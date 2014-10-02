Review: FOX’s ‘Mulaney’ can’t convert stand-up to sitcom

A lot of very smart and funny people who work in the TV comedy business are rooting for FOX's “Mulaney” to succeed for two reasons:
1)Star and creator John Mulaney is both a terrific stand-up comic and writer (at “SNL,” he was responsible for making Bill Hader crack up at least once during every Stefon appearance); and
2)This gifted comedian and writer is concentrating his energy on making a traditional multi-camera sitcom, shot on a stage in front of a live audience – a format no one but CBS succeeds with anymore, even though many of us still have fond memories of “Cheers,” “The Cosby Show,” “Friends” and, yes, “Seinfeld,” which is the inescapable structural model for “Mulaney.”
Comedy people want John Mulaney to succeed, and they want “Mulaney” to prove that someone other than Chuck Lorre can still make a good and popular multi-cam show. For many of the same reasons, I was rooting for the show during its long journey from development at NBC to redevelopment at FOX. It makes all the sense in the world on paper.
In practice, though, “Mulaney” (it debuts Sunday at 9:30 p.m.) is fairly dire. It's an unfortunate reminder that the multi-cam format is an unforgiving beast that can swallow you whole if you aren't constantly feeding it jokes – no matter how good or bad those jokes may be, and the jokes on “Mulaney” almost all fall into the latter category.
As in “Seinfeld,” Mulaney plays a less successful version of himself, and each episode opens with him performing a stand-up routine that will then inform the story that follows. These monologues – shot on the show's darkened main apartment set, not even bothering with the pretense that he's doing it at a club – are by far the highlight of each episode, demonstrating an agile comic mind and a level of on-camera comfort that's unfortunately not present for so much of the show that follows them.
The sitcom version of Mulaney lives with fellow comedian Motif (Seaton Smith) and longtime friend Jane (fellow “SNL” alum Nasim Pedrad), and supplements his income by working for egomaniacal game show host Lou Cannon (Martin Short, who himself spent a season at Studio 8H). The rest of the ensemble includes Elliott Gould (a classic host of a very different era of “SNL”) as flamboyant neighbor Oscar, and – because it is mandatory for every new sitcom this season to feature an obnoxious bearded friend character who is often large and/or ginger – Zack Pearlman as Mulaney's weed dealer Andre.
“Seinfeld” famously described itself as “a show about nothing,” but it had a very specific and funny point of view about the minutiae of life, and in time developed a classic structure where the episode's various storylines would converge to make the whole stronger than the sum of its parts. Though Mulaney the stand-up has a clear point of view, “Mulaney” the sitcom does not. It's a show about nothing, with nothing to say about that(*). It goes through various moves because that's what's expected of it, fumbling around for a point in much the same way that Motif spends the pilot episode struggling to craft a joke to justify the punchline “Problem Bitch,” about which he has already begun to sell tie-in t-shirts(**).
(*) The NBC version of “Mulaney” actually had a premise: John wakes up after his latest alcoholic blackout and decides to give up drinking and become a better man. I haven't seen that pilot and can't speak to its quality, but the finished result is a lot like what NBC did to “Bad Judge”: it takes away a clear core idea that some executives may have been nervous about, and adds nothing in its place.
(**) This is a more general thought on modern sitcoms than on “Mulaney” itself, but one of the things we've lost as content restrictions have eased is the creative approach older comedies so often had to take to deal with raunchier subjects. I love it as much as the next guy when Susie on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” starts swearing a blue streak, or when “New Girl” gets as filthy as it gets, but I try to imagine what an episode like “The Contest” would have been like if Larry David had been allowed to use the word “masturbate,” and I suspect it wouldn't have been as much fun. “Mulaney” isn't super-coarse by 2014 sitcom standards, but both the “Problem Bitch” running gag and another one in the pilot about John getting a proctology exam tend to lean on the easiest variations of the dirty jokes provided by their respective contexts.
And whatever confidence and professional ease Mulaney has in the stand-up segments unfortunately vanishes the second he's placed in a scene with his co-stars. Jerry Seinfeld famously wasn't a good actor, and the show had fun with that at times, but when it was just him in the coffee shop with Elaine or George, he came across as a human being having a conversation with other human beings. Mulaney always looks uncomfortable, his line delivery is stilted and unnatural, and that adds to the sense that “Mulaney” is less a sitcom than a vaguely lifelike simulation of one.
