Series premiere: ‘Ray Donovan’ – ‘The Bag or the Bat’

I posted my review of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched the pilot tonight (or viewed it online previously), what did you think? Do you buy Liev Schreiber as the most intimidating fixer in LA? Did the Hollywood satire seem funny or hacky? Was Jon Voight intimidating enough for you? How did you feel about the Marilyn Monroe moment? And will you watch again?
I didn’t love the pilot, but it was by far the most successful of the five episodes I’ve seen, and each ensuing episode expanded the problems I had with the show. Definitely not one I’ll be reviewing regularly, but maybe I’ll check in after the fifth has aired to see if those of you who liked the pilot now share my concerns, or if you’re still enjoying.
Have at it.
At least it’s not Treme.
At least you’re not a moron. Wait. You are a moron. Go f**k yourself.
I really liked the pilot and disagreed with Alans initial review but maybe the show somehow goes dramatically downhill in the next few episodes. I’m a big fan of Liev so im happy to watch him in anything, hes just so masculine and has a quiet power which is rare. The one problem I have with the show is Paula Malcolmsen..her accent is so horrible that it takes me out of the show whenever she speaks. I dont understand why she was even cast as her and Liev have zero chemistry. I will keep watching because I know it will be better than the reality trash all the broadcast networks will trot out.
“I really liked the pilot and disagreed with Alans initial review but maybe the show somehow goes dramatically downhill in the next few episodes.”
Ditto. Unless the rest of the season has a substantial drop off in quality, I think I’m going to enjoy this series.
I agree and can tell you that each episode (i’ve seen 4 so far) gets better and better. I’m hooked for the season and I think Alan is way off on this one. But, he’s still my favorite critic! RAY DONOVAN rocks and Jon Voight is so terrific!!
I also agree – hate to disagree with Alan – but I really lliked the show and will be bing watching the serie.
Couldn’t agree with you more Svetlana! I can’t understand why or how the wife, Paula Malcolmsen, was casted..her fake Boston accent is like nails on a chalk board. I don’t like her character at all.
The pilot is quite solid. I find myself mystified by both the critics who are showering the show with enthusiastic praise, and the critics giving it the bum’s rush (although the word “mystified” may not be the right one to sum up my attitude toward Maureen Ryan’s ridiculous hatchet job of a review — or with Ryan using phrases like “the testosterone-soaked past,” and “Dick-Measuring TV,” perhaps the adjective “ridiculous” is one I should attach to Ryan herself and leave it at that.
Totally agree about the Ryan review, and I find the wide division of the critics puzzling – from extremely positive to not quite as extremely negative. I liked it and was intrigued and riveted by the acting.
I didn’t read the Ryan review – but based on your quotes of her, I can see her point (although perhaps not her hyperbole). But there is certainly nothing original here – it’s a cable drama by-the-numbers script; written to sell. If I never see another movie/TV show involving boxing or the antics of Hollywood people, it will be too soon. It’s a pity the great cast couldn’t be involved in something unique.
Very solid pilot. If the quality keeps up it could become a worthy successor to ‘Breaking Bad’.
successor to a show on a different cable channel?
Sorry – not even close to the same ballpark. Breaking Bad = unique and original idea. Ray Donovan = collection of warmed-over cable-drama/noir clichés.
I agree there are problems relating to the pedigree of the show. It expects to be liked and maybe needs to work harder to earn it.
But I think Alan is getting distracted by the big actors and all the stuff he wants to NOT get distracted by.
The show is def familiar. But by what I see in the pilot it’s about challenging notions of forgiveness and about family. I strongly relate to the aspect of people who don’t know your father giving you greeting card advice and taking the decision away from you about brining him into your lives. And knowing the fallout that is bound to happen.
The backdrop of Hollywood and being a fixer is, I think, just that. A backdrop. A way to make it a noir.
“It expects to be liked and maybe needs to work harder to earn it.”
The most clear, apt description of the show I’ve read. Well done. And I completely agree. I’ll write more below, but I felt like they had all the people assembled (Stephen Bauer as Asst. (to the) Fixer, are you shitting me?!?) and just filmed their audition tapes. With the exceptions of Schreiber and Eddie Marsan, I felt like I was watching people playing the people playing these characters. Not good.
I knew absolute nothing about this show going into it. I can’t say I was impressed, with the exception of Liev Schreiber and the actors playing the 2 brothers.
Jon Voight, Schreiber’s wife, the Elliott Gould character, the former actor from House, the yoga freak-celebrity and her married bigwig Hollywood boyfriend, all seemed like immense cliches, as if they were hamming it up for the camera. The show is just trying TOO hard.
Maybe the issue is I grew in Mass. and the poor accents are jarring. I suppose it’s how many southerners felt with the Kyra Sedgewick character (Brenda Lee Johnson) and her over the top southern accent.
It’s disappointing…with Breaking Bad ending and Mad Men almost done I was looking for a compelling show on the horizon but I’m not sure this is it.
