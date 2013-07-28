Review: ‘The Killing’ – ‘Six Minutes’

A review of tonight’s “The Killing” coming up just as soon as I explain that Salisbury steak is not steak…
“Six Minutes” was largely an illustration of the things that “The Killing” can do very well, given both its structure and the personnel on-hand. But it was also at times a reminder of the limitations of this particular creative team.
As an acting duet between Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard, this was marvelous, and the sort of thing this show can do because of its design. Because the plot is spread out over 13 hours, Veena Sud and company have the luxury to take something of a break from story and just let the characters interact as people, while allowing the impressive collection of actors on hand to do their work. This was definitely more plot-related than the season 1 episode where Linden and Holder drove around looking for her son, but the basic idea was the same, and the end result was perhaps even better. Sarsgaard has been exceptional throughout this arc, but particularly in the recent episodes where Seward has come to grips with his impending death and the very poor choice he made out of bravado when he asked to be hanged. His physical work here, particularly starting with the moment when the guards wouldn’t let Ray see his son, all the way through when the bag went over his head(*), was incredible. And the sound of the man strangling slowly because, as he had feared, the fall didn’t break his neck, was chilling.
(*) And here’s another example of the power of this format: I haven’t necessarily loved all the business with the Death Row guards, despite being a fan of both Hugh Dillon and Aaron Douglas, but the bit where the swaggering Becker froze at his big moment and Henderson had to step up for him was the sort of thing that’s effective specifically because we’ve spent so much time with these guys.
The one part of the episode (which also had Holder falling off the wagon in the wake of Bullet’s death, even though his drug of choice here was beer rather than meth) that didn’t click was emblematic of a larger “Killing” problem: that the characters in general and Linden in particular greet each new piece of information with absolute credulity, no matter what comes before or since. That character trait makes the show’s fondness for red herrings work more easily – if Linden acts convinced that Bennet Ahmed, the minister, Darren Richmond or any other potential suspect is the real killer, then the audience may become convinced as well – but it ultimately makes both her and the show seem dumb. Linden rarely double-checks information she’s given – as several of you noted last week, she didn’t bother actually finding out that Mills had a storage unit the first time he was in custody, nor did she bother investigating the story about his trip to Alaska – and it’s all in the name of artificially dragging the story out. So when Adrian mentions that his father was in the apartment that night, Linden immediately decides that Ray really was the killer, and would’ve driven away from the prison if Holder hadn’t stopped her. It’s not a horrible moment in and of itself, but when you add it to the long list of our hero and heroine jumping to false conclusions, it’s not so good.
Again, the show really hasn’t gotten that much better plot-wise. But it’s doing a vastly better job of exploring its characters, with the street kids (Bullet in particular) a big leap over the Larsons (even though I loved both those performances) and the prison stuff so much more compelling than anything to do with the election. We’ve got two hours to go in the season (next week’s a two-hour finale). With Seward dead, that almost certainly means the remaining time will be filled with us finding out that Mills wasn’t the killer (or wasn’t the only killer). Given the strengths and weaknesses of the new season, I’m not expecting Sud to stick the landing any better than in season 2. But I also won’t feel as irked if that happens, because season 3 has given me other things that have made watching it worth my time.
AMC’s not sending the last few episodes out in advance, and I’m going to be at press tour for the next few weeks, so it may be a while til I see (and can write about) the season’s conclusion. But after these last two episodes, what does everybody else think of the season so far?
I’ve loved this season. The amount of care I have for these characters makes the show work. I look forward to The Killing every week.
“You won’t feel anything. I promise; not suffering nor fear, neither hate nor anger. There will be a moment, so fleeting as to be mistaken for the blink of your eyes, when you’ll feel as weightless as the Archangel. The moment will pass and your sorrow and grief will no longer be your burden.
It is in that moment that we should truly live, when in the spirit of righteousness our body and soul are given to God, and our remains back to the nurturing Earth. Feel the breeze swirl through your fingertips and let the sun warm your cheek; listen to the birds sing in the trees as they call to the Almighty sounding your arrival as trumpeters would to Jericho.
It is I, and I alone, who weep for you, mother, not because I can’t save you, but because I can’t join you. God willing, we’ll meet again.”