Mulaney isn't helped a ton by his more experienced co-stars. Gould is, as he so often has in recent comedy appearances, just picking up a paycheck; his presence never makes sense, and especially not in an episode that has a subplot where Motif watches “Friends” for the first time. (You don't cut from a scene where a guy talks about Ross and Rachel to a scene with the guy who played Ross and Monica's dad – not unless you plan to make some kind of meta joke about it, which the episode does not.) Short, meanwhile, goes the other way, chewing into every bit of scenery surrounding his Regis-esque character, playing to the cheap seats in the studio. The writing at least plays along with that approach, treating Lou as a needy has-been who lives his whole life like a studio audience is watching and hooting along, but it's a performance so big that no one else can play off of him – least of all Mulaney.
FOX made five episodes available to critics. There's no tangible sense of improvement over the course of those five episodes, but there are occasional glimpses of a version of the show that could work down the road once Mulaney relaxes on camera and he and the other writers sharpen their approach. In the most successfully “Seinfeld”ian episode, John dates a doula – always referred to as “the doula” by other characters, in the clear hope that this will turn into a catchphrase – and she winds up being helpful in a circumstance that unexpectedly parallels what she does at work. In another, John and Jane discuss the fact that they've never gotten involved romantically, and Jane elaborately – and, based on John's horrified reaction, accurately – speculates on what it would be like to have sex with him. It's a smart, sustained bit of comic writing, delivered well by Pedrad, and then the show goes right back to stupid, silly jokes about Lou trying to squeeze into skinny jeans or Oscar having lit his kitchen on fire.
Of course, “Seinfeld” debuted 25 years ago, in a very different TV environment. It traveled a circuitous path to success, in an era when its network could afford to be patient for the audience to find it – and for the show to find itself creatively, which took nearly three years (albeit within fewer episodes that are produced in a typical network season). “Mulaney” arrives in a time where patience is a fantasy, on a network that has struggled mightily of late, and it was ordered by a network president who's no longer there, and which is now run by two executives who also oversee the company's TV studio – which does not happen to be the studio of origin for “Mulaney.” As with many of his peers in the comedy business, I like Mulaney's other work and I like the idea of “Mulaney” as a show. In an ideal world, I'd come back later in this season to see if the series had worked through some of its issues. In the world in which “Mulaney” exists, I fear there won't be an opportunity for that to happen.
I don’t know much about the process (and I have these haunting fears we are at some cultural crossroads where we are running out ideas), but I wonder how much better shows would be, and sitcoms in particular, if they let the creative types do their thing. I’ve read there are people who help newbies get their feet wet, but when does it stop? Maybe if you’re Chuck Lorre, but when for other people?
Take, for example, Up All Night. I remember reading that the original pilot was better than the one we saw, after Maya Rudolph blew up. Was it network execs that caused the changes, as I think I read and definitely expect?
Maybe my lack of understanding about the particulars of this industry makes me think this is a bigger problem than it really is, but if not, maybe the answer is to pull a Louie and give them more creative control for less money. Let them find something that works, and then the promotions people can go to town building up a night.
Oh yeah, I’m not easily offended, but I’ve long thought there were far too many people cursing and saying raunchy stuff just to try to be hip and edgy. Susie cursing on Curb is very effective, because she’s very coarse as a person and gets psychotically angry. Were she just screaming aggressively, it’d still be funny. (A good comparison is Elaine on Seinfeld, who wasn’t as hysterically loud as Susie can be, but still aggressive and easily angered…and very, very funny.)
Ahhh my worst fears have been confirmed. Like Alan, I believe John Mulaney to be one of the great comedic minds of his generation (seeing him perform standup live is transcendent), but nothing I saw promoting the show had me reacting with anything but cringes.
Anyone else hoping this is Mulaney’s equivalent of Louis CK’s ‘Lucky Louie’, and therefore we’re bound to see his ‘Louie’ in a few years?
You have to keep in mind that prior to his FX show Louis CK had some experience directing and making films. Mulaney, I believe, has mostly focused on stand-up and writing. So while I would love for your hopeful prophecy to come true, I think the better bet here is to give this show time and trust that it settles in its own unique skin eventually.
