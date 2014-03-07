Review: ABC’s ‘Resurrection’ suffers badly compared to ‘The Returned’

Look, I hate to be That Guy who sees an American version of a foreign film or show and just tells you to watch the original. It's such a cliché, and it ignores the fact that American remakes can be wonderful in their own right. (Case in point: “The Office.”)
Having said that, the only thing of value I can tell you about ABC's new drama series “Resurrection” is that you are much better off simply going to Netflix to stream the first season of Sundance's French import “The Returned.”
In this case, the American show is not a direct remake of the French one, even though “Resurrection” is based on a book called “The Returned” (which it also uses as the title of its first episode), and even though both deal with isolated communities where long-dead people – in both cases starting out with a child who drowned – come back from the dead, looking exactly the way they did so many years before.
“The Returned” (which I reviewed when it debuted on Sundance) was creepy and strange and overflowing with emotion. It wasn't so much with the plot (which some of you complained about when the season concluded), but the character work and the atmosphere were so vivid and memorable that it didn't matter much.
Through two episodes, “Resurrection” also doesn't seem terribly interested in its plot – or perhaps I wasn't interested in its attempt to treat this amazing phenomenon like the subject of a police procedural – but it doesn't compensate enough in other areas. Kurtwood Smith and Frances Fisher are both excellent as the aging parents of the revived little boy, and Matt Craven has some moments as the bitter town sheriff, but the other characters – including Omar Epps as a customs agent who puts his career on hold to investigate the case, and Devin Kelley as the revived boy's cousin and apparently the town's only doctor – are blanks. The pace is slow, but not in an insinuating way where the strangeness of the event slowly dawns on everyone around, but in a sluggish way that tries to milk the basic premise as long as possible.
“The Returned” was one of the best, most distinctive shows of 2013. I imagine I will have forgotten everything about “Resurrection” within a day or two of writing this review. It is non-terrible, but when there is a vastly better take on the exact same idea, the only excuses for watching this one are a lack of a Netflix subscription (and you can also buy the episodes on Amazon and iTunes) or a violent medical allergy to reading subtitles.
The Returned is amazing. Best foreign show I’ve ever seen (and I’m including BBC!). Truly can’t wait for season 2.
Well for those of us who have never seen “The Returned” can make an unbiased assessment of the show as we won’t have your comparison to base an opinion against. I am looking forward to watching it.
I also recommend the French version. My favorite thing was the casting of the twins. I truly believed I was looking at the same person 7 years gone.
I LOVED The Returned! I thought the subtitles would be bothersome, but after a while you forget that you are reading. I was kind of bummed to see they were do a remake. I will watch, but I am going in with low expectations.
Alan, you often refer to “The Returned” as one of the best shows of 2013, yet it didn’t make it onto your “Top 25 of 2013” list. Was that an error or? “Scandal” made it onto the list. I’ve never seen “Scandal” but is it really a show you prefer to “The Returned”?
The Returned is also on DVD/Blu-ray for those who don’t mind buying things without seeing them first. It is a strange and fascinating show, though. The commercial for the American remake didn’t look like it was going to do the original justice. Thanks for confirming my suspicions, Alan.
It’s not an “American remake.” Alan pointed that out. It is an adaptation of a book by Jason Mott.
It’s an adaptation of an unoriginal book by Jason Mott. The 4400 did this very well several years ago. [en.wikipedia.org]
My husband pointed out the similarity as well, but in The 4400 they weren’t dead, they were abducted, which isn’t as creepy.
Sorry but bad review and research. THIS SHOW HAS NO SIMILARITY TO THE FRENCH ONE!!! Get it straight.
Write a comment…I will not be watching this show. I lost my son 5 years ago. And this show is cruel to ones that have lost their love ones. There is not a day goes by that I do not wish he would walk through the door with his big smile. To close to home for me and I am sure others that have lost someone. TV has no filters anymore.
I’m truly sorry for your loss, but are TV shows not allowed to address tragedies because people in real life might have suffered those same tragedies?
I agree, lost a nephew in private plane crash…bird strike. Family still grieving…everyday!
I agree. This can be hard to watch for those of us who lost someone. I lost my child to cancer when he was 2 years old. But, I know this is TV and I can watch it. It actually helps still with the grieving process. I’ve watched “My Sisters Keeper” a lot. Its hits close to home but helps me let out feelings that are trapped inside. To each their own I guess.
Sorry for your loss and sorry there are no filters but just because you lost someone, doesn’t mean the show is “cruel to one that have lost their loved ones” as a review.
What is the status of the actual American remake of The Returned that A&E was developing?
Agreed. I recently watched the Returned and was glued for days, despite not knowing a inch of French. Seeing the trailer for Resurrection I can tell that this version will be lacking everything that made Returned addictive
“…or a violent medical allergy to reading subtitles.”
So… like half of the U.S..
I’ve been wary of this show since I first saw the commercial. Thanks for saving me an hour, Alan.
