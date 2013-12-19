Season finale talkback: ‘The Returned’ – ‘The Horde’

The first season “The Returned” just finished airing on Sundance, though international viewers of course saw it a while back. You know how much I liked the show when I first reviewed it (having seen all the episodes), and now I want to open up the discussion with no worry about spoilers. Keeping in mind that there will be another season, how did y’all feel about the first?
As I noted in that review, “The Returned” does a lot of things that would drive me nuts in a sci-fi/fantasy series that wasn’t this good at characterization, tension and mood, but I’m curious whether any of you wanted to throw up your hands when Adele’s cop boyfriend just kept staring at the surveillance monitors, or when other characters showed such a lack of curiosity into what was causing this phenomenon, or when so little was explained at the end. I don’t think answers are necessary with this kind of show – often, trying to explain the mysterious does shows more harm than good – but not everyone feels that way.
So did you feel hypnotized by “The Returned” or hustled? Did you come to feel for Victor or just find him the creepiest child of all time the whole time? Do you remain as amazed as I was by the casting of the two redheaded sisters? And are you looking forward to the second season, whenever Sundance winds up airing it?
Have at it.
LOVE this show. I thought the finale was excellent, and thought the way they built up the horde as a looming threat without explicitly showing much is what horror should be all about. The first time that Lena encountered them in the forest was terrifying. I gradually disliked Thomas more and more as it went along, and letting them have Camille, Victor, and Mrs. Costa (incidentally, didn’t they know/care about Serge?) but drawing the line at Adele was the capper. I would have liked some more explanations (big picture and a ton of little things), but am fine without them.
To answer Alan’s questions – Hypnotized, both, yes (although the height difference is too great), and YES.
The refusal to offer ANYTHING AT ALL in the way of explanation robbed that final scene of any impact for me. You can absolutely make a series where answers aren’t offered but you need to then set up situations where it doesn’t become an issue and they unfortunately couldn’t avoid it here. That was maddening. Nobody in the audience or the show has any clue what the stakes were there. So I couldn’t care.
I enjoyed the show up until the finale. It’s one thing to not necessarily offer answers, but it’s another to spend weeks building up to something and then deliver nothing. Not only did they not offer any answers, but the climax occurred off-screen. I couldn’t have been more let down if they’d killed the zombies with a parking meter.
But did they really ever even suggest they were going to offer answers? I didn’t get that impression, so I wasn’t disappointed.
This show is so measured, I don’t know why, after watching it unspool, that the expectation would be for it to cram “answers” into one episode. I find these stages masterful – for the first to be psychological before it ever becomes outright horror, with a dash of body horror as a precursor.
I thought it was terrific. I was mostly okay with the lack of urgency and curiosity among certain characters, since that was mostly related to the meditative tone of the show. The subtle hints at escalating stakes were nice – too many shows laboriously build up mythologies and make the plot do all the heavy lifting. This show uses character as the foundation, with several absolutely terrific performances keeping the stakes at a human level.
Reply to comment…
When Lucy is attacked and recovers miraculously, she awakens to powers that go mostly unexplained. The mysterious skin afflictions suffered by several go unexplained…
I believe Lucy was already dead. That’s why she recovered miraculously. Similar to how Simon recovered from being shot. It was slow, but they both recovered. Also why she’s able to communicate with the dead.
Alan, its time for you to retire. You don’t feel anymore. Reviews have become completely academic for you. You come off as desensitized and unaffected by everything. Your reviews used to convey power. Now you just come off like a bitch, completely of today’s world. Your top 10 list of the year was final proof of that. The way you speak about this show is continuing proof of that. And the fact that you left Rectify off your top 10 list is the last straw. That show is so powerful, genius, and humbling, i consider you unworthy to watch it and talk about it. I think you should quit this job of yours because you’ve become an old washed up tired queen.
Mike, I don’t think you were very clear in your intent here.
Please, take a moment, gather your thoughts, and tell us how you really feel, man.
THE ABSTRACT CONCEPT OF INTERNET COMMENTS HAS BECOME SELF-AWARE AND CALLS ITSELF ‘MIKE’ NOW.
The 8 likes have to be sock puppets, right?
Oaw. Saying “I strongly disagree with your opinion, Alan” wasn’t good enough for you? The world of debate must be a real bucket of joy around you. It’s just TV we are talking, man. Just TV. Be happy.
12 likes wow, i didnt expect any and figured to be immediately banned. Expected comments much like the ones ive gotten. And its not just TV, not to Alan, its his job, and not to me, its mine as well.
Yeah? Well…you know, that’s just like, your opinion, man.
