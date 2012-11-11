Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘The Clearing’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as you let me pick my moment…
“I’m sorry I’ve become this person. But I have.” -Aileen
After a plot twist-intensive, bumpy installment last week(*), “Homeland” is back on much more solid, fascinating ground with “The Clearing,” which brings back Aileen from season 1 as both a great spotlight opportunity for Saul and a nice parallel to the story of Brody.
(*) Full disclosure time: with Sandy closing in on the Jersey Shore on Monday, I raced to watch and review last week’s episode in the event I would lose power for a long time, and by the time I was able to relocate to a better location later in the week, I had so much other work to do that I never found the time to revisit the “Homeland” review. In a normal week, I’d have set with the episode a while longer and written a better review that also better articulated some of the problems I had with it, particularly the terrorist ninja assault on Quinn’s team at the tailor shop, which felt like it existed outside the intersecting set of storylines that would fit on both this show and “24.”
Brody and Aileen are both all-American types who, for different reasons and under different circumstances, wound up working with Abu Nazir. Both have suffered great loss as a result of that decision: Aileen’s husband was gunned down by the very organization they were a part of, Brody endured years of physical and mental torture and later had to murder his partner (for the second time, as far as he was concerned). And both are now deeply unhappy with who and what they’ve become as a result of their choices: one a literal prisoner of the government, one figuratively. Aileen spends 23 hours a day in a cell, and never sees the sun. Brody now is caught somewhere between Roya, Walden, Jessica, and Carrie, and none of his decisions are his own. Brody spends much of “The Clearing” dealing with other people’s assumptions about who he is – he’s deeply shamed when his Vietnam veteran host Rex suggests they have things in common – and when he chooses to take Dana to tell the cops about the hit-and-run, he for a moment gets to be the man everyone believes him to be: decent and honest and willing to sacrifice for the greater good. But he can’t even do that right, because helping Dana – who is all but begging for the opportunity, because she was raised (mostly by Jessica) to have a moral compass that the Walden family lacks – turn herself in would screw up his deal with the CIA. Brody gets to see the sun, gets to swim in a rich man’s pool, but he’s no freer than a woman who would slit her own wrists rather than spend another day in solitary.
Credit where it’s due: the hit-and-run story that we’ve all been grumbling about for the last couple of weeks turned into something much more interesting than I was expecting. It’s not a source of blackmail, not about secrets and lies, not about Finn finding a way to blame Dana for it, or any of the other soapier twists on the story. Instead, it’s a situation where all the important parties, teen and adult, know exactly what’s going on – Finn Walden most of all, in a scene that doesn’t make him more sympathetic, but certainly makes him more human – and know the roles they’re supposed to play in this legal farce.
While secrets and betrayals certainly have their place in a thriller like this, the most memorable scenes tend to involve characters communicating openly with one another – or, in the case of the lake house confession scene from “The Weekend” (which, like this episode, was written by Meredith Stiehm), at least seeming to – because the jumble of emotions has a lot more power when everyone knows what’s what. Take the scene that gives “The Clearing” its title, where Carrie turns up on the outskirts of the fundraising party so she can handle her asset and make him feel better about himself. It’s a scene where Brody is fully aware of what she’s really doing there, and yet her mission and his knowledge are complicated by the very real, very heated attraction the two have for each other. Brody may not love Carrie the way she loves him, but her mere presence seems to alter his brain chemistry, calming him down in a way he can notice, but neither can entirely explain, until finally he gets frustrated trying to figure out what percentage of the kiss is real and what’s just spycraft, and storms away. A fantastic scene, and one where nobody had to lie because nobody can figure out exactly what’s true to begin with.
I had briefly wondered if Finn’s fatalistic attitude at the party suggested he was going to kill himself rather than deal with his father’s wrath. Instead, our suicide is Aileen, who can’t stand confinement – nor the person she’s become – one minute longer. I might question whether a problem prisoner would be allowed to hold onto Saul’s reading glasses in that circumstance. What I will not question is the rapport between the two characters, or how Mandy Patinkin always rises to the challenge whenever “Homeland” briefly turns Saul into the main character. When Saul Berenson gives you his word, Patinkin makes it clear that you can take that word and hold it close. And whatever issues I had with the method of Aileen’s suicide went away the moment Saul went into that room and tried to figure out why someone would do this, and how he could have been so blind to the possibility that she would. His grief in that scene should once again shame every Academy member who didn’t nominate him last year.
