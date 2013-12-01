Mid-season finale review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Too Far Gone’

A review of “The Walking Dead” mid-season finale coming up just as soon as we make plans to celebrate our anniversary…
Boy oh boy was “Too Far Gone” all over the map in terms of tone, quality and a general sense of direction (or the lack thereof).
The episode wasted even more time on the Governor doing and saying Governor things – even if he wouldn’t let Hershel call him by that title – but it also had the good sense to finally eliminate him via a well-timed katana strike from Michonne. We were just going in circles with this character, and he in turn was forcing the show to circle the drain (in quality, if not in ratings, since our collective love of zombies trumps our collective interest in good storytelling), so better to be done with him.
It was a slog getting through the first half, first with all the Governor scenes, then as we got to the big moment where Rick was forced to resume leadership of the group. I know “Lost” is one of the models for “The Walking Dead” (Mazzara said that often, and Gimple sure seems to be following that lead), and “Lost” sure as heck obsessed with who is and isn’t a good leader. But “Lost” had a host of interesting characters who all got to take a turn wearing the big chief hat, never settling on an answer until the closing minutes of the series finale. “The Walking Dead” has a sketchier group of characters, and all of them primarily exist to tell Rick (and us) what an awesome leader he is. So when the finale seemed to be building up to more Governor megalomania, and more of Rick reluctantly taking the reins and being the best and the brightest again, I groaned at how wildly the creative team seemed to be miscalculating their own series’ strengths.
But then Hershel got his head chopped off, and while I’ll miss Scott Wilson, that at least kicked off an impressive, prolonged action sequence. It was essentially a do-over for the climax that was so badly botched at the end of season 3, and if it was eight episodes too late, it was at least exciting to watch…
… even though so much of it didn’t make a lick of sense.
Suddenly, Lily is just showing up in the field with Megan’s body? The Governor and his lackeys didn’t have a Plan B that didn’t involve destroying the fence and blowing holes in the wall of the prison, defeating the whole purpose of going there? Michonne disappears and reappears at random, depending on the needs of the plot?
And then there was all the nonsense with the little girls, which drove an awful lot of the plot of the closing minutes, how various characters got paired up in their escape from the prison, and the enormous, character and series worldview-altering death of baby Judith, who got abandoned by the girls because… Carol gave them bad advice? There wasn’t a single other person in Rick’s group(*) to keep watch on them? They have all become deadeye shots by osmosis, and had to demonstrate this gift more than they needed to hang onto the baby?
(*) A group still large and redshirt-filled enough that it was difficult at times during the gunfight keeping track of which side people were on.
Judith dying(**) is huge, especially in an episode where Megan also gets killed simply for digging in the wrong pile of mud. The show has killed children before, but Sophia was a non-entity at the time she died, and Carol barely more than that back then. For good or for ill, this show (and the comic book before it) has thrown all of its emotional weight behind Rick Grimes; in a sense, things don’t really matter unless they are happening to him. L’il Asskicker’s birth was a dark moment for the series because of Lori’s sacrifice, but her existence – and Lori’s decision not to try terminating the pregnancy – was a rare bit of hope in this bleak universe. So, for that matter, was the shelter and relative peace the prison offered. Kill the baby, trash the prison, and scatter Rick’s group to the five winds, and you’ve taken away Rick’s hope, and by proxy the hope of the audience that things can get better. We can debate the appeal of a show that wallows in misery to that extent, but this big emotional turning point shouldn’t come because Judith was being watched by a bunch of poorly-characterized kids who decided they had other things to do.
(**) UPDATE: Lots of you are going with the “no body = no death” theory on Judith. And while she could turn up alive down the road, it was very strongly implied otherwise (bloody car seat, and why would anyone take her out of such a useful carrier in the first place?), and in the meantime, Rick and Carl are reacting as if she’s dead, which brings us back to the point that they shouldn’t have built this huge emotional turn on such a shaky foundation. Also, making characters believe the baby is dead if she isn’t is a much cheaper trick than if it’s an adult (like Carol last season).
I’m glad the Governor is gone. I’m glad the show has finally moved out of the prison set. And the idea of the group being separated, even for a little while, opens up some interesting narrative possibilities that will hopefully keep the show from falling into the kind of rut so many of you were unhappy with during the plague episodes. But even with cool action involving swords, tank artillery and Daryl using a zombie (or, rather, a poorly-disguised prop dummy) as a human shield, “Too Far Gone” didn’t so much thrill me as make me worry about what the show will look like when it returns in February. For a while there this fall, it felt like Gimple had wrestled some of the series’ weaker elements to the ground and found some much-needed consistency, but these last few weeks were full of bad ideas that felt like they had been thought up at random.
Before we go to the comments, it’s time once again to explain how this blog’s No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
There was a (hard to hear) line of dialogue on the bus when Maggie asked where was Beth and was told she “went back to get Judith”. So my guess is that the baby is still alive and either on the bus, or with another group.
Although why they would take her out of her baby carrying device is anyone’s guess. So, yeah. Could go either way.
I’ve already decided tonight was my last episode. If it turns out what you said is true and Beth or whoever took her out of the thing for no good reason just so we could be manipulated into feeling sad about a dead baby, I will feel even better about my decision to quit.
@Sarah – you can run a lot faster without a big cumbersome baby carrier. I would take the baby out too, in fact I find it odd the baby would ever be in a car seat in the middle of a prison in the first place.
As to why take baby Judith out of her car seat, those things are freaking heavy and cumbersome to carry. You can run much faster if you are carrying the baby in your arms without the car seat.
Yes, 2 girls were trying to carry that car seat when Lizzy said they needed to get guns & help. I believe only Lizzy & her sister showed up in the scene with Tyreese. The other girl probably carried Judith to the bus.
Why was there blood in the carrier though? That’s all I want to know
Can’t help thinking that the baby is with Tyreese and girls. Hence why they took off away from him
Those carriers are a pain. I carried a tiny baby about 100m in one last week and was very glad I went the fixed car seat/pram route. Judith is alive and being carried in someone’s arms. As for the blood… with all that shooting it could have come from anywhere. Easier to explain then that other woman somehow turning up with the dead kid in her arms.
Yes, it’s much easier to carry a baby w/o one of those things. That’s why when you see babies in the real world, they’re being held without them. Seesh. Then add in the fact that the person holding Judith would probably have to be running, and it’s a no brainer that the person would prefer to not use a carrier.
They even had a scene earlier in the episode showing the kids really struggling trying to carry her in the seat.
Actually, due to the history of the series, I didn’t think Judith was dead just because of the blood. But . . . you don’t show dead babies on television, so maybe Judith’s death was a proxy for the other kids leaving childhood and growing up early, as one imagines will tend to happen after the Zombie (or other) Apocalypse.