“And the fact that you left Rectify off your top 10 list is the last straw.”
By which you mean you’ll stop coming here to read and to comment?
Somehow I doubt it. The secret of haters is that they’re always quite in love. Less loving people just go away.
Mike:
We already have your resume on file for consideration in the case of future openings. You do not need to resubmit.
Mike, it is my job, too. It has been my job for the last 20 years and some. So now, just so it’s clear, it is not your disagreement that I object. It’s your lack of reasoning and argument. Pouring this load of hate, as you do, makes all discussion impossible. If all comments (for and against, that doesn’t matter) were phrased like yours, reading these would be a masochistic waste of time.
Just my opinion, man.
I dont get all the praise – for me this was the most superficial show in the last couple years. All style, no soul. No real fleshed-out characters, everything a clischée. Bored me to death…
Hilarious. This show is all about characterization. Characterization does not equal ‘personality.’ A lot of its drama comes from choices made. I’ll agree that some characters are more ‘types’ than others, but those with real dimension like Julie are, for me, a joy.
Wish I found out what was up with the growths on Lena’s back and Camille’s cheek.
I’m curious about Lena’s back and whether it’s tied in to Camille’s return. As for Camille’s cheek, it seemed to be happening to all of them (Victor and Simon also had deteriorating flesh, as did that guy they found in the Lake Pub drinking from the toilet).
Yes to hypnotized, yes to Victor being creepiest child of all time (every time I started to feel for him, he’d do something like try to make Toni kill himself), not so much amazed as impressed by the casting of Léna and Camille, and yes, I can’t wait to see the next season (am seriously considering seeing the film the show is based on just to find out what the hell is going on, too, but am trying to be patient).
Thing’s I’d like to know: 1) Why Camille, Simon, Serge, and Victor/Louis are back; 2) Why the Horde is back (for revenge over the intentional flooding of the old town? If so, revenge against whom? The children of the people who let the town be flooded?); 3) What the hell is up with Lucy and her sex powers; 4) Why the returnees are starting to look like classic zombies; and 5) What was the problem with Léna’s back? Among other things (like how can the dead Simon get Adele pregnant)!
Also, was that the town flooded at the end, or more revealing of the old town that was previously flooded? I couldn’t quite place the location of the Helping Hand.
I thought it was the old town being revealed as the reservoir (formed by the new dam) drained. I can’t prove it, though.
After watching the episode a second time, it was the new town that was flooded. The church spire in the old town that was revealed when the reservoir level dropped was missing.
The depiction of the cops on the show was problematic. Adele’s cop boyfriend is terrible at his job. Not only the staring at the monitors but also his insistence that suspects voluntarily go to the police station for questioning instead of doing his job and finding them. Also why wasn’t there a camera in that tunnel where the serial killer was attacking women. The cops have cameras everywhere in the city except the place where two women have been brutally attacked.
Weren’t these Swedish cops? I’m not snarking here, but in Scandinavia while the police are generally very good at their jobs there is also a civil enough society that it is expected that you can tell a suspect to come in for questioning and be obeyed in most instances.
oops French, not sure how they are about civility and reporting in for questioning.
They really aren’t ‘cops’ in the American way where police are the protectorate of the citizenry.
In France (and much of Europe) those areas outside of major metropolitan areas are guarded by the Gendarmerie, which are, basically, military police with the added powers of civil guardianship.
I’m relieved that there will be a second season! All the French cursewords I learned in college came flying out last night!
My favorite show of the year. Atmospheric, powerful and eerie. So many brilliant scenes that have really stuck with me.
Only 8 episodes into a series I am perfectly content with lack of answers. Can’t wait for season 2 and the inevitable shitty American remake.
Love the show and hope to see some answers in season 2. Anyone know when we can expect to see season 2?
According to the news on AlloCiné, the second season will start shooting in February 2014 and will then air in fall in France, two years after the first season. (Two years between seasons is standard for Canal+ productions.) So… probably sometime in 2015 for foreign audiences.
I am completely infatuated with this show. I think it is brilliantly written. The music is perfectly creepy. The ideas of what is actually happening is mind boggling. I’m completely impressed and I’m curious for the future. A part of me wonders if they all are dead from the flood years before. Interesting how they are unable to leave, or are they in purgatory?
There was *one* big answer in the final episode, even if it opens more questions. To the question “When did all this start, and what started it?” the answer(s) seem to be “35 years ago”, “when the old dam broke and people were killed”. There was one accusation from that look-back that “they” would regret it when the dead came back to take their revenge. “They” would appear to mean the establishment, who presumably benefited from the dam breaking. (I would imagine that they wanted a new dam, which when built caused the old village to be submerged, and possibly more loss of life, animals and perhaps people.)
