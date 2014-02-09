Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘After’

A review of “The Walking Dead” mid-season premiere coming up just as soon as I eat all the pudding…
After a promising start, the fall run turned into a mess with the return of the Governor and the utterly nonsensical confrontation at the prison that followed. The only upside of the situation is that it forced the characters out of the prison, a setting that was getting stale, and has scattered them to the five winds, some in unlikely combinations.
“After,” though, primarily focused on the central duo of Rick and Carl, with Michonne (who has already traveled with those two before, in last season’s “Clear”) the only regular character to appear. But it’s a different Rick/Carl dynamic, both because Rick is so badly injured that he’s first useless, then unconscious, and because Carl, believing that his sister is dead(*) following the death of his mother and so many other people in his father’s care, has decided that he’s tired of doing what his old man says and is tough enough to do things on his own.
(*) Having read your arguments and thought on it in the days after the previous episode aired, I’ll now allow for the possibility that Judith isn’t dead and the infant carrier got bloody in another way. But if that’s what happens, that only makes the show trying to trade off the horror of her apparent death even lamer (and a repeat of the period from season 3 where everybody thought Carol was dead for five minutes).
With Rick out of action, and with the suburban development they find relatively zombie-free, Carl gets to simultaneously act like a kid and a grown-up, taking charge of their protection and supplies even as he hangs out in the room of a boy he could have been if the world hadn’t gone all to hell. He gets too cocky a few times, but ultimately survives and even gets to enjoy a lot of pudding.(**) In the end, the kid wins out: for Carl’s stated contempt for Rick, when the time comes for him to put a bullet in the daddy he thinks has turned into a walker, Carl can’t bring himself to do it.
(**) Albeit not $240 worth of pudding.
It’s an interesting approach to go this quiet and simple after the mayhem at the prison, and I do think the idea of Carl as a kid who is growing up entirely in this hellscape is promising. But Chandler Riggs isn’t a strong enough actor at this point to carry this much silence.
More intriguing was the Michonne subplot, which finally gives us concrete answers – even in the context of dreams with dream logic – about who and what she was before the apocalypse. She had a
husband lover, and a baby, was well-to-do and cultured, and not at all the monosyllabic samurai warrior we’ve come to know. Of course, her having lost so much helps explain why she’s this closed off to the world, and why she might briefly consider walking with zombies rather than making connections with more people who will die like Hershel.
The episode’s most promising moment comes at the end, as the two stories converge with Rick telling Carl, “It’s for you.” Not only is it a rare funny moment on what’s usually a deadly serious show, but it’s also a ray of hope in a show that is very very hopeless. The unrelenting misery is what eventually led me to give up on the comic book, and with Robert Kirkman involved, I suspect that may be the ultimate tone of the show, but even brief pockets of optimism – especially after a catastrophe like the prison’s destruction – are very welcome.
Speaking of the comics, let me again remind you how this blog’s No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Chandler Riggs is such a poor actor that his scenes in this episode are virtually unwatchable. Riggs might be sufficient for an after school special but her he is just plain bad.
Agree. He reminded me of Axl from The Middle, whose character is even too broad and obnoxious for a 30 minute sitcom.
His monologue to an unconscious Rick was HORRIBLE
He’s fourteen years old. Relax.
@beeftits- Telling people to “relax,” can come off as really condescending and just plain rude. If you’d like to share your two cents about his acting ability, feel free to. We’re sharing our opinion about the show, which is I believe the point of this forum. But thanks for the tip, because I’ve been really wound up about it.
When it comes to kids it’s the responsibility of the showrunners to make them look competent and hide their flaws. They’re kids, we shouldn’t expect greatness. However, this is chalk full of poor acting performances and the show does nothing to help/hide their actors.
Yeah, I thought he’d been doing a decent job previously, but he really doesn’t have the chops for the kind of acting this ep required. I kept thinking “Stand By Me”-era River Phoenix woulda nailed it.
Alan! $240 worth of pudding! First thing I thought, too.
$240 worth of pudding? I didn’t catch that. Would someone please ‘splain me?
I used to work at Kraft foods. One of the crowing achievements in my life was dropping off $240 worth of pudding at a friends house at midnight. It was like 1/3 of a pallet!
It’s from “The State”, a sketch comedy show on MTV – in the early 90’s? It’s a Barry and Levon sketch. Michael Ian Black was one guy, can’t remember the name of the other one, offhand. I’m sure you can find the sketch on YouTube…
Or you could follow the link in the review itself where I mention the $240 worth of pudding!
