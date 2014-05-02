Season finale review: ‘Review’ – ‘Quitting, Last Day, Irish’

Back in March, Comedy Central stunned me in a very good way with “Review” (aka “Review with Forrest MacNeil”), starring Andy Daly as a milquetoast “reviewer of life” who will try any experience his audience requests, from drug addiction to becoming a racist. It was both a superb showcase for the incredibly game Daly, but dark and brilliant and hilarious in the ways in which each stunt and episode built on what had come before, so that it became clear this was about a man whose job was destroying his life. The fourth episode, which opens with Forrest being asked to eat 15 pancakes in one sitting, remains the single funniest half hour on television so far this year, and I remain skeptical that anything anywhere will be able to beat it. (It's embedded below.)
The finale aired last night, and I have a few thoughts on it, the first season as a whole, and what if anything the future might bring for poor Forrest, coming up just as soon as I invent a time-locked muzzle to keep overweight people from snacking…
One of the big questions of “Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes” was why Forrest didn't simply tell his wife he was divorcing her for the sake of the show, and Daly had said in some interviews that we would eventually find out what she did and didn't know about his work. That paid off hugely in the finale, where it finally dawns on her that all of this craziness – including the death of her father in space, in the series' funniest joke (though I prefer “Pancakes” overall as an episode) – has been for the sake of the show, and where we see that he can't bring himself to either admit this or break character, so deep and self-destructive is his commitment to this ridiculous job. It's a moment of genuine pathos and heartbreak in the midst of what's otherwise been an absurd season involving orgies and a road rage-fueled Jason Mantzoukas driving off a cliff. And that in turn led to the wonderful moment, paying off both the episode and the season, as Forrest gave the same “I quit” speech for the third time, but sincerely for only the first time, and with the horrible Grant getting the bare minimum that was coming to him with that punch. For a show that has been all about putting its hero into humiliating situations, it was a fully earned moment of triumph.
The question is, what's next? The Australian series on which “Review” is based was able to get two seasons out of the concept, but I don't know if the first of those ended in such a definitive way as this. For Forrest to return to the show could come across as undoing the very thing that made the finale great. On the other hand, if the idea is that Forrest and Suzanne have reconciled, and she's amenable to him continuing so long as he's honest with her – and even if she winds up participating for a bit, the way Forrest's second wife briefly did – that could work. The individual sketches on the show are funny in and of themselves, but what made this show special – and an early contender for my best of 2014 list – was the way in which we got a genuine, tragic character arc for Forrest even in the midst of these seemingly isolated ideas. So I could imagine a season where Forrest tries “Review” again on his own terms – and where, of course, that would fail completely and utterly.
I suppose it depends on what Daly wants to do, but these nine episodes of “Review” function as a perfect close-ended black comedy tale, and if we never get another episode, I will still have my memories of Forrest realizing that the pancakes couldn't kill him because he was already dead, or attending the custody hearing dressed as Batman, or watching his ex-father-in-law's corpse floating in zero gravity, or telling Grant (while speaking in his ridiculous Irish brogue) that he isn't fit to produce a ham sandwich.
Five stars. (And I say that even though I was tempted to dock Comedy Central a half-star to full star for obnoxious timeslot shenanigans that forced me to have to seek out the episode's final minute online after my recording cut off.)
What did everybody else think?
Review has been by far my favorite comedy of 2014. Just an amazing show. Just laugh out loud funny at times. His reactions to the pancakes request are so amazing.
“This is a different person? That doesn’t seem possible.”
My only quibble – the road rage/orgy episode was the funniest of the season.
I really hope he gets some awards recognition for acting. It’s a rarity nowadays: a true comedy, not a dramedy in the Louie/Girls vein, with a singular male acting talent at the heart of it. There are talented people out there executing scripts with perfect comic timing, and then there’s actual acting in a comedy. This is the latter.
This show is so great and weird and funny! It’s as genre-busting as “Louie” and “Girls.” If you crave more Daly I highly, highly recommend his recent eight-part podcast series, “The Andy Daily Podcast Pilot Project, ” which shows off his improv chops. It’s darker than “Review” but just as hilarious.
This show has been one of the better first seasons that I can remember and certainly one of my favorite shows of 2014.
Andy Daly is a comic delight and just SO built for this role. I would be devastated if it were cancelled, but I’m also so unsure of what the show’s next steps would be. I’ve been trying to avoid the Australian series, since I know there are some similarities. I’ve heard it maybe wasn’t as bleak as the US version?
I’m also a little worried by how much Comedy Central and Andy Daly have been urging viewers to watch. Have the numbers not been good? It’s airing on a night that is already SO cluttered with other shows and it doesn’t really have another successful CC show as a lead in, right? (I’m not a regular CC watcher). I know that Daly has said that it sat on the shelf for a year so that it could get an ample promotional budget but, does that really fit, given its less than ideal placement on the schedule?
Between this, Broad City, Rick and Morty, and Brooklyn Nine Nine, it’s been an insane season for first year comedies. The other three already have second seasons confirmed, I really hope Review follows suit, because I know they’ll come up with a great, completely logical reason for Forrest to come back.