– Anna Surratt
In her final letter to her mother, Mary Surratt, who was executed by hanging for the assassination of President Lincoln
Death, on any level for any reason, it a terrible and tragic event.
It’s right, and just, that an episode of television should so roundly divide and audience. Because that’s what art does: it exposes you to worlds you never knew existed, touching on that raw nerve to create a powerful an emotional response.
This one sucked me in and chewed on my emotions like it was a piece of Salisbury steak.
(and God damn if I’m not going to watch the replays!)
PS. Thanks for reviewing this show again, Alan. Could we put you down for season 4 (if we get one, that is)?
For the record I think Mary Surratt was innocent, orat least the most she was guilty of was housing the conspirators, she wasn’t in on the planning I beleive.
I found tonight’s episode riveting. I didn’t anticipate the scene showing Adrian outside the window. Sarsgaard’s portrayal of death row inmate going to his death was superb. The emotions were something not normally seen on TV as executions are so sanitized.
In many ways, “The Killing” is about many individual deaths. There is the main serial killer story but throughout the season there are peripheral deaths of bodies, lives and relationships, any of which is the killing referred to in the title.
I know I’m going to be disappointed next week. I’ve made peace with it. They are going to reveal Mills wasn’t the killer and it’s going to be both stupid and annoying.
But, it won’t really matter. Because these last three episodes of The Killing have been spectacular, even if you don’t grade them on a curve with what has come before. Tonight was riveting from start to finish, and that last shot was so painful, and so heartbreaking.
Well done, The Killing. I have no regrets.
Agree with everything you said
. What do you think the tie is to mills?
I was one of those viewers who was so upset with the Season One ending that I didn’t watch season 2 at all. With some reluctance, I tuned in to season 3. I am so glad I did. The acting has been incredible and I’ve been riveted – especially the last 2 weeks. I had all I could do not to turn away during the last 10 minutes of the execution scene. I will have a hard time sleeping tonight. Well done. I agree with the previous comment – it doesn’t matter how it ends – I’ve been rewarded for coming back.
This season has gripped me, and this episode absolutely shattered me. I couldn’t begin to make a cold-blooded dissection of the episode–the emotional impact was greater than anything I’ve seen on television in ages. It reminds me of how I felt with Wallace in The Wire.
Good call on the Wallace-Bodie scene. I read somewhere that it was meant to be much cleaner and colder on the part of Bodie, but when they filmed it the result was a humanization of Bodie that made the character so compelling, even sympathetic, as the series went on.
I have loved the whole season. Vastly better than the first two. The acting is as good as it gets, just riveting. The acting, (though not the writing or directing) is probably even in the same league as what we have seen on Breaking Bad, Sopranos, Rectify, and The Wire. But fabulous dramatic performances aren’t quite enough to carry a show to that level. But it’s completely enough to grab me and hook me and has earned my devotion all season.
Wow! Fantastic episode! It really drew me in. Sarsgaard was brilliant as was Enos. I’m goin to miss this season when it’s over.
The acting is very good, but you’re right. These people do not know how to write a compelling policier. I love Enos’s work in particular, but as with season one (I was one of those who skipped season two), Linden and Holder come off as just terrible, terrible at their jobs, and not very bright. And it’s really only because of the plotting.
That said, it was really something to have a show follow through like this on what capital punishment is really all about. They deserve a lot of credit for that.
Check out Broadchurch if you have BBC America. The British doing an original series inspired by the Scandinavian crime shows instead of remaking one. The cops are a lot better at their jobs but perhaps because they only have 8 episodes to solve the case :)
Alan, I believe this season of The Killing is only 12 episodes and not the 13 of previous seasons.
I think the show is marvelous. I really never care who killed whomever. I watch it for the acting and the writing…simply superb this season. What saddens me about this show (besides the heart wrenching story lines) is that, with the occasional exception of Holder, there is nothing funny/light to break up the pathos. This way it cannot gain the audience it deserves.
What an absolutely stellar episode tonight. A glorious and gripping tour de force for all the actors involved. For an hour, I was not annoyed or heaving disgusted sighs at the plot devices the show can’t live without. I was totally absorbed, and the show was through and through the show I always had faith that it could be, the show that there have been glimmers of that have kept me watching. I agree with some of the other commenters that the annoyances will no doubt return next week, and it’s disappointing to see that Sud and her writers continue falling back on the red herrings (he did it! no he didn’t!) that have exasperated me so much. But for tonight, I will forgive the show its failings and save my snark and aggravation for the column about the finale. For tonight I’m going to allow myself to appreciate and celebrate the exemplary hour of television that I just experienced.
