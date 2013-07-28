‘Ray Donovan’ – ‘The Golem’

Tonight’s “Ray Donovan” was the last of the five episodes I saw before I wrote my initial review of the series. I was not crazy about the series (though I liked specific pieces of it), particularly as it moved along, and had felt that the pilot was the best of the five by a significant margin. So now that you’ve all had a chance to see what I’ve seen, I’m curious how you’re feeling about “Ray.” A number of you were fans of the pilot; do you still feel that way now?
I am liking the Voight hanging out with his sons but the Ray stuff seems forced. We didn’t get enough build up for the who are you moment.
The wife is brutal. Can’t handle that awful attempt of a Boston
accent.
So Goring, you’re saying Alan is wrong about this awful show?
I think your thoughts on this show are very similar to my thoughts on Boardwalk Empire.
“An attempt to reverse-engineer a new classic without actually having a story worth telling.”
-That’s very much how I see Boardwalk Empire. And I agree that Ray Donovon lacks purpose in similar ways.
Have you lost your mind … Every episode has been better and better, Jon Voight is amazing ! This one if the best shows on TV !!!
I’m definitely enjoying Ray Donovan but Alan’s critcisms are mostly valid.
I couldn’t agree more about both shows you mention John G.
Are u serious? B Empire is the best thing since the Sopranos!!!!
The difference is that Boardwalk Empire is a great show. Ray Donovan is not. Granted, it did take a few episodes for Boardwalk Empire to get there, and I suppose Ray Donovan could improve significantly. But at this point, putting the two in the same class is laughable.
Not sure I would call Boardwalk Empire a great show. There’s really no reason for it to exist. What is it about?
You don’t know what the show is about? Seriously? Ok, I’m just going to keep moving. And yes, it’s a great show. Not Breaking Bad or The Sopranos or The Wire great. But great nonetheless.
You know what I mean. The plot and story are perfectly simple. But what is its purpose? What makes it thematically relevant? What does it teach us about society and the human experience that we couldn’t get from another show? Having an answer to these questions is the difference between a fill-in-the-blanks tv drama and a great show.
As much as I enjoy Boardwalk Empire, I have to agree with John G. The cinematography and certain shots are absolutely gorgeous and there are certain subplots that I find pretty compelling (Al’s relationship with his son, Richard and Jimmy for example), but the main narrative is forgettable. None of Nucky’s growth has stuck with me and Margaret is a character that has long since peaked. Having a woman’s perspective on those times is important but it’s no excuse for doing a very boring job with it. At the end of the day it needs to be a show, not a documentary.
While I am enjoying Ray Donovan too, it’s more of a guilty pleasure and another show that I won’t be re-watching.
I initially thought your (or Mo Ryan’s) review was bit of harsh but after the first 5 I completely agree. I wanted to love this show but it’s not doing anything for me. Sure, like you there are bits I like but I don’t know if it’s enough to keep me watching. Empty indeed.
I agree with you. I so wanted to like this show and was really disappointed with Alan and Mo’s first takes. Sadly, they were dead on.
I haven’t seen #5 yet, but I was a little bored throughout #4…
I like it, but don’t love it. I’m watching (and doubt I’ll give it up…), but wouldn’t miss it if it went away.
Mostly agree with Alan’s thoughts in his review.
Show needs to eliminate a few characters. Eliot Gould and Peter Jacobsen would be a good start.
I really love Ann Biderman show Southland. Ray Donovan is just too late too the party. I really wish she had seen Veronica Mars ands Terriers. Both shows could go dark but yet were entertaining and fun. Both showsReally brought perspective to PI’s. Even a brutal fixer like Mike from Breaking Bad could make you care. This doesn’t have anything new to contribute too the anti hero genre.
LOVE Ray Donovan!! Jon Voight is giving me the creeps!! It’s like The Sopranos but in LaLa Land.
I’m watching, I’m going to keep watching, and there are parts I really like, but overall it’s not great. The pilot WAS the best episode IMO. Abby’s accent is terrible but I can get past that. The subplot with Bridget and Marvin is so implausible. Elliott Gould overacts like its his job — I hope that they kill him off ASAP.
Just wondering why you think the subplot with Bridget and Marvin is implausible? Is it because Bridget is kinda average looking and you feel Marvin wouldn’t be interested in her?
Poor Ray . . he has so much to deal with and so little time . . each new scene brings more angst to him and his family . . too much drama for this drama . . I did like that the kid lost his cookies on the watch collection . . do they keep on ticking?
I’m enjoying it for the acting and I like the look of it. Will stay with it. Anytime Jon Voight is on screen, the show really comes alive. And Schreiber is always compelling. I wish the writing were stronger — or least more original — but some of the individual scenes I’ve quite liked. It’s hard not to think of it as a Sopranos wannabe but I have hope for it.
The second episode was a lot better than the pilot.
The best part of Ray Donovan was the commercial for Homeland at the end.
I fin the show to be weirdly compelling–it’s dark, atmospheric and yes, I guess you could call it film noir.
While the show and its premise intrigues me (gee, why can’t I get a job like that), I’m not thrilled with the character development, or lack thereof of some of the characters: Bunchy, The Wife and the boxer brother.
