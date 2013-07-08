‘The Bridge’ producer Meredith Stiehm on translating Denmark/Sweden into U.S./Mexico

Wednesday night at 10, FX premieres “The Bridge,” a new longform cop drama adapted from a popular Scandinavian crime series about a dead body found on the bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, which eventually leads to a serial killer operating in both countries. Here, the action has been moved to the U.S./Mexico border crossing between El Paso and Juarez, with Diane Kruger playing an American cop with undiagnosed Asperger”s and Demian Bichir as her charming Mexican counterpart.
Leading the adaptation is veteran producer Meredith Stiehm, who cut her teeth on “NYPD Blue,” created and ran “Cold Case” for years, and was part of the murder”s row writing staff for the first two seasons of “Homeland,” where she was responsible for some of the series” best episodes (including “The Weekend” in season 1 and “The Clearing” in season 2).
I liked “The Bridge” quite a bit (review to follow later in the week), and I recently spoke with Stiehm about the choices she made in adapting the original, how she”s approaching her heroine”s social deficits, whether comparisons to “The Killing” (which was adapted by fellow “Cold Case” alum Veena Sud) are fair, and more.
How did you come to this? Were you aware of the original show before?
Meredith Stiehm: I was on “Homeland,” and Carolyn Bernstein from (production company) Shine had this property, “The Bridge,” which I didn’t know about. And they sent it to me in advance and I watched a couple, and I was a little iffy about it. And then I was thinking about it and then Elwood (Reid), my friend from “Cold Case,” called me and he said, “I want to have lunch with you.” And we’re sitting at lunch and he’s like, “There’s this property swirling around it’s called ‘The Bridge.”” And I was like, “Oh my God I know ‘The Bridge.”” And we had been talking for years about doing something together. So I sort of felt like I couldn’t do a project and “Homeland” at the same time because I was full-time on “Homeland.” So for me it was perfect to do it together. So we made that happen. And (Shine) wanted to do Canada and so we sold them Mexico, but kind of late in the game.
I was going to ask about that, because you”ve got two possible borders you could have played with. And having not seen the original, I’m assuming that there is less of a culture clash between those two countries then there is between U.S. and Mexico. So I can see how Canada would be the closer analog.
Meredith Stiehm: Exactly. And visually it’s cool and icy and wintery and if you’re going to mimic the original, Canada/Detroit made sense. And that was sort of the idea that Shine America had going in. And I liked it and it was more Elwood who was like, “Do Mexico, do Mexico.” Because one time I was thinking Niagara Falls, that’s where the body could be, like in the water or something. And he liked that but then he asked, “That’s a season or two but season 3, where’s the conflict?” Basically there’s not a lot of cultural or political conflict going on between Canada and U.S. So the “Homeland” guys were also like, “What are you crazy? Do Mexico.” So I got very influenced by them and Elwood. We had some convincing to do because Shine had more of an idea of Canada. But they, to their credit, came around and we just changed the beauty of the winter and the cold and the ice turned into the desert and the sun and the grit of Texas/Mexico.
Is the killer in the original claiming to be making a political statement like your guy is?
Meredith Stiehm: Yes. And it’s politics that are very Scandinavian and a lot about humanity and how we treat – it’s just politics that America doesn’t relate to very well.But there’s a lot of politics on the (U.S.-Mexico) border that we do.
We’re talking about that pretty much constantly now.
Meredith Stiehm: Yes. To me it sort of felt like what “Homeland” had done with the Middle East and terrorism and what was in the headlines and they dramatized it.
With “Homeland,” Alex (Gansa) took the idea (of the Israeli “Prisoners of War” series) as a jumping off point and went in a different direction. I know Veena with “The Killing” was fairly faithful to (the Danish original). How much are you following the original with what you doing here?
Meredith Stiehm: We are following a lot of the main storyline and a lot of the character relationship between the two detectives. My theory of adaptation is basically, take what’s good and leave the rest. And in this case there’s a lot that’s good. And so we were very liberal about using it. And then necessarily because of the setting and everything else, you end up departing more and more ’cause your show just becomes it’s own thing. But on “Homeland” I never even saw the original. That’s how far we had made it our own. And here we still watch the original and talk about it a lot as a staff.
