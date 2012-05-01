‘Smash’ – ‘Tech’: A Swift return

A review of last night’s “Smash” coming up just as soon as I magically take a train from Grand Central Station to Boston…
I haven’t written about “Smash” in a while, and the show hasn’t gotten in any way better, outside of occasional pockets of goodness like the piano song or tonight’s opening sequence with Tom singing “Another Op’nin’, Another Show” from “Kiss Me, Kate.” In some ways, it’s gotten worse, as Dev, for instance, has moved up from inoffensive non-entity to yet another case of “Good God, why did the writers think anyone would want to watch this character in this storyline without hating both the character and the show for it?”
That said, the show has done some decent work with Derek in recent weeks – outside of his implausible conviction that the spectacularly milquetoast Karen Cartwright(*) was born to play Marilyn – and I did enjoy watching him get repeatedly flummoxed when problems popped up left and right during tech rehearsals. At the same time, the show’s attempt to suggest how grueling tech is for everyone but Derek mostly amounted to people using “I’m in tech” as the all-purpose excuse for anything, up to and including Karen’s non-acceptance of Dev’s marriage proposal. The unfortunate effect of the show telling us about tech for the actors rather than showing us was to make most of them come across as the worst stereotypes of showbiz people who can’t handle real work. I’m sure tech rehearsals really are tough; “Smash” just fell down on demonstrating that for anybody but the director.
(*) Even as someone who quite liked Kat McPhee going into this series, Karen has become incredibly hard to take. It’s not even that she ever does anything particularly terrible – she would need to be capable of independent thought and agency for that – but that the show keeps begging us, over and over, to see her as a magical snowflake who can heal the world with both her voice and her dead-eyed stare into the middle distance. “Smash” over-relies on reaction shots to begin with – making sure we understand a particular performance is great by showing one background extra after another beaming in response to it – but it feels like the amount doubles whenever Karen is performing, possibly because the “Smash” producers realized they need to pull the Jedi mind trick on us to get her over as someone worth rooting for.
And the inescapable black hole that is Julia Houston’s personal life keeps swirling and sucking the show into its gravitational pull. Just as Julia and Frank have finally reconciled, we’re going to be stuck with Michael Swift again, because (as a writer friend of mine observed recently) “Smash” only seems to know how to generate conflict through romantic turmoil, and then pretty much only through triangles. (See also Dev and Ivy linking up at the bar, though that’s more of a quadrangle.)
Why am I still watching? Emily Nussbaum wrote a piece for The New Yorker about how she’s now hate-watching the show, and that’s definitely a part of it: much as I love to celebrate good TV, sometimes it’s just fun to tear into a creative mess that deserves every barb thrown at it. But I also think, as an observer of TV, it’s instructive to watch a show like this, or “Studio 60” or “Heroes” where you go in with lots of expectations and it all starts going wrong, and continues going wrong, in so many different ways. I can look at the transformation that a show like “Parks and Recreation” made between its first and second seasons, or the way “New Girl” went from fumbling around to firing all cylinders and see what it takes for a show to overcome early problems. But it’s also valuable to look at shows like these that don’t learn from their mistakes(**), because it helps you spot similar warning signs in other new shows as they go along.
(**) As discussed previously (incuding on this week’s podcast), nearly all of “Smash” was written and produced before the show debuted, and before opinion quickly turned on characters like Julia, Ellis, Leo, Dev, Michael, Eileen, etc., etc., so there was no ability to course-correct. The writers failed by not realizing they had given us so many unlikable characters, but they also couldn’t change anything this year. Since last I reviewed the show, Theresa Rebeck has departed as showrunner, and “Gossip Girl” producer Josh Safran has been hired to replace her. I have no idea if this thing is salvageable, but as Fienberg has pointed out, “Gossip Girl” was a show that wasn’t afraid to dump unpopular but relatively high-profile characters like Jenny Humphrey. If nothing else, he might be in favor of a purge of the ensemble’s biggest liabilities. The problem is that the only people I care at all about seeing anymore are Derek, Tom and Ivy.
Mainly, I’m writing this because I’m curious how everyone else is feeling about the cast and crew of “Bombshell” at this point in the season. Is anyone still enjoying the show on a non-ironic level? If not, why are you watching? And what changes do you most hope Safran makes for season 2?