Lisa? Is that really you?
I assumed this would be a (quite funny) gimmick show after the first episode, but the way it turned into a weirdly dark journey for poor Forrest surprised me. In a good way. Comedy Central is great right now, between this, Broad City, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, and the Daily Show/Colbert block.
And Kroll Show.
Considering that I was waiting for that moment from the first episode, I was actually a little disappointed in how it ultimately played out. Still, a fantastic season.
I didn’t even realize when I started watching so much more Comedy Central, but I am. There are many good shows right now. Well done.
1) Comedy Central shows usually run over by 30-seconds to 2 minutes. I’m always getting the end of the previous show on my recordings.
2) According to the reviewer at AV Club, there was a joke in the credits. Unfortunately, CC apparently removed that sequence and substituted a quick run of standard closing credits over the actual end of the show. Does anyone know where the original closing credits can be found? There are no credits at all on the CC web version.
You can find it on the CC website. It’s a Missing Persons screen for Forrest with a scroll showing the findforrestmacneil@gmail.com email.
I found it, but not as an independent clip. It is part of the web version of the episode, but here’s what I went through on the website:
1) Link to the full episode and watch one commercial
2) The show runs 21:14, so I scanned to to the 20:30 point.
3) Watch 5 commercials
4) See the final few seconds of the on-stage bit and the production company credit
5) Watch 5 commercials
6) Finally, See the Missing Persons poster and scroll
I also tried the tablet app. It ran with no commercial breaks and the cast credits under the poster and scroll.
How great was that Lobby Java quitting scene? Gut-wrenching.
When the autistic guy went with him, I genuinely felt heart-broken for the old man. This is a Comedy Central show… How am I feeling all of these feels??? Hahaha
The way the old man said “Forrest…” broke my heart lol. Great scene.
My only problem is that why did it take so long for his wife to make the connection to the show? She had to realize she was being filmed much of the time. Or are we supposed to “know” when the camera person is with Forrest for the job and when the camera isn’t really there?
I guess she knew they were filming a show about his life, but not what it was really about.
If there’s a season 2, I’m sure she’ll have seen season 1 by then.
Loved it. Still think the funniest episode of TV this year is “Rixty Minutes,” but “Pancakes…” (which is the third episode, not the fourth) is a strong contender.
“a road rage-fueled Jason Mantzoukas driving off a cliff”
What are you talking about? He turned around and drove away. You heard Grant.
I was doing something else while watching “There All Is Aching” so I missed the twist ending. Having seen it again, it is now my favorite individual review of the season.
Yes! Brilliant send-up of mental healthcare bits (eg. One Flew Over… etc) mixed with fanboysism and a touch of Monty Python surrealism. Loved it!
Thank you for calling attention to this show and its nature from the start. I waited until the third week and binged the first three episodes (there will be no funnier line anywhere this year than “What’s it like to eat thirty pancakes?”) and was hooked from there on out. How good are these guys at making callbacks count? I too am in the weird position of desiring mutually exclusive outcomes: I want the show to continue, but I also want Stewart to be happy.
Yeah, there’s a big part of me that thinks it’s a bad idea for the show to continue (kind of like “Californication”, that had a perfect ending of its first season with total closure if it wasn’t picked up, and then promptly jumped the shark to start the second). But I’m also curious about the second season.
Weird that they announced a second season nearly a year ago, and there’s no info I could find on when it will start.
great show, my one quasi-disappointment was that they didn’t continue the running gag of AJ mispronouncing viewer names reading the question wrong that they had in the first couple of episodes. those led to some very subtle and funny reactions from Forrest.
Sepinwall has some tough problems with his job watching television. Doing God’s work there Sepinwall.
What’s it like to eat 30 pancakes?
“Tis true. Me brogue is thick”. That line killed me. Hardest I’ve laughed all year.
I do like this show, but sometimes it can get to “Office” level of discomfort and I have to cover my eyes because of how hard it is to watch.
Binged episodes 5 through 9 last night.
You couldn’t produce a ham sandwich was such an absurd fucking line, but I couldn’t stop laughing.
I think my favorite episodes had to be Space, Orgy, and Being Irish.
Review keeps getting my hopes up, then letting me down.
I enjoy every episode, but I wish the entire season could have been like pancakes, in which Forrest was a boring, repressed guy being forced to enact absurd dares in a boring, repressed world.
Some skits stick to this model, and keep me watching. But too often the show forgets itself and Forrest becomes absurd himself (enjoying stealing a police car), or the world becomes absurd (as in the Friend-off, or his triple-married wife). Then the show devolves into camp. And while the lead actor is great, the others don’t really have the chops to make camp work.
Three and a half stars.
AB-SO… LUTELY!
Maybe I can’t do “funny” anymore… #gettingold
I tried 2 episodes… The “addiction” episode was tiresome and the “prom” episode was offensively stupid.
Isn’t that the same episode? Did you at least watch the “Stealing” segment first? I feel as if you’re judging a story having not seen the first act.