One of the things you took from it is Sonya and her having Asperger”s, which I don”t believe is mentioned overtly at any point in the three episodes I”ve seen.
Meredith Stiehm: No, no it’s not. That’s how it was in the original. And part of my reticence about the original was I didn’t like the character at first. I’d only watched two and was like, “This woman is off-putting. I don’t know.” And Elwood was like, “keep watching.” And I sort of admired that they never labeled it. So we haven’t either. The kids I know that are on the (autistic) spectrum are usually kids that are very well attended to and have gotten help and are at the right schools. And I think Sonya was not well taken care of as a kid. I think she was a neglected kid. No one defined it; nobody got her help. So I think the interesting thing about her is that she may be on the spectrum but she’s never been diagnosed. And she’s a grown woman who is living with it and coping with it.
Do her social deficits make you extra conscious then of making sure you illustrate the genius side of her to counter balance these moments where she’s fumbling around and offending people?
Meredith Stiehm: I don’t think we make an extra effort with that. I think we use it story wise when it’s helpful. But I like to think that Sonya, kind of like Carrie in “Homeland,” is in her job because she’s good to it and she has a deficit but we all have deficits. And she finds a way to do her work and be good at it and live with her deficit or her weaknesses the way we all do.
We”ve been through an era where TV drama has for the most part been dominated by male anti-heroes, on shows created and run by men. You’ve now done three straight shows with female leads, and I think people really responded to the idea that Carrie was damaged and difficult and prickly in the ways that a lot of these other male characters were. And now you got Sonya that way. Whether recently or back when you were running “Cold Case,” was it frustrating for you as a woman writer looking at the landscape and seeing all of this great material and all of this attention being focused largely on the men?
Meredith Stiehm: Yeah. I mean I’m naturally more interested in women characters. I think I write them better. And it started at “NYPD Blue.” I loved cop shows and I loved writing for that show but I always felt like I was really good at writing Russell and Kirkendall, but most of the characters were male. And I’m really interested in women in male dominated worlds. So when I did “Cold Case” it was just natural for me to make a female lead but I think actually at the time it was kind of unique. I think it’s really not now.
Yes. We’ve had “Damages” and “Homeland” and a lot of the Showtime dramedies, so it’s balancing out more now.
Meredith Stiehm: Yeah. But it was much more satisfying for me to write for a female lead. And then “Homeland” was funny because they didn’t have a female writer for the first four episodes. I came to it late. I wasn’t there at the very beginning. And Chip Johannessen called me, my friend from my early “90210” days, and he was like, “Hey, want to come write in the show? We need a female writer.” I was like, “Wow, they did a female lead with no female writer in the mix.” So it wasn’t so unique anymore, if you just have a female writer. But I do feel like I have an affinity for her more than the guy characters.
Well, this is me looking in from the outside and not knowing what’s actually happening, but I noted that you would often wind up with a really intense Brody-Carrie kind of episode like “The Weekend,” Henry (Bromell) would get the interrogation episode – everyone had a specialty. Was that actually what was going on?
Meredith Stiehm: That was deliberate. It was very deliberate. Alex Gansa was very much like, “You be the keeper of Carrie’s voice and character,” and I became the one to really study up on bipolar and I did seem to get the juicy Carrie character stuff, which I liked. And that’s what I’m best at. The actiony stuff, the “24” stuff, Chip is great at, Alex is great at, Howard (Gordon)’s great at and Henry was son of a spy. So he would do more of the gamesmanship of the spying and stuff like that. So we sort of did what we was best at.
So for that show you”re studying up on bipolar issues. For this one you’ve had to read up on Aspergers. How was doing that informed what you’ve been doing with the character in the show so far?
Meredith Stiehm: I mean I take it as a really big responsibility to portray it. You want to be honest and accurate. I knew a lot about bipolar and I’d studied up, I went to the symposium in Princeton on it and I did the same thing for autism. But I also I knew some people who were bipolar. Autism I didn’t know as much about. So we have a guy named Alex Plank who is we met through Autism Speaks, and he has Aspergers. He met with the writers first and now he’s there for every scene that Diane does. And he’s sort of our constant companion when were writing the scenes or performing those scenes. And I think that’s really important, you know, to not exaggerate or make it up. So you got to study and see what’s real. Though I’ll tell you one thing they said at this Princeton symposium is that if you’ve met one person with autism you’ve met one person with autism.