Should’ve just turned Dev into a spy. Spies make everything more interesting…
Well, Dev used to be a spy – he was great on the UK series “MI-5” (called “Spooks” over there) and actually had a set of balls…
That’s what I’m referencing, actually.
While the Gossip Girl writers have not hesitated to dump characters that aren’t working (Jenny, Vanessa), they’ve also alienated a lot of the fanbase with increasingly ludicrous plotlines (Nate Archibald, journalism magnate! Serena van der Woodsen, celebrity blogger! Chuck Bass searches for his parents!) and have royally ticked off a core portion of the audience–Chuck/Blair ‘shippers–with what they’ve done to Blair this year.
That said, Safran and his team have done a decent job working with performers with…limited range…and have used New York well both from a location standpoint and from a cultural standpoint.
I’m not sure that Gossip Girl dumping characters really qualifies – the characters that got dumped were clearly not just a result of the story lines having issues…
I don’t know how I missed seeing a term like “hate-watching” before now, but that’s pretty much what I’m doing. That and because I was enjoying reading reviews of those who were also hate watching like you and Tom & Lorenzo. Unfortunately you all stopped blogging about it mostly. Which has left me wondering why I’m still watching! So I was glad to see this blog, which made me feel better about watching last night’s episode. :-)
We’ve been hate-blogging it for weeks! The scary thing is the people who continue to defend it like we’re on crazy pills
I enjoyed the roughly 75% of this episode that was about Derek et al. trying to put together a show. The last act brought me crashing back down to reality, though.
At this point I’m mostly watching to better enjoy Ms. Nussbaum’s live hate-watching, though unless the second season is much improved I’ll probably drop it over the break.
This show would be so much better if they’d rescue Leo’s sister from China already.
lulz
I half-heartedly watched it last night. It went a little like this.
Oh look there’s Ellis [mute for 2 mins], oh look there’s that Dev again being pissed at Karen [changes channel to local news for 2 mins]
flash forward to the end of the show
Oh look Julia’s eating a banana and something that looks like nutella out of the jar… oh crap Leo just said something like he was reading off cue cards, double whammy of pain [changing channel furiously, what did I do to deserve this?]
maybe hate-watching would have been easier, but I hate these characters so much at this point… and I had greater hopes for it than Glee when I saw the first episode this year.
The show always has one good scene, and I’m ex-theater… That’s why I watch. I agree Derek, Tom, and Ivy are the only good characters, (although I do like Karen and the dancer’s interactions most of the time.)
I, too, enjoyed what we saw of the details of tech. (In “On Writing”, Steven King says something like “for some reason, people love reading about the details of other people’s jobs.” So it’s like that for me.)
I also sort of enjoyed the very end, in which — I think — both Ivy and Dev knew exactly who the other one was, but were pretending not to. (I mean, how many Devs are you likely to run into? How many Ivys who look like they were born to play Marilyn Monroe?)
I’d like to think that they both knew who the other one was. That would be smart, and suggest they were smart. Then again, once upon a time I liked to think that the horrible Bruno Mars revue Michael Swift was in was supposed to be presented as a joke, and the more we saw of Michael Swift and the show, the more it became clear it was not.
I’m almost certain they knew who the other one was. Karen showed Ivy a picture of Dev a few episodes ago. Dev has heard all about Ivy and she was in the hotel room when he came by. I doubt they immediately recognized each other, but they realized once they introduced themselves. They both had looks of recognition. Ivy thinks Karen’s been hiding that Uma’s sleeping with Derek, so she wants revenge. Dev is just an idiot.
yep, being tempted by a honey-dipped version of your girl and her fiercest rival is a sure way to mend a broken relationship. I wouldn’t be surprised that a drunken Derek tells Dev “you hate-frak around, just like Marilyn” and they wrestle themselves into the hottest sex on the show… at this point, would you take odds against it?
just like Marilyn! if there’s one thing I’ve learned from this show, it’s that no matter what you are facing in life, there is always a trite Monroe reference to be made!
I am a 60 demographic and a devoted theater lover and goer as are many of my friends. My wife and I love the show, though we do recognize many of its faults. And virtually all of our friends watch the show as well. More interesting, my three kids (one of whom is an Equity Stage Manager, hello Anne Harada) ages 33, 31 and 24 all watch and enjoy the show. I think all of us view it as a bit of a guilty pleasure. The middle kid, is a guy and works in professional sports, so the demographic seems to cross a lot of lines.
