You Only Move Twice is a close #2.
“Weren’t you one of the Little Rascals?”
King Size Homer: A wonderful blend of comedy and strange pathos. I can quote all of it in its entirety, for all I’ve watched it!
lisa the sceptic.
Marge vs. The Monorail. Perfect blend of character, story, and jokes.
$pringfield (Or, How I learned to stop worrying and love legalized gambling). Great Ralph moments (i.e. “I’m Idaho.”) Great Homer (talking about the boogeyman, Gamblor, “well youuuuuuuu have a gambling problem”), great random pitch for “Brittania,” the British hotel, the Robert Goulet cameo….it’s just a pitch-perfect episode from minute one.
Seconded.
Goulet: ‘Are you from the casino?’
Bart: ‘I’m from A casino.’
Also:
Goulet: Are you sure this is the casino? I think I should call my manager.
Nelson: Your manager says for you to shut up!
Goulet: _Vera_ said that? Hmph.
Homer at the Bat. “It’s like there’s a party in my mouth, and everyone’s invited.” Great cameos, good The Natural parody, and the song at the end.
Perfect episode.
Love it, but also feel like I’m biased, because 6 of the 9 ringers for Burns’ team wound up playing for the Yankees at some point in their career (Griffey, Ozzie and Scioscia were the outliers).
Seconded.
“You’re Darryl Strawberry.”
“Yes?”
“You play right field.”
“Yes?”
“I play right field, too.”
“Yes?”
“Are you better than me?”
“Well, I never met you, but, yes.”
This would get my vote. But I’m a baseball guy.
LOVE THIS ONE! It’s right behind “You Only Move Twice” for me.
“No hustle, either, skip.”
Co-sign, especially about the song over the credits.
LORD PALMERSTON!
PITT THE ELDER!
Amazing. I love when Mr. Burns wants to get a bunch of ringers and asks Smithers to get him Honus Wagner, Nap Lajoie and Mordecai Brown among others.
Burns: You, Strawberry, hit the showers.
Straw: But I’ve got nine home runs!
Burns: You see Strawberry, you’re a left handed hitter, and he’s a left handed pitcher…it’s called playing the percentages. It’s what good managers do to win ball games.
Daryl Strawberry’s single tear at Bart’s heckling. And Mattingly’s sideburns.
Oh man is this ever sweet
and
good lord gigantism!
I compare most other television episodes, especially comedies, to “Last Exit to Springfield”. It’s the densest, tightest, most wonderful 22 minutes I’ve ever seen. That 4th season is really something amazing. I’ve got a plaquemount poster of the season cover.
glad someone thought the same way. “Now do Classical Gas!”
Last Exit to Springfield, Kogen and Wolodarsk’s swan song. Dental plan. Lisa needs braces. After 499 episodes it’s still the best of all time and has been voted such numerous times.
Who is it?
Goons.
Who?
Hired goons.
It was the best of times, it was the BLURST of times!? You stupid monkey!
Yep that is pretty classic where the dentist shows Lisa what she will look like if she doesnt get braces and it shows one of her teeth going through her head!! Hilarious!
Jim is right – Marge vs the Monorail FTW
Last Exit to Springfield. Incredible Homer moments (Thats-a-nice-donut), wonderful references (everything from the Beatles to the Joker to the Grinch), a nice commentary on labor and the middle class, and the best joke in the history of the Simpsons.
Found here: [www.youtube.com]
Runner-up: Mr. Plow “It was a pornography store, I was buying pornography!”
Better than “Use an open-faced club, a sand wedge”?
“Mmmm…. open faced club sandwich.”
“Monorail”. As great as the monorail song is, as great as having Leonard Nimoy there doing nothing (or did he?), as great as everything in that episode is, nothing makes me laugh more than the Flinstones parody at the beginning.
Alan, you mentioned on Twitter that you HATE “Homer’s Enemy”. Care to elaborate, before we declare this a #sepinwallcrime?
Homie the Clown, easy.
I don’t think any of us expected him to say that.
I’d probably go for Marge Vs. The Monorail. Nearly every scene in that episode is a classic.
“I shouldn’t have stopped for that haircut.”
Batman’s a scientist!
I call the big one Bitey.
You Only Move Twice is a tour de force from beginning to end…still disappointed The Simpsons Movie didn’t being back Hank Scorpio to be the villain as it’s been reported they were considering
The hammock conversation will never not be funny
This is my favorite, as well. The Canada joke is hilarious.
I DIDN’T EVEN GIVE YOU MY COAT!
“Can’t a man walk down the street without being offered a job?”
