Review: BBC America’s ‘Broadchurch’ a simple, devastating mystery

“You don’t understand,” Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller insists as she stares at a murdered child on the beach of the sleepy town she calls home. “I know that boy!”
Miller is one of the two heroes of “Broadchurch,” a British crime series making its BBC America debut tonight at 10 p.m. Played by Olivia Colman, she’s a Broadchurch lifer. She knows everyone in town, and assumes she knows everything around them; it’s not possible that any of her friends or neighbors could be a killer. And yet as her partner and boss, new transplant Alec Hardy (David Tennant) keeps reminding her, anyone can become a killer, and the sandy corpse of young Danny Latimer is proof of that.
It’s a simple conflict, and “Broadchurch” for the most part is a simple series. Over the course of eight episodes, we follow the Latimer case from its terrible beginning to its complicated ending, as Hardy teaches Miller about all the secrets her friends and neighbors have been keeping. The writing by Chris Chibnall is lean and spare, and the directing (most of it by James Strong) takes advantage of the seaside vistas without calling attention to itself. Other than an interesting minor subplot about a phone company technician who claims to be a psychic, this is as straightforward a mystery series as you can imagine.
It’s also about as devastating as you can imagine, precisely because of that simplicity.
Chibnall (who’s written for “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood” and “Law & Order: UK,” among others) sets up an elegant conflict between the sweet, optimistic Miller and the damaged, misanthropic Hardy that transcends cliche because each of them feels like a specific person beyond their respective philosophies. Similarly, Danny’s parents Beth (Jodie Whittaker) and Mark (Andrew Buchan) aren’t just collateral damage, but complicated adults with problems that the tragedy either exacerbates or puts into perspective.
The case proceeds in a linear fashion, with one significant suspect at a time, but unlike “The Killing” (even in its much-improved third season), Chibnall doesn’t expect either the cops or his audience to automatically believe this latest suspect must be the killer. People have many reasons for lying to the police, and Hardy and Miller seem to spend as much time trying to prove that someone couldn’t have killed Danny as they do finding evidence that they did it.
The no-frills approach at times threatens to make “Broadchurch” seem generic in its early going. I watched the series after several of my colleagues, and when I told them I found it unremarkable after the first few hours, they told me, “Just wait. You’ll see it.” They were right. Chibnall, Strong and company are doing a very deliberate, gradual build to something here, and the plain approach makes the moments of discovery all the more painful.
“Broadchurch” is a police procedural, and an effective one, but what renders it special is the way it tracks the ways that physical and emotional violence haunts everyone in the town. Several of the citizens, it turns out, moved to Broadchurch to escape a dark past that the investigation unfortunately digs up. Beth Latimer is so consumed with grief that she reaches out to a mother who’s been through a similar ordeal, hoping against hope that this woman will say the magic words that will make her pain go away.
The performances are excellent throughout, with the two cops and the two parents deserving every moment spent on them. Tennant has the flashier part, spitting his words out in a thick Scottish burr and seeming on the verge of collapse in every scene. Colman’s role is trickier, and ultimately more powerful, because Miller is still naive and innocent when the case begins, and something very different when it ends and she’s learned all there is to know about her hometown. Both of them, and Whittaker and Buchan – and David Bradley, known in the States as nasty Walder Frey on “Game of Thrones,” and here plays an elderly news vendor – do work that I’d slot comfortably beside the top American performances of the moment.
One of the case’s many suspects declares, “Death; once it’s got its claws into you, it never lets go.” This is a fact that slowly and painfully dawns on the people of Broadchurch, and this is a miniseries that will have you in its grip long after it’s done.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—
NOTE: Same spoiler rule as usual applies to a foreign import: if it hasn’t aired yet in America, it’s a spoiler. So for those of you who’ve seen the whole series, don’t give away whodunnit, how, why or anything else. I’ll be doing another post when the series concludes in eight weeks so we can all discuss that together.