I haven’t watched since the pilot, and everything I hear about the show sounds like the reasons why I barely made it through that initial episode. I’m really surprised you gave it anything but a bad review initially.
I literally laughed out loud when Karen told Dev never to call the show “stupid.” Could they possibly make her a bigger goody two shoes?
I agree Dev needs to go. So do Ellis and especially Leo. I think Eileen is likable enough, they just need to give her a storyline that doesn’t suck. Julia is a horribly written character, but I think if they’d just stop writing her as such a selfish shrew I would be okay with them keeping her. She’s fine in most of her interactions having to do with the show. It’s whenever anything about her personal life creeps in that she becomes unbearable.
I agree. I like Eileen, but she isn’t written well. Anything job-related seems to work better than the romance stuff. Same with Julia. She was one of my favorites until the family stuff became unbearable intrusive. Ivy is my favorite character, followed by Tom as close second.
Ellis doesn’t have to go, he just needs to be a less inept weasel.
The problem with Eileen is that she makes decisions that no adult would make. Who would burn investors pages in a dive bar when her questionable bartender finds her a coked-out musician instead? Ludicrous!
I’ve realized that any positive feelings I have toward Eileen are really just for Anjelica Huston.
I like Eileen, but I’m still waiting for her to bitch-slap Ellis and fire him. Really. Then maybe he can run off with Leo and Dev, and Julia can get back to work.
Alan, perfectly stated about Kat McPhee and Karen’s character. The more they push her on me the more I resist. It’s too late really. I will never accept Karen for what they want me too. They should realize it failed and work on a way to bring Karen down and replace her with someone I can root for.
I agree completely with everything you wrote about this show. I watch it now b/c my wife still wants to watch. I’m usually playing around on my tablet or fall asleep while it’s on.
Encouraged by the new showrunner though. I do think the show can be good.
I like katherine McPhee a lot, if anything I’d hope they can tweak her character to be less of a disney character and give her some sass or something. McPhee would probably suit “sassy” (shit I hate that word, but the thesaurus in my brain is on the fritz) much better then she suits country mouse in the big city.
Alan, please do not compare Smash and Studio 60 ever again! Even at its lowest, Studio 60 still retained infitely superior levels of acting and writing than Smash at its highest.
Agreed.
As you said in the podcast, too many chefs in the kitchen. It’s seems that there was some element that wanted the show to be a Broadway fairy tale (which IMO explains Ellis and Karen).
Kat McPhee is a nice girl, cute as a button, but has no chops. As an earlier commenter said, Safran’s hiring is a clear sign that they need a showrunner who can writer around the lead’s limitations.
McPhee has ‘chops’! usually the ones who bad mouth her, can’t sing!
And Hilty can’t dance, so she’d be a terrible ‘Marilyn’
Tinm- Keep telling yourself that. LOL.
i saw another blog post on another TV site tracking the most unlikable character of the week on Smash. not surprisingly, Dev takes the spot this week.
i too am hate-watching this show, and agree with everything Emily Nussbaum wrote about this show. i actually really like the musical they’ve written for this show, but everything else is just downright awful.
unless a miracle like Parks and Rec’s second season happened, i won’t be back for Smash. as a long time Gossip Girl fan, some of the show’s worst plots were under Josh Safran’s direction. so i’m not sure how he can save this show.
I don’t want Julia or Frank gone (Leo could run away again, no problem). As much as both characters are horribly written and annoying to death, and fail to have any personality traits other than how they feel about each other, Leo and Michael Swift, I just find Debra Messing and Brian D’Arcy usually so easy to watch. They are such great actors. I think they are pretty good in this and could easily be fantastic if only they were given more range to work with (I can’t stand Brian having to play victim and Julia crying all the time anymore).
I vote for less of Julia’s private life and more of her working on the show with Tom.
Yeah, as great as D’arcy is, his character has nothing to do and nowhere to go. Both actors are great, but the show clearly doesn’t know how to use them
“That’s usually my thing!” – Ellis after finding Ivy spying.
And if that quote doesn’t sum things up, then I dont know what would.
Derek has become a really great character, but I cannot decide if thats because everyone else is so terrible or if he really is a great character. Either way, he is part of, what I consider, about 10% of the show thats watchable. Everything else just basically deserves an eye-roll for everything it does.
lesbians… if I have to watch tom kiss guys, I want to see Katherine McPhee “explore” with the cute pony tailed chick she hangs with. I believe making Karen into a lesbian will save the show.