Sorry, Alan, I didn’t even realize it was clickable!!
Michonne and *that guy* created a baby with Derek Jeter’s skin tone?
Ha! Glad I’m not the only person who noticed this.
I wondered about that too.
The guy was named Mike. And as far as him being her husband, neither of them was wearing a wedding ring in that sequence.
Who mentioned anything about them being married? He looked right at the kid and said “my child”…
“She had a husband…” — from Alan’s review.
It’s quite possible. Both my parents are darker and as a child I was the same skin tone as that kid. Recessive genes and all that. I had more of an issue with that horrible wig loc wig they had her in during the flashback. That thing was terrible.
Yes. And your point?
It is possible. Mixing genes isn’t like mixing paint. It is likely that Michonne or her husband has/had some white ancestry and the trait skipped a generation or two, hence recessive gene.
@Hunter2012 – Considering the history of AA in the US, most of us have some white ancestry. I am only speaking from personal experience where there is no white ancestry to point to without doing an Alex Haley Roots type search. @Dawb – my point it is entirely possible for 2 darker skins parents such as Michonne and her man to have a fairer skinned child. Like I said earlier my parents were darker skinned and I am not. I also have light brown eyes.
Again, I’m more disappointed that a show that does so much great work with SFX makeup couldn’t make her dream sequence hair look less fake than it did.
Yes Tank , they can produce a child with a different skin tone . AA’s are all colors . My oldest son is much lighter , than myself , and his Dad . Although there is no Caucasian blood ( that I know of )my bio sister is fair with natural red hair .
I’m the pappy…
We never told that sap.
And then there’s also the prospect of more lazy racial casting. Possibly generated by producer’s anxiety about a dark-skinned baby being read as ‘sympathetic’ enough for American TV. But was also mightily intrigued by the Queered affect/bond of the two men at the table relative to Michonne’s queered machismo. How Michonne’s child was conceived and delivered just might be the biggest mystery subplot of the show right now. That dream sequence mos def sparked more ‘raced’ and ‘gendered’ questions than answers.
My Gawd AvantGregory read my mind. I was the only one in my household who picked up on the interesting interaction between the two men in Michonne’s dream
An unspeakable sadness washed over me when Carl escaped those zombies.
At least it means we’ll hear “CAAARRRUULLL” again :^)
Same here. Maybe the end of this episode is a sign Carl will move on from the Andrea and Governor character category and I will want him to survive another week. At least the show is moving on to new locales now, even if it did just do the same thing it does nearly every week – trudge through woods, stab zombie and then get attacked by a stealth zombie to create a boo scare.
You stopped reading the comic books because of all the misery? What in the name of shit do you expect would happen in a zombie apocalypse? You think everything would be honky-dory? Do you think people would just get along and band together rather than stand-alone? You sir, need to stop watching so much goddamn TV and step into the real world. A zombie apocalypse would be just that…miserable. One of my biggest fears is something like Walking Dead, or Book of Eli, or The Road. In an apocalypse, the scariest thing would be the other people. Your ignorance of that is quite off-putting.
I’m aware that life in the zombie apocalypse would likely be miserable. I just don’t want to exist in it for as long as the comic has lasted, or possibly as long as this series will last. A two-hour zombie movie that’s good? Absolutely. Years on end? Less inviting.
“Your ignorance of that is quite off-pudding.” FTFY
I’m with Sepinwall on this one. I stopped watching the show about mid-way through the first half of the third season for the same reason (yes, I’m still reading recaps, bur that’s more out of curiosity than anything else). I liken The Walking Dead to the vastly superior Battlestar Galactica. Both deal with post-apocalyptic societies (one with zombies, the other with sentient synthetics).
But while The Walking Dead is the most depressing show on television (since everyone becomes a zombie, and there is apparently no cure, there’s also no hope–and for me, no point to continue watching), both the characters and viewers of BSG had the hope that they would eventually find earth. That (and the fact that synthetics with real human emotions are about a billion times more interesting than a plague of mindless zombies) is the primary reason I think it’s a million times better than TWD.
….and step into the real world. A zombie apocalypse….
The juxtaposition of those two statements is hilarious. You have a lot of zombie apocalypses in your reality?