I tend to think that when creative types get an audience of 15 million they can get a bit indulgent with their use of homage and film theory. But maybe they just get lazy and rather than lift A-grade materiel (like Mad Men and The Sopranos) they end up caricaturing B-grade schlock and disappoint all the critics.
Either way, the young girls getting bad ass surely didn’t mean they would leave one of their own, little Judith, to be a zombie snack. They just decided to fight, not abandon each other.
So . . . if Judith is dead, we might need a touch more onfirmation.
They had to move quickly…baby carriers a big and cumbersome. Think about it…they were RUNNING for their lives!
I’m with Brendan Noel. I think this episode is my last. Killing a baby or even fake killing a baby for shock value is not my idea of entertainment. I was doing my best with this show but it has been slipping away since mid-season 3. I am not a comic book fan so take my opinion with a grain of salt. IMO, they are losing what makes a good tv show in favor of being true to the comic. Maybe comic fans can handle a baby’s brutal death, but this lowly tv viewer cannot. Without the moral compass (Herschel) or any hope (Judith), it is just a depressing hour in the mud with zombies and while that may be a true representation of apocalyptic life, I don’t want to be depressed by a show every time I watch it.
C’mon Alan, you have a kid don’t you? Haven’t you ever held one of those infant carriers and had to walk further than the distance of a small parking lot?!
In fact, the dialogue was ‘she went to find you’ instead of ‘find Judith’.
No, the captioning was incorrect (as it often is); the woman said that Beth went to find Judith.
Are we sure Judith is dead? Robert Kirkman didn’t confirm that on Talking Dead. No body, no zombie, no death?
And she wasn’t shown on The Talking Dead’s weekly memoriam.
i don’t think she is. if she was dead, there would be walkers around her eating her in the seat, sorry for the gross picture, but its true. the walkers stop and eat where they are, they don’t carry food away from other walkers. she is alive, not dead.
If you watch it again, in the last 15 minutes, you will see Ty running, rifle across his back, carrying “something” in his arms. You can see, if you slow it down, what looks like a tiny arm and top of a head. Looks like Judith to me.
While I agree it seems like Judith is dead, I definitely wouldn’t take it for granted. I think it was left ambiguous for a reason.
Yeah, never considered for a moment that judith was dead. Im pretty sure Kim Brown has her.
Yeah, I’m guessing either her or her sister (the pretend cop) got her safely out of there.
I think Judith being with one or both of the Brown sisters would be amazing and very possible.
Then they can all run into Carol and we can have an incredible and possible very interesting new story line.
Who is Kim Brown? For that matter, who are the Brown sisters? Do you mean Lily and Tara? Their last name is Chambler. No one’s name is Kim.
Ty has Judith. You can see him running with her a few minutes after Lizzie and Mika save him.
It wouldn’t make sense for Tara or Lily to pick up someone else’s baby and take it.
And if you mean Lizzie or Mika, their last name is Samuels.
Just because you don’t see her doesn’t mean Judith is dead…
and if Kirkman’s oh so smug remarks on Talking Bad are any indication, she’s alive and with either Beth or Tyreese would be my guess. If they do indeed plan to make a Beth/Darryl pairing, my money is on them.
Guess The Governor had to make sure he chopped off Hershel’s head so he wouldn’t become….Hershel Walker.
This is the both the best and worst joke I’ve ever heard. I am now a fan of you, Art Deco. ROFL!!!!
Brilliant!
That is so funny, because my son called him that LAST WEEK. lol!
That is so funny, because my son called him that LAST WEEK. lol!
Oh, how I love this comment, let me count the ways :)
I like that comment so much, I’ll make the most lopsided trade in NFL history for it.
Interesting Alan, I always enjoy reading your reviews. I totally agree on the problems with the fight scenes (though the action was fun), the kids and the fact that the govenor and the prison are history. Coming from the comics however I had a very bad feeling about Hershel’s fate as soon as we knew that he was captured. I had a good guess about his fate so the first half hour for me was filled with dread and a sliver of hope and I think that made it much more entertaining.
I dreaded Hershel’s demise ever since the episode that focused almost solely on him. After that, I knew it was coming, but I did not want to believe it.
I was so glad that 1OfManyForgettableCharacters came back and shot him. I wasn’t quite convinced Brian/Governor was dead after Michonne stabbed him.
I also really liked the closure of Brian/Governor being shot in the head. I keep wanting to read into the symbolize behind Kim Brown being the one to shot him. (I hope she does become the forgettable character you think she will be.) I have my hopes that her character will become twisted and maybe the next villian.
Are we sure Judith is really dead? Someone could have taken off with her.
She’s not dead. It is so like the writers to fake her death. They are the worst.
Judith’s death is ambiguous, and after watching the follow up show, Talking Dead, I think she’s alive.
I think its like 90% she is alive. The kids were watching her, and they maybe dropped the carrier, the baby somehow fell out, a lot could have happened. One of the kids got bit and bled all over it. If she was dead, they would have done an in memorial on talking dead, they always do.
I thought she was either Rick or Shane’s baby. Never considered she might be Schrodinger’s . . .
Alan- where do you get the idea that Baby Judith is Dead? I’m not sure anyone here believes that has occurred, why do you?
Rick says he doesn’t make decisions anymore then goes on to make a decision which endangers his entire group and costing many their lives and their shelter. Now thanks to Rick’s great leadership most of his group is either killed, injured, separated, or missing. Fantastic!
The action was illogical and terribly planned. Let’s shoot our tank shells not at their defenses, but random stuff just to scare them! Not to mention the typical problem with shooting in shows like this.
Well, the Governor is gone. I never get to laugh every time Herschel walks without a limp again. And they are no longer hiding at the prison (denying the viewers the best character in the show — the world itself). Perhaps this is (finally) the cleansheet this show needs. If we get three different mini-groups out surviving and exploring the world (and some proper character development!) perhaps this show can be good. Ah, who am I kidding, this is the umpteenth restart and I have a feeling I’m always going to be disappointed.
Rick knew that without the safety of the prison the group is as good as dead, he made the only play he could which was to bide time and get the other group to move in. He misjudged the governors lunacy, but he didn’t have much of a choice. Take one hour and leave into a zombie infested wilderness with a bunch of flu weakened refugees or try to reach a compromise. It wasn’t Rick who fired a shot it was the governor who chopped off Herschel’s head with a sword before Rick could take anything back to the group. Not sure how you blame Rick for that one.
Rick acted with the consent of the council. His all the various shots of them giving nodding approvals.
What on Earth on you talking about? What was Rick supposed to do in that situation? The Governor demanded that they talk or he would blow the place up with the tank. Nothing Rick did other than refuse to leave had any effect on what happened. And like JEWIII (nice name by the way) said, the council all agreed with head nods. There was no way they were going to just leave. In fact, he was almost able to convince some of The Governor’s men that they could live in separate cell blocks. He pretty much did what anyone would have done. His actions weren’t responsible for most of his group getting “killed, injured, separated, or missing.”