I’m gonna take that as a joke, because it’d be a dumb move — yet one more preposterous notion on top of a mountain of them already there.
It WAS a joke lol.
That Bollywood number was awesome though. I’m glad I stuck it out, just for that.
the Bollywood number was the best number so far!
More Tom singing. More Tom in general.
He was a great Zanack the other week.
He could be Dimaggio too.
And can Bernadette Peters come back please?
Y’know what this show needs? A sassy Greek chorus, which the chorus actually ain’t, since they literally fell last night into the Team Karen/Team Ivy meaningless camps. The only way to win is not to play….
Movie musicals knew to have reliable character actors, such as Helen Broderick, Franklin Pangborn, Phil Silvers, and the incomparable Eve Arden — folks who’d been around the block more than once, who’d shake their head at all the bed-hopping shenanigans, and even sing a snappy patter song or two about the foolishness of the leads’ endeavors — but that self-awareness lies more in how these characters are cynically written, when they should have a heart, somewhere, that we respect.
In the end, the cynical sidekicks are converted, due to True Love, or There’s No Business Like Show Business, or whatevs, but Smash allows no room for dissent, which actually makes it weaker in viewer’s eyes. Use a wide-eyed chorine, balance her out with a hard-bitten broad, but don’t make them faux-compete for a season — neither character learns from the other.
Also, Smash’s American Idol mindset allows only for rigid character branding and a yes-no voting style, not true creative colllaborations. Bad model, and still a bad series.
Ugh – just watched the episode and it was terrible! Aside from Borle and Hilty’s singing, the character motivations are even more askew that usual (our take: [wp.me])
I have never seena show do such a quick and good job of turning all of it’s characters into despicable human beings. The only character who i think still has some redeeming qualities is Ivy. And that’s mostly because, every time she sings, I get goosebumps. This show has also made me HATE Uma Therman.I will keep watching until the end of the season, but propably won’t come back. It’s odd how this started out bas a show that was better then what Glee has become. But Smash has gotten so bad, that I’m starting to like Glee more in comparison. It took Glee almost 1 and a half seasons to become bad. Smash did it in 7 episodes.
This show genuinely entertains me because I have accepted it for what it is, and what it isn’t is the fantastic pilot! I’m kind of loving that it has just gone all out soap opera now because at least that’s entertaining. A few of the middle.episodes of this season weren’t even that. Biggest gripe with the show is the Smash writer’s uncanny ability to make pretty much every character unlikeable, lol. The only ones I still care about now are Derek and Karen, and eben then I wanna give Karen a good shake ans lmd tell her to man up. At least she did a little this episode. we actually got to hear McPhee raise her voice, and it was pretty good! The music also keeps me coming back. I can’t stand Ivy for the bitter character she has become, but the girl has chops, and I think Karen/McPhee has an absolutely gorgeous voice. Some characters really have to go tho. Dev has become a truly worthless human being. Are the wrters really trying to make him so unlikeable? Like I said, I can’t take Ivy but she’s integral to the show. Leo, Sam, Eileen, even Julia, I could do without.
I’ve ketp watching because i love musical theather, so sometimes is watching just for the musical numbers, having said that i dont think the show as a whole deserves an F.. there is a lot (A LOT !) wrong with it, but still has some isolated flashes of goodness, i will give it a C- or D+..
by the way, i always have a great time see the bloodbath performed by critics on twitter, and was laughing and the podcast, but the kind of massacre you guys want perform on the cast on Season 2, i think went overboard.. I think Tom and Julia is a good dynamic, we just need to lose her family.. Ellis must go and the bartender too, but Angelica Houston’s character can be saved.. Swift and Dev also should go (and my dear Uma, of course).. a good show can be constructed with the rest of the cast.
(btwm sorry for the typos, small virtual keyboard sucks)
One last thing, Alan (or Dan), did any of you guys do a write-up regarding Theresa Rebeck departure ? i read something about it when it was announced, but im curious to hear if you guys think she was asked to step down due to the negative reviews of how the season is going, or did she voluntarily did it due to the same reason.. I didnt buy the whole ‘I want to focus on my theather career” version that i saw in a few articles.