A great, resonant, character-focused episode. And no ninjas to be found.
Some other thoughts:
* Quinn discharges himself from the hospital, Tony Almeida-style, but at least a week has passed in this case (because of the “24” format, Tony had to recover from his gunshot wound in only a few hours), and at least it’s clear that Quinn is an absolute mess who should be back in his hospital bed. At least he’s doing better than poor, off-camera Galvez, who’s practically being talked about in the past tense.
* Not sure I entirely buy that the operation would still be able to be so low-key after the Gettysburg massacre, even with the scene where Walden scolds Estes. Wouldn’t the very loud murder of six federal agents in a quiet tailor shop be huge national news demanding a very big and public response?
* It’s a small world in Hollywood: Rex was played by John Finn, who played the lieutenant on “Cold Case,” which was created by Meredith Stiehm.
* Mike is an idiot, but at least he gives Carrie an opportunity to articulate how she feels about Brody to someone who can relate.
* The horrible party guest who kept asking Brody about his captivity inadvertently kept him from going in the pool in the daytime, but at night, with no one watching, he got to go in the very clear, very bright, very empty water and enjoy the first moments of peace he’s had all season. Gorgeous scene.
* I saw this episode before I watched last night’s “SNL” spoof of “Homeland,” so I don’t know yet if that sketch has now ruined Damian Lewis for me, or if I’ll be able to watch him without paying attention to the size of his mouth. For those of you who watched “SNL” before this episode, was it a distraction?
What did everybody else think?
Alan, great review that touched on all of the key elements in this episode. I too got this feeling, watching the Saul/Aileen scenes at the prison, that if Mandy Patinkin told me to trust him with something entirely crazy it would be very hard for me to refuse.
The cinematic qualities of the Brody swimming scene were reminiscent of Breaking Bad — something that rarely occurs to me when watching other shows.
Jessica is going to be very hard to “manage”, especially if Dana tells her that Carrie showed up (or less likely, if Mike mentions his meeting with Carrie to Jessica).
I thought of the Breaking Bad scene during Brody’s swim myself, and I imagine that was an accident. They probably were shooting these episodes while Breaking Bad was still airing, so the parallels were accidental at best.
But I think you could make some comparisons that Skyler’s reaction to her situation in that episode of Breaking Bad and Brody’s in this one are actually very similar: trapped.
That was the first thing I thought of too. And yes I guess Skylar and Brodie were in a similar predicament for different reasons.
Great episode, and great post. One thing I loved was the portrayal of the effect that prolonged solitary confinement has. Aileen needed to be punished for her actions, but her confinement was inhumane. Terrific performance by the actress who played her (and of course by Mandy Patinkin).
Maybe I missed something, but where is Finn going exactly? Reform school? I guess it doesn’t matter – his role in the plot seems to be done.
My take was that Finn was just being sent home – not away. I don’t think even the VP and wife would make such a rash on the spot decision like boarding school.
Oh right, duh, I forgot it was a fundraiser and not the VP’s home.
I was so sure for almost the entirety of this episode that the blame for the hit and run was going to be placed on Dana, first by the son, then by the mother. I was pretty much in agony waiting for it to happen.
And then it didn’t. You have no idea how relieved I was with the direction that plotline went (or maybe you do). I was practically cheering when I realized it was being used to set up an interesting dynamic in the lives of the primary cast instead of being a weird, left-field D-plot with no relevance based on miscommunication and secrets.
You know, for a show that has a premise so saturated with secrets and lies, there is a much lower quotient of “misunderstandings born of secrets and lies” based drama than on a lot of shows. Here, we almost always get at least one person actively involved in concealing the truth, and the other usually quickly finding out or at least becomint suspicious. That’s infinitely more entertaining than both characters in a situation behaving too stupidly to realize they’ve each made a mistake. That’s fake drama and it’s blessedly rare here.