Pretty good season if you edit out the entire prison plotline.
Maybe the bald guard killed the wife?
Haha strange, I on the other hand prefer the first two seasons over this one. I guess I didn’t mind getting strung along for two seasons in a long mystery.
Not that this season is bad, I just liked the fact that it took so long for to find out who killed rosie larson and I particularly found it more interesting than the “kids on the street” plot in season 3. But I did like the Seward storyline.
ANYWAYS, this episode was fantastic. Sarsgard did a phenomenal job the entire time, but the execution scene at the end was particularly amazing. As this article points out, the fact that the mean guard chokes up is particularly powerful.
Bravo. Fingers crossed for season 4.
“But it was also at times a reminder of the limitations of this particular creative team.”
Ugh you just have to. You know how much crap is on tv? why is this show and Vena Sud the one you choose to bash constantly? It’s ridiculous, pick a show that deserves that. “Limitations”? Please, let’s see you write a show that even comes close to what this season has been, let’s see your limitations, Mr. judgy know it all. It’s ridiculous.
People like you is why the show’s probably not gonna come back, and I hate you for it. This has been the best TV of the season, better than your darlings Girl and Mad Men.
Couldn’t agree more! I’m sick to death of the reviews all around stating that it was outstanding especially the last 3 episodes and yet still having to find something wrong to moan about. I dare you to find another cop drama or drama of any kind that does not have to use a few cliches, the reason they are cliches are because they happen a lot in real life. This show is a lot better than most of the others on tv so whats the problem? It’s as if people who have slagged this show off and have had to reconsider for this season can’t fully admit its good they still need to find something to back up their previous grievances.
It’s hard enough for this show to survive dispite it being ‘outstanding’ without critics giving the haters more fuel for this fire, so stop being petty.
I may be in the minority here, but Alan is a critic. He went to school and everything to get his Critic’s License (wait– do they even give out a critic’s license?).
I mean, go back and watch these episodes with a critical eye for the police investigation only. It’s riddled with plot holes and terrible motivations, not to mention just plain-old bad police work.
For instance:
Holder, a veteran cop and homicide investigator find a cab used by a suspected serial killer.
Rather than wait for Technical Services to come and pop the trunk open, what does our man do? He busts in the driver’s side window and depresses the trunk release button.
Any rookie cop knows that fingerprints can be taken from the window and the release button!
And that’s just one of the many, many disturbing facts that makes it impossible for me to believe that Linden managed to get Seward convicted. She’s just as terrible at being a cop as Holder.
Police investigations are about removing your inner-emotional element and searching for clues and facts. So, when Alan says that this show continually has problems, I say “He’s right”.
What ticks people off is that Alan doesn’t necessarily enumerate those deficits, nor does he say “here’s how to fix them” or “… and [insert show here] also has issues.”
@Call Me Ed:
They knew it was his cab so there was no reason to lift prints fromm it even if there was unknown latent prints it is a cab there are probably dozens of unidentified latent prints all over the cab because the general public has access to it.
You know cops are just people, right? They’re not omniscent super heroes like on CBS procedurals, where there’s no burocracy or mistakes, ever, and they seem like the coolest, most righteus people ever. This is way more realistic. Cops do what they can but they do wrong things just like everyone does in their jobs. The notion that cops are the way network tv portrays them is crap. Some are dumb, some are dirty, some have messed up lives that interfere with the job, some do their hours, go home and don’t think about work until they get up the following morning, and their main concern is themselves, advancing their own carrer so they make more money for their families, just like any other profession, it’s not some idealistic notion tv has you believing where the job is everything. Sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s how it is. How dare the killing portray flawed cops/people with shades of grey intead of aking them heroic and right and black and white? Ugh that woman Veena Sud, what a BAD writer! Breaking Bad and Dexter are just SO much more realistic!