When I watch Smash now I pretend the awesome pilot never happened so as not to be disappointed and i find myself loving this show. It’s my guilty pleasure with some genuinely great moments that happen every now and then that remind you what this show wants to be and could be still ….. maybe! Like a lot of the posters there are too many dreadful characters though, and Dev currently tops that list. Karen girl sort your sh!t out and dump his sorry ass ASAP. Leo is a close second, but when I think about it the writers are succeeding in making us hate to different degrees pretty much all the characters. Ivy went from being nice-ish, to a bitch, to a crazy bitch, to someone a lot nicer, but has now become an inert bitch and I’m back to hating her again. Don’t care she makes a great Marilyn. (for the record o really think Smash missed a trick by not casting Ivy as Marilyn and Karen as Normal Jean – I think Karen has a beautiful voice and fits that role perfectly). Talking of Karen, I like her but come on, she needs to get more savvy. People are walking all over her. I’ve got a feelig though hat she will be someone different in ep2 though. More dark and less trusting, which I think suits McPhee better too. Her best acting moment was in the last ep in her fight with Dev and thats no coincidence it was when she was actually allowed to show some personality. Interested to see what the new showrunner will bring. There is a lot wrong with this show I can’t get enough of, but nothing that isn’t fixable! Sidenote Alan – I just bought he soundtrack on itunes and i know you’ll be delighted to know that Karen’s Touch Me is by far the biggest seller, haha! Shake It Out also. Still my fave cover from the show!
Then someone could sing “Goodbye, Normal Jean…” a la Elton John…
yes, on itunes, Touch Me, Shake it Out & Brighter than the Sun are selling the most! Love this!
Manta- Why?
It’s a poor testament to a show which prides itself on a brand-new ORIGINAL musical premise that the best sellers from the show are covers – unoriginal, sub par, breathy covers from La McPhee.
I’ve been taught from the time I was in preschool that pop music is pedestrian, and that people with class listen to classical music and a little of show tunes. I would fly up to London from my school in Villars (sur-Ollon)to meet up with my parents at the beginning of school breaks just to watch new shows (I remember the Mackintosh productions so well) then we fly back to our home in Manhattan and I would watch (almost) every opera and shows currently on.
Speaking of poor choices, has anyone else noticed the girl’s freaky, alien fingers on the Bombshell poster??
Yes! Thank you! That was driving me crazy. I’m glad I’m not the only one noticing details like that.
Can’t believe nobody has mentioned Clay Davis’ appearance last night! Granted, he didn’t get to do much (it being network TV I guess they couldn’t have him do his signature line), but it reminded me of a time when my standards for the TV shows I watched were higher, much higher. Thanks Mr. Whitlock.
I’m at a loss as to why Derek slept w/Rebecca (if, indeed he did). Was it just to placate her & save the show? He was starting to seem like a likable. Boyfriend recently.
The most possible reason of Derek sleeping with Rebecca is that basically anyone who becomes Marilyn turns him on. Basically he’s just in love with Marilyn which explains how he got it on with ivy, how he started having funny hallucinations of Karen being Marilyn and nw Rebecca. Makes him look really bad imo though.
Good point…
Why can’t he put on the gown and wig, pleasure himself into a stupor, then learn how to direct his cast without bullying or sexual harassment?
I know we’re inured to white British males yelling at folks for team betterment, but we have to draw the line somewhere, don’t we?
it’s actually a love pentagon: Karen + Dev + Karen’s Indian Doppleganger who weasels her way into Dev’s life via his job + Ivy + Derek
I could see Karen’s Indian Doppleganger throwing herself at Derek too. Despite Karen & Uma’s alleged kisses, Uma is not includeded only because Dev hates her (ostensibly).
Donboy, I totally agree that Ivy & Dev were aware of who the other was. I don’t know why they’re writing Dev into this giant asshole, other than to set-up a Karen + Derek hook-up…
My friends & I watch this show together because we like the songs… we cringe through all of the Debra Messing parts. We actually much prefer Karen’s acting to Ivy’s (but are aware that most critics prefer Ivy’s acting). I think that with better dialogue & less heavy-handedness, McPhee
would annoy people less. I think that people make fun of her more than Ivy because they enjoy making fun of the show, and she’s the biggest personified representation of the show (since the show keeps overemphasizing her importance and presence to viewers). Once the show improves (hopefully), so will people’s reactions to McPhee
regardless, I hope that Bombshell makes it to the stage… and Tom gets to star in it!
i think uma thurman looks like madonna.