I was completely sure that is where it was headed, too, particularly with cryptic Finn remarks and how he was buying time to create a cover story that was just plausible enough for his mother.
I haven’t seen the SNL sketch yet, so there was no distraction for me. So much good stuff in this ep, especially the scenes with Saul and Aileen. Hopefully the Emmy voters are paying attention this year!
After Breaking Bad please! that water scene with Brody, I kept on thinking of Skyler. Can’t wait till July. VINCE GILLIGAN IS going for a home run .
Yeah there has to be an emmy for `Waiting for the cancer to come back` but Homeland could get it for different categories so both can win hopefully. Lewis is def in for a shot after this year`s win and some of his scenes this year. Still can`t believe he beat Walt`s crawl space LOL but if anyone should Lewis was well deserving;
I feel really mixed about this show now. I LOVED “Homeland”‘s first season. This one on the other hand is annoying the heck out of me. So many plot twists and turns! All at once! I SOOoo wish they had played the long game instead. I so disliked that Carrie went up to Brody’s hotel room after meeting him at the bar, and then blowing the whole spying game they were doing. Just moved way too fast for me. I was all set to settle in for many episodes of the CIA team watching Brody on all the eight jillion spy cams.
That said, it is still a great show, it has just become really unbelievable to me at this point. Would the CIA really have gone to the tailor’s shop at Gettysburg withOUT backup? No. And Brody killing the tailor. Where did that come from? Totally agree with the comment that, um, Brody? LET THE CALL FROM JESS GO TO VOICEMAIL, you fool!
Also very hard to believe the murder of all the agents wouldn’t have blown the whole operation at this point.
Sigh. I SO wish they had played the long game instead of the bing-bang-boom “24” style hit and run episodes ACK!
I already gave up on the show a few weeks ago for being “24 with f*cks” and I’d hoped it’d get better. But “24-like” seems to be the buzzword on all the sites I’ve read. Oh well. I wish we could get an X-Files part II and have Bowman, Spotnitz and Gilligan tag-in for Howard and Ganza
Actually, given how the Brody-CIA secret is gradually being spread around, first to Jessica and now to Mike, I kept thinking that Carrie should have just told Dana a bare-bones truth. “It has to wait, because the CIA needs your dad for our op and it might screw up everything if he and/or the VP are disgraced.” I mean, she told Dana a hell of a lot more last season, and basically saved the day. Not only that, but thanks to what Carrie said last year, Dana knows more than anyone else (if she believed it) and is in the best position to accept that half-truth, where Mike or Jessica might call bullshit if Carrie & Brody tried to push a too-implausible story.
The thing too, is that Dana has been well-established as Brody’s anchor or pressure point, or whatever you want to call it. She was the reason he stepped back from the suicide bombing, she’s the member of the family he’s closest to and knows the most about what he’s been through (again, thanks to Carrie last year, that includes the ultimate truth, even if she does not believe that). I think she’s the one he least wants to let down or disappoint, and the one who can motivate him to tell the CIA where to head in. After all, taking the government’s punishment in order to come clean and do what’s right is what the Brody family all came together on in this episode (even if all of them were never physically together – symbolic perhaps?). Maybe he might actually do on a bigger scale what Dana insisted on for her own transgression. He’s already becoming disenchanted with the operation, and suspicious of Carrie. If he starts to give up on the idea of actually ever winning any kind of genuine freedom, like Aileen, he might choose to end it on his terms. Carrie spoke of him needing to have some control, maybe by telling the CIA “Okay, lock me up, and good luck stopping Roya, Nazir, et al without me,” he can have a way to both exert control, and live up to his daughter’s ideal.
I agree DarkDoug that Carrie could have told Dana something a bit more convincing to help her understand why going to the D.C. cops was a bad idea. In general, I kept expecting Brody or Carrie or somebody to impress upon Jessica and Dana how complicated and dangerous things are right now for Brody. They all act like THEY are being put out by entities like the CIA, etc.
