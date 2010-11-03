‘The Chicago Code’ gets a premiere date

11.03.10

Last week, Shawn Ryan’s new FOX cop drama got a title change, going from “Ride-Along” to “The Chicago Code.” Over the weekend, the first promos started airing. Now “The Chicago Code” has a premiere date: Monday, February 7 at 9 p.m.

That’s the planned post-“House” timeslot, and it’s also the day after FOX’s coverage of the Super Bowl, which will no doubt be filled with “Chicago Code” ads. While Super Bowl promos don’t always translate into big premiere ratings, the combination of the game and the “House” lead-in gives the show a very good chance of opening well. 

“The Chicago Code” stars Jennifer Beals as the new Chicago police superintendent, who, with the help of former partner Jason Clarke, tries to clean up a corrupt department and city. Matt Lauria from “Friday Night Lights” plays Clarke’s new partner and Delroy Lindo is a shady alderman. Ryan said the name change came in part because the series had evolved from a straight cop show into more of a series about the city.