It’s funny because I think in the pilot or one of the first few episodes, Tom, Derek, and Ivy are the 3 I pegged as characters I give a shit about, and it’s sort of sad that after 10 episodes, it’s still the same.
Derek is scum but he’s so great to watch we forget that. The writers are really demonizing Ivy which is a shame. It gets harder to like her. Karen needs to grow a pair and maybe I’ll start liking her again.
I tuned into this show originally because I don’t know much about the process of creating a Broadway musical. I think the producers get a big fail in doing more to draw us in to that process. The character of Dev should serve as the audience’s proxy – it’s not his world, but he’s learning about it. For instance, I don’t know what they mean by “tech” or why they had to travel to Boston to do it. Isn’t that insanely expensive? Why couldn’t Dev and Karen have a conversation along the lines of “I’m going to Boston for tech.” “What does that mean?” “It’s where they work out the technical details of the staging.” (guessing here that’s what it is). “Well why do you have to go to Boston? Isn’t New York the world’s theater epicenter?” etc etc. I’m not asking for reams of exposition – you could do this quickly, and it would help the rest of us follow along.
I also agree with Lisa de Moraes of the Washington Post who suggested the producers blew it by not having Kat McPhee play a version of herself – a contestant from a popular singing show. The tension between a famous American Idol alum and a Broadway vet like Ivy would have been more interesting than the stereotypical nice girl from Iowa versus the jaded offspring of a legend. They could have had a creative angle where the writers are urged to make their work more “American Idol audience” friendly for the McPhee character’s sake – which of course they wouldn’t have any interest in doing, but would theoretically make the show more financially viable. SO many missed chances here.
Proud to be a hate-watcher. Every time I see Leo, I just can’t help laughing. I want more Leo! I want Leo to break out in song. I want Leo to deliver Shakespeare lines. If there’s a episode where we see nobody but Leo and Ellis, man, that’ll be the greatest hate-watched episode ever.
I guess I’ll just watch any comedy or drama that has singing in it. (same for hospitals)
I like Behind the Scenes stuff (though this may not really have much) and I like Karen (though I can’t really think of a reason why, now that you ask). I do wish Julia wasn’t so stupid (this is the woman who has an affair on her front steps in New York City (where there are definitely no paparazzi).
Beyond that… I hope it gets picked up. At least it’s different.
(and, oh yeah, I used to watch Fame (the series) till NBC (?) cancelled it).
One more thing (that no one will read cause it’s been days and I didn’t realize you’d made a post on this show, though I was hoping you might – it was a fluke that I found it at all) The show that long ago bombed on Broadway about Marilyn (and Joe) co-starred Scott Bakula (who, coincidentally, just worked on Desperate Housewives with “his” Marilyn.) I can’t remember if throwing (his show) under the bus was his words or the article writer’s. But, being a fan, I have at least heard a couple of songs from that show.
On behalf of all nyc commuters, alan thank you for your grand central comment at the beginning of the article. That made me think this show actually was written to be a joke.
Thank you Alan. I liked the show in the beginning, but it has gotten worse week by week. The writing is terrible – is it Anjelica Huston’s poor acting (she’s normally good) or the writing?
The “Marilyn would or would not have done that” is really tiresome. And the actor playing Debra Messing’s son is horrendous, and that is NOT the writing.
But yes, I keep watching too to see where this goes. How could there possibly be a season 2 though?
The show should fast-forward a year in time, get out of the “Bombshell” plot (or give it a realistic timeline, dump Dev and City Hall, get Eileen her money from Jerry so she can be a real producer, let Ellis try to put on a show off-Broadway, put Karen in the chorus and waitressing staff where she belongs, and generally disperse the characters to the various ends of the theatre community and Start Over.
I stopped watching “Smash” two episodes ago and have felt no desire to return – IMO it was no longer worth my time even as a “hate-watch”. I agree that Derek, Ivy and Tom were the only characters who were interesting enough to care about, though.
Alan, I know this sounds suck-uppy, but this whole review is like you’re in my mind. I agree that Derek, Tom, and Ivy are the only characters worth watching, and it’s a shame that they will probably try to make Karen likable by wussifying Derek and sticking the two of them into a romance, and who knows what they would do with Ivy – probably use her to redeem Dev. I might watch Dev and Ivy but I for-sure won’t watch Derek and Karen. I’m not sure I’ll even be hate-watching by that time.