Or maybe a zombie apocalypse would lead to World War Z. Who knows? That’s why it’s fun to speculate. What’s not fun is Walking Dead, which is why I stopped reading the comic. I’ve read the Wikipedia summary to catch up on what I’ve missed and it’s pretty much what I expected: everything is different yet exactly the same. The Walking Dead is basically the middle part of a long movie that doesn’t know what to do with itself until it can reach the end. Except there is no hint of an end.
No need to be nasty about it Mr. Butt(head). I too don’t expect many periods of levity in this show. Not when there is so much death, particularly of actual characters that mean something to people both to the other characters in the show and us in real life.
I will say I do wonder why Mr. Sepinwall expected anything but a really morose series especially
after reading the comic and the creator of said comic being one of the writers and creators of the TV show. I think the much panned story arc of Sophie being lost for a week and then Rick having to put her down was a hint of things to come.
Personally I am glad they didn’t brighten up the show and really the only way for the show to be less dark is for the characters to be content in some way. And truthfully when we see them half way content many viewers think it is boring, like at the farm and the prison. I do believe Mr. Sepinwall’s fears about the ultra gloomy atmosphere of the show will last as long as the show does is right. That’s the nature of the show. I seriously have the feeling that it will last until the last of the original characters-those we met in seasons one and two-are killed, Rick or Carl being the last ones standing. Maybe Carl will survive.
Any hope I think will come from “Little Ass Kicker” surviving-and I do believe she is alive. At the time I said that car seat was much too clean to have had a baby torn limb from limb. The only way for that to happen is that the Walkers
took her out of the car seat, and that’s ridiculous. I believe the kids took the baby
out of the car seat and ran off to the bus with her.
BTW I think it was evident that Michonne lost a lot by her attitude by seeing how more of the people we knew lost people and as a result were growing more and more like her. Carol is probably the most obvious one that has become more Michonne like. I think when we run into her again-and I believe we will-she will be even tougher and more walled off.
Incidentally did anyone catch how Michonne was seeing herself perhaps in the future when the black walker with the dreadlocks that looked remotely like Michonne walked next to her? Talking about striking out against a perceived fate.
@John:
I think the Ronald D. Moore version of “Battlestar Galactica” is one of the greatest TV shows that existed but people complained it was too dark as well despite the hope, especially after they found original Earth a nuclear ruin, but yes there was some hope, but I wouldn’t say that BSG was a million or whatever times better than TWD because there is no apparent hope in TWD. Any show about an apocalypse of any kind doesn’t have many bright spots.
Of course there is talk I think of a spin off series. TWD is about common people caught in this
hell who can’t do a thing about it but survive and struggle to keep their humanity. Maybe the spinoff will be about people who are in a position that could actually do something about the Zombie Apocalypse a hidden sanctuary of scientist or what not.
Speaking of which I think the new Syfy show “Helix”-which is very dark too-with some modification to adapt it to the TWD universe, would’ve been the perfect prequel for “The Walking Dead”. :-) I have always believed the zombie disease was created by humans accidentally while they were trying to make a bio weapon of some kind. Trying to improve humankind could work just as well.
With that show I really don’t know if they are going to have a (relatively) happy ending or they will all die.
You didn’t ask me, Mr. Butt, but what I expect in a zombie apocalypse is for humans to demonstrate ingenuity and intelligence and to devise ways to overcome their environment.
I don’t know how much time has passed since Rick awoke in the hospital and the zombie apocalypse was a month old. But it’s at least a year, given Lil Asskicker’s conception and birth both happened during the course of the series.
In a year, some of the smarter surviving humans should’ve figured out how better to protect themselves. Digging a large, deep trench around that prison would’ve kept zombies out, as long as the trapped ones were destroyed periodically. Remember the bloated zombie at the farm who couldn’t get out of a moat?
Living high up in the mountains, in difficult terrain, also would be tough for zombies to navigate.
There’s also islands. If you cleared an island, the only zombies you’d ever see again would be ones that washed ashore — if they float.]
I was a fan of Philip Jose Farmer’s Riverworld series, which put all of humanity’s dead back to life on a new planet with little to aid them but a magic food-providing bucket.
Within a few decades they were making steamboats.
I feel like you could take a few of the protagonists from that series and drop them into this apocalypse and they’d be rebuilding civilization, not just wandering around suffering, complaining and dying.