Very fair point Valtteri. I do find the Lucky Louie comparison an amusing one though, especially since they’re both multicam sitcoms intentionally riffing on a previous multicam sitcom (Lucky Louie/The Honeymooners) (Mulaney/Seinfeld)
I’ll watch the pilot, as I really like John Mulaney, but this description is not promising given my taste in comedy. If it survives to a second season, though, I’m curious about how it might evolve. It has a really good cast, so it might figure itself out eventually.
I’m so disappointed that pretty much all the reviews/buzz about this show is terrible. The ads are terrible, Martin Short is (in my opinion) terrible, everything about it seems terrible. And yet my love of John Mulaney’s stand-up is so strong that a part of me wants to think maybe the show will be OK.
no more laugh tracks NO MORE LAUGH TRACKS no more laugh tracks…
But will there be Too Much Tuna?
As someone who can grow a great beard, I feel like I should move out to hollywood and start auditioning for roles in sitcoms.
Better yet, Alan, YOU should move out and start auditioning! As a fellow bearded individual, you can make it!
Alan,
Can you explain what you mean when you say “multi-cam format is an unforgiving beast that can swallow you whole if you aren’t constantly feeding it jokes”? Is it because of the studio audience? And why would a show be shot in this format as opposed to the way that shows like The Middle or Modern Family are shot?
As to the first question, there is enormous pressure — now more than ever — to not let there be dead air in multi-cam sitcoms. If the audience isn’t laughing every few seconds, something has gone awry — or so many TV executives believe. Shows like Cheers or Taxi, which often could go a minute or more without any kind of joke, simply to set up a much bigger joke down the line, wouldn’t get made today. Because single-cam shows like The Middle or Parks and Rec don’t have a laughtrack, there’s much less pressure to keep inserting jokes where they aren’t needed, because it doesn’t sound wrong.
As to why do multi-cam at all, the bulk of the audience still prefers it. Big Bang Theory is the most popular comedy on television by a long stretch, and it has enormous down-the-line value in reruns. TBS’ entire primetime schedule seems to be Big Bang repeats. Whereas even a very popular single-cam show like Modern Family doesn’t do all that well in syndication; USA shelled out a lot of money for the repeat rights, and the numbers have been disappointing.
A successful multi-cam show will ultimately make its creators, its studio, and everyone else with a financial stake a lot more money than a successful single-cam show.
Re Alan on laugh tracks and silence:
I knew I wasn’t the only one who noticed something about there being a moment or two of silence in some shows.
To me, this is indicative of writers thinking less like people and more like, well, writers. People have conversations, and those conversations don’t always have some sort of joke. Or maybe, in the case of a show like 30 Rock, where the jokes come very quickly, they are disguised as normal sentences and function as jokes because they are just absurd thoughts.
Also, Alan, do you think it has anything to do with writers copying other writers in their style and, especially, not being raised in books? I think it was in response to some article about Cheers where someone was quoted as saying writers of that generation were the last to be raised on books, and it shows in the quality of their work. Seems to make sense.
Also still, I’m okay with not having a joke every few seconds, but a complete lack of jokes or anything like that seems to be an issue for some shows. I’m thinking of the latter episodes of Sex and the City. No, that show wasn’t traditional, but at times, it seems like there was no attempt at humor. That may or may not be appropriate for an episode, and poignancy isn’t the worst thing in the world, but if you wanna make a drama, make a drama. Don’t call it a comedy and then not have anything funny.
The two sitcoms with the most jokes per episode I can think of were single cam – 30 Rock and Better Off Ted. Those jokes were often word play or asides, though, as opposed to the setup and payoff approach of traditional multi-cams.
I think it’s hard for modern writers to think in those terms. The current crop of great comedy writers have no experience with multi-cam.
GHOTI:
I think there’s something to that, but I find it kind of a lame excuse–for them (nothing wrong with you mentioning it). Again, I’m not a writer, so I could be missing something, but I think that if you can do funny, you can do funny. You might need to structure it differently, but in the end, it should be work.
With a lot of modern comedy, which is to say mostly single cam shows, I get the sense they get lost in the format and assume people will watch just because. Your characters don’t need to be cartoons to be funny. There is indeed a healthy middle ground between acting like a half hour drama and a live action cartoon.
I also think that a lot of writers are afraid to make a choice and want to be as broad as possible. You can’t be all things to every person.
