Series premiere: ‘Ray Donovan’ – ‘The Bag or the Bat’

06.30.13 35 Comments

I posted my review of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched the pilot tonight (or viewed it online previously), what did you think? Do you buy Liev Schreiber as the most intimidating fixer in LA? Did the Hollywood satire seem funny or hacky? Was Jon Voight intimidating enough for you? How did you feel about the Marilyn Monroe moment? And will you watch again?

I didn’t love the pilot, but it was by far the most successful of the five episodes I’ve seen, and each ensuing episode expanded the problems I had with the show. Definitely not one I’ll be reviewing regularly, but maybe I’ll check in after the fifth has aired to see if those of you who liked the pilot now share my concerns, or if you’re still enjoying.

Have at it.