One of the reasons I dislike Rick so much. One minute his head is in the sand wanting to be a farmer, then he’s in charge again kicking Carol out, then he’s all “wait we got a committee…” I can’t stand him. I was hoping the Governor would kill him. Darryl & Michonne are better leaders than he ever could be. Sometimes even his own kid is a better leader.
If anyone has the gall to criticize a Michael Bay film and then offer TWD as excellent drama they need to rewatch this episode.
All the action was straight out of B-movie cliche and stupidity. The bullets bouncing off filing cabinets and bullet proof zombie bodies – not the heads apparently. The museum-piece tank sneaking up to the prison with a tank crew trained in 30 minutes to load and fire on the move. Grenades blowing up tanks, endless magazines of ammo …
Yes, the show had a lot of shooting of red shirts, but this show left good writing behind a long time ago. The well-performed moments like Rick pleading at the fence, severely undercut by The Governor and his Jedi mind tricks. It’s the only way to explain how he manages to convince a group of almost total strangers to follow him into battle against a completely random group they have never met. And still do not surrender even after he chops the head off a bound hostage!
The Governor being dead and the prison thankfully blown to pieces being the only successful move the episode made. Otherwise it was just flash and loud noises trying to cover up the general lack of care.
Hey but at least AMC can save even more money on the budget now they’ve killed off more regulars!
Well, youve obviously watched the show thus far so quit your complaining
@Visionon
At what point exactly were the residents of New Woodbury supposed to “surrender?” The shooting literally began right after Hershal’s head was chopped off. There was no time to surrender (not to mention they probably felt pretty confident since they had a tank).
How bout we stick to the flaws the show actually has? There are plenty to choose from.
I’m with VISIONON on the lack of plausibility of the shootout. Way too much random shooting without anyone getting hit, civilians operating the tank and apparently no one at the prison taking guard duty so the whole other group can just drive up to the gate. Also, why was no one concerned that Michonne and Herschel were missing?
My bigger complaint is why the other group would so readily agree to attack the prison and drive Rick’s group out on the governor’s word? Unlike Woodbury, there had been no attack.
@ MILAXX I enjoyed seeing Rick get strangled entirely too much. I was hoping the Governor would snap his neck. Gawd, This show bring out the worst in me.
@Col Bat Guano
I’m not denying that parts of the shoot out were pretty implausible. But why would anybody be concerned about Michonne and Herschel being missing? They were obviously out on some sort of errand when The Governor kidnapped them (I think they were burning walker bodies, but I’m not sure). Everyone else would have just assumed they were still out on their errand.
When do they surrender? When they were all taking cover behind the vehicles and instead of following the orders of the nutball psycho who told them to charge into the prison.
The only person with any sense was the girl cowering behind the truck who acknowledged the Governor was a bona fide lunatic. Suddenly his Jedi mind tricks stopped working. It might have been Hershel’s head coming off or it could have been the fact that Rick was proposing a very sensible compromise for about ten minutes and old one-eye kept refusing for no logical reason and at no point did any of the sheep say … “well, we could see what happens I suppose.”
Last season this episode would have worked fine because the Governor had indoctrinated the townsfolk over a long period. Here, it was just dumb convenience and another example of how the zombie apocalypse has only left the most stupid and gullible alive.
Greg, they had to have been gone for at least a day though, right? The Governor couldn’t have kidnapped them, taken them back to his camp, convinced his new band of unthinking idiots to attack the prison and drive there in a tank all in a single day could he? So either they were away from the prison overnight or they defied the laws of time and space.
Guano, I was thinking the same thing. Herschel and Michonne clearly were not very far from the Prison and had a HUGE zombie-pyre going on. No one decided to check on them after how long? They clearly had been out there a while stacking and burning the zombies and were on their way to leaving when they were abducted. Just another bit of nonsense you have to ignore in order to enjoy this show.
And anyone that thinks Rick handled that situation properly last night is just wrong. He just yells about how he doesn’t make decisions then makes a decision (not to leave) which cost many lives. The Governor had an operational tank. He won at that point. The battle was over. A tank is a trump card. You leave. Fighting a tank or resisting is certain death. Oh wait nevermind Super-Nazi Daryl knows how to blow up tanks and save the day!
The thing I don’t like about critiques opinions is they always act like a show/movie has to be perfect and that their opinion is somehow more valuable than a casual viewers. Was this episode or season perfect, no. Will it ever be? Probably not. If so many people are bored with the direction or flaws in the episodes, watch something else. All this show is and other shows is entertainment to kill time. It is literally impossible to make it perfect for all. Just sit back, eat your snacks, watch the show and move on. This isn’t to someone in particular, just the slew of negative comments saying the show sucks, boring, etc.
As for all of the baby comments and asking why there was blood on the seat, did you ever think that the person taking the baby out had bloody hands from zombie slaying or war fighting? And as someone who has a kid, no way in hell would I run away lugging that heavy ass seat.
So Rick is pleading at the fence: does he make it clear to them that he knows the gov and that he is a ranting raving lunatic? Does he inform them that the gov massacred his own people after his last defeat? Does he remind them that for many of them this will be the last 20 minutes of their life even if they do win… NO! Just more of Rick’s whining & sniveling.
@Sharknose: In a negotiation with a guy holding two of your people hostage, you don’t antagonize him by verbally attacking him. Let’s not forget he also has a tank. While it might have turned them against the Governor, as soon as Rick started airing grievances the Governor would have simply moved on to feats of strength and shot Rick in the head.
While I agree that having Rick step back into the leadership position is somewhat irritating, NO ONE ELSE DID DIDDLY OR SQUAT. And Rick’s attempt to offer a truce was a smart move. Just giving up and surrendering is stupid. A, playing to their better nature is worth a shot. B, it gives your people time to get into position and begin evacuating because you have no idea what the Governor is going to do. C, the Governor is likely to massacre your people given a chance, so gaining the upper hand on him is vital to any chance of survival against the dude with the tank.
What is really irritating is the second the Governor started to swing on Hershel that no one shot him. WTF? Daryl and Carl both took aim on him. Why not shoot and try to save Hershel? So stupid.
I would be shocked if Judith was dead. Shocked. Does it make sense for them to remove her from the carrier? Probably not, but this is The Walking Dead (the show) we’re talking about, not exactly the smartest of writing. The kids disappeared for a while, we don’t know what they did other than get guns. If we don’t see someone die, they are not dead.