Hollywood needs the “James L. Brooks School of Multi-Cam Comedy Writing”.
The previews for this show look more like “Jerry” than “Seinfeld.”
“Because he’s MY butler!”
I saw a taping of one of the later episodes and they showed us clips of the pilot before filming started. In the pilot, you definitely get the sense that Mulaney himself isn’t completely comfortable with the format- you can almost see him looking for his marks (at the very least, you certainly see him focus on sitting down correctly in the waiting room chair).
However, the live episode we attended was charming and comfortable and everyone (with the exception of Short) had settled into a solid rhythm.
My biggest problem is that the supporting characters don’t seem like full people- on Seinfeld, Elaine felt real. George was fully defined, Kramer had a very detailed life. Jane and especially Motif feel very safe and one dimensional, here with a very specific purpose.
For what it’s worth, the 60-somethings next me didn’t laugh at anything. Except for Short gnawing on the scenery.
Maaaan, I hope Mulaney hits a groove. I would love to have Brooklyn Nine-Nine & Mulaney on my regular TV-watching schedule.
Brooklyn Nine Nine is AWESOME. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Terry Crews are the best.
Ugh. I wanted this show to be good. Hopefully they’ll have a chance to improve on some things, because Mulaney really is a hilarious guy. It makes me feel a little bit better to think about how weak Parks and Rec and even Seinfeld were in the beginning (and how great they came to be).
This review was a nice way of saying “It’s Awful”.
I was so excited to see this show. I got to watch an episode at the ATX Festival in June and man, it was a bummer. Breaks my John Mulaney loving heart. The episode I saw culminated in a dog wearing a rasta wig riding a skateboard. I watched this in the same room as the cast and I just felt bad for them. Does the same hilarious stand-up that can make me laugh until I cry watch that and think, “Yes, that is exactly what I thought this show would be and I am proud to have my name on it”?
Dog wearing a Rasta wig and riding a skateboard seems like a hilarious, ironic, fake TV bit. Not too unlike John Mulaney’s own Jerry Orbach’s eyes bit. Is it possible that we are being punked?
Oof, as a huge Mulaney standup and SNL writing fan, this is a big disappointment. Here’s hoping they can convert it before cancellation or that this is his “Lucky Louie” and he finds another way.
Alan, I love your writing and your taste, and I had been wondering why you and Dan didn’t include this show in your article about shows to look forward to for whatever reason. And I imagine it made you so disappointed to see the show’s merits too. This review was like a mercy killing.
I think I’m one of the handful of people in the world who actually liked early first season Seinfeld. I loved what it became, but I liked the naturalistic, Woody Allen style the show and characters had. There weren’t any broad high concepts, not much physical comedy, no plots coming together; it was just regular people living in NYC talking, being neurotic. I liked that. But, you know, they changed the format to something I and everyone on the planet loved.
Secondly, I did not know Friends was a multi-cam taped in front of an audience. My feelings towards it are what Dan thinks about Seinfeld.
Anyone who is familiar with Mulaney’s stand up will likely hate this, as the entirety of the sitcom’s dialogue is taken from his stand up bits; most verbatim.
Your assessment that his performance was stilted and that he had a very uncomfortable delivery are also accurate.
The whole show was just awful, and I cant imagine it will air many more episodes before being cancelled.
This show sucks. The canned laughter every 5 second is beyond annoying.
Nasim Pedrad did the show no favors, either. Her acting was as stilted and awful as her terrible acting on SNL. You can almost get away with stilted acting on SNL by saying it is built into the skit but not on a sitcom.
Seinfeld couldn’t act but his co-stars made us believe.
Mulaney has what I call “Ariana Grande syndrome”, having watched an episode of Sam & Cat; it’s that thing where the voice sounds exaggerated and you don’t know if it’s for character effect or they just sound like that when trying to act in a sitcom or that’s actually just how they are in real life (Nick Offerman falls into the latter category).
Most of the best sitcoms are the ones where you don’t have to have a constant barrage of jokes to make it work, “Cheers”, “Mary Tyler Moore”, “Barney Miller” to name a few. These shows work because of the rich characters and brilliant acting and great writing. These actors could make you forget that there are writers writing for them, if that makes sense. Nothing on TV comedy comes close to these classic shows.