It falls under the old “don’t share information between characters” bit that LOST perfected.
Agree, it would have been something convincing to say to Dana. I was expecting she was going to say that and was surprised when she didn`t, it looked like she was backed into a corner.
Why doesn’t the CIA focus everything on Roya? She has a direct line to Abu Nazir right? Figure out who she’s talking to and how she gets her instructions. They don’t even need Brody if you think about it.
Yeah, I made the comment last week that their entire investigation should be focused on her. If Nazir’s ninja squad just killed six CIA agents and removed a large object of profound important, then you’d think the CIA and Homeland Security would be crapping themselves over that. You’d think they’d surmise that considering Nazir’s long history of killing anyone he deems a threat to his plan that he might kill Roya, or that they might worry that Roya would go underground now that the ninja team has announced their presence?
But I got shot down when I suggested the most plausible move was to haul in Roya and begin interrogating her.
The capabilities of Nazir’s US operation seem to grow and shrink in badassery depending on what the plotting requires week to week.
They have enough intel that they could just bring her in and interrogate her. But doing so would, I guess, force them to end the story line in a way they don’t want to do. So we have to pretend that the CIA wouldn’t do the most obvious thing in a post 9/11 world.
What would really happen is that they would bring her in and never let her go until she gave up the intel: she would be at Guantanomo Bay (along with Brody) in a moments notice, as soon as she gave up the intel.
If she refused to give up the intel, they’d give her to the British to torture…somehow they’d get the info out of her, because they have enough information to know a terrorist attack is coming, and after 9/11 this country (even in t.v. fiction land) is as paranoid as it can get about invasion. The CIA wouldn’t risk the terrorist plot coming to life after Gettysburg…they’d burn Roya and Brody in a heartbeat to get the truth out of them.
I don’t think you can just bring in Roya. Didn’t they mention this last week or the week before? If they bring in Roya she’s the link to Nazir. Nazir is definitely going to know she’s missing and just accelerate the timetable. Also with Roya being in deep you know she won’t give up info. The only way to make Brody do it was his emotional connection to Carrie.
Bringing Roya in for questioning is not an option in any “real” sense me thinks. That’s what I got from the previous two episodes where they tail her. They want to find out what and who she knows.
Shooting and murdering employees of the Federal govt is a federal crime, and would be instantly under the FBI’s purvey to investigate. I’m not sure if CIA agents actually count, since their deaths usually aren’t reported or tabulated publicly. However, if this was in the media then Homeland Security and the FBI is now involved, as is the current President, Congress, and probably the NSA. Keeping Brody’s dirty secret secret is impossible.
And with a situation this volatile and dire, I seriously doubt that those in charge would risk losing their only suspect (Roya). You could argue that before this incident Estes and the team had the discretion to do what they felt was best, but that should have ended the minute this became a national security emergency.
This being TV and this show obviously ignoring realism in the past (blowing up a suitcase bomb in downtown DC not causing a massive response), then you can easily say that Roya will stay in the open. Doesn’t make sense though.
Maybe this is a dumb question but I keep wondering why Rosa was so stressed out while waiting to meet Brody. She could barely sit still on the bench and looked like she was totally stressed out. All the other times that we’ve seen her she’s been almost inhumanly calm and in control.
I get that things are moving fast now and a lot is resting on her shoulders, but this is the first time we’ve seen her this way and I assume it means something. Anyone have any thoughts?
Hi Alan, I love your reviews. What did you think of Brody’s dialogue to Carrie spelling out exactly how he felt speaking to the Vietnam Vet (how that man was everything he could have been, etc etc). I was so disappointed. All of that did not need to be spelled out. Damian’s eyes revealed all of those feelings in the acting of that scene.
I love the show, but that dialogue was not very sophisticated and undermined the power and resonance of the previous scene between Brody and the Vietnam Vet.
What do you think?
I almost forgot about Aileen’s husband being gunned down, but now that you bring it up, it raises another glaring inconsistency with regard to the terrorist Ninja assault: Namely, that Abu Nazir apparently has this strike force operating in America, capable of striking targets with brutal efficiency (first Aileen’s hubby, now the tailor)… so why did they need Brody of all people to pick up the tailor? That plot point made little sense in a vacuum, but when we’re reminded about the terrorist seal team six running around, it makes even less sense.
