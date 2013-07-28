‘Ray Donovan’ – ‘The Golem’

Senior Television Writer
07.28.13 35 Comments

Tonight’s “Ray Donovan” was the last of the five episodes I saw before I wrote my initial review of the series. I was not crazy about the series (though I liked specific pieces of it), particularly as it moved along, and had felt that the pilot was the best of the five by a significant margin. So now that you’ve all had a chance to see what I’ve seen, I’m curious how you’re feeling about “Ray.” A number of you were fans of the pilot; do you still feel that way now?

TAGSJON VOIGHTLIEV SCHREIBERPaula MalcomsonRAY DONOVAN