If these comments are meant to respond to Alan’s complaint, or those of others, that the story here is occasionally serviced by cops acting very stupid, I think your indignation is off the mark. No one seems to be upset that the cops aren’t solving crimes with superpowers or unrealistic and unexpected access to crime-stopping information. Those whose points could be characterized as complaints about cops here making mistakes are also taking pains to point out that it’s a concession the writers seem to be making in service to the plot. Sure, cops make mistakes in their jobs and fail to follow procedure or even common sense sometimes. I don’t mean to speak for Alan or anyone, but this show disregards both of those standards on a regular basis. Rathering than comparing the show to Breaking Bad and Dexter, I would compare it to the Wire where, when cops disregard procedure or jump to conclusion, that fact is usually acknowledged in the text of the show (and typically bites them in the ass) rather than asking us to accept a lack of procedure as part of the reality of the show.
Well said, Kris. The police have often been accused of focusing too much on one particular suspect in a c rime because they want so badly for that person to be the perp – and who then turns out to be innocent. So why shouldn’t the opposite occur when a cop is convinced they have the wrong guy? Linden wanted to prove Seward didn’t kill his wife, save him from execution and in so doing save herself from the eternal guilt she would feel for the part she played in his death. So yes, her judgement may have been clouded at times, which seemsed like a very human reaction to the circumstances. And I agree with all of those saying Sarsgaard was superb in this episode. His performance was mesmerizing.
Killing
One of the major challenges for we the viewers has been to try and understand why we are /so/ drawn to the two main characters, Linden & Holder, and how they differ from their counterparts on the heavily watched network television police dramas.
Both Linden and Holder are far more deeply flawed and broken people then the leads in those other cop shows. However, each seem to possess certain traits that make them a cut above those with whom they work. This allows them to navigate and exploit the subpar system in which they both must maneuver.
Linden has a preternatural intuition and is driven by a compulsive obsession. On the other hand, Holder is a recovering addict brought in originally to replace Linden but ends up being mentored by her in seasons 1 & 2. He does, as others point out, provide some much needed levity to the otherwise gloomy world of The Killing.
I must disagree that his character’s dialog is poorly written. His roladex of hipster phrases are part of the mask he wears to protect the damaged, vulnerable, stunted yet healing being that hides under low slung jeans, well cared for sneakers, and an oversized hoody.
We see his true nature when he alone is often able to penetrate the veneer of bad experiences that has hardened Linden and is evidenced in most of her public (and some of her intimate) interactions.
I don’t think that these characters are “dumb” but quite complex and layered.
The reason they so often fail is that they get in their own way over and over. This depth of character would not be possible without the talents of Enos and Kinnaman, as well as supporting cast members like Forbes, Sexton, Dillon, Koteas and the magnificent Sarsgaard as well as a host of others playing street kids, sexual deviants and police officers. Just an opinion and I enjoyed everyone’s insight on last night’s episode and the series overall.
Am I incorrect or is it still uncertain if Seward was involved in his wife’s death? We know he is a horrible person and his statement that he was at the apartment to get his son sound ridiculous in light of the other things he said. Maybe he was involved with Mills in that and maybe other killings.
Yeah, I get the feeling he might have been involved with Mills, but didn’t personally kill his wife, but I hope they clear that up. I also think the last episode will be about looking for Callie, not pulling a switcheroo of Mills as not the killer.
I think they made it fairly clear: Seward came home to the apartment and found his wife dead. He freaked-out and ran off – then decided he had to go back for his son – and when he did, he was caught and arrested.
BTW, I think if there’s still some secret that Seward didn’t reveal, it would have to be regarding a police officer.
I think his son, Adrian, killed the mom, and that’s why Seward didn’t want to tell the whole truth.
@Madmeme:
I think Seward didn’t want to seem like a coward running from the apartment forgetting that his
son was in there, that is why he didn’t say anything. It doesn’t reflect to well on him as
a man, leaving his son alone with the body of his mother, even for a short time.
I have doubts that Mills or especially Seward had anything to do with any of the deaths, I think both are innocent of what they are directly accused of: Seward of killing his wife and Mills of being a serial killer (even if he is a rapist and child pornographer). I do understand that Adrian is the link between the cases. Maybe it is possible the serial killer took him to where he hid the bodies but Adrian hasn’t put two and two together. I do think it is someone close to Adrian’s family to have such a connection. Foster parents? The Foster dad? Who else is close to Adrian?