I couldn’t disagree more. I too saw the commercial a hundred times and thought, uggh. Not having seen The Returned, I went into the show unbiased. I thought it was great! The writers packed so much into the first 20 minutes that I was hooked. The show starts out emotionally wrenching and transcends into the creepy by the end. With all the tripe on network TV, this is the first network show I’ve seen in years that had any hint of quality writing or acting. The kid who played the resurrected kid was fantastic. There aren’t many kids that age that come across as forced and smarmy. And of course, who couldn’t watch Kurtwood Smith and not be entertained? I am really surprised at the negative comments
Meant to say that most kid actors that age come across as forced and smarmy, not the kid in this show.
“The Returned” was excellent — a masterpiece. It’s hard to compare anything that that.
I’m willing to give “Resurrection” some time, as I enjoyed the pilot.
Ugh — “with that” is what I meant.
Dreadful. Got to the end of episode 2 and just walked away. I am, however, interested in seeing ‘The Returned’.
First episode – quite engaging. Second episode – unwatchable. Please stop writing these junk series that are just soap operas with utterly uninteresting, unlikeable characters and disguising them as supernatural or SF based stories.
This is not junk series. If it is then you do not know what a good series is.
Im sorry but you are completely wrong on your review. Just because it is not an original idea does not mean you have to “bang it” with a bad score. The show does not say “hey watch the original because we copied it”. The show, from the first two episodes so far, is great and emotional and frankly I have never seen a show have this type of story line before.
Hate to burst your bubble but we don’t have netflix in Australia
OK, so I went to Netflix and watched the entire first season of ‘The Returned” after I read the comments here. It started out OK but basically turned into a disjointed, poorly acted and badly written soap opera with a very creepy & disturbing ending that didn’t make sense. And any one that can honestly rate this complete French version (only 8 episodes) against just few episodes of Resurrection is brain dead. The best foreign show I have seen!? Seriously? When the first season of Resurrection has concluded then go back and give an honest review of both shows. So far Resurrection has much better quality, acting and writing than that dull, dry French version. While I liked The Returned I wouldn’t give it much of a rating. We however are glued to Resurrection so far and believe it is twice the show. I have no idea where it is going but it has kept up our interest and love the casting. I recommend you watch The Returned if you have access and make your own decision but I feel that most of the positive reviews here don’t add up. And as far as the tags ‘remake’, you have 2 TV shows that are very different but were based on the same book and that seems were the comparison ends. They are 2 very different concepts and the US version puts in heart and emotion and even some light humor that is missing from The Retuned. I have seen a lot of US TV shows where their foreign counterparts are basically unwatchable. While The Returned is OK I am betting on Resurrection as coming out ahead in the end.
Disappointed in this highly anticipated show. The casting seems all wrong, and there is an overwhelmingly “cheesy” feel and tone to it all. I wish I could watch the original version. There are some posted on YouTube with subtitles, but I can’t find the pilot, which I don’t want to skip over for obvious reasons. I have watched about four episodes, and I am already wondering how and why I made it through that many. So disappointing when we realize what could have been.
The french version is worse. People who say it’s better are in denial.
The Returned was excellent. I like Resurection, but it is nowhere near as smart or interesting as the Frnch series.
Film and tv snobs are always a good read. When someone writes that you SHOULD skip a show its a good bet that person thinks a lot of themself. And then to tell me that not only should I skip it but I should watch the foreign version…….sounds like tons of fun, sit down to relax and watch a show and have to read subtitles. Get real my man. If you want to give your opinion that’s your right, however, as the old saying goes, opinions are like bung holes…..everybody has one. But don’t tell people to skip it because you come across as a pompous jerk.
This is what I felt too, you said it right that it “tries to milk the basic premise as long as possible.”
I can feel the same nothingness coming for the remainder of the show.
I have never seen “The Returned” – though it sounds interesting. I have watched every episode of Resurrection and then it just disappeared. Is the end of season one? This is an AMAZING show and I hope that it hasn’t/doesn’t go off air. I’ll give “The Returned” a go as well, but as a mom of three, I don’t have much time to watch TV. Resurrection was the only thing I had to look forward to every week until The Walking Dead is back on.
Why compare? I never saw the French movie or tv series, so I couldn’t care less. This one I cannot wait to see the rest.
Who cares about the other version that never aired in Canada or the US?
If it suffered so much, why are they bringing it back>>>>
I watched ‘Resurrection’ first. Then I watched a movie called ‘The Returned’ and now I just watched the first episode of ‘The Returned’ TV series. Talk about confused!!
I expected ‘The Returned’ to be based on the zombie – human again movie with the same title.
When I watched the TV series, my first thought was that ‘The Returned’ TV series was a spin off from ‘Resurrection’, only happening in another part of USA (hope I’m not mistaken with the location). The last ‘Resurrection’ episode I saw ended with the revelation that people were now ‘returning’ all over USA, hence my conclusion that the TV series of ‘The Returned’ was a spin off.
I Googled it and here I am.
As for show quality, I think every version has something to offer. In that what TV is about?
Kind regards to everyone.