@ROLLIE – actually, it makes a lot of sense to take baby Judith out of her car seat, which are cumbersome & heavy. You can run much faster with the baby in your arms without the car seat. And at this point, the bus was gone and the rest of the survivors were on foot. What doesn’t make sense to me is that people wouldn’t be carrying car keys at all times for a quick getaway in the remaining vehicles. It is the apocalypse…
Yeah, there is no way Judith is dead. I’ve never seen a show kill a character off and not have the audience see the body. No reason why The Walking Dead would be the first show to do that. No body? Not dead. Simple as that.
I think one of the kids or maybe even Beth, has Judith. She is not dead. Thus Rick and Carl are overreacting (just kidding) (About that last part, lol)
If Your worried about realism, then it’s probably not in your best interest to watch a show about zombies.
In my opinion I enjoyed this episode a lot, sure The writing wasn’t all that But hey at least the show makes for some good television time to time.
Not only do we never see a body, we never even see Judith in DANGER. There’s no zoom in on a baby in a carrier being left all alone. I don’t buy it at all that she’s dead.
we never saw the body of lori either and she is dead. as for judith who knows but i wouldn’t be fussed either way as you need to have some controversy. TWD hardy ever kills main characters anyway so i think when they do it makes you unsure of just who is safe. although this is the exact same reason i like game of thrones your fav character could be killed at anytime and that makes it exciting and sad all at the same time
This is the worst review of this show ever. If you actually appreciate the show and how it tells its stories, you know that it makes sense in every way. This was one of the best episodes of the series. Do not watch the show if you don’t like it, dude.
Don’t read the reviews if you don’t like them, dude.
How would he know he doesn’t like the review if he doesn’t read it?
Everyone has their opinion, but this is a review, not a fansite. This show gets huge ratings, so he is going to review it even if he is not in love with it. Reviewers give both good and bad reviews, it their job, dude.
I want to know how this episode made sense in any way, let alone every way. I am not asking for much, just anything even remotely logical would work.
@Wingspan Like other people said, don’t read the review if you don’t like it.
@Guy I don’t think that Alan chooses to recap this show simply because it gets huge ratings. If he did that, he would also recap NCIS and The Big Bang Theory. He has never recapped the former and he’s only recapped the latter occasionally.
@Wingspan Like other people said, don’t read the review if you don’t like it.
@Guy I don’t think that Alan chooses to recap this show simply because it gets huge ratings. If he did that, he would also recap NCIS and The Big Bang Theory. He has never recapped the former and he’s only recapped the latter occasionally.
Yay! I at least found someone else who liked this episode!
“Don’t read the reviews if you don’t like them.” Uh, I don’t get this logic. How are you going to disagree with a review without reading it?
I watched the show and read the review. I think the reviewer is expecting a bit more logic than I am from an episode that I feel was crafted to be loaded with as many dramatic and visceral beats as possible. Sure, it’s not perfect, but man, they got a lot right too. Hershel getting offed by the Gov was one of the most fucked up things I’ve seen on this show. Credit where credit is due, DUDE.
@Chucky
The way that Wingspan wrote his comment made it seem as though he just doesn’t like any of Alan’s recaps of The Walking Dead, in which case, yes, he should stop reading them if he doesn’t like them. That and he also told Alan to not watch the show if he doesn’t like it. That’s just hypocrisy since he is doing the same thing with Alan’s review.
@Greg
I’m sure Alan can handle it, he’s a big boy. If you’re going to do the shoot-from-the-hip approach and put out a review of a show that fans just watched a second ago — then you should expect your usual fanboy/troll/plant backlash and have a pretty damn thick skin, y’know?
Pretty tragic that this comment got 23 likes.
The Like system here is totally broken. Those could all be from Wingspan for all we know.
hey, if you dont like his comments about the review, just stop reading those comments.
The female zombie they focused on, was that like a famous fan who just wanted to be “zombied up”?
No, apparently it was Claire, from the Three Questions episode…
It was Clara from the season premiere. It was a nod to the season’s theme.
So wait. Was it the Irish woman from the season premiere or the female half of the couple they met in the episode in which Carol was banished?
No it was the woman Rick met in the season premiere. The one who had the head in a box.
I actually thought the zombie looked like Lori Grimes but I guess not…?
Tee, Lori was shot in the head and burid. Are you nuts?
Lori was shot in the head and EATEN. Lol unless you mean “buried in a walker’s stomach” – then that’s correct.
I enjoyed the episode a whole lot. Lots of adrenaline on this one.
lots of shows have action and good writing though so yeah this one sucked
Reply to comment…
I still liked it, and don’t think it “sucked.”
Ultimately it’s a matter of personal preference. I don’t see the point of disagreeing with someone who said they enjoyed the episode. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Good points all, Alan, but there isn’t proof that Lil Asskicker is really dead (that seemed like a clear red herring. she’s probably safe on the bus or with Tyrese and the kids) And are they really abandoning the prison for good? Do you know that for sure?
I was so ticked they killed Hershel. And so irritated that they didn’t seem to have any better idea than destroy the prison in order to save it.
I was glad to see Herschel go. He was getting close to being as annoying as Dale with all his righteous speeches in that slow as molasses accent.
I agree Steve, Herschel wore out his welcome a long time ago with me, I won’t miss him at all.
Awwwww… BIG Hershel fan here. He will always be one of my faves. But then I liked Dale, too, and I was angry at all the Dale haters, lol
They wanted to hit some of the beats from the comic that weren’t hit during last season’s finale. The tank and the Gov’s people were part of the final battle at the prison, and one character from the prison was executed prior to the battle (which is how I figured that Hershel was the one to go in this one, since Michonne is more popular). In the comics, the battle ended with some of Rick’s group being killed, though the ones who died at the prison in the comics up to the final battle with the Governor aren’t necessarily the same ones who have died prior to this episode.
I’m sad for the group that The Governor killed Hershel, because now the sole surviving trained medical professional (who I know of) is drunken Bob.
Lilly is a nurse. With the prison useless and the Brian/Phillip/Guvnor dead, there’s no real reason why the survivors of both groups continue the fight. Lilly might be allowed to join the Grimes brigade because of her medical background.
I was so taken aback by the mother showing up with her dead daughter to the prison that I thought it was a brief dream sequence the governor was having in middle of battle. But I guess I can understand her being close enough to the prison so governor’s people wouldn’t need to travel far to get her after the prison war.
Logical flaws aside, I really enjoyed the last 30 minutes. Governor is dead. Rick’s group is not in prison anymore. But more importantly, Walking Dead writers are freed from prison also. Hopefully this will lead to creative renaissance. I won’t hold my breath though.
I assumed we were only supposed to think she was dead.
The episode was a definite mess, and it does feel like the first half of this season has been a slog for a do-over of their botched 2nd half of last season. Not a great episode, but it does leave me hope for the future because now we are moving the show somewhere else.
That’s all we’re ever left with. Hope that the future will be better.