Aww! The Denver Broncos! You just don’t understand football, Marge.
the hamock district
“Oh my god, a guys on the floor” …. “Hank, you got any sugar?” “Sure Homer, sorry it’s not in packages, you want some cream?” “Eeeeeerrr no”…..”Ever see a man say goodbye to a shoe?” “Yes, once”
you will notice we are very casual around here…..yes sir i will notice that…very casual mr.scorpion
“Homer, which is your least favorite country: Italy or France?”
“Ummm, France.”
“Ha, no one ever says Italy.”
“Lisa the Geek”.
it’s “Lisa The Greek”, not “Lisa The Geek”.
If someone agrees with me that Lemon of Troy is their favorite episode, then we will truly know what it sounds like when doves cry.
Justin, have you met Steven Day from down below?
I too am a Lemon of Troy man.
No one in history has ever done anything this clever.
Step over this line and say that, I’ll kick your butt…at Nintendo.
You must be stupider than you look!
Stupid like a fox!
Was this the episode where Milhouse said: They love candy in Shelbyville THEY THINK IT’s SO SWEET!
This episode is a part of us all. Part of us all. PART OF US ALL.
Lisa’s Rival.
A-story: Diorama-rama (“Jeremy’s… iron?”)
B-story: Homer’s sugar pile (“Bees are on the what now?”)
Pure awesomeness.
The older I get, the more I think “Jeremy’s Iron?” might be my favourite Simpsons joke ever
Although it is admittedly hard to argue with Marge vs the Monorail
Simpson,you diabolical…!
“Mm hmm, well that’s…very good…for a first try. You know what? I have a ball. Perhaps you’d like to bounce it?”
Later…
“Oh! Got away from you, huh? Well, you keep at it.”
Lisa’s Rival is my favorite, too.
Homer: “In America, first you get the sugar, then you get the power, then you get the women.”
Lisa’s rival has my favorite Homer impromptu rant:
Never, Marge. Never. I can’t live the button-down life like you. I want it all: the terrifying lows, the dizzying highs, the creamy middles. Sure, I might offend a few of the bluenoses with my cocky stride and musky odors – oh, I’ll never be the darling of the so-called “City Fathers” who cluck their tongues, stroke their beards, and talk about “What’s to be done with this Homer Simpson?”
Lisa’s rival is the episode I use to measure all other episodes by. It’s brilliant beginning to end! Great choice!
Marge vs. the Monorail. The holotype Simpsons episode that WILL. NOT. STOP. making you laugh. From the simple (“I call the big one bitey”) to the offbeat (“Batman is a scientist?”.) A classic song (Monorail!,) one of their best. The “Flintstones” opening (“About to hit a chestnut tree!”) A stellar peak for the program.
Why not…top ten. 1.) Marge vs the Monorail 2.) Last Exit to Springfield 3.) Lemon of Troy 4.) Homer Badman 5.) Burns’ Heir 6.) A Star is Burns 7.) The PTA Disbands 8.) Homer’s Barbershop Quartet 9.) Radioactive Man 10.) Sideshow Bob Roberts
22 Short Films About Springfield. (I even used it for a paper on Postmodernism in college!) So different, and so brilliant, and as they all are, so hilarious.
I would pick Homer at the Bat for my favorite, but 22 Short Films has my favorite individual scene ever, when Skinner invites Superintendent Chalmers over for lunch.
“Aurora borealis? At this time of day?! At this time of year?! At this latitude?! Localized entirely within your kitchen?!?”
“…Yes”
“May I see it?”
“…No”
@Dr.
One of my friends just got a reply from Bill Oakley on Twitter after thanking him for writing that exact scene (along with Josh Weinstein, I should note).
While I refuse to pick a favorite episode, that is hands down my favorite scene of anything ever.
As my friends and I were discussing this topic, we all started quoting the aurora borealis quote. Easily my favorite Simpsons scene
“Treehouse of Horror V”
The scene where Homer sneezes and all the dinosaurs instantly die gets me every time. I’m chuckling now.
Agreed. Although it is tough to put one of the Treehouse of Horror episodes as best ever, this one certainly is my favorite. Just three magnificent stories, highlighted by the absolutely fantastic “The Shinning”. Let’s also not forget that the episode ends with the inside-out Simpsons doing a musical number.
i think this is from treehouse of horror 3, one of my favorites although reading these responses, it is tough to identify just one episode or moment of genius.
-i hear we are going to ape island
-yeah to catch a giant ape!
-i wish we were going to candy apple island.
-candy apple island? what do they have there?
-apes. but they aint so big.