Glad you enjoyed this. Olivia Colman is just on fire these days.
shes very good in Tyrannosaur
She really was fantastic in this. Then again, as was Jodie Whitaker, David Tennant, David Bradley… I could just keep going. Also, it’s a great example of how beautifully directed and shot television can be. There are some shots that make great use of the negative space surrounding the characters, where Tennant and Colman are framed just at the bottom of the screen while the rest of the image is taken up by blue sky. Makes them very small. Gorgeously made.
Guy, is Channel 4’s RUN very good? I heard mixed things, though everyone says Colman is, as expected, great in it.
Matt – Each episode of Run focuses on one main character/story, although they do intersect. The first episode, which features Colman, is the strongest. The middle two are weaker, but still quite good. I was disappointed with the final one, although it ends with a nice callback to the first. I’d say it’s worth a watch, even with the weak finale.
Good to know, thanks GC!
I was absolutely swept up by Broadchurch this spring. In a way, I think it’s the closest a show has ever come to recreating that character ensemble Lost had.
Wow, that’s a high compliment. I was thinking “Under the Dome” was getting close, but it’s still not there.
Hey Alan. I just finished Top of the Lake, and was mesmerized. Given the proximity in airing, and the similarities, which do you prefer?
This was available on my Xfinity app last week. I didn’t realize I was ahead of the curve.
Spoiler-free, I will say, the lighting and the music of this show were spectacular. It’s rare to see a dark crime show that it’s physically dark. The cinematography was remarkable and made me like the show from about minute 4.
I can’t wait to see where this goes.
“isn’t physically dark.” That’s what I meant to say.
I know what you mean. The sun-drenched beach scenes feel even more disturbing than an overcast, gray backdrop. All that lightness and the trappings of a vacation town feel sinister with this cinematography.
Thanks for the reminder. And thank you, BBC – It’s NOT ON SUNDAY! :) (going to DVR)
I’m rather ambivalent about mysteries(don’t automatically hate them, but neither do I seek them out), but I did watch “Top of the Lake” based on Alan’s recommendation and that Mad Men’s Elizabeth Moss was in it. It was certainly very well done. I’d say this review has me interested enough to seek this one out, too.
I take on board the sploiler point.
Alan, there’s no reason for you to grasp this (because you’re not of the culture) but Broadchurch is really an analysis and treatise on media in general, tabloid media intrusion in particular, and it’s agenda setting influence on police investigation. This has been a huge issue in the UK since the Murdoch phone hacking came to light.
The writers of the Killing as well as the cinematographer and lighting director should be forced to watch this series. They might learn something. Thank you BBC.
It isn’t BBC, it is ITV that made Broadchurch (and no, BBC America is not some sort of extension of the UK’s BBC). And why would the cinematographer and lighting people need to learn anything from Broadchurch? Broadchurch is set in the UK equivalent of a sun-drench Southern California or Florida resort town. The Killing is set in rainy Seattle, and more than that, they are deliberately going for a noirish atmosphere, just like the Nordic original.
It is sort of an extension of the BBC though. It’s part of the BBC worldwide commercial arm of the BBC.
It’s probably more accurate to say BBC America doesn’t only broadcast BBC productions
This is well-acted and well-written, but the star of this show is the location and the incredible way it marries the setting and the community.
Broadchurch isn’t just a title, it’s the whole show.
I can’t recommend this show highly enough.
Will BBC America edit this for time?
My guess is no. In the UK it ran on iTV, which has commercial breaks just like American TV.
The first episode was edited; four scenes were cut. i’m assuming it was to add the Next Time trailer and more commercials.
BBC America did edit for time. There is a 48 minute version available for free on iTunes. I noticed at least 3 full scenes cut from the broadcast version:
1) A scene between Tennant and Colman in the car before informing the family about Danny where they tried to plan how they would proceed.
2) A scene between Colman and Tennant after the ice cream scene where Colman talked a bit how she felt she was being treated.
3) A scene with Colman and the father as they entered the morgue and were confronted by a petitioner asking the the facility be shut down.
I think the first two were significant for character development. We’ll see about the third.