I hope to God they finally break with the comic and go their own way, because where the comic has gone since the prison is really fairly miserable. I’m pretty sure I can’t watch that after the way the last 24 episodes were mangled.
Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies
The show broke from the comic a LONG time ago. Just because the show reuses a few settings and character names doesn’t mean it’s following the comic–at this point, it’s Walking Dead in name only. Not to say that’s necessarily a bad thing, though the results have been decidedly mediocre more often than not.
It has only really broken with comic in its smaller elements. True, it hasn’t followed the comic step-for-step but it keeps returning to the comic for major story beats and plot elements. The Governor attacking the prison with a tank and being killed by a gunshot during the botched raid is directly from the comic once again. There are a number of other major elements to Woodbury and the prison that have all come to pass (save one). I’m not going to get into it further so as not to go into spoiler territory per the rules.
All I’m saying is that they have a prime opportunity to break with the comic completely or they can choose to continue to follow its major arcs. With Kirkman in the writers’ room and a vocal contingent of fans clamoring for elements like the prison and the Governor, I assume they probably won’t.
Based on fights with previous show runners and Robert Kirkman comments, my take is that he was unhappy that they did deviate from the comics, he want’s them to come back to the same basic plot as the comics, and that is why show characters are acting the way they are. He wanted Hershcel gone, cause Hershel is dead in the comics, no other reason.
spot on, alan… spot on…
Interesting, I immediately thought Judith was alive, picked up by someone who was wounded in battle, hence the blood.
I didn’t mind the governor flashbacks at all, I enjoyed finding out what he was up to, however I can’t imagine why his old buddy didn’t immediately put a bullet in his head when he found him.
That said driving a tank through the fences and blowing holes in the prison basically made the prison useless at that point so I wonder why these people who knew the Gov for about 20 minutes were willing to die for his old grinding axe?
But like many things in this show they don’t make sense and you just enjoy it for what it is.
I think they figured that with the tank, they would win pretty handily. As for the fight destroying the prison, I think it may have been possible to put the fences back up after the battle.
They didn’t think the prison would end up useless when they attacked it. When Rick said that, the Governor’s muttered response (right as he grabbed the sword) was something like, “We’ll fix the fences.”
Either they underestimated how difficult a fight it would be, or they just planned to live in whatever was salvageable afterward.
I think (as said by others) that the Governor had a suicide wish, he wanted vengeance on Rick and the others and the reasons given by him to his new group were basically bs. I think thats why they showed him putting a bullet through the little girls head he liked so much. Nothing mattered more than vengeance to him. He did not care about the prison, the entire time, he hated the prison people for winning over him. Everything else was secondary to him.
I agree with guy. I honestly don’t really think the Governor ever cared about the prison. He never wanted it, and he never cared for those people or for Lilly and her daughter. We saw that in the way he showed no remorse when he put a bullet in her head. I think he was driven by his need for revenge more than anything.
I’m not really buying these explanations, Rick explained you take the fences down the prison is useless, so either share it or no one lives in it. I can see the Governor not caring, but why these people wouldn’t see the logic and go charging into battle, to the point of exposing themselves to heavy gunfire is beyond me. They had no axe to grind, they only knew what the Gov told them. Once he decapitated a hostage normal people would think “this is guys f*** him”.
I don’t think they showed why these people were willing to die for the Gov, especially once the prison was ruined.
You have a tank. You have tank artillery. You were supposedly trained in basic battlefield strategy by the military. So rather than target the places your enemies are hiding behind you just randomly shoot the crap out of the objective you’re fighting for?
It’s amazing those idiots in New Woodbury survived an hour let alone a year.
New Woodbury was fine until One Eye Bri showed up. No one was intelligent enough to figure out that Bri was the reason they were not safe anymore. Mitch KNEW he murdered his brother & STILL followed him blindly.
Ha, yeah I’ve been telling myself he meant “brothers-in-arms” because they were both in the military and not literally brothers, because otherwise it makes no sense at all. AT. ALL. And yet I know that Gimple and Co wrote it the other way without thinking twice about it.
Was Mitch driving tanks in the military or was he doing something else?
I think Mitch was an ice cream truck driver before he was a tank operator in the army. Once he drove off with the tank maybe he sold ice cream out of it.
Mitch had said he drove tanks in the military, and he took his “ride” with him when the apocalypse occurred.
Can someone explain to me what a Compendium is and if it completes the entire Walking Dead or just up to where the series is? Thanks
The compendiums are collections of Walking Dead comic book issues in a large paperback. There are currently two available, the first collecting #1-#48 and the second #49-#96. Compendium one ends the story pretty much at same point this mid-season finale does.
Its six volumes (pretty sure its six) put together. Each volume is like 8 individual comics of the walking dead. (individual comics are kind of like episodes of the show in length) There are two compendiums simply collecting all the series into two huge books.
Compendiums are eight volumes, with each volume being six issues. Where they’re at in the show right now is around issue 48/the end of the first compendium. The series is in the 110s right now.
I can’t help but laughter at those people who still believe that the writing is going to somehow get better. With the high ratings they get they probably don’t even care anymore about good writing, as the last three episodes show. They’re free to slap any junk together.
There’s a reason people have faith. Because this show has had stretches in which the writing was good. The first half of Season 3 was stellar. With one or two exceptions (notably Morgan’s episode, Clear), the second half was pretty lousy. If the show hadn’t proven that it can write good stories, then most people wouldn’t have hope that the writing would get better.
The problem with this show is that they are incapable of writing characters. They try nuance and fail. I always find it laughable that they try something on the show and butcher it, then have one of the producers go on Talking Dead and try to explain what we just watched. Umm, the point of good TV there shouldn’t be a need to do that. Or when they cannot write Rick as a good leader, so they have someone tell us how great he is. It’s lazy.
I almost feel like they develop themes not for a season, but on an episode by episode basis. They have done some pretty good episodes, but most are awful and laughable. It gives us hope, but the show really does not have an incentive to get better. They are getting killer ratings and most people seem to be slurping up in the love-fest. The show is what it is at this point. A hugely flawed show capable of flashes of greatness.
“But even with cool action involving swords, tank artillery and Daryl using a zombie (or, rather, a poorly-disguised prop dummy) as a human shield”
I’m no expert but I’m guessing at least some of those rounds were high enough velocity and caliber to travel straight through a desicated zombie and into Daryl. Once again this show ignores basic physics for something cool. It’s still less ridiculous than Revolution, but please.
Yeah, I was thinking upon seeing that, “Okay, so a quick kick to with a boot is enough to cave in a zombie’s head, but a bullet can’t go through the rapidly decomposing torso?”
Particularly when they had just shown that Bob had been hit with a through and through. It can go through a living person, but not a dead one?