Because Brody is, and looks like, a regular American white guy driving in the country, whereas the Ninja guys are probably Middle Eastern in appearance, and quite possibly not in the US legally, so they didn’t want to risk being tailed or pulled over?
Except Brody isn’t a regular American white guy… he’s a Congressman, VP candidate, and war hero whose face has been all over TV.
I guess we’ll have to agree to disagree on that! I’m a very politically active and aware person, but I have to be honest, if one of my Congressmen–other than 6’4″ Alan Grayson, who drives a vintage Cadillac limousine and wears bright-colored cowboy boots–were wearing a baseball cap and/or sunglasses, pumping gas into his garden-variety SUV at a country gas station, I guarantee you I wouldn’t recognize him.
Agree that this episode was much better than last week but as others have mentioned, there have been a lot of incredible plot devices used this season and this has had a gradual negative effect on me as I watch each successive episode. I find it really hard to believe the Gettysburg massacre would not blow Nazir’s plans or at least postpone them dramatically.
It was such a relief to see a strong Saul story line. They need to use him much more this season. Aside from his glasses/Aileen’s suicide – Mandy P. always adds gravitas to any episode.
I had mixed feelings about the Carrie/Brody rendezvous. Her inability to draw a professional line with him is becoming very incredible to me. I thought the title of the episode fit the scene where Brody was in the pool. He was underwater (heavy metaphor), alone and could clear his mind. Ironically, it was the only safe place he could find.
I was still annoyed with the hit-and-run story line. It all ended up in a way that Finn predicted. For good or for bad – it only showed how much the Brody family does not understand their place in the political spotlight. And it’s too late for them to escape this life because of Brody’s situation as an asset for the CIA.
SNL sketch – Damian Lewis’ mouth did not distract me. I’ve already noticed this and don’t care because he’s such a great performer.
The SNL sketch just made me dislike Dana more and I’m sad about that because I liked that character so much in the first season.
The funniest thing in the episode for me was when Quinn responded to Saul about Galvez’ condition. He said, “He’s still dying.” So we still don’t know if he is really dead or not.
Regarding the “ninja attack”, I think the terrorist gunmen were wearing black because it was now night-time: hours had lapsed since the search of the tailor’s shop began (remember, they were being extremely thorough–“no detail is too small”–and such searches take a long time). The helmets that the terrorist crew wore were to protect their heads from bullets (notice how the key guy, the one who met with Roya, still sustained a bloody wound to his cheekbone).
Regarding them not having back-up, they were all armed, and I recall that Quinn called for backup as soon as he believed there was something amiss. Carrie had told him she felt something was off, and he asked her “another one of your hunches”, then he began thumping that one wall. He discovered it was hollow right before hearing something–we don’t know what–and drew his weapon, as did the other agents. I felt the scene was quite believable.
That was last week. My big beef with this week’s is the fact that the two teens were *still* the only ones to know about the hit-and-run. Wast it really not witnessed by anyone, particularly the Secret Service people who were on Finn’s tail? Did he really lose them so effectively–as in, several streets away? And did the people who were clustered around the fallen woman not look up the street to see who might have hit her? If Finn and Dana could see them (remember, Finn looked back and said, “See, she’s fine, someone else has called 911”), surely they could see Finn and Dana in that shiny new BMW.
The entire ninja team was dressed in standard SWAT team gear, and they claimed to be an FBI SWAT team when they arrived, which is why the guys who knew a SWAT team wasn’t requested instantly drew their weapons. Those SWAT teams wear black head to foot like that whenever they suit up, probably so that they’re easily identified by each other and because a heavily armed/armored person in black is much more intimidating.