Yup. It’s like a snowflake.
Meredith Stiehm: Yeah. I did not know that. That’s very interesting.
These sorts of questions now have to be asked because of “The Killing.” Does this particular case get wrapped in the first season? Is it something that continues for a while?
Meredith Stiehm: It wraps up before the season”s over.
Okay. And you have a design in mind for what you do next?
Meredith Stiehm: Oh yeah. And we hope to not just be a police show. That’s like one very strong strand of what we’re doing. But the border is so interesting and El Paso and Juárez are so different in that they’re so close that we feel like there’s all these other stories to tell. And we’re both just crazy about “The Wire.” And so our model in our minds of this is the way “The Wire” became about so many things in the city. It wasn’t just a cop show. And I don’t know if you know about the girls of Juárez, it’s a genocide, really. These girls have been missing and being found dead for years, decades. And something we say in the room a lot is what drugs are to Baltimore, the girls are to Juárez. It’s a chronic, horrible crime and a situation that we want to take on. And to us that’s really what our second season is going to be about but we’re going to start it now, The Girls of Juárez.
I don’t want to dwell on the comparisons with “The Killing” too much, but I feel like because of your common backgrounds and because of the origins of the shows and the structure, I’ve heard this a lot: “It’s a ‘Cold Case” writer adapting a Scandinavian mystery show. I’m not going to watch this.”
Meredith Stiehm: Well why? They’re watching “The Killing.”
Some people are, but there was a lot of dissatisfaction with that show after the first season and then towards the second. So there’s a certain sense of, “Oh another one of these…,” which isn”t fair, just because you have the same gender and worked on the same show for a while.
Meredith Stiehm: I mean I have not seen all of “The Killing.” Veenas’s my dear friend and I root for her. And it does sort of feel like it’s not thinking very deeply if it’s just “female writer from ‘Cold Case” does adaptation,” you know…
Sure. That’s why I’m asking.
Meredith Stiehm: I know. People will say that but I don’t even – that’s hard for me to even talk about “The Killing” because it’s her show and is her thing and I haven’t watched all of them. But I will say I think she was sort of unfairly trounced for that. I know there was like a promise (of resolution in the first season) but it seemed to get very personal and ugly about Veena. And I thought there was something really strange and wrong going on there. And I’m really glad she got another shot.
In the third episode, we find out that several of the characters who live in Juarez have jobs or go to school in El Paso. Are people constantly going back and forth in that way?
Meredith Stiehm: Well, no. Americans don’t go to Juárez hardly at all. Zillions of Juárez people go to El Paso every day. They go there to work, they go there to shop. But that’s what’s so weird about these cities is there’s this daily flow of a ton of traffic. But people do not go to Juárez, and they used to. Ten years ago, it was like you went there to shop, you went there to party, you went to a restaurant. I want to tell you a weird story you I might have already told you about one night going to Juárez. It was just something like when we went there, we heard that nobody in El Paso goes to Juárez. They told us not to. We went, walked across the bridge, went for a few hours. Came back at like ten at night and I went first to Customs and they just said, “What were you doing in Juárez? What did you bring back from Juárez?” And then passed me through. Then Elwood came and the same guy said to him, “Why would you bring her to Juárez?” Like that’s how little white women go over this border where so many go the other way.
How did you get both Diane and Demian to do this?
Meredith Stiehm: I don’t know. We were totally thrilled. We wrote it with Diane in mind thinking impossible but why not.
Why with her in mind specifically?