Homer vs. the Eighteenth Amendment. It’s beautifully absurd. It’s premised on a historical event. Rex Banner is a great nemesis. He and Homer have an exchange while miles away from one another. And finally, and most importantly: “To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.”
This is mine as well. Definitely the first to pop into my head.
-I’ll get you Beer Baron.
Nooooo Youuuuu Wooooon’t.
-Yes I will.
D’ooooh
To alcohol: the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems!
Rexy – Daisy had puppies! Love Mom
“This isn’t a very happy birthday for Rex Banner…”
Thank you!! I was beginning to think I was alone. I fall on the floor every time I see Moe crank the pet store back into his bar and see Barney still sitting on a stool ravaged by the gears.
Swaggering about in a garish new hat, he seemed to say, ‘Look at me, Rex Banner! I have a new hat!’
You Only Move Twice.
Homer vs. the 18th Amendemnt
“$pringfield,” the casino episode from season 5. “I call him Gamblor, and it’s time to snatch your mother from his neon claws!” “Very well. Begin the thawing of Jim Nabors.” I mean, come on.
Which also has my favourite line, “once something has been approved by he government, it’s no longer immoral”
“You made her cry, then I cried…..then Maggie laughed. She’s such a little trooper.”
Last Exit To Springfield
Homer’s Enemy as a close second
“Itchy & Scratchy Land.” Full of classic lines. “Nothing can possib-lie go wrong.” “We’re out of Bort license plates!” “OK, to the hole.” “Smashy smashy!” “Itchy and Scratchy Land, open for business! Who are you to resist it, eh?” And so on.
I kicked a giant mouse in the butt! Do I have to draw you a diagram?
“AHHH, SHARK BOY!” & “We have another jumper on the roof of TGI McSratchy’s”
“When you get to Hell, Tell ’em Itchy sent ya!”
Lemon of Troy from Season 6, Where Shelbyville steals Springfield’s Lemon Tree. So many great moments, my favorite being the team-up of Martin and Nelson.
Steven, have you met Justin from up above?
Third best. (Yes, I ranked them a few years ago. I was bored.) Second is Last Exit to Springfield.
You mean ‘Team Discovery Channel.’
Team Discovery Channel!
I used to use Team Discovery Channel for ally my fantasy teams each year in honor of this episode. And then Lance Armstrong had to go legitimize it as a team name by winning all those Tour de Frances!
Shelbyville Guy #1: “Sounds like Springfield’s got a discipline problem.”
Shelbyville Guy #2: “Maybe that’s why we beat them at football nearly half the time.”
“So this is what it sounds like… when doves cry”
Lisa’s Rival. Diamrama and bent wookies. The side story of Homer stealing ‘found’ sugar on the side of the road and trying to sell it with bits of glass and metal. The ‘Batman’ beekeepers are awesome. HOmer’s speech about not living the button down life is also greatness.
“In America, first you get the sugar, then you get the power, THEN you get the women…”
“I’ll never live the button down life like you Marge I want it all. The terrifying lows, the dizzying highs, the creamy middles. I may offend some of the blue noses with my cocky stride and musky odor. Sure, I’ll never be the darling of the so called City Fathers who cluck their tongues stroke their beards and ask, ‘What’s to be done with this Homer Simpson!”
Best scene ever. Best Episode ever.
I got in a fist fight once when someone disputed me that Lisa’s Rival was the best episode.
Marge Vs. The Monorail. Some may say it’s like choosing Vanilla as your favorite ice cream flavor. I prefer to think of it as choosing Filet Mignon as my favorite cut of steak.
Choosing Filet as your favorite cut of steak is just like choosing vanilla as your favorite ice cream. It’s tender, sure, but all the real flavor is elsewhere.
For me, most eps from season 3-8 could be in the running for my “favorite” ep. Off the top of my head, (and I’m purposely excluding any Treehouse of Horror ep) I’ll go w/ “Lemon of Troy.” In that ep. there were so many misdirects & absurd moments, that even with over 20 viewings, I still laughed out loud.
–“It’s as useless as that lemon-shaped rock. Wait a minute….There’s a lemon behind that rock!”
Snapthejap, have you met Steven Day and Justin above?
“Sounds like Springfield’s got a discipline problem.”
“Maybe that’s why we beat them at football nearly half the time.”
For some reason, the quote that gets me every time from this one: “Oh, they’re always eating candy in Shelbyville. They LOVE the sweet taste.”