Kirkman has no concept of human behavior. In a crisis, people eventually crack some jokes, otherwise the darkness would be unbearable. In Kirkman’s world, they just go off on endless monologues of self-doubt and stare blankly into the pits of their own souls. It’s amazing anyone can stick with that pity party for any length of time.
Interestingly, first hand reports from soldiers in front-line situations often say that when in really bad situations, when under fire, and especially when they’ve been shot or injured, it’s incredible how often they crack jokes.
Marcus Luttrell, the author of Lone Survivor (and consultant on the movie) said that the movie most watched in the bunk house before a mission was Anchorman (and there’s a little nod to that in the movie). The SEAL team didn’t usually watch war movies, they wanted to crack jokes. And that when one of his squad-mates on the ill-fated mission was shot (4 times), during a break in fire he looked over and said “Marcus… I want to be on you. I want to be ON you.”
So, contrary to what Mr. Butt says, humor is often a natural human response to stress.
Hunter2012…as in (C)unter2012. I wasn’t trying to be nasty, I was just a bit blown away that someone looking at the title “The Walking Dead” was actually expecting a comedy of sorts.
@Mr Butt: I’ve watched every episode of the show and while there have been jokes, the calvacade of Walking Dead showrunners have routinely neglected to bring the funny. However, I was commenting on Kirkman’s comic (which is actually what Allen responded to, not your defense of the show). The comic book lacks humor and is one of the most dour, depressing books I’ve ever read. Yes, any apocalypse will be severely lacking in joie de vivre, but Kirkman seems intent to have his muck and wallow in it too. It’s exhausting, as is the TV show at times.
“Hunter2012…as in (C)unter2012. I wasn’t trying to be nasty”
Your lack of self-awareness is spectacular.
A Carl-centric episode! My prayers have been answered!At least that stupid hat finally came off his head!
I thought that was an absolutely fantastic episode. The Walking Dead is so good at these episodes, where they just create an atmosphere for the episode, don’t have a particular plot to it, but just let characters wander.
The writing for Carl was so spot on this episode, the combination of condescending, reckless and attributing things that were complete luck to his skill level was perfect for a teenager. Yet despite all those unlikeable things, you still felt for him when it looked like he was going to have to pull the trigger on his Dad.
Michonne’s story was great too. The backstory of her husband killing her boy then himself (I presume that’s what happened, but I suppose it’s up for interpretation) was nicely foreshadowed (backshadowed?) throughout.
And the atmosphere of the episode, it was so good at being contemplative with a sense of dread at all times. Greg Nicotero may be the most valuable person on the Walking Dead, because the directing was just spot on.
I’m not always a fan of the Walking Dead, but this was probably a top 3-5 episode for me.
He didn’t kill himself, since he was one of Michonne’s “pets”. Unless, of course, he didn’t shoot himself in the head.
Not husband…lover…refer to Talking Dead after show.
Yeah, I knew it wasn’t necessarily her husband, I just misspoke.
Coop, there are a lot of ways to kill yourself besides shooting yourself in the head. I’m almost certain was the implication that he killed himself. I’m not certain whether he killed the son as well, or forcing Michonne to protect him on her own led to his death.
@OTHER SCOTT I also thought it was a very good episode for the same reasons you stated. Maybe because I have a teenage son, I could really relate to Carl’s perspective and his tense relationship with Rick. Throughout most of the episode, Carl was trying to assert his independence and manhood by acting on his own and being very reckless – and often being a downright jerk. The scene where Carl refuses to slow down and wait for his badly injured dad really captured that theme. Yet in the end, he realizes that in some ways he’s still a scared child in need of his dad. That was very real, even if the context of a zombie apocalypse. Although I’ve never been a big fan of Carl, this episode made me like him more – and I think Chandler Riggs did a great job.
@Coop, kept her lover as one of her pets?!?! I didn’t get that – that was in her dream that he looked like one of the “pets”, no?
@Marie: I was very moved by Carl’s angry rant against his father while Rick was unconscious. My parents died unexpectedly a few months apart. I later discovered they’d done something which hurt me deeply and felt like betrayal. I know it wasn’t intentional and I have no doubt if they had the chance to undo what happened, they would. I used to go to the cemetery to vent outloud feelings of anger, frustration, grief and love. Complex emotions like that must be a real challenge for a young actor – I thought he did pretty well.
thank god theres someone on this blog who is actually positive about this award winning tv show.