@ Melaine:
You’re kidding right since the kid was about six years old at the time of his mother’s death
We all know the killer is Holder’s ex-partner right? Conveniently turns up the box of rings. Takes Bullet’s phone call the night she dies. Defensive wound on his hand when Holder laid down a beating. Adds up.
Maybe Adrian actually killed his mom and that’s why Seward wouldn’t say.
That is why a lot of people seem to (maybe falsely) assume it isn’t him, because it seems too obvious.
@BELLE: I have to admit, I’ve been thinking it was the kid since he creepily said he wanted to meet his father.
That’s the final red herring. It’s Linden’s boss/ex-lover, the guy who actually pinned the murder on Seward.
I think it is the parole officer, the one who raped Twitch, Lyric’s boyfriend. He showed that he is capable of raping young people. Of course he raped Twitch, a male, and the serial killer killed girls, but the parole officer-whose name was not given-did say to Twitch just before he raped him he wasn’t gay. We have seen him rape a kid even if it was a boy and if it wasn’t by force but coercion.
I am also considering him as the killer of Seward’s wife. As a parole officer he could have access to the kids and Seward since he was a habitual criminal and could be on parole at times, and would have a reason to go to Seward’s home to ostensibly check up on him. Also he could be in a position to plant evidence.
I will give this episode credit for pointing out one of my big pet peeves in tv shows and movies. That in reality it takes 6 minutes for a person to suffocate. 6 minutes! All those shows that show a killer choking someone to death in 15 seconds simply have no idea how slow and strung out and painfully cruel it is to watch someone suffocate or drown.
Of course, now that I think about it, a person hanging to death is a good metaphor for how the killing plots out it seasons. Painfully slow and drawn out, a lot of twists, and towards the end, you just wish it would be over with. One thing we learned from season 3, is 13 episodes is still too long for one case.
It may have seemed like 15 seconds until the noise mostly stopped and they cut to black, but because Seward noted earlier it could take 6 or 7 minutes, I imagine he continued to languish for that amount of time to the horror of the witnesses — and we, the viewers, were spared (thankfully). 6 minutes of ANYTHING is a long time in TV time, let alone a gurgling man on the end of a noose.
The acting is great, but the writing is so frustrating.
They try to show us how badly Linden wants to stop this execution, but what did she really do? She repeatedly ignored the messages Seward was leaving for her. Then she showed up the day of the execution to sit around making a few phone calls.
If she wanted to stop the execution so bad, why didn’t she go to the media about Seward’s innocence? She’s the cop who put him away, you would think her doing a public 180 and pointing out the evidence supporting his innocence would get some public attention. Maybe create the sort of outcry that makes a politician grant a stay. And she could have leaked it anonymously if she didn’t want her name attached to it.
But specific to the plot itself, how is it that Linden hasn’t asked Adrian about the pictures he draws of the area the bodies were dumped? This picture has been haunting her for years, right? It’s two episodes now that she and Adrian have been talking and she hasn’t once asked him about the significance of the picture.
Wouldn’t that help Seward if Adrian could explain why he keeps drawing the site where the bodies were dumped? Linden doesn’t ask to satisfy her own obsession, and now she doesn’t even ask as a last ditch effort at getting information that could help Seward?
It’s just… argh. And to top it all off, Seward thanks Linden for doing everything she can for him. In a non-ironic fashion.
I hate that I can’t get into the performances of these great actors because my brain keeps screaming about the completely obvious things they’re not doing.
And when Seward mentions building a treehouse in the park, why did she not put 2 and 2 together (Adrian draws the murder site as that is where his treehouse is.)
I hope that’s not where they’re going.
The site where the bodies were dumped has to be incredibly remote. For three years there were 17 bodies there in those noticeable red bags. But nobody found them until Linden figured out the drawing.
It shouldn’t be anywhere near a park or any other place where there’s people around. It’s not believable that nobody would have found the bodies in all that time.
Yeah Dave that conversation really bothered me too. Beyond the drawing(s), why didn’t Linden ask any follow-up questions when Adrian said his dad was there that night? Like “What exactly do you remember from that night? or “Did you see anyone else there? etc. I don’t understand how that doesn’t get asked.
Yes to all of the above! WHY O WHY hasn’t Linden, or SOMEONE, asked Adrian about the drawings?