In the iTunes version there are at least 2 or 3 obvious sharp cuts which would have been were ITV placed commercials. The end titles and end music flowed over a view of the ocean with appropriate music rather than the quick cut to previews and a credit run next to a promo for another show.
Note:BBC America has a 44-minute commercial-free cut on their website which I have not viewed.
Broadchurch is great, but I have tio say that maybe you didn’t watch all the episodes, Hardy’s character change as well, I can’t say more but at the end of this story he and Miller are equals, they start to understand each other
is this better to watch all in one sitting or week by week?
Really enjoyed the first episode – I’m all in!
I’m excited to see Alan’s comments regarding Broadchurch vs The Killing come to life as the series progresses. Sounds like Broadchurch will be a better (but more heartbreaking) ride.
Loved the LONG, single shot of the father going to work – saying hello to folks on the street, going in and out of stores then, finally, into the van.
Looking forward to everyone’s secrets being revealed. :-)
Personally I won’t be surprised at all if “Broadchurch” was inspired by “The Killing” either the American version or more likely the original Danish version. I mean right off the bat the circumstances are near identical.
In the very, very first scene you see the victim in some sort of danger alive, Danny Latimer standing there bleeding near the precipice of the cliff; Rosie Larsen running for her life from her killer, both the first and last time we actually see the victim alive in the “present” and not in flashbacks or film, video footage or still pictures.
The family blissfully unaware a loved one is dead as they go about their lives the next morning going to work and school, Mr. Larsen as a mover, Mr. Latimer as a plumber, both having happy marriages; the family not knowing where there child actually was only assuming were there child was supposed to be because no one check in on him/her before going to work/school; the Larsens thinking Rosie was at a Holloween Party, the Latimers thinking Danny was doing his early morning paper route. Both parents hining broadly that the other was neglectful for not checking which produces a major rift with the Larsens and may with the Latimers with Mrs. Latimer grieving
very hard.
The devestating reveal of the victim with the parent in howling agony near the body both near bodies of water and being restrained as gentally as possible by the police, Mr. Larsen in “The Killing” near the small lake with Rosie in the flooded trunk of a car that was pulled form the lake; Mrs. Latimer in “Broadchurch” on the beach near the ocean.
Then the vist to the morge to identify the body, the difference being the mother not being there as in “The Killing” and the father being strong.
And even if the secene of Rosie Larsen last seen alive dressed up in a casino on a ATM survieliance camera footage occured a few episodes later in the American version of “The Killing”, Danny Latimer being last seen alive riding down the street on his skateboard at an hour at night he had no business being up and out at is of the same spirt as are how both victim’s
sneakers-called “trainers” in the UK-was of minor significance in both shows.
Even the male detective Alec Hardy has a dark past in his police career. Holder being a drug addict during undercover work; we in America don’t know what Hardy did to deserve the ire of his colleges. My guess is that he did a “Serpico” and ratted out some bad cops, and “the blue wall of silence” is just as entrenched there as in the US or anywhere else there are police.
We in America don’t know if Ellie Miller has a dark past like Linden does, although unlike Linden she has a strong stable family and seem happily married and Miller probably wasn’t screwed up by Foster care like Linden and came from a strong home herself. Her son has something to hide. I guess he doesn’t know that just hitting the delete key on his phone and his
computer isn’t going to make those text messages and e-mails disappear. :-)
Seriously, no matter how one may feel about either version of “The Killing” negatively or positively, if you only saw the first episode of “Broadchurch” and not either verion of “The Killing” you have effectively saw the first episode of “The killing” by seeing the first Episode of “Broadchurch”. :-)
If I didn’t know better I would say “Broadchurch” is a remake of at least the Danish version of “The Killing” which was a hit in Europe.
There are differences of course like Miller knew the victim and his family but the similarities are striking. I won’t be surprise if the case last about a month in the show timeline as both cases did in “The killing”. Is there an election
of some kind soon in Broadchurch, for town mayor maybe? :-)
Oh as per my rule of thumb I posted in the season three “The Killing” finale comments you probably won’t have to pay attention to the suspects until episode six or seven of this eight episode season. That is when you start to get the real clues as to who the real killer is. :-)