Joel you are right about that body Daryl used as a shield. It looked like it was light as a feather & stuffed with pillows. Saw a lot of JFK assassination footage last week & if a bullet can go through Kennedy & Connelly, there is no way Daryl could have survived that barrage of gunfire.
Really? And the grenade down the barrel of an M60 doesn’t make you think twice about the absurdity of the combat? Oh wait, we’re talking about a fictional TV show that has zombies, and debating physics as if that makes any sense at all.
Thank-you KIILI…I feel the need to remind people (Like I do my husband) that this is not a documentary…it’s a fictional tv show made for entertainment purposes! If you want accurate go watch the Military History chanel. And I for one am fully entertained by this show!!
Generally speaking, I’m fairly forgiving of movies and television using hard objects like fairly thin metal as “bulletproof” cover, even though that may not be the most realistic thing in the world. And I don’t try to nitpick things too hard (the incessant Breaking Bad nitpickers were easily the most annoying part of the Internet a few months ago). But using a zombie as a shield against close-range automatic weapon fire is just insulting my intelligence.
The thing that got me was the sudden appearance of the tank. Tanks are loud. They are not stealthy. The people in the prison would have heard it long before it got into position.
Hey, look here, ya’ll. I just abducted the woman who took out my eye and “killed” my zombie daughter!!!
But I’m not going to kill her. Hell, I’m not even going to take away her sword. I’m going to bring her with us to the prison, along with her sword, AND make sure her sword is intact and well within her reach in case something goes wrong with my master plan. Just so she can kill me with it. Damn, ain’t I the greatest psycho villain in the history of zombie TV series?
RWG (signed, the absolutely most stupidly used comic book adaptation villain this side of The Green Goblin)
And didn’t he also demand sharks with “lasers”?
Laser cats would work better for him.
Disagree with the review a lot. The “slog” of governor scenes was enjoyable to me because it fleshed out a character that in the comics was nothing but a pure evil villain who didnt make any attempt to hide his evil.
And yes, Rick is the leader. Not every show has to be Lost.(even though id like it to be) This is the story that the writers want to tell, its a story about what people do and become in this kind of world. That kind of story would become really annoying if all they ever talked about was who was a good leader. Yes the episodes where shane and rick fought it out were great, but do you really want that every season?
I don’t know. I thought it was kind of a waste to spend two episodes focusing solely on the Governor just to have him circle back to the exact same person he was when we last saw him, and then promptly kill him off. To me it again illustrates the way the show is way more plot driven (such as it is) than character driven – the past three episodes seemed to exist solely to fill time and/or find a way to kill Herschel and get the group to leave the prison.
I still enjoy the show for what it is, and because there isn’t much else like it on TV at the moment, but as I found with the comic until I gave up on it several years in, my enjoyment is steadily diminishing. And there is so much death and mayhem and so many horrible things that happen I am starting to not care anymore. Character deaths have become so commonplace they aren’t even upsetting or shocking to me anymore, even though I liked Herschel and was sad to see him go.
Just to reiterate what everyone else is saying, you are likely the only person I’ll come across to think Judith is dead. A bit short-sighted on your end. And I think that once the gov chopped Hershel’s head off, everyone realized there was no going back. Even if the New Woodbury folk were against it, they probably recognized they’d get shot up by the prison group and had no choice but to start shooting.
Fire and retreat OK, but fire and advance on the now completely worthless prison? I don’t get it, these people were assaulting the prison and the people in it with a vengeance that just didn’t make sense, they barely knew the Governor and just witnessed him cutting off the head of a prisoner. I can’t understand why they would now fight for him, but whatever it made for entertaining tv.
He’s not the only one. The AVClub is way more certain than Alan is that she’s dead.
I’m a little hazy on how much time has actually passed since The Governor arrived at New Woodbury and this episode. Because if he had been effectively leading them for a decent period of time, I could more readily believe that they would go to war for the guy.
The minute the first New Woodbury citizen had gotten shot, the majority would have headed for the woods. The idea that they would charge into rifle fire was ridiculous.
@Col Bat Guana
THEY HAD A TANK. That’s some pretty good piece of mind when you’re going into a battle. The people that continued in the battle would have been fairly confident that they would take the prison. Also, not everyone did start fighting. Remember that lesbian woman who was the aunt of the little girl pretty much gave up immediately.
Sorry, but no. Untrained civilians are not going to keep attacking when they see their comrades getting shot. Especially when there is no compelling reason to. The Governor saying they had to take the prison just isn’t enough motivation when Rick has already agreed to share it. And the tank is only good if you are hiding behind it.
“Untrained civilians are not going to keep attacking when they see their comrades getting shot. ”
lol’d hard at this belief
the big battle that they took so much time to build up to this season lasted less than 10 minutes on screen? it took them 4.9 episodes to build up to something that was over in the blink of an eye. as for baby Judith, i doubt shes dead, shes been used as a plot device since the beginning, i doubt that changes now… i didnt watch the “talking dead” show but did anyone really confirm that the Governor is dead? dont get me wrong, i hope he is, but they never actually showed him get shot. they cut away then you here a gun fire, and its not like the show is queasy about showing people get their heads blown off, so i wouldnt be surprised if that women somehow drags him out of there and nurses him back to life.
He took a Katana through the chest, if he lives this show would be a complete joke, it would be impossible to have a katana sword driven through center mast of your chest and live.
Talking Dead did an epitaph for the Governor and talked about his death. They did not do an epitaph for Judith, though.
I have no doubt she shot him. That was the point of that scene, I would think.
I completely agree with you, Bryan. I think it is unlikely, but possible, that the governor is alive. I had thought of a similar scenario. First scene of the season premiere could be the gun shot, where they cut away, and then the governor startling as he wakes up….with the audience finding out the whole prison showdown was a dream!
I’m with Sepinwall. I think Judith is dead. They weren’t going to show a baby getting shot or bit apart by zombies on television.
I say Judith is alive. I just have a feeling, but I have been plenty wrong before. We will now have to wait until February to find out.
Bingo. Agree with this sentiment completely.
She’s dead, folks. Get used to it.
People keep saying “where’s the body?” I remember everyone said the same thing about Lori’s wife.
Who is “Lori’s wife?” I didn’t realize Lori was a lesbian. Lol. It would actually explain a lot.
Must have missed that random lesbian scene where we get to see Lori’s wife… which episode was that in?
Rick’s wife obviously. Sorry I lack your infallibility.
Whoa. Chill dude. It was just a funny typo that we were making light of.
Also, we did see Lori die. The only thing we didn’t see was Carl shooting her so she didn’t reanimate into a walker.
Anyone else think Andrew Lincoln’s acting has been pretty awful? His mannerisms and speech seems so exaggerated, I can’t put my finger on it, but it just seems ridiculous when he’s meaning to be serious.