My Top 10:
Homer at the Bat (3.17)
Marge vs. the Monorail (4.12)
Cape Feare (5.02)
A Star Is Burns (6.18)
You Only Move Twice (8.02)
Rosebud (5.04)
Fear of Flying (6.11)
Radioactive Man (7.02)
The Springfield Files (8.10)
Homer vs. the Eighteenth Amendment (8.18)
NO TOP 10s. ONE EPISODE. Yeesh. What fun is that?
but that’d be like naming your favorite child
I realize “The Simpsons are going to…” episodes became a cliche, but my personal favorite episode might be “BART VS. AUSTRALIA,” which is absurd, insulting, filled with one-liners, and features Phil Hartman at his smarmy best.
“Gimme one of those really big beers. Oh. It’s pretty big. I guess.”
Lisa: “I’m just impressed he was able to write so legibly on his own butt.”
“That’s not a knife… *This* is a knife!”
“That’s not a knife, that’s a spoon.”
“I see you’ve played ‘Knife or Spoon’ before.”
It’s one of my faves too. I’m a little annoyed Kip quoted the best line, so I had to settle for the second best.
“Bullfrogs?! Well, that’s an odd name. I woulda called ’em ‘Chazwuzzers!’
900 Dollary-doos!?!?
What the hell is the “southern hemisphere”?
Cape Feare is my personal favorite, but I’m a sucker for the Sideshow Bob episodes. I’m also a big fan of the Beyond Blunderdome episode before Mel’s fall from grace.
Cape Feare has the best ending in which Bart delays his murder by asking Sideshow Bob to perform the entire HMS Pinafore for him.
Also, there’s this delightfully absurd moment: Homer: Who wants to drive through the cactus patch?
Lisa: Me!
Bart: Me!
Bob, under the car: No!!
Homer: Ok, two against one!
The rakes! They slay me. Every time.
Co-signed. Cape Feare has long been my favourite.
I cannot agree more. Eric has the right of it with the cactus patch scene. I cannot think of any other moment in entertainment that makes me laugh as hard as Bob’s pitiful wail and Homer’s nonchalant response. So great.
I really want to say “Cape Feare” (I love Sideshow Bob and NOTHING has made me laugh as hard as the rakes), but I can’t deny it’s “Lisa the Vegetarian”. It has the winning combination of humor and heart, is eminently quotable, showcases some great social satire, and features hands down the best Troy McClure educational film ever (“if given the chance, a cow would kill you and everyone you love”).
“Don’t let the name throw you Jimmy. It’s not really a floor — it’s more of a steel grating that allows material to sluice through so it can be collected and exported.”
Go back to Russia!
Lisa: “Yes, I’m going to marry a carrot.”
Sherri & Terri: “Ooh! She admitted it! She admitted it!”
Miss Watson: “No, Ralph, there aren’t anymore. Just try to sleep while the other children are learning.”
Ralph: “Oh boy, sleep! That’s where I’m a Viking!”
Frankly, I think that Troy McLure educational film is the funniest continuous 5 minutes in Simpsons history. Rapid fire hilarity.
Lisa: Come to Homer’s BBBQ, the extra B is for BYOBB.
Bart: What’s that extra B for?
Homer: That’s a typo.
“Homer’s Phobia.” guest starring John Waters.
“Dad, why did you bring me to a gay steel mill??”
We work hard, we play hard.
JUSTIN/STEVE DAY ahhh, kindred spirits…it would seem.
Last Exit to Springfield:
It has the strike, the Dentist, Classical Gas, Homer thinking Burns is gay. What more do you want?
“Homer’s Phobia” guest-starring John Wateers.
Das Bus
Homer the Smithers
“You have thirty minutes to move your car.”
“You have ten minutes to move your car.”
“Your car has been impounded.”
“Your car has been crushed into a cube.”
“You have thirty minutes to move your cube.”
“Is it about my cube?”
“Lemon of Troy” That episode to so quoteable. I probably know about half the dialogue from that episode by heart.
I’ll go with one of the less hyped Conan O’Brien episodes and say Homer Goes To College. Maybe it’s just that I grew up loving Animal House as much as Homer but that’s an episode that just fills me with joy. In particular, I nearly cry laughing every time Homer runs over the dean.
“Hello, Dean? You’re a stupid-head!”
“That sounds like a pig fainting!”
“Actually, I’ve been working on a plan. During the exam, I’ll hide under some coats, and hope that somehow everything will work out.”
Words to live by
S-M-R-T! I mean S-M-A-R-T!
“I’ll just hide under some coats, and everything will work out in the end.”
“Uh, excuse me Professor Brainiac but I’ve worked in a Nuclear Power Plant for 10 years. I think I know how a proton accelerator works.”
I could do this all day.
“Mr. Simpson, we all have nosebleeds.”