I too, thought Carl’s characterization was carefully thought out, well acted, and refreshing. i also liked how aligned the comic and tv show are at this point (no spoilers there, right?)
i also loved carl’s rant, and agree with sue
I just wish the show would slow down with the rapid plot acceleration. I’m having trouble keeping track of all the story threads.
I know, why couldn’t we just stick with Rick and Carl? Bringing Michonne in was too much. I couldn’t handle it!
Just ain’t enough time spent on brooding, mang
In an alternate universe at the same time, Downton Abbey actually moves about ten times faster, with the average scene having about four lines of dialogue before jumping to the next character’s plotline.
Pretty much agree with Alan wholeheartedly on this one. Michonne’s stuff was much stronger, but they tied things together nicely at the end.
I like the quiet, wandering episodes of TWD a whole lot, but this one was a bit boring in parts since Chandler Riggs cannot hold a screen by his lonesome just yet (and there’s absolutely no shame in that for him; dude’s only 14 years old!)
I was really down on this show after that atrocious mid-season finale. This was a solid start to 4.5, though. Eager to see where the road takes the other characters next week.
i beg to differ. i think Riggs held his own, and better than any other 14 yr old could!
some people say the comic is really about carl’s transformation – as if he is the main character. i like that he finally got his due this episode.
I know what you’re thinking… Barry and LeVon where’d you get all that pudding? Shhhhh…
Well done, Alan!
When I saw David Morrissey in the main credits of the episode, I got a little worried. They seemed to definitively show the Governor as being dead in the cold open, but with these writers I can never be sure they won’t pull something ridiculous. I really don’t need to see any more of him, even as Rick’s hallucinations or as flashbacks. No thank you. Fortunately, playing a dead body for six seconds was the limit of his role. (And for some reason that merited a “last billing” slot?! He must have a great agent.)
Scott Wilson and Melissa McBride were in the credits too. I think they’re just going to be there till the end of the season. Though admittedly, the latter could come back.
I had the same reaction. I was worried that the nurse girlfriend would somehow save the Governor and we’d go through this dull crap AGAIN. Fortunately, there was a bullet hole in his head. (Never thought I’d write that sentence.)
I can’t take anymore of Rick screaming “QUAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARL!” every episode.
They’ll keep doing it until you like it, contrarian filth!
My sister was new to the show last year.
She kept asking “Why is that guy calling his son Coral?”
I enjoyed the use of few characters with this premier. I think the series has impeccable pacing strategy when it has done that in the past… even when you refer to the “messy return of the Governor” in the fall. Things got interesting away from the staleness of the prison. Michonne’s story certainly was the highlight of this episode though no more a breakthrough than last season’s “Clear”. Coming into this half of the season with so many split is uncharted territory and very intriguing. Good re-start!
Loved the Michonne stuff (although the score in the dream sequence was weak). Totally agree on the Carl stuff. Chandler Riggs is definitely not a strong enough actor to pull an episode like this off. While I enjoyed this one, I thought the preview for next week looked terrible. Feels like it’s gonna be a long drag until the end of the season.
i agree the dream was weak. i hope they do more flashbacks for each character. but that one didnt make sense.
wife says she thinks her ex committed suicide? hence the reference at the end “you were wrong, you could have been here, with me”
Loved the ending. One of my biggest complaints against the show is the relentless nihilism and it’s a testament to both the show’s neverending dread and in a way its power that a reuination in rather hopeless circumstances can seem so exciting and happy. The episode itself was iffy… and Carl’s acting definitely wasn’t strong enough and the dialogue is still pretty stilted but overall I liked the quiet tone. I kinda wish the show was always like this.
The suspense as Carl walked backwards faster than the Zombies was intense!!
I was waiting for him to trip over his own feet like the girl in the prision who was luring a walker away from someone.
Sorry, gang, but I have a favor to ask (and it’s not a spoiler since it just happened on the show, and that’s what we’re here to discuss):
My DVR stopped recording. The last scene I saw was Michonne in the woods, crane shot of her standing next to a tree.
What happened next?!
You mean after she wiped out the Walker flash mob? Long story short she found a empty can of chocolate pudding and then found Rick and Carl.
I liked the episode a lot. Although it would have been nice to see what had happened to the others, it would have been too busy to have followed all of the stories–unless of course they had arranged a place to meet up should anything happen. Possibly more logical in such a world, but we have already determined that they aren’t the most forward thinking survivors. So following two threads (and providing Michonnes backstory, AND showing her choice to live) was good.