Oh so horrible and ridiculous. I was thinking the exact same thing through his whole “monologue” about living together. Would have worked much better with an understated delivery. And while him screaming for Carl is always dumb, tonight I really wasn’t seeing the distinction between that and Randy Marsh yelling out “Staaaaaaaaaan!”
Where’s Coral? He says that every episode. After getting the snot beat out of him you would at least expect him to say ” thanks” to Michonne. How is his jaw or nose not broken?
It’s because he’s a British actor doing a bad job at an American accent. Sort of like Jax on Sons of Anarchy. Both sound absolutely ridiculous.
I was yelling “WAAAAALT!” at that scene (and then “Boo-urns”).
Its always interesting if a show about a zombie apocalypse should be criticized when an episode is so stupid. I am stuck on simple questions like how do zombies stay animated, why do they eat dead and live bodies but not each other, how could the u.s. military possibly lose control in a situation that seems controlable, and why are there so many zombies wondering around in rural Georgia. At some point you just have to give up. Its like the a-team in its campiness except people die every episode.
1. How do the zombies stay animated? Its a zombie show, its obviously impossible, so you have to suspend your disbelief or this isn’t your show.
2, Same for number 2, they eat the living, not the dead.
3. I would like to see that too, but I think its because everyone becomes a zombie when they die is what did civilization in. It wasn’t only an outside threat. One person dies and they wake up zombie and kill one or two others, then they become zombies, etc.. Before people learned the “rules”, their were probably many fatal mistakes. (bringing dead people to hospitals or behind the lines, not knowing how to kill them, etc..) That is why they showed the flu outbreak, even behind the prison fence, one person dies and they have an outbreak like that. It makes civilization impossible, because if anyone dies and they do not see it happen, they have a zombie outbreak. Its actually hopeless.
4. I think its assumed its like that everywhere, not just Georgia, which is why its so hopeless.
How the zombies took over isn’t the story that this show chose to tell. There’s a reason it began AFTER the world (or at least the USA) was taken over.
Or other burning questions such as: how does one not notice the large red squiggle that underlines a misspelled word?
Also: how come everyone can hit a zombie with a headshot at 100 paces using a single-shot handgun, but they can’t hit another person while using a fully (or at least semi) automatic weapon?
Zombies don’t try to avoid getting shot. Humans do.
I feel like the reason they didn’t show Judith’s death is because they didn’t want to show a baby death scene on television.
That is possible, but I think they would have shown her being attacked, and her being eaten would have been obstructed somehow.
Loved the way the whole season was tied together with what I took to be the meaningless Irish girl character in the season’s first episode. The character gave Rick the whole speech about how “you can never come back.” Rick then turned that around to the Governor and his crew and said that you can, in fact come back from what you’ve done in the past. Unfortunately, Govs called him a liar and started a war. But then we were given the nice cameo of the Irish girl zombie at the end to complete the circle. Well done.
I thought this was a very good mid season finale. I have no problem with the tank firing all over the place, firing a tank accurately takes practice and training, and they had neither. I read somewhere from a military guy that a tank without training is mostly for rolling over things and being bulletproof and intimidation. Forget actually firing the cannon.
They had to move on from the prison and I hope they really take a look at the bigger picture next year. I enjoy the show as action and suspense, it is not “Lost” or “Mad Men”, so I do not expect fantastic writing, but hopefully, like Lost, they actually flesh out some of the characters before bumping them off. That is was made Lost so great, it wasn’t just the mystery, it was the fantastic characters and the flashbacks. Perhaps if they are copying Lost they can do some flashbacks?
Wasn’t that one guy (governor’s new henchman) trained on the tank? I can’t remember exactly, but I thought he had been in the military and stole the tank when ZA occurred. I don’t recall if he ever said he had been trained, though.
The little girl shooting the man and the woman from the governors side was ridiculously satisfying, just ahead of the stepmothers face in Cinderella when Cinderella had the other glass shoe.
The Governor was completely unbearable the last two episodes it’s hard to even know where to start with his character decisions. Almost every decision he made was just nonsensical and insane that it took all the drama out of the episode. There have been so many over the top villains on television, but he may have been the most unlikable. Good riddance on his death
I say Judith is alive and the reason that she wasn’t in her seat is because 1. one of the kids got her out (did you see the 2 kids struggling to carry her in that thing?) or 2. just someone in a big old hurry who wasn’t going to have time to lug the damn seat around. Any of you with kids will probably remember how unwieldy those things are!
That was a stupid, stupid, stupid episode of television.
I liked this season of the Walking Dead up until now. I thought they had finally found a showrunner that knew how to handle characters. But the Governor is not an interesting villain, and having him just be the exact same psychopath he was at the end of last season made the previous two episodes useless.
Aside from that, why are the people with him such sheep? In an episode where almost everything bothered me that probably bothered me the most.
Also, why did he kill Herschel and not Michonne knowing it would just cause him to destroy the prison. What was the point of Megan dying if he’s too crazy to acknowledge it? I could keep going with all the things in this episode that (as Alan says) didn’t make a lick of sense. It’s a bad episode that took the Season I thought was the best up to this point and has in the course of one episode brought it pretty darn close to the worst. It managed to make everything that came before in this season look worse in retrospect.
Man, after 8 episodes of this show in a row I liked or really liked (including the last season finale), this was awful.
Ok, I need to calm down. I wasn’t this angry after the 1st season Killing finale, the last episode that retroactively ruined a season for me.
The world doesn’t make sense.
I totally disagree. I guess I am one of the few who liked the episode.
“why are the people with him such sheep?”
Because he was a commanding figure and everyone let him run things. People will defer to an authority figure in times of crisis.
“Also, why did he kill Herschel and not Michonne knowing it would just cause him to destroy the prison.”
He killed Hershel and not Michonne because he was not satisfied with Rick’s answer, he called Rick a liar and this was showing that he was serious. He didn’t know that the prison folk would start shooting. Real world, Michonne is a more popular character.
“What was the point of Megan dying if he’s too crazy to acknowledge it?”
He acknowledged it, that’s why he shot the girl in the head. The point of her dying was to get her mother to see how bad he was so that she could be the one to shoot and kill him at the end of the battle.
I don’t really feel like this ruined the season, and I certainly don’t think it should condemn Gimple.
Gimple was dealt a pretty tough hand with last season’s finale. He had to clean up the Governor mess, find a way out of the staid prison environment, introduce new characters, and flesh out the underdeveloped recurring characters.
While the execution was certainly less than superb, he managed to slightly right the ship with this half season: Gov’s gone, prison is gone, and characters like Michonne, Tyreese, Bob, Lilly, and Carol are at least *kind of* improved / intriguing.
I think this upcoming 2nd half is a make or break stretch of episodes. They’ve got their clean slate, time to do something with it.