Right after Carrie called Quinn (while he and the team were searching the tailor’s place), he told Galvez “Call for reinforcement–we want back-up here”. Then he noticed the blank wall with the recent drywall work and began thumping it. Then Galvez reported that “FBI SWAT are an hour out; State Troopers will be here sooner”. But a moment later, the terrorist guys burst in. They never claimed to be anyone or anything–they didn’t speak a word. As for them wearing SWAT-like gear, you don’t have to be law enforcement to buy bullet-proof helmets and vests (or a lot of other military-grade gear, weaponry, and more).
amen to that, litbrit. Any idiot can buy assault gear.
Regarding the “ninja attack”, I think the terrorist gunmen were wearing black because it was now night-time: hours had lapsed since the search of the tailor’s shop began (remember, they were being extremely thorough–“no detail is too small”–and such searches take a long time). The helmets that the terrorist crew wore were to protect their heads from bullets (notice how the key guy, the one who met with Roya, still sustained a bloody wound to his cheekbone).
Regarding them not having back-up, they were all armed, and I recall that Quinn called for backup as soon as he believed there was something amiss. Carrie had told him she felt something was off, and he asked her “another one of your hunches”, then he began thumping that one wall. He discovered it was hollow right before hearing something–we don’t know what–and drew his weapon, as did the other agents. I felt the scene was quite believable.
That was last week. My big beef with this week’s is the fact that the two teens were *still* the only ones to know about the hit-and-run. Wast it really not witnessed by anyone, particularly the Secret Service people who were on Finn’s tail? Did he really lose them so effectively–as in, several streets away? And did the people who were clustered around the fallen woman not look up the street to see who might have hit her? If Finn and Dana could see them (remember, Finn looked back and said, “See, she’s fine, someone else has called 911”), surely they could see Finn and Dana in that shiny new BMW.
Quinn heard the door chime when the door was opened, and that’s when he drew his gun. It’s low in the sound mix, and he’s busy talking to Galvez at the time, so you could easily have missed it.
I definitely still like this show, and will still keep watching and see where it goes, but this season feels much closer to 24 than the first. That isn’t a terrible comparison, 24, at least the first few seasons, was definitely entertaining. but i thought this show was supposed to be different.
I’m *so* glad that I never saw 24. I don’t have the comparisons problems that many other people have because of it.
This next bit is not in reply to you BigPerm33, it’s just my general opinion.
Yes there are problems with some of the plot scenes but all in all I’m very much enjoying Homeland. It’s quite entertaining. Much better than the Walking Dead, Dexter, or any other drama series that I can think of that’s been on for awhile.
The only show that may be as good is Boardwalk Empire but since I don’t have HBO I’m very happy to have Homeland to watch!
This episode was slow to develop the plot in most ways compared to the other episodes. But if it’s one thing that I learned from Breaking Bad is that not all the episodes can move at breakneck speed. You want to feel the buildup, just like how it feels when slowly moving uphill on one of those roller coaster rides at the carnival, to really enjoy that crazy insane rush during the decent.
You may not have watched 24, but you may have the ability to compare the writing from this season to last’s, and if you don’t find something lacking, well …
I enjoyed this episode quite a bit simply because it didn’t strain credulity to the extent that previous episodes have. The show is quality entertainment but the plot twists this season are so unbelievable and over-the-top that I have a hard time taking it seriously anymore. I don’t think it deserves to be considered in the same league as Mad Men and Breaking Bad.
Even though this episode seemed much more grounded in reality, there were still some head-scratchers. Would someone who had been so seriously injured be able to walk out of the hospital after a week and get back on the job? No. Would a convicted terrorist have ever been left alone in a room with objects that could be used as weapons? No. Should Carrie have been the one to show up at the police station to confront Brody, given that his daughter know who she is? No. But these were relatively minor compared to the ridiculousness of previous eps so it mostly worked for me. Brody’s realization that other men have come through war without “losing themselves” and his subsequent shame at what he’s become was gut-wrenching. I also enjoyed the slight break from Carrie. Of course, she’s still rightly the focus of the show but she’s gotten so out of control and crazy that she’s wearing on me. A slightly less Carrie-centric episode was a relief.