So transparent a West Coast attempt to play on “The Sopranos” template – tough, tormented lead trying to balance violent career and normal family life. But the pilot was so over jammed trying to set up so many characters and situations, nothing resonated. They would have been better just focusing on one or two storylines, but they were obviously too nervous to try and ease us into the show, so they stuffed it down our throats. I ain’t swallowing. Pass.
The wife and her accent made this show hard to watch. As another commenter said earlier they didn’t have much chemistry.
For a show about a “Fixer” it didn’t have too much fixing going on. A pilot usually has a great hook at the end that keeps you coming back (for example in Game of Thrones – Jamie pushing Bran out the window, or with the Shield, Vick killing the team member nark) This pilot had no hook, and a lot of setup for a lot of uninteresting story lines.
How about a SPOILER ALERT on the Game of Thrones and SHIELD plotlines?!? Geez.
(kidding)
This was the second time I watched the season premiere and I’m still liking it. Well, except for the annoying wife character. At least, Skyler White has an actual issue to be whining. I don’t what the deal is with Abby Donovan.
I watched last night and really enjoyed it; however, I do find that I agree with Alan 90% of the time, I’m definitely going to keep watching bc I am hoping this might fall into the 10%. Scandal and Entourage are two of my favorites so this can’t be all bad.
For my review, I just happened to stumble across TV Tropes’s definition of Antihero:
“rarely speaking, being a loner, either extreme celibacy or extreme promiscuity, father issues, occasional Bad Dreams and flashbacks relating to a Dark and Troubled Past that can take many forms depending on the Anti-Hero in question”
Check, Check, Check, Check, and Check.
It’s like somebody just took that definition, without anything else, and said “I want to make that.”
I still like everybody involved and think there might be something good here, but I definitely think it’s something I’m going to check in on occasionally, rather than devoting myself to it. Just not enough there for me yet.
[tylertalkstv.blogspot.com]
I think we all get caught up in trying to find the next BIG THING, even critics that I agree with 95% of the time (like Alan). Reviewing this as just a new TV show that doesn’t need to be compared to other TV shows, I give the first episode a solid B+. Looking forward to more…and hoping that the pilot wasn’t the best this show has to offer.
If the pilot is the best of the first five, I’m out. I did find myself laughing more than anything, though, so I might check it out when I need some comedy relief for the night (i.e., after Family Ties ends). What a waste of talent this show is.
Oops, make that Family Tree. Where’s the “edit” button when you need it? :-)
I am worried that the tv drama cable genre has be played out; maybe there are no more ‘edgy’ shows left to be made. Maybe now it will be hulu and netflix streaming sites that give us something new and different. I love Liev Schreiber, but am not sure I will be an avid watcher of this show.
Someone – Alan? or another commenter? said that the show wants to be liked. With the obvious exception of Oz I would say that the best shows need to be loved, must be loved. I loved The Sopranos. The theme music starts, we see Tony driving, I would be up jumping around, my dog barking and running for his ball, life was more alive. This show may get better but it will never be loved.
Rectify is so much better than this collection of hackneyed ideas and cable drama tropes. Nice cast – tired and uninspired writing.
Alan, your review pretty much confirms my initial take on this show. I really wanted to like it, but I really don’t, and am wondering if I should watch even one more episode. I’m pretty tired of the Showtime formula of the rich, famous and pretty (please tell me “Californication” is over so I don’t have to watch it anymore, not to mention “House Of Lies) and their idiotic problems. Also leading men who get gorgeous women into bed effortlessly. Also characters who speak in what I call “TV talk,” dialogue that is never heard in the actual world, just a writer’s idea of how the rich, famous and pretty talk.
This show looks like it might be going somewhere , looking forward to seeing where they go with it
Great Pilot!
If this is the best of the first five, I’m genuinely curious how it can get much worse. The acting is so bad and the dialogue is laughable. It’s just as empty as Californication and House of Lies.
uber slick, but i’ll give it a chance.
What a pile of crap this pilot was. Schrieber was great, as he often is, but this vehicle isn’t worthy of him. It was just a mess, start to finish, and I really wanted to like it. Maybe it’s my own fault, as I’ve been rewatching Sopranos since the death of Gandolfini, and RD tries to ape that one more closely than any of those in the years since Sopranos aired. It just doesn’t come close. I wasn’t expecting something as good, but when you try to do the same thing, the same way, and fall as short as this one did, it’s pretty disappointing.
I thought Eddie Marsan did a great job with his role, but did they have to just take Teddy Roach footage and say “copy this”? If Roach isn’t getting royalties or paid as a consultant, something’s wrong.
I think where the show finally lost me though was in the Jon Voight Dances in a Towel With a Black Hooker While Smoking Weed scene. Just awful. If Alan comes back and lets me know it gets good I’ll dive back in. Otherwise, I’m out.
Hi please dont you know what is name of song or melody which is playing in every episode during previously in Ray Donovan?