Just think people its alot harder to run and carry a carseat. Its alot easier to run and carry a baby. And there were 4 kids. The other 2 were with judith. Tyrese ran in that direction after the shooting so im sure he got her
no body,no confirmed death. Governor lives!
Well that WOULD BE something that wouuld cause me to STOP watching, lol
I think time constraints and common sense would have Michone removing her restraints, dodging other zombies, dodging enemies, and then rescuing Rick. Instead of walking you through it they focused on other elements.
Additionally, the Governor never really wanted the prison as much as he wanted them dead. He had a vendetta. He’s crazy. He’s psychotic. He murdered the other guy who watched him gun down innocents. You actually thought he went there for the prison?
Everyone aside from 3 to 5 people were psychologically coerced into fighting for the governor. Even with Rick’s plea nobody was going to pause long enough. Have any of you been in a fight before? Shit pops off. You react, you react instinctual. That’s what training is all about, not for you to think but to react in a certain productive way. Most of them were not trained.
And, Rick did not just assume leadership. He got permission from the remaining members of the council – Carol was let go so she wouldn’t have to be killed by Tyrese. Glenn was otherwise occupied recovering. Daryl and Herschel gave nodded approvals before Rick proceded and accepted their fate. Rewatch the episode.
Considering everything, I think the new show runner has done a fine job with this season.
While once the shooting starts you could rationalize them fighting, the lead up to the confrontation made no sense. A seemingly normal (except for crazy tank driver) people suddenly decide to go attack another group because the guy who showed up a few weeks earlier told them to? Just dumb.
I though the ‘group think’ mob mentality of people following the governor into battle was *relatively* realistic, though perhaps more of a stretch in case of Woodbury II where he hadn’t had the same amount of time to build his authority and control. But he’s supposed to be a charismatic pyscho-leader, Jim Jones Koolaid style. And these people are under extreme stress, and it is known human behavior that if nobody raises their hands and says ‘that’s crazy’, but rather a couple of people voice support (Gov’s ‘sister in law’ and the tank driver) everyone will feel compelled to go along. It’s not so far fetched relative to other basic things in the show. Again though I thought the Woodbury I army was relatively more realistic, especially how they just turned into a panicked mob once there was resistance.
I haven’t had time to read all the comments, but personally I liked the episode. Finally some ACTION! One thing that angered me is that Rick couldn’t pummel the Gov out of anger for what he did to Hershel, but I guess they had to save that moment for Michonne to keep her promise.
I loved how the children saved Tyrese. I was yelling at the screen that if they killed off Tyrese AND Hershel that I was done watching. Loved the look on the face of the woman before the kids shot her. (BTW where is her girlfriend, hiding in the woods somewhere?)
Well the Gov sure did a good job protecting Penny number 2, didn’t he?
Finally, I KNEW they were going to kill off Hershel after that lovely episode where they featured him, but it still pissed me off. He is such an excellent actor, and I will miss him VERY much. I will miss his words of wisdom that his daughters will have to carry forward. What a horrible way for him to die. I am heart broken tonight. R.I.P Hershel and hope to see you elsewhere soon, Scott Wilson.
I don’t believe that Judith is dead. There were chunks of concrete from one of the tank rounds on the ground near the baby carrier, so I’m guessing that she was injured and bloodied from one of the blasts. Someone on the bus then took her out of the baby carrier to attend to her wounds. They then loaded her on the bus and sped away to try to find some medical supplies.
Alan, you’re the best. And I agree with many if your criticisms of The Governor storyline. But tonight was awesome. And the baby is alive. And you assuming otherwise is really surprising.
I came here to read about the last 5 minutes since my crap DVR decided to stop working at that point, leaving me hanging right after the Governor got skewered. I am hoping the baby isn’t dead!
I think that after Hershel was killed, Rick acted out of a lack of any other choice. At that point, I’m sure he wasn’t quite thinking about what the ‘council’ wanted- it seemed more like he realized this dude is completely insane and he needs to be taken out immediately! I’m so glad that evil jerk is gone!
After The Governor was skewered, Rick started freaking out and looking for Carl. I’m not sure what happened to Michonne. Rick found Carl after Carl shot two zombies that were coming at Rick. They they both freaked out because the didn’t know where Judith was. Eventually, they found the baby carrier and there was some blood on it, but the baby wasn’t there. I guess they just assumed she was bit. Also, that woman that was The Governor’s love interest went up to The Governor, who was lying on the ground due to Michonne’s katana sword, and finished him off with a shot to the head. We checked back in with Rick and Carl walking away from the prison and then cut to black.
The group is completely fractured at this point:
– Rick and Carl left together
– Michonne is on her own
– Tyrese is with the kids who were in Carol’s school
– Glenn is on the bus with other non-entities and weak/sick people
– Maggie, Bob, and Sasha are together
– Daryl is with Beth
I assume that the next few episodes of the spring season will touch on all of these groups as they meet back up together (and presumably meet other people in the process).
“Glenn is on the bus with other non-entities and weak/sick people.” Lol. That sentence just made me laugh.
Anyway, even if you didn’t like this episode, at least it left everyone in an interesting place. I think it should shake things up quite a bit since everyone is seperated from one another. This show has always been hit or miss and since there are 6 different groups to focus on, they’ve got more chances at bat next February.
Did they mention a rendezvous point at any time?
It sounded as though there might have been a rendezvous point in place, but the audience was never given an actual name for it. I’m not sure though.
It was a good ep, but I’m annoyed they spent 3 eps on the Governor. They could have done it in like 1 ½. Still hate Rick. WORST.LEADER.EVER! BTW can somebody introduce Andrew Lincoln to Idris Elba so he can learn a proper English accent? Also these last 3 episodes don’t really feel like they belonged to the previous ones. Id the show now backtracking and implying that Carol may indeed have been covering for someone? I sort of wondered if Hershel was going to be this season’s fatality after his awesome episode a while back. Typically the markers for when we are going to lose a character is a sudden bit of awesomeness on the show followed by a guest star appearance on Talking Bad. I don’t mind giving fans a chance to say goodbye to a character, but Talking Bad needs to stop advertising their guest stars when this happens.
I don’t think Andrew Lincoln needs the help with his English accent…
I bet the writers haven’t decided what’s going to happen with Judith yet and are gauging viewer reaction. I think there’s two options:
1) She’s dead.
2) “We all have a job to do” keeps getting repeated. And Beth’s job was taking care of Judith. She went missing for unknown reason that reason could’ve gone off to grab the baby.
A woman on the bus told Maggie Beth said she was going to get Judith.
Except Beth didn’t have her when she left with Daryl. The last we saw her was the kids were lugging her toward the bus, but they stopped and went off to get guns.
I also liked the BULLETPROOF ZOMBIES that Daryl used A-Team style.
How did the zombies get behind Darryl and where the hell did all of them come from?