I’m starting to loathe Dana even though the actress is doing a fantastic job. She’s really getting into Kiernan Shipka territory. She completely sold the grief and confusion Dana felt. Of course, Dana was overwhelmed and just wanted to confess. After she did, she told Brody that she felt so relieved. She didn’t seem to have given even one second’s thought to the repercussions of the act, such as criminal records for her and Finn, a protracted legal process, closing of opportunities for her and Finn. And that’s not even factoring in the political stuff. But that seems pretty consistent with how a teen-ager would think. I really did think that Finn was going to committ suicide and I expected Brody and his host to find Finn’s body in the barn. I still wouldn’t rule it out but kudos, I guess, for not doing the expected.
This show is definitely not in the league of Breaking Bad or The Wire.
Not sure if Quinn was wearing a bullet-proof vest. Also, one week has passed in real-time between episodes but we don’t know how much time has elapsed in the show…Saul had spent a long time driving Aileen from Mexico to Virginia and has become somewhat close to her and therefore overlooked the possibility that the Aileen he knew would use objects as weapons….Brody’s experience was much worse than other men who have returned from war. Brody was a POW for eight years when he was held captive and tortured…Yes, it was a relief not to see Carrie freak out yet again this week.
Conscience was bothering Dana and so she told her mom about the hit-and-run. But Dana is too young to be thinking about repercussions of that confession. To tell her parents was the right thing to do. One has to face the consequences of one’s action. After all, didn’t her parents, despite the pressure from everyone around them, decide to go to the police? How come they were not thinking about the repercussions on Dana’s life and their own life? Because going to the police was the right thing to do.
Not sure where this is going to appear since the comments section is looking a little screwy, but this is in response to Alfa Romeo, who responded to my earlier post.
I don’t know how much time elapsed in the show but things seem to be moving pretty quickly. So maybe it was more than a week, but I doubt if it was too much more than that – maybe two weeks? In any case, the time span wasn’t enough for Peter Quinn to realistically check himself out of the hospital and go back to work with a gut wound. But as I noted, this wasn’t a big deal for me, compared to some of the other truly implausible things that have cropped up this season.
I do find the readiness to run right off to the police with Dana to be unrealistic and frankly stupid. Of course the right thing to do is to go to the police and report it, but Dana will be facing criminal charges and this is something that will have lifelong negative repercussions for her. So any responsible parent would not go off to confess without a lawyer in tow. I’m not in public life, but if one of my children was ever involved in something like this I would be damn sure to retain the services of a lawyer before proceeding to the police. You want your child to do the right thing and accept responsibility, but most parents would also want to do what they could to minimize the damage to the child’s life. So Brody and Dana blithely trotting off to the police, apparently with Jessica’s blessing, just didn’t ring true at all. However, since I believe that Dana should be arrested and imprisoned solely for wearing those hideous boots everywhere, maybe it’s all okay.
As for leaving Eileen alone with a potential weapon, the prison guards should have been watching her when Saul left the room. Leaving her to her own devices and leaving the guards open to attack by her, was just ridiculous and unbelievable on every level.
If a bullet didn’t hit any internal organs, he’d really have nothing but pain to deal with if he checked out early.
I saw a 48 Hours where a guy was shot in the face, and the bullet went behind his eyeball, traveled along the curvature of his skull, and exited right behind his ear. He’s fine now. But, if it happened on a fictional show you’d say it was unrealistic. So, just go with the flow. Quinn got shot but he’s ok. That’s it.
I’m more worried about Galvez.
Because you saw one show on TV about extraordinary real-life circumstances does not somehow make Quinn’s survival and recovery less jarring.
I am surprised that no one has mentioned that, again, Saul was the only one with a terrorist prisoner who managed to kill herself while in custody. Does this re-introduce the possibility that Saul could be the mole? I don’t like the idea one bit, and i do not believe that Saul is a traitor to his country. However, I wonder to what extent he may have become disillusioned with the U.S., the CIA, etc. possibly problematized by his troubles with his wife and being alone.
Can someone remind me why we think there is a mole in the CIA? Is it solely because the other Middle eastern terrorist found a way to kill himself while he was in custody, assuming that someone from the CIA must have given him to means to do so? Are there any other questionable scenes, incidents that compelled us to posit a mole/traitor?