Meredith Stiehm: Her name for some reason I think maybe John Landgraf brought it up, FX brought it up but it was a name we kept talking about. I just saw “Farewell, My Queen,” which is this French movie. Little-seen, I think, but I was incredibly taken by her in that. And she has this sort of remove about her that felt right for Sonya. And at the same time we’re kind of courting Demian, who we all saw in “A Better Life.” And again, “Movie star, will he do TV? We don’t know.” And as luck would have it they had a project together they were both excited about that fell apart. So when Diane signed on Demian was like, “Oh, I want to work with Diane.” And then he signed on and then I think we have a really deep bench. I think our cast is great and I think because the two of them were doing if it attracted all these great actors. And we got Annabeth (Gish), then we got to Ted Levine and we got Thomas Wright and we got Matthew Lillard and Adriana. All these people are like excellent so I feel like because we were blessed by Diane and Demian everyone else came to the party.
One of the things I’ve noticed on “Breaking Bad” and elsewhere, when they go south of the border, suddenly there’s the orange filter. A lot of shows have color-coded when they”re in a new country. You didn’t really seem to be doing that. It’s pretty clear when we’re in Juárez and when we’re not, but I”m curious what you wanted to do with the visual template of the show.
Meredith Stiehm: Well, I think that we fell down a little bit on that because we didn’t have a director/producer. We don’t have a director/producer. We were so luckily we had Gerardo Naranjo, who did the pilot and he was wonderful. But the pilot was mostly at night and it was mostly in El Paso. So we didn’t have a template for El Paso daytime. And so I think we’ve actually sort of struggled with that. And now that were having some repeat directors. We have Alex Zakrzewski. He’s coming back. And he is sort of becoming the visionary for that. But it’s a little late in the game to be honest. It’s not our strength at the moment.
Finally, I want to ask about the approach to Spanish. There are a bunch of times when we see Demian in Mexico with his family and he is still speaking English. And then other times it’s subtitled. And sometimes it flows back and forth in the same conversation. What sort of rules, if any, do you have about that?
Meredith Stiehm: The rules are what is honest or what’s accurate. What we’ve done with Demian is that his son speaks English to him. He’s got a 19-year-old son and Demian will go back and forth that way. But Demian and his wife speak Spanish.Which we believe is accurate; his son goes to school in El Paso, so he crosses every morning. The truth is from what I can tell from when I was there that most people are bilingual, at least the Spanish people. But it’s 80 percent Mexican population in El Paso. So they speak both. A lot of the white people speak English and there’s sort of this Spanglish mix that a lot of people speak.
But is there some level of concern about how much people are willing to read on screen?
Meredith Stiehm: Yes. But I feel like let’s be bold and let’s be accurate. And the worlds getting more international every day so let’s do the same.
But there’s no directive from Shine, from FX from anybody about it? The “Lost” guys talked all the about the grief they would get every time they would do a Korean episode.
Meredith Stiehm: Right. There was fear expressed. FX is quite empowering. They express their opinions and views but they rarely mandate anything. So I felt, Elwood and I both felt like let’s be real, like people can read subtitles. Let’s push ’em a little.
I had seen the previews and had little interest in this show. But this interview goes a long way to me giving it a shot. That she’s more interested in the reality of this border town than just making a criminal procedural sounds like something I’m willing to invest some time in.
I’m cautiously optimistic about this. No doubt the cast is a big draw and I was going to give it a chance anyway, but this interview makes me think there’s lots of potential.
The promos for this show were Terriers level bad. I had zero interest in this show but this interview has swayed me. I just hope others will tune in as well.
Yeah, I *hated* the teasers for this show but I will give it a shot after reading this interview. FX is miserably bad at promoting their own shows.
Yea, the whole lets advertise our show but not let anyone know what the show is about is huge marketing misfire. I can understand having some obscure teasers months in advance of the show but the majority of this shows advertising campaign until recently has been these random teasers that tell you nothing about what the show is about.
This reminds me of a 2006 Canadian film Bon Cop/Bad Cop ([en.wikipedia.org]) body is found hanging on top of the sign demarcating the Ontario-Quebec border, police officers from both Canadian provinces must join forces to solve the murder. I thought it was funny and had lots of action (seeing other forms of bigotry was eye opening as well).
So Diane Kruger’s character has Aspergers? It’s interesting that as cable dramas start to include female characters into the Tony Soprano/Don Draper “anti-hero” club, the problems are couched in legitimate psychological disorders instead of the outright psychopath/non-psychopath binary that The Sopranos and Breaking Bad often deal with.
Do you think that’s an attempt at further subtlety, or because people still don’t want to watch a female anti-hero outright?