I thought Chandler Riggs did a good job. Oh, what a teenaged jerk he was, until he was just a lost little boy thinking he would have to kill his zombified father and finding he couldn’t do it!
Not a spoiler, but I did like the image of him leaned up against the couch, legs pulled in, head down. Right out of the graphic novel–very poignant and a nice homage in a series that has made some good deviations from the original.
Note to Nicotero: your zombies are fabulous, but last time I looked not everyone in the Atlanta area was tall and lanky, and wore long sleeve flowing clothes. More variation please…..
I read that they use long sleeved clothes because it saves them from having to do arm makeup
An awful lot of the women zombies wear long, raggedy skirts. I can’t help but notice so many. I should think in a hot place like Georgia they’d all be in shorts and tank tops, but then, there’s the makeup thing.
After Rick’s line (“It’s for you.”), I was hoping it’d end with Michonne holding Carl’s lost shoe up to the keyhole.
ha i hope that is in the next episode
I have to give credit where it’s due. Michonne’s dream sequence was one of the better portrayals of a dream that I’ve seen. The weird flow of conversation, the blank expressions of the men in the room, the random appearance/change of items… it worked really well for me. I found it better done than any of the Tony Soprano dreams.
This show should have adopted Lost’s storytelling device ages ago to put these characters in some concept and balance out the unrelenting misery of watching them in the present. This was a much, much stronger episode simply for the five minutes where they developed Michonne beyond being her silent, angry self.
Second that. I’m a special educator, and I can’t tell you how many times telling a gen ed teacher the student’s backstory increases empathy and tolerance for behavior the student can’t always control. I commented some time ago that while some viewers of this show are pretty much in it for the enjoyment of the decay/dismemberment sfx, others of us are here are interested in the relationships that develop during societal change and upheaval. While civilization can’t dissolve or be rebuilt on the turn of a dime, the flashback to characters’ pasts leading up to the apocalypse humanizes their characters, gives insights into present choices and behavior changes, and they gives weary viewers a break from a landscape that can only get drearier and more dangerous, and not just from the undead (in the worlds of The Road and Book of Eli, after a certain point getting eaten became a likelier fate than starving to death.)
now that you mention it, it makes sense why it was so weird. at first i thought it was bad acting, and that is was just downright stupid. but now with your thought process, i see how it was done that way on purpose. thanks!
Alan, where were you on that one? you’re supposed ot be the one to help enlighten me! ha
Well, I enjoyed it. When I daydream about myself after the apocalypse, I’m either hitting up the mall or scouting out a nice secure McMansion in the burbs, so….I thought that moment where he looked at the TV and video game in the bedroom with real aching longing, I thought that was really sad. Then he pulled out the electric cord to use downstairs. And I am beginning to love Michonne. Went from ‘now who is this?’ to ‘I think I’m falling in love’. The meeting at the end seems too coincidental, but I loved that, too!
I enjoyed the Michonne dream/flashback. Definitely the highlight of the episode.
But, when I first saw the scene, I didn’t realize it was a part of TWD: I had been channel surfing through commercials, and got back to AMC late, and thought it was an ad for a Tyler Perry movie, or a spoof of a Tyler Perry movie. And, I didn’t find it very interesting. Only when I realized it was a part of TWD did my opinion change. In comparison to most TWD scenes, it looked like Shakespeare.
The rest of the episode? We’ve already seen it – over and over and over again. If there’s anything more boring than unrelenting misery, it’s repetitive, unrelenting misery.
ha if i saw that dream scene and didnt think it was the walking dead, i’d freak out, thinking michonne got killed off, and now the actress is in a different show haha
haha Printin’ Mike’s comment is funny to me but I agree. I think that is the most black characters TWD has ever had in one scene together.
Michonne walking with the pets in a herd of walkers is one of the great visual images of the series. She is either incredibly courageous or spectacularly insane to be able to do that.
But I don’t understand some of the the logic of how she employs them.
When a walker loses its arms and lower jaw, why does it stop trying to feed? Michonne’s pets stood still behind her while she killed Hershel’s head and stroked it. Why not crouch down and try to rake her with their upper jaws?
Also, how can Michonne be walking within arm’s reach of walkers without them smelling her? I accept that her pets mask her scent at a longer range, but the faux Michonne was closer to her than the pets.