Did i miss something? I thought that the show made it pretty clear that Brody gave him the means to do so. They didn’t say for sure but they showed the scene where he clearly knows how to beat a lie detector test.
Saul being a mole would make no sense to me. Saul was the one in Beirut who gave the CIA the go-ahead to put boots on the ground to take out Abu Nazir. Nazir would have been killed if not the text message from Brody at the last minute. Also, Saul was the one who smuggled the Brody confession on a memory card out of Beirut and into USA.
Great comment on Mandy Patinkin. If he doesn’t get nominated the next time around I would think the fix is in. He’s done a great job his entire career starting with the Princess Bride…. and every bit as good a singer!
Allen, you’ll have to explain to me why Mike is an “idiot”. It seems to me that he and the guy on crutches are pretty sharp. After all, they figured out that Brody killed Tom well before anyone else did.
Mike’s the most normal character in the entire show. That doesn’t make him an “idiot”.
When the CIA and a higher-ranking military officer tell you to shut up about a sensitive operation and you go running to the wife of the man in question to accuse him of murder, that makes you an idiot in my book.
Also, the evidence Mike used to conclude that Brody killed Walker was flimsy. To suspect Brody might be the killer is one thing but to go ahead and emphatically declare to Jess that Brody was the killer did not seem like a very wise move.
I don’t enjoy when this show goes to the well of Carrie and Brody’s personal relationship. While the performances are of course incredibly strong, it’s always seemed to me like a weak writer’s crutch in that they can’t write a show involving a male and female lead without them having a romantic relationship. This show has a strong enough story with strong enough characters that it never needed to go down that road, even last season.
1. Re: Aileen’s exit.
Who makes eyeglasses with actual glass lenses? I know every prescription pair I’ve bought for 25 years has been plastic; they’re lighter and, of course, SAFER. Maybe those over-the-counter store bought reading glasses are available with glass lenses? Sounds expensive. Hmmm…
2. I was starting to obsess on the narrowness of Damian Lewis’ mouth BEFORE the SNL sketch. Anne Hathaway did a fine job of zeroing in on Clair Danes’ tics, too. Regardless, I’m glad to report that watching the two of them act eliminates any possibility that the SNL version would interfere with enjoying the real thing. That scene in the clearing almost audibly sizzled. Save one for Mandy Patinkin, too, who does NOT talk with annoying vocal fry like Bill Hader would have you believe.
Great episode, great re-cap. As long as Walter White is still cooking, this series can never truly earn that Emmy, but Mad Men is no longer the second best show on TV.
My only problem with slowing the plot down so much in this episode was that the first half of the season has made me anticipate the bombshell. So instead of focusing on the nuances of the characters, I was distracted waiting for the big plot twist. So it was partly dissatisfying because the writers have set up that expectation.
And the entire scene with Aileen I was waiting to see what Saul would accidentilly leave for her to kill herself. Thought the glasses as soon as he let her borrow them. At first I was worried that he’d leave the wine bottle, because if the writers made Saul that stupid, I would have stopped watching. I get that he was connected to her and thus too trusting, but like he said, he’s a seasoned professional in a biz where you don’t take risks with anyone, including an American terrorist. But the point of her killing herself seems less of a plot development, than a showcase for Saul’s connection with her, in which case the writers purposely made him sloppy in order to achieve that. They could have had it be the fault of the guard, not Saul, if the purpose of her suicide was plot driven.
If there is a mole it seems like the show revealed the answer in roya’s meeting with Brody. She seems to imply that they lost someone inside the CIA and now have to rely solely on Brody to keep them informed. That points to galvez being the mole since he was the agent that was shot at the tailors and is now barely alive. The timeline makes sense and it seems unlikely that the show would even bring up galvez hanging on for life randomly.
When she said they “lost a man” she referring to the terrorist who was shot in the attack in Gettysburg, not anyone inside the CIA.
“His grief in that scene should once again shame every Academy member who didn’t nominate him last year.”
Amen to THAT. I could not agree with this more.