I have seen the treehouse/dump spot talked about on other sites too and, like Dave, I don’t see any possibilities in that reveal. There is no way that dump spot was anywhere near a park, or any place where a treehouse could be built and enjoyed by kids.
And yeah, Linden’s inability to ever ask even one appropriate follow-up question falls on the bad-at-her-job side of the ledger.
@Dave & @Beth
If Linden was to go public with her doubts now short of real evidence that shows Seward’s innocence wouldn’t do any good. It would likely just reinforce everyone’s perception of her as being off her rocker and it would cost her her job. And leaking it annonomysly wouldn’t do any good since it was her who uncovered it and so would be traced back to her almost immediately.
As for asking Adrian about the picture she asked him a few times already, once ambushing him on his school’s playground and got reprimanded for it. And it would be cruel to brow beat the kid when he was there to see his father.
And people must keep in mind that there were two drawings Adrian made. The original in which there were no landmark buildings in it, the one from the original investigation, and the second one in which Adrian put the buildings in the background that Linden found in his foster parent’s home. That is the one Linden found the dump site immediately with. And yes it is incredibly remote, in the middle of a boggy, foggy abandoned factory retention pond out in the boonies; plus the water level of the pond likely dropped since it is almost certain that the killer would have made sure those bodies sank to the bottom just like Dexter does.
I know team Linden & Holder are often critized by people as being bad cops compared to the other tv cops we see, but I do believe, as disturbing as it may be to think by many, “The Killing ” is a more realistic depiction of police work than we usually see.
Sorry bit I still like the first two seasons better than season 3. Those characters I felt something for. These I don’t. Linden & Holder are great of course..
A much better season than the first or second – I just wish Sud & Co. would take a page from the excellent ‘The Fall’ (BBC/Netflix) – and eliminate the “mystery” of who the killer is (which, let’s by honest, is pretty obvious by now) – and instead focus on WHY the killing has happened.
Who’s the killer? Guess I’m dumb, but it’s not at all obvious to me.
Okay, who is the killer(s) of the girls and/or Ray’s wife?
Beware of people who say something is “obvious” and don’t state the “obvious”.
For the reord I don’t know who the serial killer is but I don’t think it is Joe Mills and I think Ray Seward really is innocent of killing his wife.
After a week of thought, my candidate as to whom the serila killer is is the parole officer who raped Twitch. Maybe he killed Seward’s wife too.
Overall I thought this was a great rebound season from The Killing, and sets a blueprint for future seasons (which I hope will come). The character studies of Linden & Holder in their new places in life (both where the season starts, and where they end up) were interesting. New characters like Bullet, Kallie’s Mom were great to experience. I thought the guard’s plotline (well acted by Douglas & Dillon) could have been accomplished without SO much investment, but where it ended was worth the winding road to get there (Henderson turns Bulldog, “I will put you on that board!” while Becker cant do his job in the end)
Peter Sarsgaard, wow. Thought he was strong all season (if not a little stereotypical in his portrayal) but his work in 6 minutes was awesome. His ability to show such emotional range from when he was denied the chance to see his son (kicking and screaming, and kudos to Enos’s desperate attempts to rationalize with him at that moment) to the physical work of his staggered, weak walk to the execution chamber, to his final breathy words “Salisbury steak’s not steak, it’s ground beef.”
Maybe there wont be a perfect finale. Maybe the case wont get wrapped up in a nice bow with every part explained and tied off. But like much of life and (I imagine) real police work, you take the answers you’re given, and at some point that has to be enough, even if it didnt end exactly how you wanted it.
Television criticism has a high bar set for the 1 hr drama, and its certainly something all the shows should strive for, but we should also know that few are ever going to reach/surpass it. And if we were to limit ourselves to just the few “masterful” shows, we’d miss out on lots of very good TV. This seasons “The Killing” was just that, very good TV with some great moments.
The last two eps have been great. I am glad I didn’t give up on this show as I have enjoyed this season and I was one of those that swore I would never watch again after the Rosie Larson debacle. It isn’t “great” TV but it has again become good summer watching.
Right now “The Killing” is the best show on television. The two lead actors are brilliant and Bex Taylor-Klaus as Bullit and Peter Sarsgaard as Seward have been astonishing as well. It’s the one show I look forward to above any others.
So this is what we watched those -pretty boring – nine hours for. I have to say, it was so worth it. Man, I am glad I live in a country where Death Penalty isn’t legal.