I wondered about this too. The chopped-up walkers shouldn’t be docile, just unable to do much about it. And they pointed out in season 1 that smell is important, but Michonne didn’t smear zombie on herself. Sometimes I can come up with a way to explain this stuff, but this time, nope. Looks like they sacrificed some zombie rules in exchange for cool shot.
I don’t understand the logic of it, but they at least discussed it last season in Woodbury, where Milton examines walkers who have been disarmed and dejawed in the Michonne style and is surprised and impressed to discover that they no longer have any interest in feeding. It doesn’t fit with anything else we know about zombie behavior on this show, but it’s a rule that the show has laid out.
And by “rule” you mean arbitrary plot convenience, right?
She keeps the zombies in tow because their smell masks hers and other zombies just think they’re a trio of zombs. I agree that the whole thing is fairly convoluted, but that’s Kirkman’s rules/logic.
I don’t remember that scene, Alan, but at least they laid the groundwork even though it doesn’t make sense. That, however, doesn’t explain the other zombies getting so close to Michonne without smelling her. Honestly, I try not to get bogged down in the details, because this show will drive me insane, but I just can’t shut off those “Wait, what?” moments.
Is it just me, or do a lot of the zombies look like Greg Nicotero now.
I thought Joe Jr was him..
I don’t see how this show can go on without some sign of hope – we did get a glimpse of hope with what might have been a radio signal. I loved the Road, but people walked out of that movie – and its one thing to do a movie with hopelessness, but a 1hr weekly that goes on for multiple seasons!
It would be interesting to see these characters in another country that is zombie-free, where they are safe…will they be at first kept in a quarantine zone before being properly admitted in the “haven” will the younger characters adapt to a “normal” world when all they have known is chaos and bleakness? Then, of course they can easily after that plays out have the haven be eventually infiltrated by zombies (maybe even an evolved zombie that are faster, can swim, etc.)
It just seems that IF they keep surviving just to survive, the viewership will gradually get fatigued and quit.
I went from hoping Rick would die living Carl on his own, then hoping Carl would die, leaving Rick. I just want this show to go in a direction it hasn’t already gone in.
I just want this show to go in a direction. Oh, and not have their entire plot arcs resolved in one episode.
I always knew Herschel would end up being head of the group.
Thanks for this awful pun! It reminds me warmly of my father who specialized in “Oh, shit….!” jokes.
Good one. Did anyone else see Hershel’s zombified, dismembered head and think: “Herschel Walker”?
haha yeah the camera gave Herschel a good head shot this episode
I thought Riggs did a fine job this episode. When he was yelling a a comatose Rick I wasn’t thinking, wow this kid’s annoying. Also I think the show would benefit from setting an end date and would give it something to start building towards.
This was a great episode in my opinion. The Rick and Carl stuff was pretty good, but it was Michonne that held the episode together for me. I think it would have fell apart without that storyline.
Loved last nights episode! Rick does need to man up a bit, especially with Carl. After everthing Carl’s been through I think he is more than ready to kill a few zombies. He is a very capabale young man. Nishonne rocks holding all her past inside her never letting anyone in. People wonder why other people act like they do but they don’t know there story. That is a very powerful thing the back life of a charater. Go Daryl where’s he I want to see him, probably off protecting the rest of the survivors being the leader as he should be.
After your previous musings on what the show may look like if they had the balls to kill off Rick, I think we have our answer: Carl falling down a lot when a walker attacks. Honestly, it was like the only way they could think to do to make it a fair fight.
In all seriousness, I did like Carl’s reactions to escaping the two attacks. After the first, he gloats “I win” as if it’s all just a game to him. After the second attack in the house, he scribbles out a triumphant note saying the walker got his shoe but not him. It made me roll my eyes at the character and (for once, when it comes to Carl) not at the show. I can see this being how a kid who came of age due to the zombie apocalypse would be behaving. He’s just like every other adolescent kid who thinks they’re impervious and can handle themselves with no further teaching/lecturing from the grown-ups. For all intents and purposes, he should have been lunch for the walker in the bedroom. He got lucky, plain and simple. And he lost a shoe, which is a terrible price to pay given how much walking and running he’s going to have to do. But his reaction is to gloat instead of see it as a lesson that he’s lucky enough to survive to learn.
(But about the shoe. Seriously. It’s such a potentially debilitating loss to be barefoot in that world, that Carl needed to retrieve the shoe before leaving the house. I get that he ran out of bullets, but when he picks up the chalk, they show a freaking pair of scissors on the ground next to the chalk. Pick up the scissors, open the door, and stab the walker in the skull. End of story.)