I hope you can forgive me for the running over prank.
That pig had some powerful friends.
“It’s bad enough they put their retainers in the dishwasher!”
“Hey buddy, get a load of that nerd!”
“Pardon?”
For me, nothing tops the incredibly well written, and very heartfelt “Simpson and Delilah”. I always laugh when Bart imagines himself with a beatnik goatee, and says: “What’s happenin’, hip cats?”
Sorry, Alan, the mob has spoken!
Monorail…Monorail…Monorail
MONORAIL!!!!!!
Mono….D’oh!
So many favorites, but the one that comes to mind for me as a nearly perfect showcase of everything I love about The Simpsons is “Secrets of a Successful Marriage,” the season 5 finale.
After the great opening scene of Homer being called “slow” while playing poker with his buddies, he decides that teaching an adult education course will prove he’s smart. (“Well, I can tell the difference between butter and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter.” “No you can’t, Mr. Simpson, no one can!”) I love the little jokes about the other courses — Moe’s Funk Dancing for Self Defense, Moleman’s Orange-Eating class, etc.
There’s a lot of so-called “Jerkass Homer” in this episode, but this was back when the show still doled out consequences for his misbehavior. When Homer winds up teaching the course on how to have a successful marriage, and resorts to telling his students personal details about his and Marge’s personal lives, Marge is livid and kicks homer out of the house. They show that Homer couldn’t survive very long without Marge, and his dependence upon her is actually something that she needs, too.
It’s an episode packed with jokes (“Remember when I took that home wine-making course and I forgot how to drive?”), but with a sweet core based on the strong but dysfunctional relationship of our favorite family.
Can I cheat and say all of Season 4? If not, I will pick Margery vs. the Monorail.
Mono = one
Rail = rail.
I think not liking Homer’s Enemy is worthy of a #sepinwallcrimes tag. Frank Grimes is probably the best one episode and done character.
I disagree. I think it’s a funny episode and all but there’s no denying that it’s dark as all get out. For me the Simpsons is best when it was relatively light-hearted.
As funny an episode as it is, it does end with a man driven to suicide.
Not suicide, but insanity. Poor Grimey!
I never thought about this before, but it very well could have been suicide. Think about it – he knew very well what would happen if he grabbed those wires. I love rewatching the Simpsons, because you don’t get all the nuances as a kid.
I also go with “Last Exit to Springfield,” so many great gags (“hired goons!” “I really should stop ending the tour here,” punching Lenny in the back of the head). And I yell “DENTAL PLAN!” whenever it takes me too long to figure something out.
Everyone else has posted my 30 ties for 2nd place.
Lisa needs braces!
My friend, Andy, and I do the “Dental plan!”/”Lisa needs braces!” thing to each other. A lot.
Dental Plan!
You Only Move Twice
There is no other answer. Also, anyone that mentions a Lisa episode should be forced to watch Tracy Ullman reruns until their eyes bleed.
Sugar, sugar, here you go. Sorry it’s not in packets. Do you want any cream?
I Love Lisa
“You can actually pin-point the second when his heart rips in half.”
“My doctor said I wouldn’t get so many nosebleeds if I kept my finger out of there.”
Certainly a breakout episode for Ralph. “I Choo-Choo Choose You” will be in the lexicon forever. And “Monster Mash” as “Kind of a love song” is tremendous.
“Homer: Bad Man” from season 6. Brilliant satire of runaway media sensationalism.
And Dennis Franz as Homer in the TV-movie!
Homer S.: Portrait of an Ass-Grabber. “Ooh, portrait! Sounds classy.”
“I pity the fool who doesn’t PHONE HOME.”
To this day I can’t see a gummy snack without thinking of gummy artisans trained exclusively in the medium of gummy.
I often consider Homer’s Rock Bottom interview to be one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life…
But then I think of Gentle Ben.
“There’ll be no accusations, just friendly crustaceans, under the sea!!!!”
I was coming on here to suggest this episode. Most of these are great choices, but this ends up being my favorite.
“Of course, there’s no way to see into the Simpson home without some kind of infrared heat-sensitive camera. So let’s turn it on! ow, this technology is new to me, but I’m pretty sure that’s Homer Simpson in the oven, rotating slowly. His body temperature has risen to over 400 degrees – he’s literally stewing in his own juices.”
That action movie open at the candy convention is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.
“Mr. Simpson, this will only incriminate you more.”
“Marge I swear I didn’t touch her. You know how bashful I am. I can’t even say the word titmouse without giggling like a schoolgirl. Hihihi…hihihihihi”.
That giggle sends me into hysterics every single time.