See, I can’t remember the names as they appear to be one dimensional props.
After this episode I’m left shaking my head, metaphorically of course, about the wife. She’s been married to Ray for 18 years. She knows what he does for a living, she understands the darkness that he deals with, yet, when she surprises him whilst he’s crying, she exclaims, “Who are you Ray? ” or suchlike. Which, in my opinion, is a cop out line.
If she’s been with him since high school, one would think that she knows that he’s doing what he does to put food (yes, it’s high end food, but it’s still food) on the table, pay the bills and keep her in the custom that she never had.
To pull that stupid one-liner at the end of that episode is piss poor writing.
Realistically, if I could use that word for a piece of fiction, she knew what she signed up for, deal with it, be the partner she’s supposed to be. I think in real life, if your partner, the person you’ve been with since you were a kid is crying, you, without question go to them. You don’t create a barb wire fence with words.
I’ll keep watching as I want to see how this plays out.
I know I fell behind on this, but this week I have learned what “twerking” is, from HitFix and from this show. Thumbs up! Or down, depending on how much value I want to place on education and the entertainment I get out of Mickey Donovan’s penchant for “black booty”.
I’ve watched every episode this year of Ray Donovan and have been giving it every opportunity to succeed but it is not working for me at all. The Newsroom has lots of critics (me included) but my God, for all its faults, that show has energy in spades and I never feel compelled to look at my watch. Ray Donovan is completely different – after watching for 15 minutes, it feels like 45 minutes have passed. This is the slowest show on TV right now.
What is infuriating about the show is that it throws all these characters and plotlines at you and the showrunners just assume the viewer will want to pay attention and want to care about what is going on. I’m sorry but that is not how good TV works. Good TV is about character development and having a small number of plotlines that build over time and draw in your audience. Five episodes in and I don’t have any emotional investment to anyone on this show. The show has done a terrible job of character development and has thrown WAY too many plotlines out there. Check this out, in only 5 episodes:
– Ray’s dad gets out of prison and comes back to wreck his life as payback for getting him locked up to begin with (oh and he also killed a priest in Boston when he gets out).
– Ray’s wife (who is the worst actress on the show and is doing an awful Carmela Soprano impersonation), after 18 years of marriage, still doesn’t seem to grasp what Ray does for a living and doesn’t seem to appreciate the high quality of life he has provided.
– Ray finds out he has a half-brother who is black.
– Ray’s got an alcoholic brother who was molested as a child and another brother who has his own medical issues who runs a boxing joint.
– Ray has a yoga blonde hottie on his jock.
– Ray works for some undefined organization that fronts as a PR firm but actually cleans up messes for celebrities. How about some explanation on what this organization is all about?
– We have Elliott Gould walking around in a coma all season, representing the worst in Jewish stereotypes.
– And of course, we have the FBI agent who has pictures of Donovan’s crew posted on a wall and laments to Jon Voight that he wants “EVERYONE”.
I could go on and on. This show is not beyond saving but man, they need to trim the plotlines down and reduce the number of characters. They need to go back to TV 101 and build strong characterization first and then everything will follow. There is too much good TV on right now for me to waste my time waiting for Ray Donovan to get it.
YES!!! Everything you said is exactly how I am feeling too. It has the elements to be a good show, but for all the reasons you said, it just isn’t. Too bad. It’s actually also poorly written. I really like dark shows, but this is just not hitting the right balance
It’s not bad, but I feel like we’ve jumped the shark on great TV dramas. Seems like there are a lot of shows trying to be Sopranos, Deadwood, The Shield, Breaking Bad, Terriers, etc… but they just aren’t getting there. Ray Donovan is one. I think The Bridge is another. These are normally shows I would love. Maybe it’s me. Maybe I’m tiring of them?
I was willing to stick with this show for a bit (and the first couple of episodes were compelling enough to draw me in plot wise) but this last episode was wretched! I may have to give up. The whole show is derivative. Someone above mentioned this is a Sopranos wannabe show — definitely agree although it’s more like the Sopranos meets Entourage.
The actress who plays Ray’s wife is terrible (although she was great in Deadwood). None of the characters are overtly sympathetic except maybe the brothers, although I suppose that’s the point of the show. And Jon Voight’s behavior is so absurd as to be almost unrealistic. And then throw in the brain tumor.
Finally, those Boston accents are poor! Why even bother to fake it? I thought I would ride the season out just to find out what happens but Ray’s breakdown (which includes screwing the crazy blonde) didn’t evoke any feelings in me. I just thought, “really?””
The episode was a little slow, and I think pacing overall has been a bit of a problem for this show, which has a lot of promise. The one part that was pretty entertaining though was when Marvin, Conor and Bridget were all hanging at the Donovan home getting drunk and high and listening to music and then Marvin started rapping along to the stereo as it provided a little bit of a light-hearted and entertaining moment there. Plus, I really love that Donovan was rapping along to the song “I’m Gone” by Chancellor Warhol.
You people can’t be serious! Ray Donovan is fantastic! Very compelling! Each week gets better.
Glad it will be back for a second season.