Or, y’know, grab that pointed solar light that he dropped in the hallway and stab the zombie. I still can’t believe how much everyone relies on guns. They should be the last resort, not the first thing you grab.
I agree with both of you, Karl and Bryan L. I also wondered why Carl didn’t grab a pair of footwear from the boy’s bedroom from which he swiped the TV cord.
Just a couple of the very frustrating things for me… you would think after all they have been through and how well they have survived that they would picke dup a few more basic tactics?
Like: ok they want to preserve bullets, but they are walking down the road/then into houses without any other weapons…. a pole/a shrpened stick, anything? Dooes that make any sense at all/ especially for such ‘veterans’?
And those scenes of Carl ; ok i get he’s annoying kid… but again, he’s been around long enough to know…maybe…. don’t walk backwards without occasionally trurning around to see what’s behind you?
just saying.
The pole/spear issue is a longstanding sore spot for me, Steve. A spear/pike is a very, very basic weapon, and it keeps the zombie at a distance while you stab at him. I wouldn’t walk anywhere without one, particularly on open ground. In tight quarters, not so much. Also a large knife or machete. I was pleased to see Rick raiding the kitchen for knives, but they should all have one strapped to them all the time. Considering the way they had to leave the prison, I can sort of understand why they wouldn’t have knives, but getting them should be top priority.
I suspect that the special effects for bullets are much cheaper and easier than mutilation effects, which is why they use guns so much.
Yeah, at this point in the zombie apocalypse, wouldn’t everyone be carrying at least two stabbing instruments at all times?
Was in a museum a while back – occurred to me the old ‘pikestaff’ would be ideal!
I should think so, Colonel. Heck, Carol was delivering LECTURES on proper knife techniques, which should imply that they understand that’s a basic element of zombie-fighting kit. And what happened to the hatchet Rick used on Joe, Jr.? Did he leave it? That’s a prime weapon.
And Steve, the pikestaff has been in the back of my mind from the beginning of the show. It doesn’t have to be as ornate as the ones in your link, but I’d definitely want a stout pole with a knife blade inserted into one end. In a pinch, though, I’d just cut and sharpen a pole (or get one from a hoe or rake). If I wanted to be fancy, I might use a forked stick with both points sharpened that I could push a zombie over with.
I doubt we’ll ever see much innovation in zombie techniques, though. They seem content with the status quo, and ammunition seems to magically appear at need.
Rubbish. I’ll keep watching because zombies.
Am I the only one who noticed Fruit from the Wire and Voodoo from Friday Night Lights as Michonne’s people?
Ha. I would never have noticed if you hadn’t pointed them out. I can definitely recognize Fruit now, but the actor who played Voodoo has changed too much for me to see that he’s the same person.
I don’t take this show too seriously. It’s just something to watch when I’m tired after work. I do, however, wish we could lose those parts where we don’t know if someone is dead or not.
Carl has turned into Dana from Homeland. His scenes are borderline unwatchable.
The theme of the show seemed to be that Michonne can live on her own, but learns that she does not want to; Carl wants to live on his own, but learns that he can’t.
It is a huge relief to me to be away from the prison. Long live the diaspora. It’s much more interesting for each episode to focus on a different small group of characters trying to survive on the outside.
After watching True Detective, this show now seems amateurish to me–a “baby” drama.
yes! The State! I was thinking the same thing last night.. love it!
I actually really enjoy this show, but what Alan feels about the comics being too much endless misery is how I’m starting to feel about the television series. If I knew there was a predetermined number of seasons and that the last season—or part of the last season—would focus on rebuilding some semblance of functioning society? That’s a light for which I’d be willing to walk through a pretty long, dark tunnel. But this is becoming too much. And the show could really use an occasional beers-on-the-Shawshank-rooftop episode.
Hope we never have to spend that much time with Carl again.
Why would Karl just jump into a door trying to break in without ever seeing if the it were unlocked?
They finally revealed some of Michonne’s back story. It’s about damn time. That being said, I wish they hadn’t made it a dream sequence. Perhaps we will still get a full back story. At least show what happened.
Carl’s adventure was definitely hurt by bad acting. It was a nice change seeing Rick that battered, and bruised.
Not a great ep, but I’m happy they are away from the prison. That alone will made the rest the season better.
No one notice that Michonne was talking to VOODOO TATUM!?