An interesting question, although some of the other female anti-heroes of this period (Nancy Botwin on Weeds, Patty Hewes on Damages) have not required such labels.
Patty Hewes on Damages is definitely a female anti-hero, sans any acknowledged disorder or issues. But they did play her off a female hero in the lead and even softened her over time.
Has any TV series fully committed to a female anti-hero as their lead?
I haven’t watched Damages, so I can’t really comment on Patty Hewes…but it’s interesting that Joel says she’s softened over time–that definitely hasn’t happened with Walter White.
Walt has gotten worse and worse, as we know. A similar de-evolution happened this season on Homeland, but that was mostly because Carrie went off her meds, not because of festering psychopathic tendencies.
I don’t know–I don’t mean it disparagingly, because Carrie Mathison is one of the absolute best characters on TV–I just seems a little strange that the female anti-heroes have aspegers for their dark passenger, while Dexter has a serial killer.
When I say “softened” I suppose I should couch that in that they made Pattie less of an adversary to the Rose Byrne character. I always thought of Patty Hewes as more of a traditional soap opera villain than an anti-hero though, because the audience isn’t asked primarily to invest their sympathy in Patty.
I’ve seen the first three episodes and think Kruger is dynamite. I think she walks this line between prickly and naive in a really fascinating way and may be my new favorite character on TV. Though it may be a bit early to say. Just some really dynamic character work being done.
Back to this show. I think it depends on how the writers are going to portray Sonya in their dialogue and what/how they get her to portray things. If it’s not subtle then it could be too jarring for people. It was a bit like that in the pilot, but going forward I suspect that they will soften her. I liked the pilot as I thought it was different to the normal fair and had a different feel to the original. I think that is important because you don’t want to make a show exactly the same, you have to make it your own. Looking forward to seeing where the show is going.
I’m looking forward to this largely because of the US/Mexico setting. I lived on the border for a couple years and it’s a complicated relationship that’s symbiotic in ways that aren’t often explored. I am disappointed that the catalyst is yet another serial killer who targets women but…meh. I’ll give it a shot. There are other shows I’ve liked despite the use of this trope (so sad that it’s now a trope).
If this show follows the original storyline in regards to the killer or at least stays close to the original, than you might be in for a surprise. I live in San Diego and am also very interested in this show based on the border setting, the Tijuana of ten years ago could be fun to visit but I would not go down there now.
I can see ways of doing it that are both fresh and unique to the setting, especially if they incorporated details from what’s going on in places like Juarez. But that’s specific to place in ways that wouldn’t have come up in the Scandinavian series. I’m cautiously optimistic.
@Smreyno: For primary source material, see Femicides for Juarez, or for a fictional account see Bolano’s “The Part About the Crimes” in 2666. Violence against women in Juarez was/is very real. Especially for a city with official count of 3100 homicides in 2010 (unofficial count, depending on who you ask, 3600) plus missing or unreported. That Ms. Stiehm and her partners will focus on the regions themselves in a “The Wire” type aspect is very ambitious and could make for excellent television.
Like I said, the mention of Juarez in the interview is part of what makes me hopeful this will differentiate itself from the more boiler-plate “serial killer who targets women” dramas on TV. If it’s actually about that, or draws from elements of it to create a narrative that parallels it, it has a chance to capture something that’s tragically under-explored. But there are sooooooo many ways it could just fall back on the imperiled cliches that are unfortunately part and parcel of stuff like “Cold Case” and “The Killing.”
I hope this show is to The Killing as The Office was to Coupling.
At this point –
“No, no it’s not. That’s how it was in the original. And part of my reticence about the original was I didn’t like the character at first. I’d only watched two and was like, “This woman is off-putting. I don’t know.”
This person should have been removed from this project.
I get the feeling its going to be another “Killing” American re-make disaster.
The American Killing was better than the Danish original, and FX’s version of The Bridge will probably be at least as good as the Swedish/Danish co-production, which I just finished watching. American remakes of foreign series are automatically condemned by a very large number of people, especially non-Americans, most of whom take such remakes as evidence that Americans are just too dumb to come up with their own ideas for shows, and too provincial to watch anything foreign, especially anything with subtitles.