Did you think the last (Jonathan Demme directed) episode was boring? Wow – IMO, that chase scene in the storage unit AND Linden trying to stop Holder from opening the trunk were probably the two most exciting scenes they’ve ever produced in the entire ‘The Killing’ series.
I agree many of the episodes felt strung out and had an overall feel that they were stalling. The death row scenes could have been interesting if they would have cut the total scenes in half. The whole manhunt story with pastor mike was painful.
Last night’s episode was on par with my favorite episode of Homicide, when Pembleton and Bayless had The Araber in ‘the box’ and nearly got him to admit to killing Adena Watkins. Great stuff. Hope there is a season 4.
It reminded a lot of the Ann Bolyn execution episode from the Tudors, one of my all time favorite episodes of tv ever. It also brought back memories of Dead Man Walking, the Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn movie.
‘Sarsgaard was wonderful! love(d) the moments of anger/cynicism/selfloathing/vulnerability..He made season 3 great for me, great last episode, gut wrenching ending. still don’t know what to think of it.
Kinnaman drew me to this series..I think the dog/alpha male scene was too cool! Still favorite scene of this season..
Absolute awful season. I skipped all crap they show. Whole season is street kids running around. That said human comes different colors. I liked first two season , for me season 3 is utter crap babbling…there is no plot nothing in this show. I like 24 show but there are people hates them like plaugue. I really think you look for things that you do not have… Different people have different thing and they look for things they do not have. I like good acting to go with good plot…Darks shows is not my favourites. For me its all boring.
I love this season and agree that the acting has been outstanding and I’ve found the last three episodes particularly riveting. I don’t mind the red herrings and suspects that prove to be innocent, as I assume most complex police investigations often have multiple suspects that are slowly ruled out. However, I can’t get over the fact that Adrian’s drawing is basically the only thing that led them – or, rather, led Linden – to the crime scene where the 17 dead girls were and yet Adrian has barely been questioned (and the questions have all been by Linden about who killed his mother). Why hasn’t it been a priority to find out why he repeatedly drew this particular scene and what he saw there – rather than just asking who he saw in the apartment kill Trisha Seward? Also, since all the bodies were from around the same time, if everyone but Linden was so convinced as to Seward’s guilt in his wife’s murder, wouldn’t it have been logical for the police to at least pursue the avenue that Seward was involved in ALL the killings with a partner, who has now resumed murdering to try to get Seward a last minute pardon by way of reasonable doubt as he faces execution? They did not ever even seem to question Seward about any of the other victims or even let him know that there were 17 murders similar to his wife’s at around the same time (when Linden showed him the rings, he seemingly had no what it was about, only that it might help him) – yet Adrian seems to be the key to cracking the whole thing!
I’m with those who think this season of “The Killing” is a total rebound from the first two. Holder and Linden are currently the most interesting detective partners on television. And Peter Sarsgaard is a freaking ACTOR! I’ve seen dozens of “man on deathrow” movies and TV shows — I’ve never been as emotionally wrung out by them as I was after watching his portrayal of Seward in “Six Minutes.” I’d put it with Sean Penn’s Oscar nominated performance in “Dead Man Walking.” The scene of Holder angrily hurling beer cans into a prison graveyard is a good example of why this show is clicking — moving the character’s story forward in a way I haven’t seen before on TV (or in the movies). I’m up for a 4th season.
I’m not getting why the murder of Seward’s wife is supposedly the crime that drove Linden nuts, caused her institutionalization (IIRC), and remained the big secret in her past in S1 and S2 and drove so much of her obsessive perseverance in Rosie Larsen’s disappearance and death.
It’s all falling apart again as a cohesive show, great acting being besides the point.
Ken
It’s so obvious that Holder’s partner is the killer. He brought up the rings and commented the case was closed. Did anybody see where he grabbed the rings? Bullet called the station continuously, yet Holder never received the message. Hmm. Wonder why. The girl who was captured didn’t want to talk to the cops. Why? Because it was a cop that attempted to kill her.
I have enjoyed season 3 but not as much as 1&2. I cared more about those characters. I thought the looking for Linden’s son episode was one of the best. I hope we get a season 4.
This episode proved to me why The Killing is the cerebral drama series and Peter Sarsgaard was phenomenal in his delivery