At least we now have a glimmer of an idea as to why the situation is confined to this town. The people living there now, 35 years later, aside from a few of the older citizens, were not around back when the seminal event occurred, and may not think about it much. But they are all beneficiaries of those who survived and, deep down, feel guilty that they have benefited while others lost their lives. That’s what I think the series is at least partly about, and why there are deep resonances and sadness. Original sin.
I really am enjoying this show. I keep waiting for something to tie up loose ends, but I am glad they don’t explain everything. I am getting a vibe of something religious in the back. That suicide and murder have some consequence to the characters – all have engaged in sin. But the parish priest has no major clue to any of it. Also the dead have flesh that decays, and there is a savage side to Simon, who eats his own rot. Very complex and unresolved. Nice.
I think that the only reason Simon ate that dead flesh was to hide it from the police that were about to walk in. When you have returned from the dead and don’t want the villagers coming after you with torches and stakes (or get shot in the heart… again) it’s best to hide the fact that your flesh is rotting. It was really gross, but I don’t think it was “savage”. Taking Chloe and chasing her mom into the laundry room was far worse, but sadly that scenario seemed like typical domestic violence among the living, and not a sign of zombie behavior. Otherwise, I totally agree with your comment! :)
I love this and the fact that they do not explain everything clearly. Things happen. People react weirdly. Also, characters have been victims of or perpetrators of acts of sin, without the priest or church having any power or impact on the dead. Suicide and murder, infidelity, etc. Victor is of two realities – the child himself and the vehicle of some supernatural evil vengeance. The Serge that appears in the car is vengeful, but the one that appears in the shelter is grief stricken. That they can also appear inside the place is oddly unexplained, when the group can’t get in as they attack the shutters. Also the rot of the dead, and then Simon eats himself – rotting – and he has a dual reality – himself and a savage vengeful side. The dead are like the living but unbound. Great show.
My admiration for the show waned a bit near the end, although I’ll absolutely come back to it for season 2, hoping for answers the finale didn’t even come close to. My two main gripes: I began to realize that with few exceptions, most of the characters had virtually the same personalities. And why does The Horde contain no other loved ones? They apparently came out of the same graveyard but are just unidentified creeps. If I were Sandrine or another parent bereaved by the bus accident, I’d be expecting my child back in that group. That harkens to that lack of curiosity to find causes that Alan mentioned. I remain hopeful for answers, but since they’re only just filming season 2 now, I wonder if I’ll still be interested in a year or more.
Alot sure goes on in this town. Why hasn’t the rest of France noticed the problem with the damn and the electricity? Sure are alot of unexplained deaths? why do drunk ladies keep walking through that tunnel? Why are the cops so dumb? And everyone is so bitchy too each other! I’m willing to put up with all of the above if there are some Season 2 payoffs. Luci – you have some ‘splainin’ to do.
“That damn dam!” – The spelling Gendarmerie
I don’t get all the confusion over this show – I think it’s pretty clear an entire town was starving and then drowned when a dam broke. Some of the dead people from that tragedy are coming back to life and haunting the living people now re-settled in this alpine community. Each of the dead people who are able to come back to the living, are arrested at the stage of development they were at, when they died. And each of them wish to resolve the personal issue they were facing at time of death. Camille wants the boy to like her, Serge wants to stop being a serial killer, and Simon wants to reclaim the love of his life. Viktor has the maturity of a traumatized child, and lashes out at anyone to protect himself until he can be reunited with his mother. Through all of them facing their unresolved issues, they uncover some nasty secrets of the living (creepy Helping Hands guy and Simon involved in a murder) or Serge’s brother committing murder on his brother. It’s not until the horde come to collect these dead souls back to the place from whence they came, that they realize there’s no place for them among the living anymore. Can I explain folks coming back from the dead? Absolutely not, but that’s the sci-fi part of the story. My guess is the receding water is now revealing the buried town that drowned, therefore releasing the dead. It’s tempting to want to understand “how” all of this is possible. But that’s just not how this show works. Season Two will reveal more. But I don’t think the bigger picture is that hard to grasp.
This was the best comment so far! Thank you!
This comment is complete nonsense. The “returned” characters did not all drown in the flood 35 years ago. Many of them died much more recently; consequently, your entire “bigger picture” not being hard to grasp comment is most likely just a way for you to cover the fact that you don’t have any idea where the show is going. If you do understand the reason why the non-flood dead have returned, please explain instead of just alluding to your alleged comprehension.
Excellent cliffhanger, I’m looking forward to season 2!