Still, I have to say that while I understand the economics involved in giving Americans remakes instead of the originals (much of which really does relate to the American aversion to subtitles), and though I think many remakes turn out well or even better than “well,” I would prefer to see the American TV industry lose its conviction that the concept of “original idea” is vile and dirty and definitely life-threatening to the careers of TV executives. Remakes of foreign shows. Remakes of old American shows(some of them not even “old” in any real sense). TV series versions of movies. Spin-offs. Sequels. Prequels. Adaptations of books. Adaptations of comic books. Adaptations of video games. Enough. Originality really should be treated — in the US TV business — like it is a good thing, something desirable.
I wasn’t condemning all American re-makes, and I don’t assume all americans are dumb, but AMC’s Killing was so dreadful, to start with it had the worst directed pilot episode I have ever seen and the characterisation and the casting was truly awful.
My main issue with this showrunner is her idea of just making the character like Carrie from Homeland (a show that Damien Lewis does his best to save but is in the end destroyed by Danes’ terrible acting and badshit crazy storylines, although I could watch Mandy act all day!)
The Nordic dramas seem to have a way of creating more interesting and developed female characters than US & UK dramas have been able to manage, and just throwing that onto the fire to make her kind of like someone we already know seems silly
I totally agree with Will.
They are clearly making it as light as possible , but they are putting out big signs for the US tv media,
that the female character will not be a typical cliche FBI agent,
Aspergers will now cover bad acting, and TCA tvmedia writers will be going out of their way to find an excuse to cover bad acting.
Just looking at Kruger they have it completely wrong,
she dresses nicely , has a hairdo and lots of make-up, looks totally groomed, stylists involved, etc.
The original was how you would expect, no interest in hairdos etc, just as original Lund on the Killing
and just like Dunham on Fringe,
I rememeber how much Anna Torv has been called ugly, because you know she had a pony-tail, little make-up (certainly compared to the 10 layers every US actress has)
and shock-horror Blunstone shoes.
I liked her honesty, though it makes me concerned that she said the visual aspect was not their strength. Gerardo Naranjo did a gorgeous and brilliant job on Miss Bala, so I’m at least hopeful that the pilot will be stunning. But now I’m concerned about the other episodes…
Not going near it. Saw the original and can’t stand the idea of a remake that borrows liberally.
If you’re doing a remake, at least do it like the Office and make the premise your own. Plot heavy remakes just don’t work.
Just show the Danish version – we are not morons who can’t read subtitles so stop treating us that way.
Well if it makes you feel any better, they’ve basically copied and pasted it from the Danish version… verbatim. I watched Broen as well and so far, after watching 5 episodes of The Bridge, it’s identical (including) dialogue to the original. I’m a little sad about that, it means that the killer will probably be the same as well, which means I’m probably wasting my time watching this version since I know the ending :(
I’m intrigued by this. I watched Bron/Broen back when someone at The Guardian called it the best show of the year, and while it had many flaws (including how it handled the main female lead) and hit all the cliches, I was eventually won over. It managed to be about something bigger than the crimes and social problems it featured.
Transplanting the basic plot and characters while replacing the cultural circumstances seems like a very natural idea. Any niceties of Danish/Swedish interaction/friction were lost on me, so if there’s enough observation and atmosphere in the US/Mexico version there’s no reason regional peculiarities couldn’t make it a completely worthwhile project. The same plot could play out all over the place, just foreground the background.
“It’s a ‘Cold Case’ writer adapting a Scandinavian mystery show. I’m not going to watch this.”
That’s me to a T. Definitely avoiding this one. I got burned watching season one of The Killing. Never again.
Does this woman know anything about Ciudad Juárez? Genocide? Please. Tragically, there have been many murders of young women in the city but to characterize them as genocide smacks of a cheap media ploy to attract more uninformed viewers to the show. Shame. Shame.
To everyone who are looking forward to see this show… never mind this one. the original danish/swedish show is amazing. it is the greatest tv series I have ever seen. I don’t think this version will beat the original one’s quality. so I recommend you to just see the original thing before watching this and ignore that this version even exists until you finished the first 2 seasons of bron/broen.